Perhaps the most depressing thing about the world is that we have changed not much at all and learned very little over thousands of years.



Particularly in the past few years we have seen and continue to see the old barbaric ways re-emerge, of MIGHT IS RIGHT, LAW OF THE JUNGLE, DOG EAT DOG.



The horrors of genocide in Palestine, the constant unprovoked attacks by Israel against other States, the failure of the international community to stop it, and now the US playing bully on the block and bombing and invading a sovereign nation to kidnap its President, and his wife. Without rules based order we have anarchy and ultimately chaos.

The trouble is, we now have more than swords, shields and pikes, we have weapons which can destroy our world and all life. We talk about people in the distant past as barbaric, uncivilized, when the reality is we are not only no better than them, we are worse. We should know better, we should do better, we should demand better.

Every system in this world requires balance and order to remain functional and healthy and that includes any system humans might invent. We ignore that natural law at our peril.



You cannot produce or raise a healthy child without order. You cannot create a garden without order. You cannot make a cake, build a house, construct a machine without order. Order means a pattern, a system, a guide, a structure which is functional and healthy. A disordered mind is insanity. A disordered body is diseased. A disordered society is sick and dangerous. A disordered state is destructive.

order

the arrangement or disposition of people or things in relation to each other according to a particular sequence, pattern, or method

Most people would agree that good parenting involves setting by example and ensuring a degree of order in a child’s life.



Most people would agree good Government involves setting by example and ensuring a degree of order in everyone’s life.



Most people would agree a good CEO involves setting by example and ensuring a degree of order for the company and its employees.



Most people would agree that abiding by rule of law, despite failures and betrayals, is critical for a functional and healthy world.

So, when a State, any State, but particularly a hugely powerful one like the US, goes rogue and betrays principles of order, justice and rule of law, we are all in danger. It is bad enough that the United States in its self appointed role of ruler of the world has backed and supported countless tyrants and rogue States like Israel, but, when the US itself resorts to lawless and rogue behaviour, the door opens to a vastly more dangerous world.

Listening to people cheering the crime the US committed against Venezuela is a reminder that for many people, the end justifies the means and that unless nations unite to defend and secure rule of law then there are no rules and there is no law.



We have seen the path clearly in recent years with Israel, the rogue terrorist State exemplar, rampaging in ways which would never once have been allowed. Albeit because the US is not just allowing them to do it but encouraging and making it possible.



Anyone who thinks that the total betrayal of principles of justice, rule of law, democracy, human rights and common human decency by Israel for 77 years and particularly in the last two years does not threaten them, needs to look to the lesson of Venezuela. What we betray for others we betray for ourselves. What we fail to defend for others we fail to defend for ourselves.



What a shit of a world we are handing on to future generations with our ancestors, who fought in the name of justice and freedom, turning in their graves at how we have betrayed their sacrifice. Read history if you want to understand how the development of order was of benefit to evolution and human life. How casual we are with the gift we were given. What a betrayal of something for which millions have died over thousands of years trying to create a better world.

Each of us has a choice, to defend or betray the chance of a better world.



