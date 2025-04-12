Threats are terrorism.

the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.



That definition alone means Hamas is not and cannot be a terrorist group, because resistance for an occupied people is lawful. If Hamas were a terrorist group then so would the French and Polish Resistance be terrorists as well as any people who ever took up arms against an occupier, including the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto in WWII.



Under international law an occupied people have a right to take up arms against their occupiers in what is a just fight for freedom. Since Israel ignores all rule of law, human rights and international laws such a right is to be dismissed summarily and what better way to do it but push the propaganda that Hamas and by extension, Palestinians, are terrorists.



According to the Israelis and confirmed by the US and lackey allies, Hamas is a terrorist group. Hamas was founded in 1987, with the help of the Israelis who played the old colonial ploy of divide and conquer and wanted an Islamic Resistance group as a foil against the secular PLO, led by Yasser Arafat. Secularity made it just too difficult to paint the Palestinians as rabid Islamic fanatics bent on murdering every Jew on planet earth and taking over the world.

Hamas had roots in fundamentalist Islam and so ticked the boxes on the job description for Mossad. And Israel has continued to fund Hamas over the decades because it is necessary for the constant flagwaving about poor little Israel, facing an Islamic threat which is bent on world domination. There is no need for logic or reason to be applied when people are fanatical fantasists like the Israelis.



By 1997 the Ziojewraelis had managed to have Hamas registered as a terrorist group. And great joy spread throughout the land at this achievement. Well, it spread through the fake state of hate called Israel anyway.

Hamas is one of a dozen factions in the Palestinian Resistance and the most organised, least corrupt, and the group which won a Legislative Election in Palestine in 2006, defeating Fatah. But the Israeli military colonial rulers did not like this outcome and so they overturned the election and Hamas was elected to nothing.



But, in Ziojewraeli land, a political party election win, despite being summarily overturned by the colonial masters, miraculously makes Hamas the Government of a concentration camp- Gaza. Voila! There we have it, Hamas is a terrorist Government which must be destroyed. Head-spinning moment unless you are an Israeli or one of their brainwashed supporters.



But, all of it is the fault of the Palestinians for electing a terrorist organisation as their Government. But Gaza is a concentration camp and concentration camps do not have self government. If they did they would leave everytime Israel bombed the place, surely?



We have learned in the past 18 months that any Israeli charge is an Israeli confession and terrorism was the policy of Zionists from 1897, demonstrated by the Jewish terrorist gangs, and they were called terrorists in the times, who went on bloody rampages around Palestine from the 1920’s, paving the way for the terrorist Zionist/Jewish forces to invade in 1947 with a policy of extermination and expulsion through terrorism, of the native Palestinians.



Bullying and abusing children is terrorism.

The terrorist is the Israeli state and there is documented evidence for 76 years of constant terrorism against the native people of the land Israelis have stolen.

Invasion is terrorism.

Occupation is terrorism.

Colonisation is terrorism.

Colonisation at the point of a gun is terrorism.

Ethnic cleansing is terrorism.

Killing, raping, torturing Palestinians for resisting, including children, is terrorism.

Breaking into homes in the middle of the night, kidnapping children and imprisoning them is terrorism.

Refusing medical aid is terrorism.

Refusing freedom is terrorism.

Refusing food and water is terrorism.

Demolishing homes is terrorism.

Digging up roads and tearing down power facilities is terrorism.

Murdering and torturing doctors is terrorism.

Destroying hospitals is terrorism.

Destroying universities and schools is terrorism.

Collective punishment is terrorism.

Targeting civilians is terrorism.

Digging up cemeteries is terrorism.

Defecating in cooking pots and baths in Palestinian homes is terrorism.

Wearing the lingerie of women you have murdered is terrorism.

Tying the toys of children you have murdered to your tank is a particularly evil form of terrorism.

Imprisoning without charge is terrorism.

Letting the sick die in cages at checkpoints is terrorism.



Forcing women to give birth in cages at checkpoints is terrorism.

Building the Apartheid Wall through Palestinian homes, villages, land and lives is terrorism.

Constant surveillance directly into Palestinian homes 24/7 is terrorism.

Leaving dead bodies for the dogs to eat as a warning to the living is a particularly evil form of terrorism.



And the worst terrorism has been the targeting of Palestinian children, both before, but particularly after October 7, which makes Israel the greatest mass murderer of children in recorded history. What parent will not lose heart, hope and will knowing that their children will be murdered on purpose because they dare to resist their colonial military overlords?

How much more clear evidence of terrorism by the Israeli State do people need? Israel is the terrorist state and always has been and since October 7 billions around the world now know that. Israelis gloat and rejoice in their terrorism.



“And I found out that we’re not only killing them — we’re killing them, we’re killing their wives, their children, their cats, their dogs,” they added. “We’re destroying their houses and pissing on their graves.”

Another IDF reservist officer told BTS that he was briefed that “there is no civilian population” in the area, where Palestinians are “terrorists, all of them.” Asked what the area looked like after the IDF clearing operation, the officer replied: “Hiroshima.”

A captain in an armored division of the IDF reserves said “the borderline is a kill zone,” where “there are no clear rules of engagement,” or “proper combat procedure.”

“Anyone who crosses a certain line, that we have defined, is considered a threat and is sentenced to death,” the captain added.

The BTS report follows an investigation published last December by Haaretz, Israel’s oldest newspaper, in which IDF soldiers and veterans described a “kill zone” in the Netzarim corridor in the heart of Gaza, where troops were ordered to shoot “anyone who enters.”

“The forces in the field call it ‘the line of dead bodies,’” one commander said. “After shootings, bodies are not collected, attracting packs of dogs come to eat them. In Gaza, people know that wherever you see these dogs, that’s where you must not go.”



What sort of depravity exists in people who can resort to such terrorism against the native people of the land they have colonised? A depravity which ranks as some of the most evil in all of human history.



And still, shriek the Ziojewraelis, Hamas is the terrorist. In the sad, sick realms it is always the fault of Hamas. Indeed, if Israel did not have Hamas it would have to invent it. Oh, they did.



Hamas made me do it is their catch cry.

Yes I killed those emergency aid workers but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I shot that three year old through the head and heart but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I shot that pregnant woman in the stomach but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I raped that Palestinian woman but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I raped that Palestinian man with my gun barrel but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I tortured that Palestinian child but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I tortured that doctor but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I tortured that old woman but Hamas made me do it.

Yes, we use them as human shields, old, young, toddlers but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I murdered 232 journalists but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I murdered hundreds of doctors but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I murdered hundreds of thousands of children but Hamas made me do it.

Yes we are starving them even though nearly half are children but Hamas made us do it.

Yes we are dropping four, five, six or eight 5000 pound bombs on civilian areas but Hamas made us do it.

Yes we tortured and murdered nearly six year old Hind Rajab and put 355 bullets into the car before we finished her off but Hamas made us do it.

Yes we ran our tanks over bodies of the dead and injured, men, women and children but Hamas made us do it. Hamas did not help us clean all the hands and feet out of the treads so we had to stop doing it. But all of it was the fault of Hamas.

Yes the Israeli Knesset voted to approve rape of Palestinian prisoners, including anal rape using gun barrels, metal rods and broom handles, guaranteed to cause agonising death, BUT HAMAS MADE THEM DO IT.

Ánd yet it is Hamas and the Palestinian Resistance who have a right to fight for justice and freedom and Israel which has no right to try to stop them, and, as an occupier, no right to self-defense.



Do Palestinians have a “right to resist” according to the United Nations?

Yes, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has explicitly affirmed the right of Palestinians to resist Israel’s military occupation, including through armed struggle. This right was affirmed in the context of the right to self-determination of all peoples under foreign and colonial rule. Some of the most relevant UN resolutions on this matter include: