It has been believed since ancient times that the heart is the seat of the soul and when we function without heart we are also without soul.

What we do know is that when the heart speaks, moves, acts, directs, we are better human beings, kinder, more generous, more compassionate, more ethical and more loving. In physical terms, the electromagnetic field of the heart is far greater than that of the brain - The heart generates an electromagnetic field (EMF) that is significantly greater than the brain’s EMF, with the electrical component being about 60 times more powerful and the magnetic component around 100 times stronger.



By comparison our brain is weak and yet this is what we use mostly and particularly in this materialist reductionist mechanistic world. What does it do to us and our world when we are consumed by mechanical systems which are not only devoid of heart and soul but dismiss them as irrelevant, if not nonexistent? Nothing good.



We have many examples of this heartless and soulless world and one of the most profound and horrible has been the State of Israel and its genocide, mostly against children, but sourced in levels of hatred which destroy all capacity for heart and soul. Is the lesson from that evil that we need to remember and reconnect with our hearts?



Could the increase in heart disease and dysfunction, including in the young, be a reflection of the world we have created with our robots, machines and techo toys and the belief that only money matters? There is no system, including modern medicine, which is not profit driven and insensitive, despite the claims and the camouflage, to real human needs and to a concept of heart and soul. Everything becomes a new way to make money even as it masquerades as being care-driven - the care of the aged, the disabled, the dysfunctional. Nothing is spared in a world without heart. The concept of charity has been torn asunder when ridiculous insurance cover demands make it impossible for real charity work to continue to function.



Machines and computers do not have hearts and cannot feel. They cannot even think but like some Idiot Savant, merely consume, process and spew out data, which may well be accurate in terms of content, but is devoid of integrity, ethics, compassion and heart.

The worst that we humans have done has been from a place where heart is denied and soul is mocked. When materialist reductionist Science became the new religion, then God became a machine. And the moneymakers bowed down in homage knowing that their cash strewn path was even bigger.

Every system, including medicine is now first and foremost about profit with people coming second. And an arms industry, without heart and conscience, has demonstrated in the blood-soaked streets and fields of Gaza, what machines can do. Robot drones shredding a child carrying a plastic container of water has been happening all the time because a machine does not know the difference and does not care if the target is a child with a tub of water or an adult with a gun.

Robot tanks have spread death and destruction on the streets of the Gaza concentration camp, exploding, as they are designed to do, to kill as many civilians as possible. The cowardly Israeli army is safely sitting far away using their techo toys to maim, murder and destroy. In that distance, and because they have been brainwashed from birth to hate and kill and to believe the Palestinians are not even human, they too are separated from their heart and from their humanity. They have become human robots, with a few rare, traumatised exceptions.



The machines do not care how many die or are maimed and whether they are combatants or children, the elderly, disabled or sick. And neither do the human robots who use them, separated as they are from their own humanity and the humanity of those they are killing. To take out a target, often minor, unproven, the Israelis have been prepared to slaughter a hundred or a thousand others, mostly children, in that bulging box called, Collateral Damage. The machines take 20 seconds to identify a ‘target’before obliterating and incinerating everyone.

A machine thinks nothing, because machines do not think, of demolishing an entire apartment block, slaughtering thousands, in order to take out what the machine believes, with absolutely no proof is a target.



In 2021, a book titled “The Human-Machine Team: How to Create Synergy Between Human and Artificial Intelligence That Will Revolutionize Our World” was released in English under the pen name “Brigadier General Y.S.” In it, the author — a man who we confirmed to be the current commander of the elite Israeli intelligence unit 8200 — makes the case for designing a special machine that could rapidly process massive amounts of data to generate thousands of potential “targets” for military strikes in the heat of a war. Such technology, he writes, would resolve what he described as a “human bottleneck for both locating the new targets and decision-making to approve the targets.”

Such a machine, it turns out, actually exists. A new investigation by +972 Magazine and Local Call reveals that the Israeli army has developed an artificial intelligence-based program known as “Lavender,” unveiled here for the first time. According to six Israeli intelligence officers, who have all served in the army during the current war on the Gaza Strip and had first-hand involvement with the use of AI to generate targets for assassination, Lavender has played a central role in the unprecedented bombing of Palestinians, especially during the early stages of the war. In fact, according to the sources, its influence on the military’s operations was such that they essentially treated the outputs of the AI machine “as if it were a human decision.”

Formally, the Lavender system is designed to mark all suspected operatives in the military wings of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), including low-ranking ones, as potential bombing targets. The sources told +972 and Local Call that, during the first weeks of the war, the army almost completely relied on Lavender, which clocked as many as 37,000 Palestinians as suspected militants — and their homes — for possible air strikes.

Remember, Israel issues an ID card to every single Palestinian including those in Gaza so it knows how many family members or neighbours are likely to be killed along with the target.

The Israelis are testing their techo weapons on the Palestinians and selling them around the world. This is your future, this is our future in a world devoid of heart and soul. In such wars and with such weapons there are no rules of war because there are no rules. And as the push for AI dominance grows, you can expect even less heart and soul in our very sick world.

The following article about a financial world without conscience is a template for all fields where Profit is considered to be more important than People.

By Mark Keenan

November 3, 2025

If you judged the modern financial order by its behavior rather than its press releases, you’d think it had no conscience at all. When entire nations are crushed under debt, when pensioners are wiped out by “innovations,” and when bubbles enrich the few while immiserating the many, the institutions responsible respond with a shrug and a bonus cycle. We can’t say that bankers are monsters; yet the system itself has evolved—or been designed—to reward those who can act as though they had no empathy.

A System That Selects for Detachment

Clinical psychopathy is rare—perhaps one person in a hundred—but the behaviors that mimic it are everywhere on Wall Street and in the ministries of finance. Decades of psychological research show that corporate hierarchies amplify traits such as dominance, charm, and moral detachment. In a 2010 study by Babiak, Neumann, and Hare, roughly four percent of executives scored in the psychopathic range—four times the base rate. Similar experiments by Paul Piff at UC Berkeley found that the wealthier and more competitive the participant, the more likely they were to cheat for advantage. The lesson is simple: design a game that rewards cold calculation, and you will eventually fill it with cold calculators.Keenan, Mark Gerard

The Birth of the Moral Vacuum

Modern money creation finished the job. When money ceased to represent savings or substance and became a ledger entry created as debt, it also ceased to carry moral weight. A banker who issues a loan today doesn’t transfer stored value; he types new digits into existence. Interest then turns those digits into a claim on someone else’s future labor. The greater the leverage, the greater the bonus—until the defaults cascade and governments rush in to socialize the losses.

Mises and Rothbard warned that credit expansion unbacked by real savings plants the seeds of its own collapse. In their Austrian view, sound money rooted in market discipline is the only safeguard against the cartelization of banking and politics. But the modern order did the opposite: it merged the two (state politics and private banking) into a single machine. The result is an economy that behaves as though empathy were a design flaw.

As I explored in my book , this transformation wasn’t accidental; it was the logical outcome of allowing private credit creation to replace honest money. Once money became debt, conscience became optional.

Case Study: The 2008 Financial Crisis

Take the mortgage bubble. Banks created trillions in loans to borrowers who could never repay them, sliced those loans into derivatives, sold them to pension funds, and then insured the packages with more derivatives. When the system imploded, the same institutions were rescued with public money while millions lost homes and savings. Not one major executive went to prison.

A genuinely psychopathic person shows three traits: lack of remorse, refusal to accept responsibility, and the ability to rationalize harm. The 2008 rescue ticked all three boxes—but at the institutional, not individual, level.

Central Banking: The Cartel With a Flag

As Rothbard observed, the Federal Reserve functions as a “governmentally sponsored cartel” — a partnership of state and banking interests that privatizes profit while socializing losses. By controlling the price of money—interest rates—the Fed rewards leveraged speculation and punishes prudence. Every cycle ends the same way: excessive credit, asset inflation, collapse, bailout, repeat. Yet each new bailout is sold as “stability.” When European banks were drowning in 2011, the European Central Bank created over a trillion euros in new liquidity to buy time.

Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste

When the “COVID emergency” arrived, central banks simultaneously printed trillions and called it salvation. The same “experts” who assured us that money printing was harmless assured us that lockdowns would save the economy, that experimental mandates were acts of public virtue, and that dissent was a threat to safety.

The institutions that engineered the largest wealth transfer in history called it a public-health response. What began as a “crisis” became a test of obedience—and those who passed it were rewarded, not for wisdom, but for compliance.

Over $9 trillion was conjured in the United States alone, inflating assets for the rich while eroding the real wages of everyone else. The establishment called it stimulus; in truth, it was lucrative triage for a system already in cardiac arrest. The moral feedback loop is gone — those who cause the damage never feel the pain, and so the pathology only deepens. If 2008 revealed moral detachment, 2020 revealed something much deeper.

Psychopathy by Design

A true market punishes mistakes. A cartelized financial system eliminates punishment through political capture. Once losses are socialized and profits are private, recklessness isn’t a flaw—it’s a strategy. From the point of view of the participants, empathy, restraint, or moral hesitation are competitive disadvantages. The incentive is to externalize harm and internalize gain—precisely what a psychopath does when left unchecked.

Debt-based money ensures that this pattern is permanent. Because all money is issued as interest-bearing credit, new debt must constantly be created to service the old. If credit creation slows, defaults rise and the political class panics. Hence the endless call for “growth,” however hollow, and the refusal to confront the costs it imposes on both nature and society. A system that must expand or die will behave like a shark—efficient, unreflective, and indifferent to collateral damage.

Examples Hiding in Plain Sight

Student-loan portfolios securitized and sold to investors while graduates drown in obligations that can’t be discharged in bankruptcy.

Corporate buybacks funded by cheap debt, enriching executives even as companies slash long-term investment.

Sovereign bailouts in the developing world that transfer public assets to foreign creditors under the banner of “stability.”

Each example follows the same pattern: abstract profit at the top, human cost below, and a press release assuring us it was necessary.

What Real Reform Would Look Like

Real reform begins by restoring moral feedback to money creation. That means ending the privilege of private credit creation and re-anchoring currency issuance in public accountability. The 1930s Chicago Plan, drafted by leading economists at the University of Chicago, proposed full-reserve banking—stripping private banks of their power to create money and returning that sovereign function to the people. Its logic was simple: end the privilege, end the cycle of boom and bailout. Whether through full-reserve banking, sovereign digital credit, or competing private currencies is less important than the principle: those who create money must also bear the risk of loss.

Transparency is the second pillar. No more secret facilities, no more alphabet-soup bailouts. The plumbing of money should be public knowledge, not priestly code. And finally, ethics must return to economics—not as moral posturing, but as the recognition that a society that turns every value into a price will, in time, discard every value that cannot be sold.

The Moral of the Machine

The late psychologist Hervey Cleckley defined the psychopath as a person who “knows the words but not the music.” Our financial order knows the language of prosperity but not its meaning. It can model markets to six decimal places yet cannot tell the truth about who benefits and who pays. The spreadsheets are perfect; the souls are missing.

As I examine in the book , this isn’t about hating bankers or glorifying poverty—it’s about recognizing that the very architecture of money has been built to reward the traits of a machine: speed, aggression, and detachment. Unless we redesign that architecture to reward stewardship instead, we will keep mistaking the cunning of greed for intelligence or wisdom.

This is what it means to return from illusion to reality — to build an economy that serves life rather than consumes it.

Sound money, honest credit, and transparent risk are not nostalgic slogans; they are the minimum conditions for sanity in an economy. Until we recover them, we will remain ruled not by men of reason, but by a system that acts—coldly, efficiently, and predictably—like a psychopath.

Mark Keenan is a former United Nations technical expert and the author of The Debt Machine: How Private Banks Engineered Global Control and Climate CO₂ Hoax: How Bankers Hijacked the Environment Movement. His work examines how global finance and policy networks shape the modern world behind the scenes.

