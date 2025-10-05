Chuck Baldwin is an American pastor who speaks and lives the truth of Christianity. His article is well worth reading and sharing with people you know who call themselves Christians but who support Israel’s genocide and hegemonic blood-drenched rampaging through the Middle East. Indeed, not just the Middle East as any study of Zionist and Israeli history will demonstrate.



The reality is that the greatest power to call Israel to account and dismantle it, lies in the United States and in the hands of Americans. Yes, it is important that as many Jews as possible join the fight against evil, to save their religion, but the more Americans who demand the removal of Zionist, Israeli, Jewish agents in their Government, politics and media the better.

There is no doubt as Tucker Carlson and others have begun to State that the American Government and political system, and media of course, is run by Zionists, Israelis and Jews who are NOT working for Americans but for the Israeli State. They constitute a Fifth Column which has infiltrated the US over decades and they represent the greatest threat to the United States and its people in history.



Already a huge majority of Democrats condemn Israel and a majority of Americans overall support the Palestinians including Hamas and the dozen other factions in the Palestinian Resistance, as does a majority of young American Jews. The tide is turning and disseminating information is a key part of empowering that tide.



Younger generations do not read mainstream media but watch social media outlets which daily bring them the reality of the atrocities Israel is inflicting on the Palestinians in particular but also the Lebanese, Syrians and others. Younger generations have a finely honed social conscience, perhaps too finely honed at times but far better than having no social conscience. They know that what Israel is doing is wrong, indeed, evil and cruel.



They know Israel is the greatest intentional mass murderer of children in history. they know that because Israel refuses to allow in medical aid and murders doctors and destroys hospitals that children, and babies, as well as adults are suffering agonising amputations without anaesthetics and that no painkillers are available for those who can only linger and die in agony over days.



They know that Israel has banned baby formula and takes it off international doctors who go into Gaza to try to help. Why would anyone ban baby formula? So babies die and do so in agony. Why would anyone want a baby to die in agony? So the parents suffer the agony of helplessly watching them.



The Israelis blame everything on Hamas, the Daddy it wasn’t my fault the kid next door did it, excuse, or the kid next door made me do it….so I am waiting for them to expect us to believe that the dozen factions in the Palestinian Resistance and Hamas have been surviving on baby formula and the only way to fight them is to ban baby formula so they die. The collateral damage of course is that the babies also die because their malnourished mothers, thanks to Israel’s starvation policy, means they cannot produce milk for their infants.



I mean, seriously, who is going to believe Israel bans baby formula as a strategic military tactic to defeat Hamas? Or that they shoot toddlers in the head and heart and little boys in the genitals, as they do, as a strategic military tactic to defeat Hamas?



Americans have been kept in ignorance and lied to for a long time and as they have watched their country go down the drain, along with their quality of life, hopes, dreams and a future for their children, while trillions of dollars are constantly poured into a rogue terrorist State called Israel, in the Middle East, killing, torturing raping, destroying and occupying for all of its 77 years of existence, more Americans are going to cry the words of the song:



WHAT ABOUT ME, IT ISN’T FAIR.

Because the reality is that Americans have, on average, the poorest quality of life in the developed world, the least rights as workers, the worst conditions as workers and levels of poverty and working poor which rank at times with Third World horrors and which are a disgrace in the richest country in the world.



Israel and its agents are sucking the life and soul out of the United States and Americans deserve better. Funding a rogue state which now holds the title of the greatest intentional mass murderer of children in recorded history is not the American way.



Funding a State which deems others, the native people of the land it has colonised, to be subhuman and deserving of extermination, adults, children, babies alike, is not the American way.



Funding a State which abides by no civilized principles, no rules of law, no rules of war, no democratic standards and no standards of humanity and common human decency is not the American way.

Everything about Israel runs counter to the American Way, the American Dream and the best that Americans can be. Set yourself free. Take back your country.



“Israel Did It; Prove Me Wrong”

By Chuck Baldwin

Chuck Baldwin Live

October 4, 2025

The title of this column is the same as the title of a video analysis of the murder of Charlie Kirk on the Macintosh Team YouTube channel. Here is a transcription of that video along with my comments.

Everybody wants to know: Did Israel kill Charlie Kirk?

“No, no, no, don’t be ridiculous. A lone gunman did it.”

Always a lone gunman.

“A young man, unstable, angry, looking for attention. His own father turned him in; case closed.”

That’s the script. That’s the headline. That’s the truth we’re all supposed to swallow. Neat, tidy, packaged, ready to go.

But here’s the problem: Neat and tidy almost never means true. Every time the story is wrapped up this quickly, you should start sniffing for smoke.

And sure enough, the moment Kirk’s body was cold, the whispers began: “Israel. Could Israel have had a hand in this?”

“Absurd,” they said. “Insane,” they said. “Stupid.”

Netanyahu himself had to go on live television to shout it down. And if you saw that interview, you know exactly what I’m talking about. He wasn’t calm. He wasn’t confident. He was flustered, defensive, repeating himself like a man who knows the rumor cuts too close to the bone.

And here’s the kicker: On paper, it makes no sense.

Charlie Kirk was Israel’s guy. He spent years worshiping at their altar. He told students, “Palestinians don’t exist.” He smeared critics as radicals, spread their propaganda, flew on their trips, cashed their donors’ checks. He said Israel was America’s best friend over and over. He was loyal.

But loyalty in this game doesn’t mean forever. Loyalty means obedience. And the second you step out of line, you’re not a loyal ally anymore. You’re a liability.

And Charlie Kirk—America’s loudest campus Zionist—made the fatal mistake of asking questions. Epstein? Mossad? October 7th? Gaza? He started inviting Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly on stage. He started letting Dave Smith call Gaza what it really is: the slaughter of a captive people. And that was it. The alarms went off. Donors flipped. Zionist bloggers.

And now watch what happens: The media points left; the right points back. Social media collapses into chaos. Everyone’s screaming at everyone else: “Deep State. MAGA. Antifa. CIA.” No one agrees. No one unites. No one looks at the one country that always benefits from division: Israel.

Because while Americans lose their minds over Charlie Kirk, Israel is still in Gaza, still bombing, still starving children, still bulldozing homes. Business as usual.

That’s the genius of it. They don’t even have to deny it convincingly. Netanyahu just shrugs and says, “Stupid. Absurd.” And that’s enough. Because the real trick isn’t to prove innocence. It’s to stir the pot so no one cares. And boy, did it work.

So, let’s ask the old Latin question: Cui bono? Who benefits? Not the shooter. Not his father. Not America. The people who benefit are the same people who always benefit. The same people who suddenly don’t have to worry about 3,500 campus chapters shifting against them. The same people who saw Kirk’s hesitation as a threat. Because if Charlie Kirk, their golden boy, could doubt, then every conservative student in America could doubt too. That’s the nightmare scenario.

And what happened right after his death? Shapiro stepped up, ready with his new tour. Donors stopped complaining. Turning Point USA suddenly had new handlers. The machine didn’t miss a beat. The blood wasn’t even dry before the replacement program was rolling.

But hey, remember: It was a lone gunman. Always a lone gunman.

Isn’t it amazing how the lone gunman always seems to clear the field for the most powerful people alive? Kennedy, King, Malcolm, now Kirk. Just random nobodies with perfect timing, doing the dirty work history demands. “Nothing suspicious here.”

And while Americans rage at each other, left versus right, MAGA versus woke, CIA versus Deep State, Israel carries on like nothing happened. Bombing hospitals, cutting off water, starving [people].

So, “No, Israel didn’t kill Charlie Kirk. Don’t say that. Don’t even think it. It’s absurd. It’s insane. It’s stupid. Just a coincidence that he broke ranks and then got silenced. Just a coincidence that his enemies are smiling now. Just a coincidence that while America tears itself apart over conspiracy theories, Israel keeps winning in Gaza.”

That’s the beauty of it. You don’t have to believe they pulled the trigger. You just have to look at who’s still standing, still bombing, still collecting checks, while the rest of us drown in outrage.

And when you do, the picture gets very clear, very fast.

Well said, Macintosh Team!

I love the line: “No one looks at the one country that always benefits from division: Israel.”

Israel is a pariah state that only exists to destroy every Gentile nation it can via sowing division and chaos within those countries. Every goy killed by another goy is a goy that Zionist Jews don’t need to spend money killing.

And that’s exactly what Netanyahu’s puppet, Donald Trump, is trying to do to the United States. He is using the Zionist playbook and declaring American citizens “the enemy from within.”

Just this week, President Trump called all the U.S. military flag officers together to a personal meeting at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. An unprecedented event. President Trump told the generals and admirals of our nation’s military:

We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military… it’s the enemy from within, and we have to handle it before it gets out of control.

[Emphasis added]

Americans fighting Americans; Americans killing Americans; the American government setting the U.S. military against the American people. Who could possibly win by all of that? ISRAEL!

Will we ever be able to prove that Charlie Kirk was killed by an Israeli assassin? Of course not. Do I believe Charlie Kirk was killed by an Israeli assassin? You bet I do! That is, by a team of Israeli assassins.

I believe what I said in my Charlie Kirk Assassination Update address to Liberty Fellowship:

The official FBI narrative is impossible to believe. I am absolutely convinced that the killing could not have happened the way they said it happened. I am absolutely convinced that the 22-year-old kid did not shoot Charlie Kirk. I am absolutely convinced that Kirk was not shot with a .30-06 caliber rifle. I am absolutely convinced that Charlie Kirk’s killing was a professional assassination.

And when it comes to professional assassinations, the State of Israel is the uncontested world leader. It is purely natural that millions of Americans believe in their gut that Israel killed Charlie Kirk. More than anyone else, Israel had motive, means and opportunity.

By eliminating Kirk, Israel eliminated the man they believed was their biggest traitor—and biggest threat.

Charlie had rebuffed Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer of over $100 million to toe the Israeli line and stop casting doubt on Israel’s behavior, stop inviting Israel truth-tellers such as Tucker Carlson to his Turning Point USA (TPUSA) events. He had rebuffed Zionist billionaire Bill Ackman’s threats, browbeating and intimidation to get back in line.

One day after the Ackman threat-fest, a shaken but defiant Charlie Kirk went on Megyn Kelly’s show to announce to the world how Zionists were threatening him over his criticisms of Israel. It was obvious that Charlie was going to double down on his sincere questions and doubts regarding Israel’s murderous conduct. That spells motive.

What about means and opportunity? No one had more of each than the State of Israel.

Israel is a world-class killing machine. It has assassins all over the world—including in the United States. It has the money, technology, transportation networks, munitions and political connections necessary to successfully plan, implement and escape detection of an assassination with ease.

Max Blumenthall reports that White House insiders who know Donald Trump say that Trump himself is very frightened of what Netanyahu would do to him if he does not toe the Israeli line.

It is self-evident that Israel would be the prime suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Just take a look at the assassinations that Israel has carried out over the past couple of years.

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Gaza’s political office and chief negotiator, was assassinated by an Israeli strike in Tehran. He was there on a diplomatic mission in pursuit of a peace agreement. He was reportedly killed by a missile that hit him directly in a state guesthouse where he was staying. July 31, 2024

Of course, Israel has assassinated hundreds of journalists, physicians, medical personnel, clergymen, civic leaders, aid workers and tens or hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians, a large number of them—small children and pregnant mothers included—by trained, expert snipers in Gaza. Even people in the flotilla of aid ships attempting to deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza have been assassinated. Israel tried to assassinate Swedish activist Greta Thunberg but failed.

The Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, was attacked by Israel, killing many diplomats and negotiators. April 2024

Ali Shamkhani — Israel’s large-scale military attack on Iran targeted and killed this Iranian official who was the chief negotiator leading a committee on nuclear talks with the United States. The peace talks with the United States were arranged by President Donald Trump. June 13, 2025

Gazan negotiators were the target of an Israeli assassination in a residential area in the Qatari capital, Doha. Negotiators were there at the behest of President Donald Trump to discuss Trump’s ceasefire proposal. The negotiators survived the attack, but six others, including a Qatari security officer, were killed. September 9, 2025

Israel has also assassinated a host of civilian diplomats, leaders and ordinary citizens in Lebanon and Syria. And don’t forget the massive pager attacks that killed and wounded thousands of innocent people—mostly women and children—in Lebanon, Syria, London and other places.

Was it an act of respect or a graphic warning when Benjamin Netanyahu gave Donald Trump a golden pager during his visit to the White House? Was it a word of accomplishment or a word of warning when Netanyahu told the 250 Israel-supporting U.S. State legislators who were being wined and dined (and indoctrinated) in Israel, “Do you have cell phones? Do you have cell phones here? You’re holding a piece of Israel right there.”

Israel has been a violent aggressor/terror state since the day it was created in 1948. And today its violent aggression and terrorist activity have risen to the stratosphere of the most evil, violent regimes of human history.

Only Charlie Kirk and his brand of young evangelical Trump conservatives remained blind to the truth about Israel. Most of the others under the age of 35 are now ardent opponents of the Zionist state. That doesn’t bode well for Israel’s future. And then to learn that the scales were coming off the eyes of Charlie, and if he followed in the footsteps of his good friend Candace Owens, well, Israel was not going to let that happen.

Speaking of Candace, she is challenging the leaders of TPUSA who are attempting to downplay Charlie’s rejection of the Israel narrative and even attempting to denigrate Candace’s testimony of how determined Charlie was to break with Israel.

On a podcast this week, Candace said:

I’m gonna challenge Turning Point USA executives to issue a very clean statement saying that I am lying if this is not true.

About 48 hours before Charlie Kirk died, Charlie informed people at Turning Point, as well as Jewish donors and a rabbi, that he had no choice but to abandon the pro-Israel cause outright. Okay? Charlie was done. He said it explicitly, that he refused to be bullied anymore by the Jewish donors.

Can you guys answer? Did he express that? Did he also express that he wanted to bring me, Candace Owens, back because he was standing up for himself?

And then did he, just 48 hours later, conveniently catch a bullet to the throat before our onstage reunion could happen?Kradin, RichardBuy New $15.99(as of 01:11 UTC - Details)

It’s a yes or a no.

Explicitly, I want to hear from Turning Point USA that I’m lying about that.

Yeah. I’m putting the fire here right at the feet of Turning Point, because I am disgusted. I am genuinely disgusted. I am looking around and wondering whether Charlie’s entire life was The Truman Show.

None of you guys are behaving in the way that you should be behaving. Okay? There is no way you are letting these lies fly unless, as I am hearing, unless it is true that there was a big, big, big payday that was on the line. And if Charlie radically stated that he was done with Israel, if Charlie said he had no choice but to abandon the pro-Israel cause because of, and I quote, Jewish donors, the behavior of Jewish donors, if he said that, yes or no, well then, I don’t know, maybe, maybe some people didn’t want to take that risk that he was gonna what? Become Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson at Turning Point USA with so much presence across college campuses? Maybe they didn’t want to take the chance.

You see, I’m just one person. So, it’s easy to just try to cancel my life and lie on me every second of every day. But Turning Point USA I think got a little bit bigger than Charlie, and I’m no longer gonna allow this lie and this narrative.

So, answer the questions, yes or no.

And I’m going to again challenge you to lie. And if you do lie, I’m going to expose the lies, and I’m going to start dropping videos actually. So, that’s where I’m at. Enough of games, enough with trying to allow Israel to wrangle a narrative that you know is not true.

Candace is emphatically clear: “Charlie was done. He said it explicitly, that he refused to be bullied anymore by the Jewish donors.”

I admire and applaud Candace’s convictions and courage to call out the wanna-be leaders of TPUSA. She has more courage than a thousand evangelical pastors put together.

I can’t prove I’m right, and you can’t prove I’m wrong. But along with millions of your fellow Americans, you feel it in your gut: Israel did it.

Reprinted with permission from Chuck Baldwin Live.

Chuck Baldwin is a radio broadcaster, syndicated columnist, and pastor dedicated to preserving the historic principles upon which America was founded