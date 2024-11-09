We have been programmed, perhaps even brainwashed, in the last half century to believe that there is a quick fix to anything if not everything.



There is not of course, as anyone suffering illness soon learns and as the long drawn out horrors of war remind us.



Perhaps this is the major lesson we can learn from the Palestinians who have endured nearly a century of suffering and remained resilient, patient, indeed, often noble in their courage and determination to survive and fight for their freedom. The biggest mistake the Zionists, Israelis and Jews ever made was to convince themselves that the Palestinians were not human, because this meant and means they have never been able to understand them as human beings and therefore have never been able to know who they were and what they would do. If you never learn to read your enemy you can never win.



Life, in all its forms offers up valleys of hope and mountains of despair. And never more so than when we watch injustice in all its ghastly rampages around some part of the world. Every people who have ever been crushed under violent rule learns that a small, stable place must be found where the unbearable can be made bearable and the pain can be tolerated. Religious belief provides such a haven, as does a strong spiritual ethos, but for many people, the only ‘safe’ place is to separate from the suffering.



It is important not to do so permanently, even if for some, time-out is necessary and wise. We cannot give up the fight for justice, rule of law, human rights and common human decency for anyone, if we wish those principles to be at work in general and for ourselves. Holding the course, remaining on the path, means we create a force field for integrity which can only grow stronger.



This is what many believe is the power of prayer and it probably is, but such a field, perhaps best described by biologist Rupert Sheldrake, as morphic resonance - https://www.sheldrake.org/research/morphic-resonance/introduction - grows stronger the more people it contains and the longer it endures. It does matter what we believe, what we think and what we feel and even as we see no positive change in that which concerns us, our attitude is still working for what is good, just and right.



No matter how great the evil appears, nor how powerful the force for injustice, we have to remember that change comes slowly most of the time, even if there are pinnacles of achievement appearing occasionally in the distance on a desolate plain.



The Vietnamese defeated the world’s biggest military power, the United States, because they were fighting a just cause and holding to the integrity of their cause: their right to be free in their homeland. The Palestinians can and will do the same, more so because so many around the world are on their side in thoughts and actions, in ways they were not for the Vietnamese. And yes, it was finally when people took to the streets in the US and Australia to demand the Vietnam War ended that the power of the people was demonstrated. But modern technology means human involvement is now global and so much greater than it was in the 1960’s and 70’s. Any study of military history at least in modern times indicates that the side fighting in the name of justice is more likely to win. Not always, but more often.



It may all take a very long time, many more years and far more blood, horror and suffering than should ever be allowed, but the more of us who hold the course with the people of ancient Palestine, the stronger they are and the stronger are the principles which should underpin any civilised world, if such a world is to exist - justice, rule of law, democracy, human rights and common human decency.



If we were Palestinians we would not have the option to give up, to turn aside, ignore it all and dismiss the horrors. The bias in mainstream media makes it difficult at times to understand just how many are supporting the cause for Palestine and standing alongside each and every one of us. The numbers are great because most people do believe in just principles and because of October 7, more now know the truth of Israel’s foundation and the horrors that entailed and which have continued ever since. And that includes growing numbers of Jews and many Americans.



More than half of young Americans believe Israel should be dismantled. That may not seem much but it is a lot in a nation which is generally insular, not well informed about the outside world and traditionally tied to Israel because of religious belief and decades of misinformation. Times change and generations do things differently. That is how it is and no doubt how it should be. Younger generations often do not know and even if they do, do not care about the suffering of many European Jews nearly a century ago. They care about what is happening today and they have been brought up to feel strongly about how we treat animals, this planet, the environment and so instinctively will be on the side of justice.



Governments may work hard to deny and hide such truths and mainstream media may work even harder to lie about it all, but the power of thought is at work in people in general and the young in particular and that is a force which can never be permanently hidden, let alone destroyed. And since most younger people do not read mainstream media anyway, but access other media sources, which provide them daily with the horrors of Israel’s genocide in Palestine, it is irrelevant what the mainstream media does, or thinks it is doing, says, writes or proclaims.



Indeed some writers have even touched upon the reality that mainstream media has made itself irrelevant as propaganda shills and unreliable if not completely dishonest sources for news. Human nature being what it is, when one medium falls, another will rise to take its place. We humans are nothing if not innovative and cunning in our ways.



We are all connected and when billions around the world hold to the same thoughts, that is a power no bomb can destroy. It is also a power which is at work in every human being. In the same way that the Israelis are breathing in every minute of every day, the microscopic diet of blood, guts, shit, piss, spit, vomit and concrete they have brought to being in Palestine, so too are they receiving the energy circulating the globe from all those who are determined that justice will be done.



And while many are depressed at the election of Trump to the Presidency, remember, there is always more at work than we mere mortals can know. Trump may well be the disaster many fear, or he may not. He is a man with a substantial ego who, I suspect, more than anything wants to be admired. Genocide is never admired. Money does not buy real admiration and I think and feel he is actually real enough to know that. He also wants what is best for Americans and war is rarely best for anyone. He has said he will end wars and that may mean very little, or it may mean a lot.



More than anything, he has achieved what many thought was impossible and this is his last chance to make his mark on the pages of history. Human nature being what it is, that suggests he wants to leave a positive mark. So, who knows what may happen. One thing is certain, the power of ZIJ, Zionist, Israeli, Jewish agendas in the United States Government and politics would be at work regardless of who became President. Trump might, just might put Americans before Israelis and we can only hope that happens.



So, the point of it all is hold the course, remain connected to truth and integrity, even as the river of blood in the Middle East grows greater, for it is a river which is already drowning Zionist Israel and a river Trump does not want to reach the United States.