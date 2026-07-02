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Roslyn Ross
Jul 2

This article by Jonathon Cook clearly details how Israel is an apartheid State and seeks to maintain Jewish supremacism and majority through marriage laws. Again, if Jews are as smart as they think they are and claim to be, how can they not see what is right in front of their noses in regard to apartheid colonial Israel?

https://scheerpost.com/2026/07/01/israel-is-an-apartheid-state-and-its-weird-marriage-laws-show-us-how/

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Spunty
Jul 2

If we wait for the UN or Arab or western governments to stop the genocide nothing will change for Palestinians.

Zionists have always had designs to rule the entire world and given how the west has allowed them to take control of most mainstream and social media, run the world's banks, bribe and corrupt western politicians, and carry out false flags to scare populations. They're well on the way to securing their goal.

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