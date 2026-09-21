We live in an age when Victimhood has become almost a profession and certainly an industry. We are surrounded by those who have suffered who now wear the badge of Survivor, forever attesting to and proclaiming their experience of suffering.In an age of excess we have taken a need to gain understanding of human nature in general and suffering in particular and made it into something enduring, indeed, at times a weapon. The worst example of this is of course Israel and its exploitation of Jewish suffering, real and imagined, nearly a century ago and in some cases, thousands of years ago.

In glorifying suffering in this way, albeit only for one group, a religion, we have turned them into monsters devoid of the qualities which make us human and civilized.

But the extreme version of Victim with a CAPITAL V, is just a variation on a theme which has emerged, and indeed thrived in the past century. While generally our ancestors took the view, IT IS WHAT IT IS, DEAL WITH IT and do not whinge, moan or rail against your fate, but accept learn and grow from it, we now work to indulge those who have suffered, meaning well no doubt and calling indulging -support - whether in a group of others who have suffered the same or similar experiences or in courts of law where excuses are made for bad and criminal behaviour. Mitigating factors should be heard but taking responsibility for our actions, in adults anyway, is necessary.

Reformed drug addicts, alcoholics, those recovering from disease, mental or physical, anyone who has experienced trauma in any way, are encouraged to gather in groups to support each other. Is that supportive or does it encourage a fear of failing, which requires, forever, such a level of support? In other words you cannot trust yourself.

A lot of Jews gathered together in Palestine, and decided to give it a new name, Israel, in order to feel supported and safe. But they simply degenerated deeper into their dysfunction because there was no balance. They were angry, frightened and then became more angry, determined to create an impossible world where they would never be threatened, at least by Goyim in general and Palestinians in particular. They stewed in their own soup of fear and hate, and fear is always behind anger, supporting each other in their righteous victimhood and blame-game against their scape-goat, never processing, never healing, never becoming emotionally or psychologically healthy, beyond a few rare exceptions, and there are always rare exceptions, until they reached level of sadistic depravity which rank as the worst in history. Why the worst and not some of the worst? Because they actively target children to terrorise and kill in ways not seen before, at least in recorded history.

In general psychological terms we are called to process trauma and move on, even if we choose to never forget, although some do. That is psychologically healthy. So putting a group of people together who share an experience of suffering will do what? It will prevent processing because the society/group will not be able to process trauma and will in fact need it to be maintained and made stronger to validate the existence of the group. No-one acts in a way which removes their job or reason for living. A support group like a support State, society or culture will always be needed because it will not allow people to learn other ways to be.

Nature demands diversity and in biological terms will destroy inbreeding by creating genetic deformities. The same applies at the psychological level. Israel, a Cult of victimhood was always going to destroy itself because it had no capacity to heal; just to hide forever as a victim. What we believe is what we become and support is often enabling, with many failing to see the difference.

After more than half a century and literally billions of dollars spent, a huge support industry, Aid to Africa, has achieved nothing and most are worse off than they were before they began. Why? Because the aid industry, run by humans and human nature, unconsciously will do anything not to put themselves out of a job and such support makes Africans weak, dependent and with zero trust in themselves and their capacity to solve their own problems. The system ensures and demands they are eternal victims.

Too much of a good thing is bad. Making excuses and allowances for those who commit crimes just makes them weak and unable to take responsibility for their actions. There is a name for everything these days, where people put labels on everything and always as an excuse.

People in their Fifties, to assuage their guilt or failures now put themselves into an Autism box. It wasn’t their fault, they were and are a victim of what is called Autism - a very broad label for a very broad spectrum. Because your problems or failings are caused by your condition, often said to be genetic, there is nothing you can do about it. You are off the hook. And there will be a group you can join where people will remind you of that should you begin to forget.

Those who challenge you are dismissed as Narcissists, invested in their own self, as indeed you are in yours, but without recognising that which you condemn in others is that which you deny in yourself.

Some of our ancestors were very aware of the impact of trauma experiences and many were not. But they took a pragmatic view of things, albeit at times intolerant and unforgiving, but perhaps we have gone too far in the other direction. Our schools and society in the West are producing weak, indulged children who have been brought up to believe they are weak; despite all the words to the contrary, and they cannot make their way through trauma and survive and thrive.

There have always been deep and great thinkers in the world, profoundly aware of such things. In centuries past people were too busy surviving to have much time to think about anything but that did not mean natural and innate wisdom did not exist. People had a lot more common sense in the past and a capacity for stoicism which we have lost.

People also had patience and believed that time could heal much trauma, and it did. In our modern world we wallow in trauma and constantly talk about inner healing while wishing to be a victim, code-name, survivor of this or that experience. Yes, we need awareness for some, those who find it hard to process trauma, but it should not be slathered across society as a whole. And support should be short-term. It must be short-term or it becomes a crutch or costume worn to be forever a victim.

Psychologically we are hardwired to process trauma and move on. When we do not do that we become stuck, wearing our robe of victim survivor, sometimes a weapon, which shouts of our uniqueness and our righteousness. We only have to look at ziojudaism to see where that leads. Weak humans are frightened humans and frightened humans are often angry, violent humans. They are certainly less rational humans.

Life is tough and often cruel and becoming aware is important, until we turn that awareness into a campaign, i.e. climate change, veganism, domestic violence, to name just three of many, which requires that the victims find or create, a scapegoat to blame.

It is valid and necessary to take up causes but not to use anger as a weapon against it. Yes, we need to care for our planet but not think there is a tickbox reason where one thing can be blamed. Yes, we need to raise animals with compassion and respect for Nature but not hate those who do not agree with us about eating meat or anything produced by an animal, bird or insect. Yes, domestic violence is a reality but there are always two people in a relationship who create the relationship and given the rates of violence in homosexual and lesbian relationships, it is unfair to blame men and turn women into victims.

The Stoics of ancient times saw suffering as an opportunity to learn and grow and recognised that it was an innate and unavoidable part of life as humans in this material world. My parents and grandparents were Stoics in their approach to life. Was it a bad thing?

Stoicism provides a level of patience and acceptance which gives us strength, wisdom and challenges for life’s often cruel experiences.

Except to the most avid seekers of wisdom, Stoicism is either unknown or misunderstood. To the average person, this vibrant, action-oriented, and paradigm-shifting way of living has become shorthand for “emotionlessness.” Given the fact that the mere mention of philosophy makes most nervous or bored, “Stoic philosophy” on the surface sounds like the last thing anyone would want to learn about, let alone urgently need in the course of daily life.

It would be hard to find a word that dealt a greater injustice at the hands of the English language than “Stoic.” In its rightful place, Stoicism is a tool in the pursuit of self-mastery, perseverance, and wisdom: something one uses to live a great life, rather than some esoteric field of academic inquiry. Certainly, many of history’s great minds not only understood Stoicism for what it truly is, they sought it out: George Washington, Walt Whitman, Frederick the Great, Eugène Delacroix, Adam Smith, Immanuel Kant, Thomas Jefferson, Matthew Arnold, Ambrose Bierce, Theodore Roosevelt, William Alexander Percy, Ralph Waldo Emerson. Each read, studied, quoted, or admired the Stoics. The ancient Stoics themselves were no slouches. The names you encounter on this site in our daily email meditations—Marcus Aurelius, Epictetus, Seneca—belonged to, respectively, a Roman emperor, a former slave who triumphed to become an influential lecturer and friend of the emperor Hadrian, and a famous playwright and political adviser.

What have all these and countless other great men and women found within Stoicism that others missed? A great deal. Primarily, that it provides much needed strength, wisdom, and stamina for all of life’s challenges.

Around 304 BC, a merchant named Zeno was shipwrecked on a trading voyage. He lost nearly everything. Making his way to Athens, he was introduced to philosophy by the Cynic philosopher Crates and the Megarian philosopher Stilpo, which changed his life. As Zeno later joked, “I made a prosperous voyage when I suffered shipwreck.” He would later move to what became known as the Stoa Poikile, literally meaning “painted porch.” Erected in the 5th century BC—the ruins of it are visible still, some 2,500 years later—the painted porch is where Zeno and his disciples gathered for discussion. While his followers were originally called Zenonians, it is the ultimate credit to Zeno’s humility that the philosophical school he founded, unlike nearly every school and religion before or since, didn’t ultimately carry his name.

Agasicles, king of the Spartans, once quipped that he wanted to be “the student of men whose son I should like to be as well.” It is a critical consideration we need to make in our search for role models. Stoicism is no exception. Before we begin our studies we need to ask ourselves: Who are the people that followed these precepts? Who can I point out as an example? Am I proud to look up to this person? Do I want to be more like them?

The Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, the playwright and political advisor Seneca, and the slave turned prominent teacher Epictetus—these are the three Stoics you need to get to know first.

https://dailystoic.com/what-is-stoicism-a-definition-3-stoic-exercises-to-get-you-started/#what-is-stoicism

But everyone is different and for some repression works, for others expression is required and for all, the core need is to process and grow through it without blaming someone or something else or becoming a victim survivor for the rest of your life. The horror and tragedy of Israel, a State, society and culture conceived, founded and always functioning as victim with a need to blame and punish others, should teach us that.

Our ancestors knew more, understood more and learned more than many now know. Their learning was empirical, experienced and observation based. Much of ours is theory. It seemed like a good idea at the time is a mantra for our age.

Stoicism required compassion for Self and from that compassion for all others can follow. Wisdom is eternal and we are fools if we think that in this modern world we have it all right or know more or better than people did in the past.