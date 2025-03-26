We are Israel, In the dark parts
Of ourselves, in the small, hard
Pockets of our Being, where our
Humanity gasps in terrible silence,
And compassion is strewn as rotting
Grass on the mat of our mind. We
Did this. We did not just allow the
Horror that is Israel to happen,
We ensured it did happen, and laid
Our capes in the gutters, covering
The bloody, soiled water, which ran
Like tears across Palestine, denying
to soul and God, that we were feeding
the monster which demanded the
blood of the Palestinians as well as
their land, homes, history, culture-
and we watched, for decade after
decade, as the Palestinians were
tormented, tortured, murdered and
dispossessed from their ancient
Holy Land, our ancient Holy Land,
no longer Holy under the boot of
Zionist hatred and rage. Savagery
released, tearing at the fallow soil,
ensuring that nothing of value could
grow in this despoiled land. Without
our help, it would never have happened.
Without our silence it could never have
happened. Without our betrayal, there
could be no Israel. This scab upon the
landscape of Palestine covers a deep
wound, made by the world at large
and the craven, ulcerated cowardice
of so many, for so long. We made this
evil, wove the savage layers, one upon
the other, and only we can heal it.
This wound is ours, this pain is our
pain for we are all connected in our
humanity, our spirit and our souls-
we are Parsifal, common, ordinary,
and we must ask the question,
which alone brings the gift of healing
to the Kingdom- What ails thee and
whom does the Grail Serve?
For thee is me, is all of us and the
Grail serves our Humanity.
R.Ross ©
Beautiful ❤️
If only all or most of humanity can truly look within and confront the neglected monsters within that have allowed the terrible extroverted monster of Israel to survive, hell, thrive within this reality and planet we call home
The time has come for all men and women to choose whether they will continue to stand by and let evil have it's way with our consent and cowardice or we slay the evil within us and then slay the evil outside of all.
If we do not do this, we are forever doomed and the Universe will be a better place for our demise
Roslyn, you describe me. Until I learned the truth I was a zionist and neocon dupe. Because of it I'm responsible for much suffering and death. The realization tore my heart out and I've been repenting ever since.
America is the most propagandized nation on Earth. The budget of the propaganda machine dwarfs the entire budget of WW2. The machine has manufactured the mental disorders of Russophobia, Sinophobia and Islamophobia.
The machine was created and is controlled by the neocons and zionists of AIPAC🇺🇸🇮🇱. So, who's really to blame?