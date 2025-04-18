Image - areas indicating Semitic peoples.

Anti-semitism is a term used to describe hatred of Judaism and its followers, Jews. Much of this hatred in centuries past came from Christians who blamed Jews for killing Jesus.

Some of it arose for the same reasons other religions were targeted, because the group set itself apart and challenged the dominant religion, rulers and the social structure.

Today the label is hung around the shoulders of anyone who voices criticism of Zionist Israel or Jews and it just means - YOU HATE JEWS. There can be no debate because YOU JUST HATE JEWS. It doesn’t matter if your condemnation has validity because YOU JUST HATE JEWS.



All of which renders it meaningless in that boy who cried wolf way where constantly saying something which has no validity, means people stop listening and hearing. Anti-semitism no longer has sound or meaning because the use of the term is so repeatedly debased and distorted.

Truth becomes irrelevant BECAUSE YOU JUST HATE JEWS. Even if the facts make it clear Jews are committing genocide, ethnic cleansing, rape, murder, theft, torture, the facts are washed away, or so they think, because those who point out such atrocities JUST HATE JEWS.

What a glorious cape of permanent cleansing that is. It doesn’t matter what any Jew does or what Zionist Israel does in their name because those who condemn them, JUST HATE JEWS. No need to question, consider or doubt actions because criticism and condemnation only happen because others hate Jews. What a scabrous cape of supremacist hubristic ego that is.

What is surprising is that any Jew, anywhere in the world has ever been convicted of a crime because all they have to do is wave the anti-semitism flag and the Judge would understand that the prosecutor and claimant JUST HATE JEWS and so the case has no substance.

Many people, including most Jews, believe that magically being Jewish makes one Semitic. It doesn’t. And most Jews do not even speak a Semitic language. Most speak English.

But the most famous form of anti-semitism was the targeting of Jews by Nazi Germany. Because this has been propagandised in the times and even more so since WWII, it is generally ignored that tens of millions of others were targeted by the Nazis, most of whom were Christians. They were not the target because they were linked to a religion, like Jews, but for racial and cultural discrimination, i.e. Slavs and Gypsies.

Today, and indeed for decades, any criticism of Israel, which claims to be the Jewish State representing Judaism and all Jews, will be met with charges of anti-semitism. This label has become life, career, image-destroying in the hands of the Zionists who, ironically, were and are generally atheists but who exploit Judaism for their own ends.

Anti-Semitic attitudes date back to ancient times. But many peoples and religions have been persecuted throughout human history so targeting Jews was hardly exceptional. What was exceptional was that Judaism turned such persecution into theology and dogma and Zionism, when it was invented in 1897, turned the dogma into powerful political propaganda.



No-one would deny that in some places, at some times, and particularly in Nazi Germany, Jews were persecuted. However, one did not have to be Jewish to be targeted as many Christian sects discovered and some, like the Cathars did not survive. Many of the earliest settlers in the Americas and Australasia, were Christian Germans persecuted for their faith. The first English colonists in North America were fleeing because of religious persecution. The difference is that the Christians did not turn their persecution into religious dogma.



Even today Jews will recite at length, persecutions, real or imagined, which date back thousands of years. To that degree German persecution of Jews in the mid 20th century was a gift to the Zionists. The figure of 6 million had already been touted by the Zionists from the 1890’s, in terms of Jews dying if their plans to colonise Palestine were not supported. Anti-semitism was and remains, critical to Zionist political theology. The more Jews who fear they are not safe where they live, the more Jews, so the reasoning goes, will move to what is called Israel.

The term anti-Semitism was first popularized by German journalist Wilhelm Marr in 1879 to describe hatred or hostility toward Jews. Hostility to Jews does date back thousands of years, but hostility toward other religions has been a constant throughout all of human history. Today the hostility is toward Muslims, who are more often than not, Semitic people in ways Jews are not.



There is no doubt Christian bigotry toward Jews played a major part in proven instances of Jewish persecution. But even there, not all Jews were persecuted and some lived peacefully in many parts of the world, without problems and still do.



But given the theological use of Jewish persecution, no doubt used as glue to bind followers more tightly together, and then the use of it all by the Zionists, it is safe to conclude that many if not most Jews even today believe they have been persecuted more than any others and that anti-semitism is real and threatens them constantly.

A tragic irony is that in medieval times Jews were denied citizenship and civil liberties in parts of Europe and here we have the State of Israel, invented in 1947, doing exactly the same to Muslims and Christians in Palestine.

When some Jews were forced to flee in the 15th century, driven out of Europe, it was the Arab and Muslim world which offered them sanctuary and the freedom to practise their faith. How quickly people forget. Or is that deny the facts of history?

Throughout the 1800s and early 1900s, Jews throughout the Russian Empire particularly faced violent, anti-Jewish riots called pogroms. And we see in Palestine, for 76 years, it is Jews inflicting violent anti-Christian and Muslim pogroms.

Pogroms were typically perpetrated by a local non-Jewish population against their Jewish neighbors, though pogroms were often encouraged and aided by the government and police forces. Which of course is exactly what happens in Palestine.

So, why is it time to put the term anti-semitism to bed once and for all? Because it is without meaning and most of the time, totally invalid. And anyone with a modicum of intelligence can work out that being called anti-semitic, hating Judaism and Jews, for condemning occupation, colonisation, genocide, ethnic cleansing, rape - including of children; torture - including of children; murder - particularly of children; theft; sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery means that Judaism and Jews promote and practice all of those atrocities.

Now, no-one is going to blame Judaism or all Jews for the atrocities committed by Israel and some Jews. But, because it is done in their name and for many, perhaps most, without opposition, there is no doubt Jews will be caught in the backwash. And a filthy backwash it is too. It is time for Jews to clean up their act and to scour Israel out of their religion and their lives.

What is bizarre is that hatred of Jews in ancient times was often sourced in such imagined beliefs. Jews were said to kill children and to use their blood in religious rituals. That ridiculous claim was called blood-libel. Now it is no longer imagined, it is real, and as if Jews have been captured by their own mythology in its worst forms.

Jews are killing children in Palestine and doing it on purpose as part of an unconscious ritual in the name of the State of Israel. There is comprehensive evidence in statements made by Israeli politicians and soldiers, and from international doctors, that children are being targeted. The blood of children is soaking into the earth of Palestine in a hideous ritual of supremacist domination, done by Israel in the name of Judaism. Why would any sane Jew allow that to happen?

The most anti-semitic entity on planet earth is Zionist Israel.