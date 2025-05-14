If something has all the characteristics of a thing, it is probably that thing, regardless of what it is called or presented as.

Two noted political entities in recent times have acted in genocidal frenzy because they deem another group to be subhuman. The Nazis called them Untermenschen and the Zionists do the same, using a Hebrew word and the code-name, Arab, and referring to the Palestinian Muslims and Christians, as human animals, insects, vermin, anything but human.

While German attitudes can be traced to the influence of Eugenic beliefs, common, even in North America and Europe in the early 20th century, the Israeli attitudes have some links to that but are also re-inforced by backward Judaic teachings. Eugenics was all about creating and maintaining the superior human, even though such a thing could not exist. Humans are on a path of evolution and are meant to grow physically, psychologically, spiritually but it is an erratic path and it always has been. We are called, as part of our evolution, to care for those who cannot care for themselves and not to exterminate them in the name of convenience.

There is no scientific basis for the theory but it was used by the Nazis and is used by the Zionists as the basis for their genocidal policies. The Germans wanted selective breeding of Aryan populations and the Israelis want selective breeding of Jewish populations. The fact that religions do not have genetic markers and therefore, cannot breed selectively escaped their notice. Indeed, selective breeding through intermarriage of one group leads to genetic deformities and the group dies out. Nature does not like selective breeding of one group. Nature likes variety and a genetic mix for optimal health and function.

Eugenicists believed in a version of Mendelian genetics that claimed abstract human qualities (e.g., intelligence and social behaviors) were inherited in a simple fashion. Similarly, they believed complex diseases and disorders were solely the outcome of genetic inheritance.

Eugenics was not a fringe movement. Starting in the late 1800s, leaders and intellectuals and ordinary people, worldwide perpetuated eugenic beliefs and policies based on common racist and xenophobic attitudes. Name-calling begins in childhood to diminish or demean your enemy. We are meant to grow out of it.

Eugenics is the theory of “racial improvement” and “planned breeding,” which gained popularity during the early 20th century. Eugenicists worldwide believed that they could perfect human beings and eliminate so-called social ills through genetics and heredity. They believed the use of methods such as involuntary sterilization, segregation and social exclusion would rid society of individuals deemed by them to be unfit. The Nazis believed non-Aryans to be unfit and the Zionists believe non-Jews, Goyim, to be unfit. As the superior humans, the life of a Jew has value and the life of a non-Jew does not. Admittedly, such primitive beliefs are not held by more enlightened Jews but they remain foundational in Judaism.

It is an irrational position but a politically useful one because if you can unite people in the belief they are superior and justified in any actions, no matter how heinous, then you will have great power over them. The fear that what they are doing is wrong creates the greatest glue of all and if you brainwash people, as happened in Nazi Germany and has always happened in Zionist Israel, you reduce their capacity for rational, independent thinking. A cult mentality develops and people fear not only their own faults but being rejected by others. You are either in or out as decreed in ancient times when being expelled by the group meant certain lingering death.

In the simplest terms we can see Nazi Germany as a State which believed in the supremacy of some, Aryans, and which believed that inferior humans, non-Aryans, should be exterminated or removed and that superior humans had a right to do whatever was required to create their homeland, taking other countries as needed, and resorting to terrorism, violence and cruelty to achieve their goals. As superior humans the Aryans were never wrong.

In the simplest terms we can see Zionist Israel as a State which believes in the supremacy of some, Jews, and which believes that inferior humans, non-Jews, should be exterminated or removed and that superior humans have a right to do whatever was needed to create their homeland, taking other countries as needed, and resorting to terrorism, violence and cruelty to achieve their goals. As superior humans the Jews are never wrong.

When you are convinced that the OTHER is less than human then you can tell yourself that you do not need to apply the same rules to what you do to them. Although in this age, one doubts Israelis would treat their cats and dogs as badly as they treat the Palestinians. Indeed and neither did the Nazis treat their pets or animals as badly as they treated those they considered to be subhuman. Which suggests at some deep level they know they are lying to themselves. But I digress.

The similarities between Zionism and Nazis are hard to miss but since Zionism is at least three decades older, perhaps a century if we include the early proto-zionists from the 1830’s, then logic would say that Nazism drew on Zionism and not the other way around.

Nazism's core principles included strong nationalism, racial supremacy, anti-Semitism, and authoritarianism. These principles were used to justify a totalitarian regime, the persecution of minorities, and ultimately, a Holocaust which caused the deaths of tens of millions but which has been co-opted mainly by Ziojewish agendas.

Zionisms core principles are the same. Strong nationalism, racial/cultural supremacy, anti goyim or non-Jews and authoritarianism to maintain control. These principles were used to justify the genocidal invasion of Palestine and the totalitarian regime of colonial government, the persecution of non-Jews and the longest Holocaust in history for the Palestinians – 76 years.

To compare definitions of Nazism and of Zionism.

Nationalism and the Volk:

Nazism promoted an extreme form of nationalism, emphasizing the German people (Volk) as superior and deserving of their own space (Lebensraum). This nationalism included the idea of a "master race" and the need to unite all ethnic Germans into a single nation.

• Nationalism:

Zionism promotes an extreme form of nationalism, emphasizing the Jews, followers of Judaism as a people as superior and deserving of their own space This nationalism includes the idea of a "master race" and the need to unite all Jews into a single nation. Zionism also promotes the concept that Jews are not just a religion but have a miraculous genetic reality which unites all with any Jewish ancestry, no matter how distant, whether they are Practising Jews or atheists. This belief is scientifically, genetically, physiologically, anthropologically impossible but it is commonly held by those who support Zionist Israel right or wrong.

NB: Of course Jews are a religion and cannot be a nation. If Jews made a nation then so would every other religion and be able to claim the same rights.

• Racial Supremacy and Anti-Semitism:

A central tenet of Nazism was the belief in racial purity and the superiority of the "Aryan race," which the Nazis falsely identified as Germanic. This led to the persecution and extermination of Romani, Slavs, the disabled, homosexuals, and of course Jews, and other groups deemed "inferior".

A central tenet of Zionism is the belief in the superiority of Jews racially and culturally and a belief in maintaining religious/cultural purity. This led to the persecution and extermination of non-Jews, particularly in Palestine but also in Lebanon and now Syria. This belief also includes the right to a homeland in Palestine, regardless of the needs or existence of others, the subhuman Palestinians.’

Aryans believed they were a race and they were not and Jews believe they are a race and they are not.

• Authoritarianism and the Führerprinzip:

Nazism rejected liberal democracy and the parliamentary system, favouring a totalitarian dictatorship led by a supreme leader (Führer) who held absolute power. This "Führerprinzip" meant that all government policies and decisions were ultimately determined by the Führer.

Zionist Israel claims to be a Western democracy but is instead an apartheid colonial tyranny. At this point the most radical religious Jewish fanatics are in charge of the Government with non-democratic attitudes and systems.

• Propaganda and Manipulation:

The Nazis employed extensive propaganda to create a strong sense of national identity and to demonize their enemies. They manipulated public opinion through various media, including newspapers, radio, and film.

Zionists, Israelis and Jews have employed extensive propaganda to create a strong sense of national identity and to demonize their enemies. They manipulate public opinion through various media, including newspapers, radio, and film, and they have done so for more than a century since they invented themselves in 1897.

• Cult of Violence:

The Nazis had a strong belief in the use of force and violence as a means of achieving their goals.

Zionists have always had a strong belief in the use of force and violence as a means of achieving their goals beginning with the Jewish terrorist gangs, Hagannah, Irgun, Stern from the 1920’s who went on bloody rampages in Palestine to pave the way for the genocidal invasion by Ziojewish forces in 1947/48. Those forces used campaigns of terror, murder, rape, torture, of men, women, children, babies, to force nearly a million Palestinians to flee. They also murdered thousands and wiped from the face of the earth 531 Palestinian towns and villages and planted or built over them. These places remain marked on old maps of Palestine which go back thousands of years. And the Zionist Israelis have used terrible violence against their neighbours in order to force them into compliance. And they continue to do so.

• Eugenics and Social Darwinism:

Nazism embraced pseudo-scientific theories of eugenics and social Darwinism to justify their racial policies.

Zionism embraced pseudo-scientific theories of religious eugenics and religious social control to justify their religious/racial policies. Zionist Israel has refused to do what other nations founded through colonisation have done, create one state where the native people share the land as equal citizens with the European colonists, because for Jewish supremacy to be a reality, non-Jews must be exterminated or expelled.

While the desire for a Jewish homeland existed for centuries, modern Zionism gained momentum in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The earlier proto-zionists emerged in the 1830’s with plans for Jews to become colonists in Palestine. They referred to themselves as colonists as did the Zionists and they named the country they planned to colonise, Palestine.

Nazism became a deranged tyranny which resorted to sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery to attain its goals.

Zionism has always been a deranged tyranny which resorted to sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery to attain its goal of cleansing Palestine of all non-Jews, beyond a few useful and compliant slaves and with the additional goal of taking all of Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and large areas of Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia to create a religious fantasy of Greater Israel.

Fanatical belief in supremacy of self and the inferiority of others has no place in the world. In the past 19 months in particular, Zionist atrocities have outdone even the Nazis.

Here is a list of things done by Zionist Israelis which were not done by the Nazi Germans and, if they were done, were certainly not openly celebrated, promoted and glorified.

Not even the Nazis shot children through the head and heart.

Not even the Nazis debated in their Parliament whether or not rape, including anal rape with metal rods and broom handles, guaranteed to kill, was acceptable and decided yes, perfectly acceptable, there should be more of it, as the Israelis did.

Not even the Nazis filmed themselves complaining that running over the bodies, dead and injured, of men, women and children, meant so much work afterwards removing the feet and hands from the tank treads. And the little feet and hands of children just got into such tiny places it took forever to clean up. So they decided to stop doing it. Nothing moral in their decision, just too much work.

Not even the Nazis filmed themselves with the toys of children they had killed tied to their tanks.

Not even the Nazis filmed themselves wearing the lingerie of women they had killed.

Not even the Nazis filmed themselves laughing about burning babies.

Not even the Nazis shot pregnant women through the stomach and then wore shirts which said: One Shot/Two kills.

Not even the Nazis murdered hundreds of journalists.

The Nazis committed great evil but they did not admit it publicly. The Israelis commit great evil and they do not just admit to it publicly, they rejoice in it, glorify it and gloat and boast about it.

If Nazism had to be eradicated for its atrocities and bestial nature, devoid of humanity and decency, then so must Zionism be expunged.