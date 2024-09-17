ISRAEL – The lies
Israel was founded on more than a century of propaganda, also spread by many people who were not Zionists, Israelis or Jews.
Photo: In the 19th century the Palestinians sold Jaffa oranges around the world. The Zionist Israelis continue to destroy orchards today. They are still destroying olive trees up to a thousand years old, and vineyards planted by Palestinians centuries ago. Although sometimes they dig them up and sell them to rich Israelis. All of it is ecological vandalism.
1. A land without people for a people without land, said the Zionists. It wasn’t.
Millions have been murdered, maimed and dispossessed since the Zionists and Jews invaded in 1947 and that has never stopped.
2. Jews need their own State because of the holocaust. They didn’t. They don’t.
Most Jews, even during WWII, lived safely around the world in many countries and when the war ended, most did not go to Palestine. And the earliest plans to colonise Palestine were set up in the 1830’s. Zionism was invented in 1897, nearly half a century before the Nazis appeared. Today most Jews do not live in what is called Israel.
3. Had Palestinians accepted the partition plans they would have had a State by now. They wouldn’t.
Zionist and Israeli histories are littered with statements regarding the need to rid the land of the non-Jews whom they call Arabs. Zionists and Jews had no right to a grain of sand in Palestine so why would such a plan be accepted by the native people?
4. Israel was created legally through the UN partition plan. It wasn’t.
The UN had no right to partition any country on earth and it did not, it made a recommendation. Israel was founded through genocidal ethnic cleansing by Zionist/Jewish forces. And since Israel reneged on the conditions of partition, regarding the Palestinians, we can assume it was null and void long ago.
5. Jews are a people. They are not. They are a religion, defined as, the service and worship of God. No Judaism, and no Jew would ever exist. There is no such thing as an atheist/secular Jew. If Judaism made a people then every religion would make a people. None do.
6. The Nakba never happened. It did.
How else would the descendants of those driven out in 47/48 exist, many holding keys to homes in which their family lived for a thousand years, and hundreds of Palestinian villages and towns razed to the ground, with thousands massacred, have happened, without such a genocidal ethnic cleansing?
Between 1947 and 1949, at least 750,000 Palestinians from a 1.9 million population were made refugees. Zionist forces took more than 78 percent of historic Palestine, and destroyed 530 villages and cities, and killed about 15,000 Palestinians in a series of mass atrocities, including more than 70 massacres.
It is salient that the word ISRAEL contains the word LIARS.
Qualifier: It is also important to remember that not all Zionists are Jews, many are fundamentalist Christians, and not all Jews are Zionists. And there have always been Jews who warned about the dangers of Zionism and who spoke the truth about the Zionist Israeli State, as well as a few very brave Israelis.
Roslyn Ross
About the writer: I am an Australian who has lived around the world as an expat for decades. I am a journalist, editor, writer, poet. I defend principles of justice, rule of law, democracy, human rights and common human decency for everyone.
Disclaimer & Statement: This is one article in a series by writers who do not share all opinions and approaches, but strongly agree that human rights is universal, and that the genocide in Palestine must be stopped.
The other Israeli lie is they made the desert bloom. Palestine was already blooming before Israel was invented. This is a photo of: A citrus orchard in Palestine in 1900 when the Palestinians were exporting Jaffa oranges around the world. The Israelis now claim Jaffa oranges as their own as they do everything in Palestine.
PALESTINE HIJACKED
How Zionism Forged an Apartheid State from River to Sea
Thomas Suárez
The Israel-Palestine “conflict” is typically understood to be a clash between two ethnic groups—Arabs and Jews—inhabiting the same land. Thomas Suárez digs deep below these preconceptions and their supporting “narratives” to expose something starkly different: The violent take-over of Palestine by a European racial-nationalist settler movement, Zionism, using terror to assert by force a claim to the land that has no legal or moral basis.
Drawing extensively from original source documents, many revealed here for the first time, Suárez interweaves secret intelligence reports, newly-declassified military and diplomatic correspondence, and the terrorists’ own records boasting of their successes. His shocking account details a litany of Zionist terrorism against anyone in their way—the indigenous Palestinians, the British who had helped establish Zionism, and Jews who opposed the Zionist agenda.
Far from being isolated atrocities by rogue groups, the use of terror was deliberate and sustained, carried out or supported by the same leaders who then established and led the Israeli state. We are still living this history: The book proves that Israel's regime of Apartheid against the Palestinians and the continued expropriation of their country are not the result of complex historical circumstances, but the intended, singular goal of Zionism since its beginning.
Tom Suárez has written and lectured extensively on the Palestinian issue, including at major UK and UK universities and the UK House of Lords. He is best known for his 2016 book, State of Terror, “the first comprehensive and structured analysis of the violence and terror employed by the Zionist movement and later the state of Israel against the people of Palestine” (Ilan Pappé). His recent Writings on the Wall is an annotated collection of Palestinian oral histories. Suárez is a former faculty member of Palestine’s National Conservatory of Music.
https://thomassuarez.com/palestine.html
