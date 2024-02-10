





What does it mean when good people do bad things?



This has been an eternal question and one raised yet again as the world watches Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians and the cheering Israelis, most of them, calling for more and more blood, slaughter and atrocities to be committed against civilians. Not only are they calling for more bombs and bullets, some of them are actively preventing food from reaching the Palestinians, even though they are starving.



How could they do that? How could they let it happen? What sort of a monster commits such atrocities?



There are no simple answers but there are simple truths. Those who commit atrocities are not monsters, they are just ordinary human beings doing monstrous things because they believe they are acting for good. Usually for a greater good which inflates their sense of purpose and righteousness and dims their ability to recognise the evil of their actions.



And in truth, the greater the capacity for denial, the greater the ability to deny the most obvious and clearly demonstrated facts. That is how humans survive when their world revolves around fear. Protect the self, the society, the system, the beliefs regardless of anything and anyone else.



Humans are hardwired to connect and that would suggest inflicting pain or suffering on others is not our natural state because it is by its nature and effect, a dramatic disconnection from other human beings. We have to be trained, primed, brainwashed, programmed to kill, maim and hurt others and often all of that happens unconsciously and slowly so people find themselves doing the most horrific things to others while remaining incapable of knowing what they are doing. Forgive them for they know not what they do, becomes possible when we gain understanding into the Why of the What.



An important first step for committing atrocities, is to either define the group to be killed or hurt as ‘other’, thereby creating an instant disconnection which enables humans to commit atrocities. That, when combined with a belief that the actions are toward a greater good, diminishes the capacity for objectivity. More disconnection.



There are many good, decent, ordinary people in our society who take actions which cause great suffering and pain in others, but, because it is deemed to be done in the name of good, and at times that is or can be the case, they do what they have to do despite knowing there will be pain – doctors and nurses. So, we humans have that ability to separate ourselves from the outcomes of our actions, even when those actions result in suffering for others. Our origins were tribal and survival rested with the tribe, which contained the family, for most of our human history. Perhaps all of it. We may be less divided into obvious tribes but there are systems which still encourage tribalism and religion is one of them. A religion which sees itself as other, as persecuted, as rejected will be more tribal in nature. Judaism has woven persecution, common to all humans and all religions, into its theology. That fear alone makes many reluctant if not viscerally afraid to question, let alone reject, the system.



The other factors which allow, enable, encourage humans to inflict death or pain on others include the human desire to belong, to be good, to remain accepted, to be retained by a group or society and to obey those who are deemed to know better. We have had thousands of years of experience of what happens to those who are shunned by the group. Fascist and cult systems make full use of this human response. Obedience or the desire to comply will also make it easier to get good people to do bad things.



A famous experiment, done by Stanley Milgram, in 1963 demonstrated the surprising if not shocking, capacity for humans to inflict pain on others. It is an oft cited example of how readily people can be made to inflict pain. Milgram was interested in researching how far people would go in obeying an instruction if it involved harming another person. How easily ordinary people could be influenced into committing atrocities, for example, Germans in WWII. However, while Germans/Nazis have been made the scapegoat on this count, they were hardly the first, the worst or the last.





https://www.simplypsychology.org/milgram.html#Milgrams-Experiment-1963



Milgram concluded:

The individual explanation for the behaviour of the participants would be that it was something about them as people that caused them to obey, but a more realistic explanation is that the situation they were in influenced them and caused them to behave in the way that they did.

Some aspects of the situation that may have influenced their behaviour include the formality of the location, the behaviour of the experimenter, and the fact that it was an experiment for which they had volunteered and been paid.

Ordinary people are likely to follow orders given by an authority figure, even to the extent of killing an innocent human being. Obedience to authority is ingrained in us all from the way we are brought up.

People tend to obey orders from other people if they recognize their authority as morally right and/or legally based. This response to legitimate authority is learned in a variety of situations, for example in the family, school, and workplace. (I would have added religion and the State.)

Milgram summed up in the article “The Perils of Obedience” (Milgram 1974), writing:

“The legal and philosophic aspects of obedience are of enormous import, but they say very little about how most people behave in concrete situations.

I set up a simple experiment at Yale University to test how much pain an ordinary citizen would inflict on another person simply because he was ordered to by an experimental scientist.

Stark authority was pitted against the subjects’ [participants’] strongest moral imperatives against hurting others, and, with the subjects’ [participants’] ears ringing with the screams of the victims, authority won more often than not.

The extreme willingness of adults to go to almost any lengths on the command of an authority constitutes the chief finding of the study and the fact most urgently demanding explanation.”

If we take the results of Milgram’s experiment and apply it to Israelis then we can have a better understanding of how seemingly ordinary, generally decent people can do the most horrific things. And do them not just once, but over and over again across nearly a century.



Israel is a particular example because the State, society and culture are almost cult-like and always have been. What this means is that the citizens are locked into the society and the State far more powerfully and are therefore more easily brainwashed and led. Fear will always create more vulnerable people and Israel was founded on fear, has functioned on fear, is invested in fear and works to be feared.



The invention of Israel was sourced in a belief, as much imagined as real, that followers of Judaism, Jews, were at risk in the world at large and could only be safe in their own State where they retained total control. Such an ethos demanded obedience from the citizens to those they believed would keep them safe. Most people will believe anything if they think it will keep them safe. And Israelis have believed this for nearly 80 years. That is more than three generations inculcated in a visceral belief that their safety lives in total control and domination of anyone deemed to be ‘other.’



This meant that ‘others’, largely the native people of the land the Zionists invaded, occupied and colonised, the Palestinians, would be and would have to remain an eternal enemy. This added another level of fear to Israelis because while the reality of the Palestinians could be ignored, it could not be completely denied.



Zionists chose to set up their State of Fear in Palestine, a country with a large native population which could not be completely removed, in a region where a Zionist/Jewish State by its very nature could and would never be assimilated and therefore never accepted. The Zionists knew that when they said, A land without people for people without a land, it was a lie but their goal was always to rid the land of every last Palestinian non-Jew; to purify their world and make it free of Christians and Muslims.



Zionist Israel was founded in fear, hatred and a need for eternal domination of all those deemed to be other. What could go wrong? Israelis are a military society where most serve in the military, many remain reservists, and a state of constant war is both necessary and a reality. Brainwashed from birth to believe that the Palestinians are subhuman and a dire enemy, the capacity for Israelis to dredge up ethics, integrity, morals, honour and common human decency for the Palestinians has always been slight if nonexistent.



There are exceptions because there are always exceptions but they are few in number. Brave, admirable, honourable, impressive but few in number and ostracised by the ‘cult’ which cannot allow questioning of its dogma or Zionist theology.



The nature of Zionism, the genocidal foundation of Israel, the belief in Jewish superiority as human beings, the horrifically cruel nature of the occupation and violent ongoing colonisation of Palestine and the requirement for an apartheid mentality and society meant that Israelis would only become more venal and violent in their treatment of the ‘other,’ which is not just Palestinians but anyone who dares to challenge them or their beliefs. For example, when the Belgians refused to submit to Israel’s self-written ‘rules’ on UNRWA, the Israelis bombed their offices in Gaza. When the cult mentality is threatened by dissent, no matter how minor, the reaction will always be greater violence. That is how it works for those contained within the cult, in this case, the cult of Zionist Israel. While such petty and vindictive aggression is seen by the world for what it is, to Israelis it demonstrates what they believe is their power and their righteous cause. What they call strength is actually their weakness.



Why is it important to try to understand why people do what they do? Because only with understanding can we condemn the acts but not the individual and provide a foundation to work for change, growth, enlightenment and human evolution. It is a part of our development as human beings to make connections, develop understanding and to come from a place of compassion not judgement. There is a difference between making judgements and being judgemental. That difference elevates us above animals and base, instinctive behaviour.



This statement from Milgram is important:



The extreme willingness of adults to go to almost any lengths on the command of an authority constitutes the chief finding of the study and the fact most urgently demanding explanation.”



If people live in a State founded in fear and follow a religion sourced in the same fears, they are doubly bound to the society and its rulers as well as the religion. The belief in Jewish persecution, suffering and rejection is deeply embedded in Judaic theology and has been powerfully exploited by Zionism, which, while largely an atheist political movement is fascist in nature and will use anything it can to pursue its goals. If as an Israeli Jew, a real one or an atheist fake, you believe that safety can only ever be found in a State run by Jews, for Jews and totally controlled by Jews, then anything which challenges that ‘story,’ and it is a story, will trigger such irrational fears that reason becomes impossible and obedience to the State is the only option.



One could argue that October 7, when the Palestinians outwitted and triumphed over their occupiers, put paid to such a belief system but humans are more reluctant to let go of their dreams than their realities. The investment is not simply in the belief that Zionist Israel is the only place of safety for a Jew, even when patently it is not, but that safety for Israeli Jews anyway, can only ever be found in a State where total control is in the hands of Jews. This no doubt is why radical Jews have become such a powerful force in the Israeli Government. The more radical someone is the stronger they appear. The strength is an illusion and radicalism is always a sign of weakness, but, in a society which has a limited ability to reason or be rational, illusion wins the day. The dream will always possess a greater power than any reality because it knows no boundaries, no limitations and is not called to account by sense, reason or reality.



It is the obsessive investment in the dream which pushes Israelis, after October 7, to devote all of their energies to the dream because the reality is just more than they can bear. They may wish to get rid of Netanyahu but they do not want to change themselves, their society, their State or their beliefs.



The problem with such a State of Fear is that nothing ever subdues the fear and it grows stronger and stronger, requiring greater violence and more and more acts of rage and aggression in a desperate attempt to destroy the ‘enemy’ and to maintain the delusion that safety can only ever lie in fear and violence. Ironically, Israel’s fear-based violence has brought Palestinians closer together because fear, particularly fear of death, binds people, whether it is real, as it is for the Palestinians, or largely imagined as it is for Israelis.





And because the level of delusion is so great, the only way to bring them to their senses is for others to force them to stop. It cannot be done by reason because there is no capacity to be rational within Israeli culture – it can only be done when the world at large takes a stand, as it can, as it should, as it must, and forces the Israeli State to change; to become other than the horror that it is. And the world owes Israelis freedom from their bondage of fear because the world at large has allowed, enabled, encouraged Israel, by omission and commission, to do what it has done and become what it is.





That is how, for Israelis anyway, we can understand how good people do bad things. And, when good people do bad things they need good people to stop them doing bad things.





