I wrote this poem about 10 years ago and submitted it to Quadrant Magazine two years ago. It is a slow process.



I have long supported and admired this conservative Australian publication and been deeply disappointed at its lack of balance in regard to the Israelis as they wage a truly bestial and sadistic colonial war against the Palestinians.



I spent too long in journalism to not understand that media outlets must have money to survive and that funding sources will influence if not dictate what is published and how an issue is presented. This is even more so today where online publication has reduced advertising revenue even more. Most media are desperate and have no choice but to take the money if it is offered and do as they are told.



I find that very disappointing but I am a realist. Quadrant under the former editor-in-chief, Keith Windschuttle has done invaluable work on providing factual and balanced Australian history, most particularly in regard to aboriginal peoples.



Is it worth the survival of Quadrant that it sells its soul to become a Zionist shill and defender of colonial genocide? That is a question I cannot answer and which had to be answered by those working to keep it alive. Perhaps it was worth it although when the full details of the sadistic and bestial horrors inflicted on the Palestinians by Zionist Israelis can no longer be denied some may well question it. I suspect there was no choice. Take the money, do what you are told or die.



The original title of the poem was Final Solution but, in these times and given the approach taken by Quadrant to the genocide in Palestine, in line with most media unfortunately, the title was not considered to be appropriate.



It was not hard to find another title. I did not write this poem about Palestine but it is evocative of the suffering in that ancient land and speaks its truth regardless. It is also a reminder as physics can demonstrate that at some level, there is no time, no past or future, just an eternal present. Literary history is replete with books written which describe future events and circumstances. Perhaps the classic is George Orwell’s 1984 but there have been many others presenting scenarios which later came to pass.



I do find it both ironic and synchronistic, that, two years on, my poem is finally published in a publication which denies the reality of the Palestinian genocide.



Roslyn Ross: ‘The Winnowing’ - Quadrant Online



The Winnowing

Raised across the parapet of mind,

words frowned in distant gathering,

horizon-huddled holding to the edge

of possibility defined, waiting for

release upon the brooding ledge of

endless misunderstandings, restless

as they honed edges to deadly shine,

ready to cut without mercy; wielded

in a winnowing of mechanical fear,

compressing dry, cracked stalks of

hope into bales, tied for distant, ever

imagined Winters where life could

chew listlessly at dried remnants

of what had once been lush, ebullient

green salvation, thrust from fallow

earth, reaching always for the distant

anxious sky where sullen blues held

court for scattered sunbeams, tripping

through realities which danced slowly

at the bidding of bestial breeze, and

delicate, whispering winds which

rattled hollow husks, bereft of fertile

grains, abandoned, sterile, grieving

in those fields of futures known,

and unknown, where Occam thoughts

spread like scythes, laying waste,

rendering, reducing potential harvest

in death knells of dusty, dirty dying;

so did the paddocks sigh piteously,

deprived of all which had been

promised, before the war within

demanded one last, final solution.

Roslyn Ross