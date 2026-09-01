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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3d

This was a fascinating share! I stand by you and what should be freedom to voice our opinions. That opens up debate, which in turn hopefully opens up minds. Or not. That is each one's perogative.

Please let's NOT hurry the censoring that is happening any faster than it alread is!

Kudos!💐

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
4d

Those who censor ought to be thought of as having committed a crime. Because free speech is our ONLY advantage while our adversaries have all the advantages except for that. When one censors, they are giving more power to the censors. They are showing their consent of censorship. And the deathly forces will only be encouraged by that and therefore will end up censoring YOU at least eventually. As below, so above. They gave us the inversion of that because what they gave us were fictions. The micro makes the macro, not the other way around, although there are feedback loops. It is important to know the sequence. I have a database of those who censor. We need to remember who they are because their vengeance to shut someone up is actually what gives psychopaths ALL the advantages. It hands them our only safeguard which is to speak our truth. Psychopaths cannot thrive in the open. This is what we must remember. Reason can dissolve lies but only if we all get to use our voice whenever we want, not just when it's "allowable". Love this article it is so poignant. We need to keep a list of anyone who censors.

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