Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn’s Substack

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Elusive1
6d

This was excellent! Almost the whole world has become a bunch of wimpy navel gazers licking their wounds and expecting enabling and pity

It's disgusting and disappointing.

We know so much less than those in the past to our detriment.😥

Thanks Roslyn!

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