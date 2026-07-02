When the elephant in the room is sitting on your face denial is not going to help you.

It is impossible to get beyond the conclusion that there is something in most followers of Judaism which prevents or impedes rational thinking and the application of principles of justice, rule of law, human rights and common human decency to everyone.

Let us be clear, most Jews have supported, enabled, promoted and funded Israel since it invented itself in 1948. Sure we can say at the start they did not know the atrocities committed in their name, but some did. And we can perhaps excuse the world a little in the chaos following WWII and a time when much news arrived weeks late. But, even then, the facts did out and clearly were ignored.



The following article was in the Sydney newspapers in 1948. Are we to assume no Australian Jews read it? Perhaps most did not but for the past few decades in this information age, the facts have not been hard to find.



‘They massacred Arab babies’

Headline in the Sydney Daily Telegraph, 1948.

This passage stands out:

Jews saw their opportunity. Men of the army of Zion attacked Deir Yassin at 10 a.m. that day.

They easily overcame the opposition. They killed 20 Arab defenders, and entered the village, tossing grenades into houses.

They killed old men, women, and children with bayonets. For three hours the slaughter went on.

Babies were killed in front of their mothers. Mothers’ throats were slit. Some were beheaded.

A group of men and women—some of the women obviously pregnant—were lined up and shot. The bloodlusting Jewish soldiery desecrated the bodies of pregnant mothers with knives.

When they had murdered 264 villagers, the Jews called a halt. They rounded up four truckloads of survivors of all ages and both sexes, tossed the bodies of the dead into the village well, and drove off with the survivors.

The victorious Jews drove the survivors through Jewish areas as exhibits of victory while Jews spat upon them. The parade continued, with breaks, for two days.

Did most Jews miss that story? No excuse to miss the facts in recent decades and more so with increased travel and a majority of international Jews visiting what is called Israel. Did they not wonder where the Palestinians were? Did they not read the accounts from Israeli human rights groups like Peace Now and B’Tselem of the constant, daily, hourly atrocities committed by Israeli soldiers against the people they crushed under savage occupation? Why were there Jew-only roads across the West Bank? Why were Goyim Palestinians held up for hours, days at checkpoints, with babies born and the sick dying as soldiers laughed, and Jews flashed past in flashy cars heading to wherever they chose with freedom and ease?

In an age of constant carping about the evils of British colonisation, benign by comparison, why is the clearly documented genocidal horror of Israel’s foundation ignored? Perhaps the only gift in the even greater suffering of the long-suffering Palestinian people since October 7, 2023 is that these facts, this truth, is now being disseminated around the world.

Full marks to the tiny few Jews who always, or, over the years have condemned and rejected the Zionist State but they always were a trivial minority and still remain a significant minority which cannot save the religion or those who call themselves Jews and support the terrorist state which slaughters constantly, not just in Palestine but in the region. And indeed threatens to do so further afield to anyone, absolutely anyone who ever demands accountability for atrocities committed by Jews.

How much of that comes from Judaism and how much from Zionism and how much from the existence of Israel, the so-called Jewish State, which is in essence a Cult, a hermetically sealed pot of Jewish supremacism and victimhood, is not as important as the fact that all of its manifestations are sadistic, cruel, unjust, evil, savage in terms of non-Jews. Particularly Arabs and Muslims but plenty of Christians are being murdered, tortured, raped and their homes destroyed and the Israelis have threatened Europeans and Americans, anyone who dares to challenge their atrocities.

Give a group of Jews the sort of power they have in what is called Israel and they create levels of bestial savagery and sadistic cruelty which rank as some of the worst in human recorded history. I mean, what other State has intentionally murdered children as Israel does and worse, openly gloated, boasted and rejoiced in it as if they have some right to inflict the worst of horrors on non-Jews and never be called to account. And that of course is exactly what they have done for nearly 80 years.

This is what happens to humans who are encouraged, enabled and allowed to commit crimes and never called to account or punished for their atrocities. If this lot were chosen for anything it was to demonstrate that even in our modern world humans can sink to the most depraved and debased levels very easily. They make the Nazis, long held as the epitome of evil, but no more, look positively civilized.

If the State, society, culture were an individual it would have been locked up long ago in an institution for the criminally insane in order to protect the individual and everyone else. For a State the only answer is dismantling utterly all that it is and banning Zionism and demanding Judaism and its followers repent and make reparation, along with anyone and everyone who has ever assisted the State since it was conceived in 1897 and founded and formed in 1947/48, as well as enabling its function ever since.

From the 67 War started by Israel, another part of the ethnic cleansing genocide.



Having managed in 1967 to again expel large numbers of Palestinians, the next task – as in 1948 – was to prevent their return.

Uri Avnery, a journalist and member of the Israeli parliament, recorded testimonies from soldiers stationed at the borders with Jordan and Egypt, into which Palestinians had been expelled. The soldiers’ job was to murder any Palestinian families trying to get back to their homes.

Here is one soldier’s testimony, reported by Haaretz, that Avnery noted in his autobiography:

We blocked these crossings and received orders to shoot to kill, without prior warning. Indeed, such shots were fired every night at men, women and children, even on moonlit nights when it was possible to identify those crossing. That is, to distinguish between men and women and children.

In the morning, we would go out to scan the area, and we would kill, by explicit order of the officer present, those who were alive, including those hiding and the wounded. After the killing was over, we would cover the bodies with dirt until a tractor arrived.

Today’s Israeli whistleblowers warn that this military doctrine is unchanged. Over the past three years, investigations have repeatedly shown Israel trying to conceal its crimes by secretly bulldozing its civilian victims into mass graves in violation of international law.

It did so, for example, when troops massacred Palestinians seeking aid a year ago, and again when soldiers executed 15 Palestinian emergency workers in an ambush on ambulances in March 2025.

Another soldier troubled by the 1967 shoot-to-kill policy recalled a conversation with his commander: “I asked the officer: And if I hear babies crying, should I shoot them too? The answer I received was: Don’t be a girl.”

Why would Jews, educated, informed, sane Jews ever believe that their religion alone, among all others, magically made a people with a right to self determination?

Logic would say if Jews could claim land where some Jews once lived then so could any religion. Muslims could claim India and Spain which they ruled for 600 years, and much of Europe. Christians could claim Istanbul and much of Turkey which they ruled for a thousand years. Of course they cannot and neither can Jews.

It says a lot about the elitist and supremacist nature of Judaism that most Jews, not all, but most, believe they are exceptional and have a right which no other religion can claim.

I mean, if Jews can claim Palestine in violent genocide because some Jews lived there long ago then Palestinian Muslims and Christians have an even greater right to claim their 5000 year old homeland in violent genocide against anyone who is not a Muslim or Christian. Of course Palestinians are too sane and civilized for that but surely it is time for Jews to understand that what they do to others can be done to them and justifiably so. Although that would require a high level of intellect and capacity for reason.

And even more critical, in an age of internet information they simply cannot get away with it anymore. It says a lot, and none of it good, that much of the information about the ghastly horrors Israelis inflict on Palestinians and others, is disseminated by Israelis and their supporters who find it funny and something about which to boast.

When has such evil ever been demonstrated before at least in modern history? Never. Some stone-age neanderthal might dance and gloat and boast about murdering, maiming, raping, destroying, stealing as Israelis so often do, but that is assumption and if they did, what happened tens of thousands of years ago bears no comparison to such behaviour today.

If the world is to have a future we need to rediscover our conscience, morality and integrity and demand a code of behaviour to which all must abide. No exemptions, no excuses for anyone, ever. And the principles must apply equally to all. Principles of justice, rule of law, democracy, human rights and common human decency for everyone. EQUALLY.

These atrocities have been committed in the name of Jews and by Zionists and Jews for a century if we start with the Jewish terrorist gangs in the 1920’s. It is all documented. Even the Israeli newspaper, Haaretz has long published this material and in recent years. Which says, too many Jews have known and did not care. German Christians were not allowed to say they did not know so why would Israeli Jews be allowed to make such a claim. Fact is the Israeli press constantly talks about the atrocities, code-name self-defense against terrorists, and the majority of Jewish Israelis rejoice in them and want more. They do not see they are the terrorists and those they murder and maim are the innocent victims. They never did.

The Nakba constituted a deliberate and systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing carried out by Zionist forces. A campaign of terrorism was carried out with Ziojewish forces bashing out the brains of babies, burning people alive in their homes, raping and then shooting girls and women, throwing children into baker’s ovens, wiping from the face of the earth 531 Palestinian towns and villages.

The foundation of what is called Israel as genocidal ethnic cleansing is well documented. There is no reason why anyone who is remotely interested in the State of Israel could not find out its history. Haaretz has published a lot of it.

On that same day, a letter was sent by an Israeli soldier named S. Kaplan to the editor of the Israeli Al-Hamishmar newspaper calling for an investigation into the massacre in al-Dawayima. Kaplan wrote:



‘There was no battle and no resistance….



The first soldiers [to enter the village] killed from 80 to 100 [male] Arabs, women and children.



They killed the children by smashing their skulls with sticks. There was not a home without its dead.



Arab men and women who remained in the village were shut into houses without food or water.



One soldier boasted that he had raped an Arab woman and then shot her.



[…] cultured, polite commanders… turned into base murderers, and not in the heat and passion of battle but in a system of expulsion and destruction. The fewer Arabs that will remain, the better.’



After its depopulation, the village was systematically looted, and its cultural heritage destroyed.3



https://forensic-architecture.org/investigation/the-massacre-at-tur-al-zagh

It was neither a voluntary exodus nor a flight prompted by Arab leaders’ orders. The Palestinian population was driven out through direct force or fled in fear amid a widespread campaign of terror that included numerous documented massacres:

Deir Yassin (April 9, 1948): 100–250 civilians killed, with bodies mutilated and discarded in wells.

Saliha (October 30, 1948): 60–70 people locked inside a house and killed by grenades.

Al-Dawayima (October 29, 1948): 80–100 killed, including children smashed against walls (as recounted by Israeli soldier Yosef Nachmani in IDF archives).

Additional documented atrocities occurred in Sa’sa, Eilabun, Hula, Lydda (where 250 Palestinians were machine-gunned inside the Dahmash mosque), Safsaf (52 men executed with hands bound), and over thirty other sites acknowledged by Israeli historians.

Benny Morris has confirmed 24 massacres and concluded that in the great majority of cases, expulsion resulted directly from Jewish military assault or the panic induced by such violence (Morris, 2004). Drawing on the same IDF archives, Ilan Pappé demonstrates that the razing of more than 530 villages and the expulsion of approximately 750,000 Palestinians stemmed from Plan Dalet and explicit directives to “cleanse the area” (Pappé, 2006).

Conclusion

These myths have formed part of a broader narrative framework that, for decades, helped justify the establishment and territorial expansion of the State of Israel while rendering Palestinian history largely invisible and concealing Israeli responsibility for the mass displacement of 1948. The emergence of critical Israeli historiography in the 1980s, made possible by access to newly declassified archives, has provided robust empirical evidence exposing the weaknesses of these foundational stories.

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