Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spunty's avatar
Spunty
12h

And these are the people with which our "leaders" say we have "shared values". What kind of sociopathic psychos are governing the so-called, West?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Roslyn Ross
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roslyn Ross · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture