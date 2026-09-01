I have been blocked on a substack for the crime of daring to present alternative views which the substacker does not like. It is not greatly relevant and neither is the substack and the timid person behind it, but it raises a critical question of the moral right to speak freely and the strange situation where people who claim to fight for justice, act in ways which are unjust.

There is a recognised human frailty of holding two conflicting views at one and the same time. This is double-think or in the current vernacular, cognitive dissonance. It also arises from a lack of understanding of unconscious beliefs and fears. There is an argument that those who can do it and remain functional are very intelligent but I have yet to meet them.

So, the BLOCKER works hard to defend truth, facts and justice for the Palestinians, no doubt as an ex-Israeli, from a level of guilt, perhaps like a reformed smoker, but at the same time seeks to sacrifice all of that and silence others on the topic of colonisation, wrongly conflated with settler-colonialism. It appears to be impossible for her to rationally assess the facts and theories presented and instead censorship becomes the modus operandi. Is that hypocrisy or unconscious confusion?

What are the links between an ex-Israeli condemning Israel for its crimes, and rightly so, but obsessively needing to believe in the evil of anglo-europeans as colonisers? Does blaming the British for claimed crimes, yes, some real, but some imagined, as colonists assuage the guilt for the individual having been born into and grown up in that colonial occupation State, Israel, committing genocide?

Of course I do not have the answers but I remain curious as to the habit some have, who work for the best of reasons and then act in the worst of ways.

I block no-one and will always attempt to remain open to views, letting abuse fly to the keeper because it reflects on the poster and not me. I do not abuse others but admit I can at times resort to pejorative terms, for which I can only apologise if I fail.

I believe freedom of speech is critical to integrity and a civilized world. If people are silenced on one issue they will be silenced on all.

The block comes from someone who is a psychologist, although I am reminded of the adage that the shoemaker’s children have no shoes, and who actively defends Palestine. As a former Israeli who grew up there and served in the army, Avigail Arbanel has perhaps carried with her more of the Israeli mindset than she knows. Bullying and censorship is second nature to Israelis and comes with the Mother’s Milk, hence largely unconscious.

As does the belief that having total control over others makes you safe, despite all evidence to the contrary. I find it ironic that someone who defends freedom and justice for Palestine and claims to come from a position of morality, should take a position where dissenters are silenced. What was that about a mote in the eye?

The immoral thing, beyond censorship is that the blockers post their responses and deny right of response. Which is why I am addressing it here. The disagreement was over the issue of colonisation, which I believe is wrongly conflated with settler-colonialism, a modern term for colonisation but only ever applied to ANGLO-EUROPEANS. All others being ignored and seemingly perfectly acceptable if done by Indians, Africans, Asians, Polynesians etc.

I wrote this reply to her threat to block, which of course was then never seen, because she blocked. Yes, perhaps this is my ego at work or it is a case of defending freedom to speak, because it matters. I would be more than happy to see any defence others can make to Arbanel’s position to fully assess my own position

Avigail Arbanel has high rates of censorship and lacks the capacity for open debate. She blocks those who dare to present different facts and views.

The irony is while presenting as defending Palestine she uses Israeli tactics to silence others.

avigail.substack.com/p/…

You said: Britain was never enlightened. An enlightened people don’t base their economy on slavery and don’t keep the majority of their population in a state of abject poverty and exile them to a full populated penal colony they’ve just stolen beneath the feet of its millions of indigenous people.

Your grasp of history is nonexistent. That is why there is a lack of perspective. Britain ended slavery. When Britain used slaves, so did pretty much everyone. Enlightenment to end slavery came most strongly from the British. And levels of poverty were universal and, if you read the history, again the British often led the way improving the lot of the poor. Context is critical which requires research.

I assure you, slavery never ended in Africa and India.

Happy to leave you to your echo chamber. You will lose people with your Israeli style censorship which is what blocking is, and your supremacist style as the arbiter of morality. It is morality and integrity which defends freedom of speech.

Never once have you refuted what I said, just insulted and abused. It is a bad look and more so for someone in your field of work.

Reply in detail.

I really do not understand how someone who works to understand human nature would resort to assumption and censorship.

I am happy to unsubscribe but ethically I deserve to be able to respond to your unfair assumptions.

You said:. What I am always looking for in every human being is their moral development. Yours is questionable at best.

Please take one statement I have made and demonstrate it represents a lack of morality. And what gives you the ability to assess the moral development of a complete stranger, more so because you block dissent?

You said: You talk about the ‘nobility’ of the human spirit. What about the nobility of the spirit of the millions enslaved, exploited and murdered by colonisers all over the world? Their spirit wasn’t noble?

Of course it was, and often even more so. I never said it was not. I said, everyone colonised and targeting anglo-europeans is distorted and unbalanced. Either we apply the same principles to all, within context, or we have no principles. Remember everyone has been colonised and enslaved at some point. The British a dozen times.

You said: Why do you support the Palestinians but justify colonialism and settler-colonialism elsewhere.

I don’t justify colonialism. I made the point colonisation and the modern definition labelled settler-colonialism are different things.

You said: If it’s so benign then why support the Palestinians at all?

I never said colonisation was innately benign, I said everyone did it and it was not always evil in outcomes. That positive things could and at times did come out of it. i.e. What Did The Romans Do For Us, as the comedy skit details.

You said: This is inconsistent with your views.

It is not. You misinterpret. My views are that everything should be understood in context and singling out Anglo-Europeans and ignoring all other colonisations is distorted.

I said, colonisation was a necessary part of human evolution, which we no longer need. Colonisation was not settler colonialism as it is defined today and done by Israel.

You said: Israel also says it is bringing ‘progress’, ‘developing’ the land, making ‘better’ use of resources, and that it is more ‘enlightened’ than the ‘primitive’ Palestinians.

Except they say that while committing genocide and refusing all rights to non-Jews. Actions render their words void. The British and others made money out of countries they ruled but they left roads, railways, utilities, schools, universities, hospitals. Israel does none of that but only destroys.

You said: Why don’t you see Israel in the same benign terms you see all colonialism?

I never said colonisation was inherently benign. I said it also often brought positive things.

Settler colonialism is NOT the same as colonisation in past times.

Israel was invented with a stated policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing. No colonisation in the past thousand years equals that. No doubt in truly ancient times it often did.

You said: And if you think want we see there is too gory to ignore, do you really think any other colonialist or settler-colonialist experience was any different?

You are conflating colonisation by all humans across thousands of years, with the situation in Palestine under Israeli occupation. Colonisation was often violent but everyone did it so I fail to see why Anglo Europeans are singled out.

You said: I can’t guess at your motives, but your position doesn’t make sense.

My motives are simply introducing facts, reason, balance, common sense and defending principles for everyone. It does not make sense because you conflate colonisation with what you call settler-colonialism.

You said:. You think colonialism is benign, which is a complete and utter lie

I never said that. I made the points that colonisation is not settler colonialism; all must be assessed in context; some colonisations were more violent than others; everyone did it and in the mixing of peoples often growth, development and positive results emerged.

You said: and your support of the Palestinians is inconsistent with that position.

It is not. If the Israelis had colonised and like the US, Canada, Australia etc. as historically recent colonisers given full and equal rights to the Palestinians, and made reparation, compensation and apology, I would not have an issue.

They did not. Instead their policy is genocide of the Palestinian people, their culture, history, society. THAT IS ALWAYS WRONG.

You said: You can’t be an apologist for colonialism and settler-colonialism and support the Palestinians at the same time. I think there are some serious intellectual and moral failings in your position, which you yourself are clearly exposing. If you don’t see that, then you also have some issues with your self-awareness.

I am self aware enough to know I have never been an apologist for what you call settler-colonialism and self aware enough to know my defence of principles for all is moral and facts-based as well as sensible.

You said:I don’t know about the ‘nobility of the human spirit’ (yours isn’t particularly noble if you support colonialism and promote the standard rhetoric).

I don’t support colonialism. I never said I did. I do not believe there is standard rhetoric in what I have said. I made an argument that everyone colonised so why demonise Anglo-Europeans and that it was a necessary part of human evolution or Africa would be very crowded.

You said: But I do know about potential. It’s the bread and butter of my work.

Potential is crippled or killed by censorship. Open discussion is the bread and butter of human evolution

You said: The cruelty you refer to isn’t random or natural, it’s inflicted by humans. If you lived 200 years ago, you’d be on the side of the colonisers: of raping, pillaging, extracting, enslaving, killing, controlling — and you would be spouting the rhetoric of the colonisers.

I really am astonished at how you have misinterpreted and projected onto my words.

I do not know who I would be 200 years ago but if I was me I would be defending what I defend now, principles of justice, rule of law, democracy, human rights, common human decency, facts, reason, logic and common sense. And above all balance.

I have never and would never condone rape, pillage, exploitation, slavery, murder etc., by anyone whether Anglo, European, Asian, African, Polynesian, Indian in India or the Americas. But I would assess in context, i.e. the savagery of the Aztecs, Maya and Inca toward others and the Maori, African and Australian cannibals, knowing all primitive humans were once cannibals. I also know that retrofitting our modern values, real and imagined, onto the past is an immoral distortion of history.

You said: So, whatever you read and whatever travels you did, your mind is poisoned by colonisers’ rhetoric which tells me that you are not morally well developed.

Ad hominem attacks are always bad form. Better to address the issues and not demonise the poster.

You said: You sound like someone seeking a spiritual bypass.

There is no such thing as a spiritual bypass.

You said: I have little in common with anyone who supports colonialism and refuses to even reflect on it, digging their heels and holding on to ‘facts’ written by the colonisers themselves.

You just described yourself in regard to my posts. You make a lot of accusations but not a case. If you look at colonisations within the context of the times and culture then it is more honest. If you apply common sense and context to writings by colonisers you can discern facts from fabrications. Often these are the major sources because they were literate.

You said: I’m only interested in morally developed humans, regardless of worldly achievements, or education.

By your criteria. That means all you want is an echo chamber. Humans are complex, flawed, wounded, damaged and wonderful creatures, and selecting only a certain kind creates a Cult and is where Israel has gone so wrong. That is ironic.

You should post on your page a definition or perhaps a set of questions for subscribers to complete so you can be sure you only get morally developed humans, by your criteria.

A morally developed human would support freedom of speech and have respect for differing views and not require an echo chamber to feel safe. A morally developed human would not need to censor and silence but have the courage to embrace diversity.

Your term morally developed is obscene and smacks of the Israeli belief that non-Jews are subhuman. For you, those you deem to be morally undeveloped are just inferior humans as a variation on the same theme. Blocking reflects on you, not me and if you want to understand what censorship brings and an inability to handle dissent, take a closer look at the State where you grew up in your most formative years.



I would humbly suggest you read, ponder and practice with moral insight your About section.

https://avigail.substack.com/about

p.s. I know Avigail would never read this and could not cope with such reality but I offer it as part of a process to defend freedom of speech and real moral integrity. If anyone wants to tear it to shreds, please do so.