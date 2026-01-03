Israeli ministers have said ways must be found to make the Palestinians suffer worse than death. This is the mindset of a State which is allowed to commit genocide in the 21st century.



For Palestinians, Even Death Is No Escape from Israel’s Violence

Muna Haddad

This essay examines Israel’s longstanding violence against Palestinian corpses, revealing how death offers no protection from settler-colonial domination.

Offering a historical overview from the 1948 Nakba to the present genocide in Gaza, it traces Israel’s systematic practices of desecrating the Palestinian dead, including the creation and concealment of mass graves, the establishment of “cemeteries of numbers,” and the withholding of bodies to suppress mobilization and use them as bargaining chips. These practices have served to erase Palestinian historical and geographical presence, punish and fragment families and communities, and suppress collective mourning and resistance. The author argues that Israel has used the Palestinian corpse as a central site of control and violence throughout decades of Palestinian political mobilization, and that it has converged the range of crimes it carries out against the dead in its ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Among the thousands of Palestinians in Gaza forcefully displaced from Rafah in April 2025, a mother’s harrowing words circulated widely online: “We found my son near the barracks. He was shot in the stomach … he was gone. I couldn’t take him with me—the tanks were right in front of me.” Her voice carried a pain compounded not only by the killing of her son, but by the unbearable choice to leave him behind. “My beloved, oh my son,” she wept. “I had to leave you alone in the street.”Footnote1

Her words serve as a testament to a shared predicament: thousands of families in Gaza have been denied the chance to recover and bury their loved ones in a dignified manner. Since Israeli occupation forces launched their ground offensive on October 27, 2023,Footnote2 twenty days into its blanket aerial bombardments of the Gaza Strip, they have targeted not only the living—along with their homes, hospitals, schools, universities, churches, and mosques—but also the dead. In January 2024, CNN reported that Israeli forces were systematically destroying cemeteries, shattering gravestones, upturning soil, and even unearthing bodies.Footnote3 In August 2024, Palestinian authorities in Gaza estimated that Israeli forces had seized two thousand bodies from cemeteries across the besieged enclave.Footnote4

Israel has, as of October 15, 2025, killed over 67,000 Palestinians in Gaza;Footnote5 international medical experts assess the true number to be significantly higher.Footnote6 Thousands are believed to remain buried under the rubble, their bodies decomposing as relatives desperately search for their remains.Footnote7 Some bodies lie in the street, decaying, either because Israeli airstrikes targeted and killed entire families, leaving no surviving relatives to bury them or mourn their deaths, or because there is no way to reach the next of kin.Footnote8 Others have been burned or dismembered by Isreal’s heavy weaponry, their bodies mutilated beyond recognition, leaving survivors to collect the remains in plastic bags.Footnote9

In December 2024, Israeli soldiers told Haaretz that any Palestinian attempting to cross the Netzarim corridor—a line drawn by Israel to divide north Gaza from south and build military bases—would be shot dead, even if they were children. “The forces in the field call it ‘the line of dead bodies,’” a commander said. “After shootings, bodies are not collected, attracting packs of dogs who come to eat them. In Gaza, people know that wherever you see these dogs, that’s where you must not go.”Footnote10

Israeli soldiers have posted videos on social media showing themselves not only celebrating the killing of Palestinians but reveling in the abuse of their dead bodies. In one, a soldier sings “the trash is being trashed” as a bulldozer scoops up several corpses.Footnote11 In another, upbeat dance music and a joking caption accompany footage of a bulldozer as it advances with a body in its scoop.Footnote12 There has been similar abuse in the West Bank. Among several brutal incidents, in September 2024, a witness filmed Israeli soldiers throwing the corpses of four Palestinians they had killed off a building in Qabatiya, south of Jenin.Footnote13

Israeli authorities, meanwhile, have withheld the bodies of at least 85 of the 90 known Palestinian political prisoners who have died from torture, abuse, starvation, and medical neglect in Israeli prisons and detention camps since October 7.Footnote14 Among them is the writer Walid Daqqa, who died of untreated cancer on April 7, 2024, after thirty-eight years of imprisonment. To the end, Israel denied his family the chance to visit him. The next day, police raided the mourning tent at his family’s home in Baqa al-Gharbiyye, dismantled it, and arrested several mourners.Footnote15 When Daqqa’s wife and brother petitioned the Israeli High Court to release his body for burial, the judges unanimously ruled that the state could keep it, stating that “his body will carry some weight in the ‘bodies for bodies’ equation” in negotiating with Hamas for the return of captured Israelis’ bodies—despite the fact that Daqqa was himself a citizen of Israel.Footnote16 Indeed, as of August 2025, Israel is withholding at least 726 Palestinian bodies belonging to citizens of the state as well as residents of the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza.Footnote17 This number does not include the dead from Gaza who have been disappeared in Israeli custody since October 7, 2023, whose total number remains unknown.

The treatment of the dead is a matter of international humanitarian law, which prohibits acts like despoiling bodies or desecrating burial sites, and requires dignified burial practices for combatants and noncombatants alike—including proper identification, respectful handling, the observance of religious rites, and the protection of graves, prioritizing the return of remains to the next of kin. It is also a question of politics. Desecrating the dead often becomes a way for colonial powers to dehumanize and threaten the living: French colonial officers decapitated Algerian resistance fighters, keeping their skulls as trophies;Footnote18 the apartheid state in South Africa destroyed African burial sites, threw the bodies of Africans its forces had killed over cliffs or into forests, and sometimes obliterated them with explosives;Footnote19 and Indian forces have widely practiced enforced disappearances in Kashmir, burying bodies in unmarked mass graves, and desecrating and publicly dragging the corpses of resistance fighters.Footnote20

Israeli abuse of the Palestinian dead has a long history. The Zionist regime’s interests—mass expulsion and ethnic cleansing, suppression of organized Palestinian resistance, and today, genocide—have long driven its authorities to control, withhold, and denigrate Palestinian bodies. These acts, each serving a distinct political objective, lay the groundwork for the abuses we witness in Gaza today.

*****

On May 22, 1948, a week after Israel was established, Zionist forces invaded the Palestinian village of Tantura, massacring at least two hundred people before methodically destroying all their homes. Testimonies from Israeli soldiers and Palestinian survivors describe two distinct methods of corpse disposal following the killings.Footnote21 In one, victims were executed near the cemetery and buried directly in large pre-dug graves; in the other, corpses were left scattered across the village while Israeli forces prevented families from burying them. Eventually, a tour guide from a nearby Jewish settlement was brought in to oversee the burials, using Palestinian laborers from the neighboring village of al-Fureidis to dig the unmarked graves.

Palestinian firsthand testimonies of the massacre—known and repeated since 1948—were routinely discredited, as Israel denied it for decades. Even Israeli scholars who addressed it—framing it, at most, as an “exceptional case”—faced silencing, sanctioned by Israel’s courts.Footnote22 Yet recently declassified Israeli archival records corroborate the Palestinian accounts. In a previously hidden letter from May 31, 1948, an Israeli commander confirmed the “burial of Arabs in Tantura.”Footnote23 In another, dated June 9, a commander noted, “Yesterday I checked the mass grave in Tantura cemetery. I found everything in order.”Footnote24 No trace of the corpses remained, he said. Just four days later, Zionist settlers from the United States and Poland established Kibbutz Nahsholim on the village’s northwestern edge.Footnote25 By 1949, settlers from Greece had founded the Dor settlement to the east, while other parts of the village were transformed into an Israeli recreational area with swimming facilities—all within a landscape that conceals at least two mass graves.Footnote26

The remains of Palestinians and other Arabs killed during and after 1948 are still being unearthed in tourist resorts, demolished villages, and old cemeteries,Footnote27 though many are unlikely ever to be found. At Deir Yassin, near Jerusalem, the bodies of 110 to 250 Palestinians killed by Zionist militias in April 1948 were burned and, days later, disposed in mass graves now believed to lie directly under the Jewish neighborhood Givat Shaul.Footnote28 In al-Lydd, following Yitzhak Rabin’s instructions in July 1948 to expel the city’s inhabitants “quickly, without regard to age,” Israeli forces killed hundreds; one unit executed between 80 and 176 Palestinians who had sought refuge in Dahmash mosque.Footnote29 Some were burned in the town’s cemetery, while others were buried in mass graves.Footnote30

These mass burials served a complex dual objective. For Palestinians, they made the mass violence unmistakably visible: the sight of decomposing bodies haphazardly piled and discarded in pits terrorized many survivors into exile. They were a brutal display of power—demonstrating Israeli forces’ capacity to kill en masse, obliterate identities, and deny families and communities both the right and the place to bury and mourn their loved ones. Concurrently, these burials functioned as a cover-up, concealing the scale of Israel’s violence and hiding evidence of crimes from international observers. In the town of al-Dawayima, west of Hebron, after Israeli forces killed 80 to 100 Palestinians, military commander Yigal Allon ordered the unit to bury the corpses “with their own hands” to prevent the atrocity from “harming the state.”Footnote31 Disposing of the Palestinian dead in unmarked, untraceable graves also served the Zionist myth—long used to justify colonial settlement—that Palestine was a land without a people for a people without a land.

This pattern continued after the Nakba. In 1956, Israeli border forces imposed an immediate curfew on the Palestinian village of Kufr Qasim, located within what had become the Israeli state, and killed forty-nine Palestinians who were on their way home from the agricultural fields when the curfew was announced. Israeli soldiers collected the bodies and forced Palestinians from a nearby village to dig a mass grave for the victims.Footnote32 Two days later, when the curfew was lifted, Kufr Qasim’s residents dug up their dead from the shallow graves and reburied them in the village cemetery.Footnote33 The military censor banned coverage of the massacre, but news leaked. Facing international pressure, the government staged a show trial: 8 of 11 officers were convicted, given light sentences, and later pardoned—some were even promoted within the military.Footnote34 In 2022, an Israeli military court ordered the release of previously sealed transcripts from the trial.Footnote35 Those documents revealed that five days before the massacre, the military governor had instructed commander Shmuel Malinki to execute “Plan Mole,” an operation to drive Palestinians from the village and the surrounding border areas deeper into the West Bank. “The desire,” he said, is “to propel them [the Arabs] to leave the country.”Footnote36

*****

A year after the 1967 war and Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, the Sinai Peninsula, and the Golan Heights, the Israeli military established what it calls “cemeteries for enemy dead” near the northern border with the West Bank.Footnote37 Palestinians and other Arabs killed by Israeli forces would be buried there, often unidentified and always denied funerary rites. The bodies were disposed of in shallow, exposed pits and at times buried in a single trench. These sites bore no tombstones, only numbered signposts. Palestinians call them “the cemeteries of numbers.”Footnote38

Archival documents reveal that, prior to the establishment of these cemeteries, Israeli forces buried the bodies of those they labeled “infiltrators” at the sites where they killed them.Footnote39 These included fedayeen killed in border clashes and Palestinian refugees shot dead while attempting to cross the border from Lebanon, Jordan, or Egypt in an effort to reach their homes and agricultural lands from which they had been expelled in 1948. But when the fedayeen became more firmly integrated into the Palestinian national movement, Israeli forces began taking the bodies of those they killed and burying them in the cemeteries of numbers. In 1971, Israel’s military issued a secret directive formalizing the policy of seizing the bodies of “infiltrators.”Footnote40

Only in 2003, after a Palestinian whose father was killed in February 1971 petitioned Israel’s High Court demanding the return of his remains, did the state admit it had kept no burial records of him or of anyone it killed before 1972.Footnote41 Yet it has often been unable to locate the corpses or provide records of Palestinians it killed through the 1980s, including political prisoners who died in state custody.Footnote42 Bodies were buried anonymously; in some cases, multiple corpses were placed in a single pit. The manner of disposal made clear Israel’s intent never to return the bodies.

Labeling these sites as cemeteries masks their true nature. Far from being proper burial grounds that allow families to locate, mark, and mourn a loved one, to maintain a sense of connection and care, and to uphold the sacredness of the dead and the land that holds them, Israel’s so-called cemeteries for enemy dead, located in designated military zones, were designed to deny Palestinians all of this. They are sites of violent disposal, deliberately stripped of the features that define a cemetery,Footnote43 allowing the state to wield the corpse as a means of punishing families, leaving them unsure not only whether their relatives have been killed, but where—or even if and under which conditions—they have been buried. Denying families the ability to bury and mourn is intended to deter the broader community and dissuade Palestinians from resistance.

*****

When the Israeli regime does return bodies to grieving families, it often does so under restrictive conditions. During the first intifada, which began in December 1987, funeral processions became powerful sites of Palestinian resistance and mobilization, often growing into large demonstrations against Israeli repression.Footnote44 To mitigate the threat of unrest, Israel made clear that it would return the bodies of Palestinians it had killed—or, in its parlance, who had “died due to security-related circumstances”—only when families were willing to meet strict demands, such as holding the funerals after midnight, in a cemetery of the military’s choice, with no more than ten or twenty family members.Footnote45 Controlling the Palestinian corpse became a tool for quashing political mobilization and suppressing popular collective resistance.

During these years, it became common practice for friends and comrades to snatch their loved one’s body before the military could seize it.Footnote46 In July 1988, Israeli forces shot and killed seventeen-year-old Nidal Rabadi—the first Palestinian from Jerusalem killed during the first intifada—while he was riding a bicycle. Israeli soldiers surrounded the hospital where he was pronounced dead, demanding his corpse. His friends, however, managed to smuggle the body out, moving it from one home to another until they reached a church where thousands of people had already gathered, forcing the military to withdraw. A mass funeral procession went ahead.Footnote47

As the intifada stretched on, Israel made its decisions about Palestinian bodies on an ad hoc basis, invoking the so-called defense regulations promulgated by British mandate forces in Palestine in 1945, which permitted the military commander to order the burial of “the dead body of any person” in any location and at any time.Footnote48 In 1992, Israel’s High Court upheld the practice. Mustafa Barakat, a twenty-three-year-old from Anabta village in the northern West Bank, was killed thirty-six hours into his detention and interrogation by the Israeli military and Shin Bet, which were known at the time for their use of torture.Footnote49 When his parents petitioned to release his body and allow his burial in their village during daylight hours, the court refused. “The consideration of the deceased and their family,” it ruled, “must somewhat recede in order to maintain security and public order”—that is, to reinforce military rule and protect Jewish settlers in occupied territory.Footnote50

The kidnappings of corpses also enabled another practice: the Israeli National Institute of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kabir in Tel Aviv had been harvesting eyes, skin, bones, organs, and other parts without consent.Footnote51 While this was not limited to Palestinian corpses, they were particularly vulnerable targets. The institute reportedly followed only two criteria: the condition of the organs and the ability to conceal the act. With military support, it ensured that Palestinian families could not examine the harvested bodies, which were “returned to their communities in the middle of the night, under conditions of curfew and power outage.”Footnote52 With very few relatives permitted at the burial, inspection was nearly impossible.Footnote53

Israel continues the policy of seizing corpses and returning them under restrictive conditions, particularly targeting Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem and citizens of Israel. The bodies are stored in freezers at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute and if they are returned, they are often given back in a frozen state and under heavy military and police presence; families are forced to bury their loved ones hastily. This practice leaves them with an enduring fear that the bodies were defiled and their organs harvested.

More than two decades after the end of the first intifada, when Palestinian youth in East Jerusalem and the rest of the West Bank began carrying out stabbing attacks against Israeli soldiers and settlers in what became known as the Popular Rebellion of 2015,Footnote54 the Israeli military resumed widely withholding the bodies of Palestinians it killed after they carried out attacks or were accused of doing so. Over 130 bodies were stored in freezers at Abu Kabir for weeks or months and returned only under restrictive conditions similar to those deployed during the first intifada.Footnote55

In 2016, months after his fifteen-year-old son was killed in an alleged attack in an Israeli settlement, Khaled Manasra agreed to gather a small number of family members for a midnight funeral, adhering to strict Israeli police restrictions. On the night of the funeral, after everyone had gathered and the Israeli ambulance arrived, Manasra saw that his son was returned frozen solid. The horrible sight of his child “like a block of ice” left him unable to bear it, fearing the body might “slip and shatter into pieces.” He made the agonizing decision to refuse it, asking, “How can we bid him farewell and kiss him?”Footnote56 The haunting fear of organ harvesting also lingered. Two months later, after another round of negotiations with occupation authorities, he was finally able to lay his son to rest.

In 2015 and 2016, two human rights organizations, HaMoked and the Jerusalem Legal Aid Center (JLAC), petitioned for the return of over a hundred Palestinian bodies Israel seized, most during the second intifada.Footnote57 The majority were Palestinian fighters; some had carried out suicide attacks—acts that, under international law, do not diminish Israel’s obligation to facilitate their return to families.Footnote58 Israeli authorities had buried the bodies anonymously,Footnote59 not only in the designated “enemy cemeteries,” but also in regular cemeteries using a private company later accused of malpractice. The company has since shut down and destroyed all documentation.Footnote60 The state, for its part, kept no independent records of the burials. While in 2012, Israel returned the remains of ninety-one Palestinians—most seized during the second intifada—as a “humanitarian gesture” to the Palestinian Authority,Footnote61 following the petition, the state attorney informed the court that the government first needed to locate and identify the remaining bodies. Months later, it could only confirm finding 2 out of 123 the state estimated it was holding.Footnote62 Four years later, the state announced plans to collect DNA samples from families to establish a genetic database, even as it stressed—with the court’s acknowledgment—that identifying remains would not obligate their return. It is unclear how many bodies have been identified.

*****

Toward the end of the first intifada, Israel also began withholding Palestinian corpses for use in negotiations with Palestinian armed groups. In May 1989, two years after Hamas was established, its members captured and killed an Israeli soldier named Ilan Saadon—the second soldier to be taken by then—and buried him in a location they refused to disclose without Israel releasing Palestinian political prisoners. Five years later, Israel withheld the bodies of two Hamas fighters it had killed, Hassan Abbas and Salah Jadallah, as leverage to exchange them for Saadon’s.Footnote63 When Abbas’s brother challenged the practice in the High Court, the state insisted that it would only return the bodies if Hamas revealed Saadon’s burial site. The court accepted that position.Footnote64 The bodies were returned only after Saadon’s remains were recovered through unrelated means two years later.Footnote65

This strategy, endorsed by the High Court, set a political and legal precedent. In 2004, Israeli Attorney General Menachem Mazuz issued an opinion asserting that although the state could not simply withhold dead bodies as “bargaining chips” as a matter of course, it could do so for specific needs, such as future exchange deals.Footnote66 Since then, this practice has escalated. During Israel’s 2014 war on Gaza, its forces seized nineteen Palestinian bodies in retaliation against Hamas for withholding the corpses of two Israeli soldiers.

On January 1, 2017, the Israeli security cabinet formalized this practice by establishing a “uniform policy for handling terrorist bodies.”Footnote67 Now, Israel would return the bodies of some Palestinians it labeled as “terrorists”—including individuals it had killed on suspicion of lone attacks—under the usual restrictive conditions, but withhold those of individuals associated with Hamas or involved in “particularly heinous terrorist attacks” as “bargaining chips” in future negotiations with Hamas. Three human rights organizations representing bereaved families—Adalah, JLAC, and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs—challenged the policy in Israel’s High Court, contesting its authority to hold and bury enemy corpses.Footnote68 In 2019, after an additional hearing by an expanded panel of nine judges, the court upheld the practice: the return of Israeli soldiers’ bodies, they ruled, “lies at the heart” of “protecting national security.”Footnote69 Strikingly, the justices added that withholding the bodies of “terrorists” did not “touch on the core of the right to respect for the dead or family dignity.”Footnote70

*****

Israel’s political objectives throughout nearly eight decades of abusing dead Palestinian bodies have converged during its genocide in Gaza. From the start, the military has indiscriminately bombed homes, residential towers, and civilian infrastructure, killing thousands.Footnote71 Hospitals have been struggling to treat the overwhelming number of wounded; morgues have been unable to accommodate the influx of corpses;Footnote72 and to prevent the spread of disease, the Palestinian Civil Defense has had to dig mass graves across the overcrowded enclave.Footnote73 Nor have existing cemeteries in Gaza been spared since the start of Israel’s ground invasion. Some were flattened by Israeli bulldozers; in others, military forces built roads over the graves. A few were used as military outposts, with the ground leveled to build berms for fortification. In still other documented cases, Israeli forces exhumed bodies from graves and transported them out of Gaza under the pretext of searching for the remains of hostages taken by Hamas.Footnote74 The number and fate of these bodies remain unknown.

On a number of occasions, Israel has returned dozens of these bodies in a severely decomposed and unidentifiable state, wrapped in blue bags with only numbers scrawled on them.Footnote75 As one example, on September 25, 2025, Israel sent a truck carrying eighty-eight corpses to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. The Palestinian Health Ministry paused the transfer, urging the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to seek information from Israel regarding their identities.Footnote76 Their pleas, however, went unheeded, and the Palestinian Civil Defense was ultimately forced to bury the bodies in mass graves, leaving desperate families uncertain whether their missing loved ones were among the dead. These images raised criticism, as the ICRC wrapped the coffins of four Israeli hostages in white shrouds and facilitated their dignified repatriation during the ceasefire in February 2025.Footnote77

Testimonies that soldiers gave to +972 Magazine described Israeli forces executing Palestinian civilians who enter designated no-go zones, and leaving the bodies scattered on the ground to decay or be scavenged by stray animals. The soldiers confessed that they would hide the bodies when international convoys approached.Footnote78 A growing number of reports indicate that Israeli forces have been burying the bodies of Palestinians they kill, often in unmarked and undisclosed locations. Videos aired by Al Jazeera document soldiers executing unarmed Palestinians, dragging their bodies, and using US-supplied bulldozers to bury them on a beach.Footnote79

In April 2024, after Israeli forces withdrew from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, several mass graves were uncovered alongside the destroyed buildings. Gaza’s Civil Defense reported finding nearly four hundred bodies buried there, including women, men, children, and the elderly.Footnote80 Some were discovered naked with their hands tied behind their backs; others were severely mutilated; others still had medical tubes attached. Among the uncovered bodies were healthcare workers in their scrubs. Nearly a year later, on March 23, 2025, the Palestinian Red Crescent, Civil Defense, and a UN team uncovered a mass grave in Rafah containing the bodies of fifteen paramedics and rescue workers, massacred and buried by Israeli forces during a rescue mission.Footnote81

For many in Gaza, the ceasefire that began on January 19, 2025, offered a brief chance to search for loved ones under the rubble, to bury them, and to mourn. But Israel resumed its deadly attacks weeks later, and the scenes of charred, desecrated bodies returned with grim familiarity. Some Palestinians express a desperate hope that when they are killed, they will at least be buried whole. “I surrender everything except my death,” a twenty-year-old dentistry student named Zinha Adahdouh wrote last August. “I want a complete shroud, I want my arms, my heart, my head, my 20 fingers, and my eyes … I want my name, my age, and a marker that says I’m from here. I sincerely hope my grave will be in a real cemetery—not a street, not a sidewalk, nothing else.”Footnote82

Acknowledgments

I wish to thank Neve Gordon, Eva Nanopoulos, Majd Kayyal, and Max Nelson for their valuable comments on an earlier draft, and JPS editor Nadim Bawalsa for his thoughtful editorial input. This work was supported by the studentship at the Arts and Humanities Research Council’s London Arts and Humanities Partnership and the Palestinian American Research Center’s Tanya Baker-Asad PhD Scholarship for Palestinian Women.

Muna Haddad

Muna Haddad is a human rights lawyer and a PhD candidate in the School of Law at Queen Mary University of London. Her research focuses on Israel’s use and abuse of the Palestinian dead and the limits of international law.

