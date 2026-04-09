In the last few centuries Science as a system of enquiry has replaced religion, in the West anyway. That has been both good and bad but more of the latter, because, in its war to challenge if not destroy the power of religion, Science became a religion itself.

Unfortunately, because its focus and obsession was with the worst of religion, Science created the shadow effect where it became more of the ‘worst’ it so despised and less or none of the best of religion which once played such a vital ethical, moral and sensible approach within scientific enquiry.

As a system of enquiry which can only know what it can measure and which refuses to accept anything which cannot be measured as real, Science or Scientism as a religious system, is consumed by left-brain, materialist reductionist, mechanistic thinking and cut off from the right-brain functions which provide balance.

The left brain is generally specialized for language, logic, and analytical processing, while the right handles spatial awareness, intuition, and creativity. Modern science has become severely unbalanced and given its mechanical powers for good and ill, that makes it far more dangerous than any religion could ever be.

Religions have often waged war against this or that enemy but Science can and does, often believing it is well intentioned in its crippled, unbalanced outlook, wage war against people and the planet with a capacity for destruction no religion could ever possess.

For many people, Believe the Science, is something which makes sense even though it does not. We saw this with the Covid fiasco, where a disease which represented no real threat to most of humanity, was used to turn the world upside down in the name of Science and its Cult, Allopathic Medicine, and those who made money out of them. Good science does not deal in absolutes and theories stand only until the next question. Unfortunately modern science sold its soul to Government and big business long ago and now only asks the questions it is told it can ask. And only provides the answers it is told it can provide. There are a few dissenters but they have little influence within the system.

The following article offers insight and raises questions about core tenets of cosmology, an area where even many scientists believe they stand strongly. Who does not believe in the Big Bang? It never made sense to me but it is accepted by most. Cosmology rests on a lot of mathematics which is beyond most of us and so, because it sounds and looks so impressive, we are more likely to accept at face value the claims.

The interesting question, for which science has no answer, is do we discover more about the world with scientific enquiry or do we create the world with it? Given the now known impact, albeit generally ignored, of Mind in experiments, the question is a valid one. https://news.stanford.edu/stories/2018/06/four-ways-human-mind-shapes-reality.



If what we believe can impact us physically and experimental outcomes then why would it not be at work in all forms of science? But modern science no longer likes questions which challenge its fundamental beliefs, just as fundamentalist religions did not. Each betrays the core principles of their systems and demands to be held accountable.

The more sceptical we become as human beings, not cynical, but sceptical, the better our lives will be because such scepticism, ultimately, will impact modern science just as it has done religions. All systems suffer from human flaws and it is systems which drive behaviour. The behaviour of modern science whatever the form it takes is becoming increasingly dangerous because it is so unbalanced. It does matter what we believe and we should Mind what we are told Matters and never more so in a world which increasingly appears devoid not just of ethics and morality but common sense.

The miracle of the human mind may not be put to best use by everyone but it behoves those who can do, to do so. The following article might make some think a little more.

Mark Gerard Keenan

For most of history, science had a simple aim: to describe reality as it is.

Observation came first. Theory followed. Models were tools—useful, but always secondary to what could be seen, tested, and verified.

That relationship has quietly reversed.

Today, in some of the most advanced areas of physics, reality is no longer something we observe directly. It is something we infer through layers of mathematical construction. When observations don’t fit the model, the model is adjusted—expanded, extended, or made more complex—until it can accommodate the data.

At first, this seems like progress. But over time, a subtle shift takes place.

The model is no longer describing reality.

It is replacing it.

Concepts like dark matter, dark energy, and curved spacetime are not things we observe directly. They are theoretical constructs—introduced to preserve the internal consistency of the model. Each addition makes the system more comprehensive. And more distant from direct verification.

This raises a difficult question:

At what point does a model stop being a description of reality—and become a self-contained system that no longer needs reality at all?

Because if that point has been crossed, the implications extend far beyond cosmology.

The Expanding Gap Between Observation and Theory

The dominant scientific narratives about the universe may be revealing more about the assumptions built into their models than about the universe itself.

Modern cosmology is often presented as one of the great triumphs of contemporary science. Yet the deeper one looks, the more its explanations appear to depend on assumptions built into its models rather than on direct observation.

These issues are explored in greater detail in my recent book When Models Replace Reality: The Hidden Assumptions of Modern Cosmology.

There exists a growing tension between what is directly observed and what is increasingly inferred. The gap between empirical data and theoretical scaffolding has widened to the point where explanation risks being replaced by paradigm preservation.

At the center of contemporary cosmology lies the Big Bang framework. In its original form, the framework emerged from observations of galaxy redshifts and their apparent relation to distance—observations that were widely interpreted as evidence for an expanding universe.

Over time, however, the framework has been repeatedly modified to address problems it cannot resolve on its own.

The Dark Universe and Invisible Assumptions

Here’s the key issue: modern cosmology now depends on entities that have never been directly observed and are known primarily because they are mathematically required for the dominant model to function.

Today’s dominant cosmological framework, commonly referred to as ΛCDM (Lambda–Cold Dark Matter), rests on a set of assumptions required to make the model work. These include ordinary matter, which constitutes only a small fraction of the universe; cold dark matter, an unseen form of matter inferred to account for galaxy rotation and large-scale structure; and Λ, the cosmological constant—now interpreted as dark energy—invoked to account for certain astronomical observations that have been interpreted within the standard cosmological model as evidence for accelerating cosmic expansion.

Taken together, dark matter and dark energy account for roughly 95 percent of the universe as described by this model.

In other words, according to the prevailing model, almost everything in the universe is something we have never directly observed. Most of what the model says exists has never been directly detected as matter or energy in laboratory experiments.

One might note that a model in which 95 percent of the universe is invisible has achieved remarkable success in describing what cannot be seen.

These components are not empirical discoveries in the ordinary experimental sense. They are inferred from discrepancies between theory and observation. Without them, the equations fail and the framework collapses. In modern cosmology they are not optional hypotheses but structural necessities. Mathematical coherence within a model, however, is not the same as ontological reality.

Many readers assume that such additions represent steady scientific progress, but that assumption deserves scrutiny. When a theory survives only by multiplying unseen components, an important question arises: is the model explaining reality, or merely protecting itself?

Inflation, Singularities, and the Patchwork Model

A similar pattern appears in the treatment of singularities and infinities. The standard Big Bang model begins with a spacetime singularity—an infinity of density, temperature, and curvature. In physics, such infinities typically signal a failure of theory rather than a physical reality, and here they mark an acknowledged breakdown of known physics, where the equations cease to describe reality. While speculative theories of quantum gravity are often proposed as future solutions, no such theory has yet been empirically confirmed.

Inflationary theory is often presented as a refinement or improvement of the Big Bang, but it does not replace it. Inflation proposes a brief period of extremely rapid expansion in the early universe to solve specific problems such as horizon uniformity and spatial flatness. To do so, inflationary models typically invoke inflaton fields—hypothetical scalar fields whose properties are adjusted to generate the required expansion. These fields are currently unobservable (and unobservable in principle), and highly model-dependent.

But here’s the problem: inflation does not resolve the foundational questions; it relocates them. It presupposes an expanding universe, does not explain the ultimate origin of spacetime, and introduces additional speculative mechanisms to stabilize the framework.

Adding unseen entities to rescue a theory resembles bolting extra parts onto a machine that won’t start—eventually one must ask whether the machine was ever the right design—a vivid metaphor for how theoretical complexity can mask foundational uncertainty.

When Theories Survive by Adding Layers

At each stage, when observation and theory diverge, the response has been consistent: add new layers. When anomalies arise, new entities are proposed; when tensions persist, parameters are adjusted. The framework survives, but understanding does not deepen.

Philosophers of science such as Thomas Kuhn and Imre Lakatos noted that scientific frameworks often survive by adding auxiliary hypotheses rather than resolving foundational problems; the growing layers of dark sectors and inflationary fields follow this familiar pattern. Lakatos described such frameworks as “research programs” that defend a hard core by adding a protective belt of auxiliary hypotheses.

Institutional Science and Model-Driven Incentives

Modern cosmology is also shaped by institutional and financial incentives that rarely receive scrutiny. Large-scale cosmological research depends heavily on government space agencies and centralized scientific institutions whose priorities favor ambitious, data-intensive projects organized around overarching theoretical frameworks, as reflected in ESA and NASA mission proposals.

Career advancement, grant allocation, and institutional prestige are closely tied to alignment with dominant paradigms, creating structural disincentives to challenge foundational assumptions, even when anomalies persist. This pattern is not unique to cosmology: similar dynamics can be observed in climate modeling and artificial intelligence research, where complex models, opaque assumptions, and institutional momentum can outpace empirical verification and public understanding. In such environments, models risk becoming self-reinforcing systems of belief rather than provisional tools for inquiry. I explore related issues surrounding scientific modeling and institutional incentives in the books The AI Illusion and Climate CO2 Hoax.

In other words: explanation gives way to accommodation.

A scientific theory is meant to illuminate reality, not merely absorb contradictions. When unobservable entities become indispensable to preserving a preferred worldview, the boundary between empirical inquiry and metaphysical commitment begins to blur. This is not an accusation of bad faith; it is an observation about how complex theoretical systems behave under strain. The institutional organization of science and research funding tends to reward results that fit the dominant theory and discourage results that challenge it, even in the absence of any deliberate deception.

Cosmology, Meaning, and the Question of Intelligibility

Contemporary cosmology implicitly adopts a form of reductionism in which matter and energy are treated as the ultimate explanatory ground. That conclusion isn’t something you can measure with a telescope—it’s a worldview assumption about what counts as a valid explanation.

Long before modern physics, classical philosophical traditions treated cosmology not merely as a technical problem, but as a metaphysical one. For example, the ancient Sanskrit text Bhāgavata Purāṇa describes the universe as an ordered hierarchy governed by intelligible principles, where physical structure, law, consciousness, and purpose are integrated rather than isolated.

The significance of such perspectives is their philosophical orientation: order and intelligibility are taken as fundamental, not accidental. Physical laws are expressions of deeper structure, not brute facts that emerge from chaos. Modern cosmology, by contrast, often assumes that blind matter and chance generate law, coherence, and consciousness—a claim that is philosophical rather than empirical.

Converging Intuitions of Cosmic Order

This intuition is shared by classical Western theology, which likewise held that cosmic order points beyond matter to rational grounding. The Gospel of John famously begins by identifying the Logos—often translated as Word or Reason—as the foundation of all things: “In the beginning was the Word… and all things were made through Him.” Similarly, the Apostle Paul writes that “in Him all things hold together” (Colossians 1:17). And in the Wisdom of Solomon 11:20 (Order by Measure and Number) (Deuterocanonical, and read by ancient Christian philosophers): “You have ordered all things by measure and number and weight.”

In both Eastern and Western traditions, intelligibility is not an accident of matter, but a reflection of deeper rational structure. In both Christian and Vedāntic traditions, cosmic order is grounded in an underlying rational or conscious principle, a view that aligns closely with classical metaphysical accounts of intelligibility and being. The shared assumption across these traditions is that reason precedes matter, rather than emerging from it—a philosophical position that contrasts with modern reductionist materialism.

The philosophical question is whether modern cosmology, by contrast, can explain why such intelligibility exists at all.

The Limits of Explanation and the Need for Humility

Here’s why this matters. The universe is not merely large or old; it is governed by stable laws, finely balanced constants, and mathematical relationships that permit complexity, life, and consciousness. These features are not incidental. They are the very conditions that make cosmology—and science itself—possible.

Yet within a strictly materialist framework, such order and intelligibility are treated as accidental outcomes of blind processes. We are asked to believe that chance produces not only matter and energy, but laws, coherence, beauty, and minds capable of discovering those laws. This is not an empirical conclusion derived from observation; it is a philosophical assumption embedded in the framework.

None of this negates the value of cosmological research. Measurement, modeling, and observation have yielded genuine insights. The problem arises when models are mistaken for reality and when provisional constructs harden into unquestioned truth.

A more disciplined cosmology would distinguish clearly between what is observed and what is inferred, between mathematical convenience and ontological commitment. Such restraint would not weaken science. It would strengthen it.

Science advances not by claiming to explain everything, but by knowing precisely what it can and cannot explain—and by resisting the temptation to mistake elegant models for ultimate reality. When cosmology recovers that humility, it may once again illuminate the universe rather than obscure it behind layers of abstraction. When models substitute for observation, science risks drifting from the study of reality toward the defense of its own abstractions.

These themes are explored more extensively in my recent book When Models Replace Reality: The Hidden Assumptions of Modern Cosmology.