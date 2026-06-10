Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn’s Substack

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Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
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Marjorie Miller's article is very telling in that the negative characteristics most associated with Jews - cunning, untrustworthiness, duplicity, deceit, ruthlessness - are shown not to be just racial stereotypes. These qualities make for very successful lawyers, bankers, investors, advertising and public relations executives, storytellers and psychiatrists!

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