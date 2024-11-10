…







The father slowly gathers

the pieces, one by terrible

one: small shreds left of a

child - flesh, brain, sodden

matter, a hand intact but

for one, tiny missing finger.

All dressed in the grey

dust of destruction.

The plastic bag begins

to fill, and then a foot,

wearing the colourful

sock she loved so much;

that broken, delightful

child who would smile

no more. The stones

sighed as he moved them,

dribbling out more for

him to find, to gather, to

bring together in shattered

form. And watching him,

unseen, a shining figure in

flowing robes, untouched

by the carnage, and he too

collected, the broken pieces

of Palestine and placed them

gently in the laps of the crones,

who took silver needles in

silent stitching, weaving back

together, the heart, soul and

purpose of ancient, weeping

Palestine - this Holy Land,

torn asunder by hate and

rage, but never destroyed,

just broken, waiting to be

remade in the image of God.