As the world allows a truly sickening series of ceremonies in the name of Jewish suffering on October 7; trivial by any sane reckoning compared to the blood-drenched slaughter and destruction they have wreaked not just on the Gaza concentration camp but on all of Occupied Palestine, Jerusalem and the West Bank, we need to reflect on why we have helped it to happen.

The deranged idea that October 7, 2023 just happened for no reason requires a total denial of 79 years, if not more, of Palestine and its people subjected to ziojewish aggression. To ignore the daily terrorism, bestial savagery and sadistic cruelty, particularly targeting children, inflicted on the Palestinians, for nearly a century, is like blaming the abused victim who finally turns on the abuser. No court of law would ever do that and yet our Governments, media and of course the Zionist State and its supporters demand that we do.

I have little doubt that the Israelis knew of the attack and let it happen in order to use the opportunity to destroy Gaza and then attack the rest of Occupied Palestine. Israel was conceived, founded and has always functioned in war to occupy and colonise and exterminate. That is documented in Zionist and from 1948, Israeli histories. The terrorist gangs who rampaged from the 1920’s and strode through Palestine creating rivers of blood in 1947/48 went on to form the Israeli army and Mossad and vomited up three Israeli Prime Ministers.



‘They massacred Arab babies’

Headline in the Sydney Daily Telegraph, 1948.

This passage stands out:

Jews saw their opportunity. Men of the army of Zion attacked Deir Yassin at 10 a.m. that day.

They easily overcame the opposition. They killed 20 Arab defenders, and entered the village, tossing grenades into houses.

They killed old men, women, and children with bayonets. For three hours the slaughter went on.

Babies were killed in front of their mothers. Mothers’ throats were slit. Some were beheaded.

A group of men and women—some of the women obviously pregnant—were lined up and shot. The bloodlusting Jewish soldiery desecrated the bodies of pregnant mothers with knives.

When they had murdered 264 villagers, the Jews called a halt. They rounded up four truckloads of survivors of all ages and both sexes, tossed the bodies of the dead into the village well, and drove off with the survivors.

The victorious Jews drove the survivors through Jewish areas as exhibits of victory while Jews spat upon them. The parade continued, with breaks, for two days.



This is the reality of the Zionist State, society and culture. It was never going to be any other way.

And of course they just got worse and worse and more depraved, where they would shoot babies and toddlers in the head and openly gloat and laugh about it.

“Now we all have one common goal - erasing the Gaza Strip from the face of the Earth, Those who are unable will be replaced.”

-- Nissim Vaturi,

Deputy Speaker of the Israeli Knesset and member of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee

October 7, 2023

……

“The Palestinians are beasts walking on two leqs.”

-- Menachem Begin

Former Prime Minister of Israel

June 25,1982

……

“The army must find ways more painful than de *th for the civilians in Gaza. K*lling them is not enough. ”

--Amihai Ben-Eliyahu

Israeli Heritage Minister

……

“We are the people of the light.

They are the people of darkness.”

- Bibi Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister

October 25, 2023

……

“They must be exterminated, all of them k*lled. We will flatten Gaza turn them to dust, and the army will cleanse the area.”

- Danny Newman

Israeli sports commentator

Former member of the Knesset

December 13.2023

……

“The woman is an enemv, the baby is an enemy, the pregnant woman is an enemy.”

- Eliyahu Yossian

Israeli analyst

December 30. 2023

……

“One Jewish life is worth more than ten million Palestinian lives.”

- Yehuda Shimon

Israeli settler leader

……

“I vow that I’ll burn every Palestinian child (that) will be born in this area.The Palestinian woman and child is more dangerous than the man, because the Palestinian child’s existence infers that generations will go on, but the man causes limited danger.”

-Ariel Sharon

Israeli General and future Prime Minister

1956

……

“We need to be eliminatinq 30-40 people in Gaza every day, They shouldn’t live. They’re not even people.”

- Ben-Gvir

Israeli National Security Minister

August 2026

REMEMBER - the official figure for dead is only for identified bodies- a corpse with a name. That is around 80,000, mostly civilians, mostly children. Even the Israelis admitted 83% of the dead were civilians. The real estimate is around 800,000 or more with bodies rotting in the rubble, evaporated, shredded, eaten by dogs with hundreds of thousands more expected to die from continued bombing, shooting, starvation, denial of clean water, shelter, medical care. Israel is still murdering doctors and destroying hospitals and banning baby formula (a favourite it seems for Hamas fighters) antibiotics, anaesthetics and pain-killers.

Ask yourself the question: WHAT SORT OF SOCIETY AND MILITARY TARGETS BABIES AND TODDLERS AND ENSURES THEIR AGONY BEFORE THEY DIE, INDEED REJOICES IN IT?



If their terrorism had been stopped by 1950 none of the later horrors would have happened. But we failed then and we fail still.

It needs to be made clearer that the atrocities Israel claimed Palestinians, code-name Hamas did on October 7, were largely debunked and the rest, unproven. It is not an atrocity to break out of a concentration camp and to attack the occupiers of your country.

Hamas is one of a dozen factions in the Palestinian Resistance but clearly a short name for brainwashing fools. Hamas, Hamas, Hamas and yet with no presence of Hamas in the West Bank or Jerusalem, why are the Israelis murdering, torturing, raping, destroying there?

It has also been made clear that Hamas did not know the music festival was on and in fact Resistance targets were legitimate - military and police. This is further complicated because 99.9% of Israelis serve or have served in the military, the Bilas family being a classic example where both mother and father were soldiers and that is why they were taken prisoner, the mother begging to take her children with her only for all to die under Israeli bombing.

It certainly appears that there were others who broke out of the Gaza concentration camp, who targeted the crowd at the festival, as one Israeli soldier stated on October 8. in a now disappeared video. Hamas/Resistance offered to release all non-military prisoners within days and the Tel Aviv regime said no.

Now, since Israel had been starving the prisoners in Gaza since 2006, knowing half were children and no doubt knowing malnutrition in utero and childhood leads to physical handicaps, including mental, some of the young men who broke out may well have been mentally unbalanced and may have committed atrocities but Israel created their mental dysfunction, so whose fault is it?

Quote: In early 2006, Dov Weisglass, then a senior advisor to Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, explained that Israeli policy was designed “to put the Palestinians on a diet, but not to make them die of hunger.” In 2012 it was revealed that in early 2008 Israeli authorities drew up a document calculating the minimum caloric intake necessary for Palestinians to avoid malnutrition so Israel could limit the amount of foodstuffs allowed into Gaza without causing outright starvation.

According to a 2012 joint report by Save the Children and UK-based Medical Aid for Palestinians:

10% of children under five experienced stunted growth due to prolonged malnutrition due to the blockade and siege.

58.6% of Gaza’s schoolchildren were anemic, as were more than 68% of children aged nine to 12 months and nearly 37% of pregnant women.

According to UNICEF, more than 90% of the water from Gaza’s only aquifer is unsafe for human consumption due to pollution, while repairs to Gaza’s sewage and water infrastructure cannot be carried out because of Israeli restrictions on the entry of building materials and equipment.

Gaza suffered from severe shortages of electricity due to Israeli restrictions on imports of equipment needed to replace and repair the electrical infrastructure, even before Israel bombed Gaza’s only power plant during its latest assault.

https://imeu.org/article/putting-palestinians-on-a-diet-israels-siege-blockade-of-gaza

And since Israelis are not starved in utero and childhood, what is their excuse for committing atrocities?

Without an independent investigation we have no idea what atrocities were committed or by whom.

What beggars belief is not perhaps the insanity of the Israelis in believing that atrocities, real and imagined, could ever justify far worse atrocities on the Palestinians, at bestial and sadistic levels, particularly targeting children, which rank as some of the worst, if not the worst, in recorded human history, BUT that the world in general and the West in particular, went along with it.

Since when has that sort of blood-drenched revenge had a place in a world which calls itself civilized, or more civilized than the barbarism of ancient times? The Israelis should have been stopped quickly because their level of genocidal savagery was never hidden. The world and particularly the West, including Australia, failed to make that happen.

On October 7, 2023, some 1,149 Israelis died, most murdered by their own military under the Hannibal Directive. The Palestinians do not have the weapons to incinerate cars, homes, people as happened and Israeli survivors at the time admitted they saw their own army do it. In recent times the Israelis have admitted they used the Hannibal Directive.

And now we see as the Israelis float in their propaganda bath of blood for the third anniversary of the Gaza breakout, they continue to starve, bomb, shoot, destroy, rape, torture, terrorise in the name of THEIR suffering, real and imagined, on October 7 and the West still not only lets them do it, THEY HELP THEM DO IT.

That is the greatest crime of all, the complicity of much of the world in what ranks as the longest and worst holocaust in history, 79 years, and the worst genocide because it has targeted children and babies, and gloats about it, trapped in a concentration camp, suffering daily October 7’s and worse, not just for 1095 days, but for nearly 30,000 days since ziojews invaded Palestine in 1947.

The world has not only let the Israeli colonial rulers murder nearly a million people, most of them children, they have allowed them to gloat about it and failed - chosen NOT TO- stop them. For three years Israel has murdered, every single day, as many Palestinian Christians and Muslims as Israeli Jews who died on October 7.

And we see in our cities sickening ceremonies honouring them as victims, as the blood runs in rivers still through Palestine and the soil, sea and air are filled with gobs of flesh, guts, brains, shit, vomit, blood of babies and children who are still being murdered.

We not only let it happen we ensured it could happen and can continue to happen. We are the rough beast as much as the sad, sick, brainwashed, inbred Israelis.

The Second Coming

By William Butler Yeats

Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.

Surely some revelation is at hand;

Surely the Second Coming is at hand.

The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out

When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi

Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert

A shape with lion body and the head of a man,

A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,

Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it

Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.

The darkness drops again; but now I know

That twenty centuries of stony sleep

Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,

Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?

