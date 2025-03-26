We are Israel, In the dark parts

Of ourselves, in the small, hard

Pockets of our Being, where our

Humanity gasps in terrible silence,

And compassion is strewn as rotting

Grass on the mat of our mind. We

Did this. We did not just allow the

Horror that is Israel to happen,

We ensured it did happen, and laid

Our capes in the gutters, covering

The bloody, soiled water, which ran

Like tears across Palestine, denying

to soul and God, that we were feeding

the monster which demanded the

blood of the Palestinians as well as

their land, homes, history, culture-

and we watched, for decade after

decade, as the Palestinians were

tormented, tortured, murdered and

dispossessed from their ancient

Holy Land, our ancient Holy Land,

no longer Holy under the boot of

Zionist hatred and rage. Savagery

released, tearing at the fallow soil,

ensuring that nothing of value could

grow in this despoiled land. Without

our help, it would never have happened.

Without our silence it could never have

happened. Without our betrayal, there

could be no Israel. This scab upon the

landscape of Palestine covers a deep

wound, made by the world at large

and the craven, ulcerated cowardice

of so many, for so long. We made this

evil, wove the savage layers, one upon

the other, and only we can heal it.

This wound is ours, this pain is our

pain for we are all connected in our

humanity, our spirit and our souls-

we are Parsifal, common, ordinary,

and we must ask the question,

which alone brings the gift of healing

to the Kingdom- What ails thee and

whom does the Grail Serve?

For thee is me, is all of us and the

Grail serves our Humanity.

R.Ross ©