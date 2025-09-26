While the word Nazi, with a lot of help from Zionists has come to represent the greatest name for evil, atrocities and barbarism, there are many today who see and some who have long seen, how alike Zionist Israel is to Nazi Germany, in form, belief, function and goals.



The Nazis, or the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NSDAP), officially appeared in 1920 when they were founded in Germany, emerging from the German Workers’ Party (DAP), which existed from 1919 to 1920. The party was a far-right movement that supported Nazism, an ideology of extreme nationalism, racism, and anti-Semitism that gained power in Germany from 1933 to 1945.



Since Zionism was invented in the 1890’s and formally established in 1897, a few decades before Nazism appeared, the question arises, who got what from whom? Who would have thought that by the 21st century the Star of David would equate with the Swastika as a symbol of consummate evil?

How could it happen when the evil that was Nazi Germany has been shoved down the throats of everyone for nearly a century? Worse, the evil is being done by those who claim righteousness because they were persecuted by the Nazis - Jews. If Jews could not learn from the genocidal horrors inflicted by the Germans, what chance is there for anyone else?

Never again, so many said and then those who screamed Never Again the loudest, Jews, went on to do worse to others in the name of their suffering. And worse, the world not only let them do it, the world helped them do it for seven decades.



Fascism is not new and there have been many forms of fascism in human history but the nature of Zionism and Nazism in terms of nationalism, hegemonic domination of an area; belief in supremacy as humans of their group, one quasi racial/cultural and one religious - Aryans and Jews; belief that those who were not part of the group were subhuman and deserving to be exterminated and an irrational belief that they were above the rules which others declared should be applied.



Fascism has appeared in many different places in many different times but Nazi Germany has been held up as the epitome of such extremist movements, until Zionist Israel came along. In recent years, for those who are aware, it has become very clear that Zionist Israel in its actions, attitude and function actually makes Nazi Germany look civilized. While genocide was committed often and frequently by the Nazis and was a stated policy as it has been for Israel, the Germans did not intentionally target children as Israel does. The greatest intentional mass murderer of children in recorded human history is Zionist Israel. On that count alone Ziorael takes top rank for evil and atrocities.

Another factor, albeit, as shocking is is that while the Nazis committed some appalling atrocities, they did not laugh, gloat and boast about it publicly. Perhaps they did in private but Israelis not only do it in public with each other, they film and post themselves doing it and share it with the world. That is also a first for depravity in

State, society and culture.

Why does it matter? Because if we did not learn enough from Nazism and now see Zionism doing even worse, then if we do not learn from the evil that is Zionist Israel we will in time see even worse and we will also see humanity lost and depravity the name of the game. If we do not understand how we can be the worst that we can be, we have little hope of becoming the best.

The important thing is to understand the motivation, movement, system and process at work while retaining compassion for the humans who promote and practise it. One thing is certain, human nature has changed very little if at all in thousands of years and it has only been the development and construction of systems where we apply the principles of justice, rule of law, rules of war, democracy, human rights and common human decency that have enabled humans to limit their capacity for cruelty and atrocity.

The following article is worth reading in light of this theme.

By Thierry Meyssan

Voltairenet.org

September 25, 2025

It is shocking to consider that a Jew could be a Nazi. Yet a few rare exceptions were and obtained from the Führer the title of “honorary Aryans.” Vladimir Jabotinsky, the leader of the “revisionist Zionists,” did not receive it, but he shared with the Nazis their racial conception of nationalism. He advocated founding a “Jewish empire” alongside the Third Reich and received help for this from the Nazi Party. One of his disciples negotiated with Adolf Eichmann the extermination of 450,000 Hungarian Jews in exchange for the emigration of a thousand “revisionist Zionists.” They shared the spoils of their crime.



Last month, Benjamin Netanyahu, just before being accused of genocide by the United Nations, claimed not to be a “Zionist,” but a “revisionist Zionist.”

The “Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories” submitted its report (A/79/363) to the United Nations General Assembly on 20 September [ 1 ] .Sterling, RickBuy New $19.95(as of 07:24 UTC - Details)

He cautiously names what he has observed. He writes: “The facts recorded in this report lead the Special Committee to conclude that Israeli policies and practices during the period under review present elements characteristic of genocide.”

It is now clear to all: the State of Israel, under the leadership of Benjamin Netanyahu, is committing genocide. One-third of the Israeli population demonstrated against him, and two-thirds oppose his current military actions. How did the self-proclaimed “only democracy in the Middle East” end up in this situation?

To understand this, we must first distinguish between the various Jewish communities in the Diaspora and the Jewish population of Israel. The reactions of each vary greatly, even though Jewish communities as a whole persist in believing that Israel is potentially their “safe haven” in the event of an anti-Semitic threat.

Second, we must admit that Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government, since December 2022, has no connection with previous governments. Only the Jews of the European diaspora have not understood this, while, for example, those of the American diaspora have already massively disassociated themselves from Benjamin Netanyahu’s crimes.

Three months after his accession to power, at the beginning of March 2023, I explained in these columns that the Israeli government coalition had given itself the roadmap of carrying out a progressive coup d’état, the main stages of which I outlined [ 2 ] . I also identified the group behind this project: the revisionist Zionists of Vladimir Jabotinsky (1890-1940) and their American Straussian allies. I explained that the Jewish supremacists Itamar Ben-Gvir (Minister of National Security) and Bezalel Smotrich (Minister of Finance), although claiming to be followers of Rabbi Meir Kahane, were themselves revisionist Zionists since Kahane was an agent of them in the United States.

Yet, while Jewish communities have always been the scene of heated disputes, they unite in persuading themselves that none of their members ever allied with Nazism. Yet Jews are like other men, and among them, some have allied themselves with the Nazis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who attempted to address this issue during an interview on Italian television in May 2022, was forced to retract his remarks. It is true that he had been imprudent enough to speak of Volodymyr Zelensky’s Jewishness and not that of Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the two men today share the same ideology, and the remark directed at one could also be directed at the other.

The relationship between revisionist Zionists and fascists on the one hand, and Nazis on the other, has not been fully explored. At most, it is known that David Ben-Gurion described Jabotinsky as “certainly a fascist and perhaps a Nazi.”

Fascism is a cult of violence. Nazism is an ideology of racial hierarchy. Fascism undertakes massacres, Nazism genocides.

• We still have the greatest difficulty in addressing Jabotinky’s relationship with Duce Benito Mussolini. Yet it was under the latter’s auspices that he founded Betar in the suburbs of Rome.

• Nazi relations with Jews were never completely hostile. Reinhard Heydrich took a stand in Das Schwarze Korps in May 1935 to distinguish between enemies, that is, assimilationist Jews, and friends, namely Jews who were in favor of their emigration to Palestine. He reiterated this distinction several times, including when he organized the “final solution.” His aim was not to exterminate all Jews, but only those who did not subscribe to racial theories and who did not aspire to create a “Jewish empire.”

• From 1933 to 1939, the Nazis allowed German Jews to emigrate to British Mandatory Palestine on the condition that they sell their property in Germany and recoup its value in the form of German exports to Palestine. Revisionist Zionists were the main promoters of this agreement (known as the “Haavara Agreement,” or “Transfer Agreement”), which was reviled by the majority of the diaspora [ 3 ] .

• In April 1935, the Nazi authorities authorized Betar to wear black uniforms because they considered that this movement was the best support for these agreements [ 4 ] .

• In an interview with Joseph Goebbels’s daily newspaper Der Angriff (The Attack) in September 1935, the Revisionist Zionist banker Georg Kareski defended the Nuremberg Racial Laws. He explained that they were in line with the laws proposed by the Revisionist Zionists: “The Nuremberg Laws of September 15, 1935, apart from their constitutional provisions, seem to me to be entirely in line with such mutual respect for the specificity of each people. The interruption of the process of dissolution of many Jewish communities, fostered by mixed marriages, is, from a Jewish point of view, entirely welcome. For the establishment of a Jewish national existence in Palestine, these factors, religion and family, are of decisive importance.”

• In 1936, in an interview with the communist newspaper New Masses , Jabotinsky declared: “Revisionism is naive, brutal, and primitive. It is savage. You go out into the street and take any man—a Chinaman—and ask him what he wants, and he will tell you 100 percent. That is us. We want a Jewish empire. Just as there are Italian or French empires in the Mediterranean, we want a Jewish empire. […] Palestine must be the homeland of ten or twelve million Jews. ” [ 5 ]

The Zionists dreamed of a Jewish “national home,” the Revisionist Zionists of a Jewish “empire.”

• In 1937, the revisionist Zionists also supported the Franco-Polish project known as the “Madagascar Plan”. This was again intended to oppose assimilationism and encourage the transfer to Madagascar to build a Jewish empire there.

• It was not until 1938 that the German Revisionist Zionist Party ( Staatszionisten ) was dissolved.

• Jabotinsky died at the beginning of World War II while in exile in New York. Ben-Gurion opposed the return of his remains to Israel. But the Revisionist Zionists continued to work with the Nazis.

• Throughout the war, the Hungarian “revisionist Zionist” Rezső Kasztner negotiated secretly with the Nazis. He even met with Adolf Eichmann, probably in 1944, and informed figures such as David Ben-Gurion. He claimed to have obtained permission to flee for those who would buy their freedom. He collected at least 8.6 million Swiss francs, but sent them to their deaths. At the end of the war, he became spokesman for the Israeli Minister of Trade and Industry. However, he was impeached in 1953, accused of deceiving and stealing from Hungarian Jews. He became a hated figure in Israel and was assassinated during his trial. According to the recent book by historian Nadav Kaplan, his elimination was allegedly a secret service operation ordered by David Ben-Gurion [ 6 ] . The question has been asked as to who benefited from Rezső Kasztner’s maneuvers: the Nazis alone, or also the “revisionist Zionists”? In other words, did the two groups work together against Hungarian Jews?

In a 1960 interview with Life , Eichmann claimed that Kasztner “had agreed to do everything possible to ensure that the Jews would not put up any resistance to their deportation, and even that they would behave properly in the regroupment camps. If I closed my eyes and let a few hundred or a few thousand young Jews emigrate to Palestine, that was a good deal.” In other words, he would have sacrificed 450,000 Hungarian Jews to save 1,684 Revisionist Jews.

• All these cases resurfaced when Judge Benjamin Halevy, who had ruled in the Rezső Kasztner case, had to preside over the trial of SS man Adolf Eichmann. Eichmann confirmed that he was a member of a Revisionist Zionist association. It was obviously not possible to verify this, but Anna Arendt, who attended the trial, was convinced.

From that moment on, the Soviets denounced the collusion between Revisionist Zionists and the Nazis, but the West, not examining their claims, labeled Khrushchev an anti-Semite.

During the postwar period, Revisionist Zionists became entrenched in the Mossad, under the leadership of Yitzhak Shamir. They committed various crimes in Latin America, Africa, and Asia, under the protection of the CIA as part of the Cold War. It was during this time that they recruited SS Special Forces commander Otto Skorzeny.

Now, when we witness the massacre of Palestinian civilians, under the pretext of putting an end to Hamas, which in any case no longer has the means to retaliate, we can only wonder if Benjamin Netanyahu is not also behaving like a Nazi?Best Price: $1.68Buy New $8.96(as of 07:24 UTC - Details)

To be clear, Benjamin Netanyahu, who had always refused to talk about “Greater Israel,” mentioned it during an interview on i24News in Hebrew a month ago, on August 23, 2025. He was answering questions from journalist Sharon Gal, a former member of parliament for the Yisrael Beytenu party. The latter gave him an amulet, which is not seen on screen, representing “a map of the Promised Land,” that of “Greater Israel.” Then, he asked him if he felt close to this idea. Provocatively, the Prime Minister replied that he felt invested with a “historical and spiritual mission” and that he was “very” attached to the vision of a “Greater Israel” [ 7 ] .

The report of the UN “Special Committee” is not simply an expert opinion on which the judges of the International Court of Justice can rely. It also poses a question to us: have we drawn the necessary conclusions from the gradual regime change in Israel?

Israelis who refuse to face the truth will be Netanyahu’s next victims: just as the Nazis killed German democrats, the revisionist Zionists will have no regard for them.

—

[ 1 ] “Israeli settlement practices and activities affecting the rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the occupied territories” (reference A/79/363), Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories, United Nations, September 20, 2025.

[ 2 ] “ The Straussian coup in Israel ”, by Thierry Meyssan, Voltaire Network , March 7, 2023.

[ 3 ] According to the Jabotinsky Institute in Tel Aviv, the various organizations of the revisionist Zionist movement were responsible for the introduction into Palestine of 72 illegal immigrants in 1937, 3,240 in 1938, 14,476 in 1939 and 3,609 in 1940. Source: correspondence from the institute with Francis Nicosia (No. 469 of September 28, 1976).

[ 4 ] The Third Reich and the Palestine Question , Francis R. Nicosia, University of Texas Press (1985).

[ 5 ] “ Brown Shirts in Zion: Jabotinsky—The Jewish Hitler ,” Robert Gessner, New Masses , Vol. 14 No. 8, February 19, 1935.

[ 6 ] “מדוע חוסל קסטנר” (Why was Kastner assassinated?), Nadav Kaplan, Steimatzky (2024).

[ 7 ] Voltaire, international news – No. 140-141 – September 5, 2025.

The Best of Thierry Meyssan

French intellectual, founder and chairman of Voltaire Network and the Axis for Peace Conference. His columns specializing in international relations feature in daily newspapers and weekly magazines in Arabic, Spanish and Russian. His last two books published in English : 9/11 the Big Lie and Pentagate.

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).