What sort of mindset does it take to blame a victim for the crime? And, since civil and international law does not allow this, how can such an approach be tolerated, let alone commonly held?



Well, those who commit crimes will frequently blame the victim so that is not really new. And social attitudes can make the law more of an ass than it might usually be. For example, in times past, and not so long ago, even in what we call the Western world, a woman who was raped was more likely to be held responsible for the crime. This attitude still prevails in less developed and more patriarchal cultures.

But, that aside, as law and societies have evolved, humans have generally refused to accept such injustice and outright silliness. Unless it is necessary to make an exception, whereupon all things are possible. And where Jews are involved, all things are possible. For the moment anyway.

Many people around the world, although increasingly less, are prepared to accept the nonsense that the Palestinians are totally to blame for their circumstances and their military colonial rulers are innocent victims. ‘Yes we dropped bombs, but they made me do it,’ is the cry from Israelis.

Which colonised people in history, other than the Palestinians, have been blamed for their situation and suffering and held accountable even though their colonial rulers are massively more powerful, financially and militarily than they are? I can think of none.

Which people subjected to sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery by their colonial rulers have been blamed for the violence and condemned for resistance? I can think of none.

And yet this has been the mindset applied to the tragedy of Palestine since it was invaded by European colonists in 1947 and since that time, crushed under one of the most brutal and violent colonial military rules in history. How have the Israelis and their supporters gotten away with such a travesty of justice? Ignorance in the main and a lack of interest in brown people far away, one might argue.

But times have changed, at least in the past 14 months where any adult who is literate and of reasonable intelligence has no excuse for not knowing the extent of the savagery and injustice which the Palestinians have suffered for 76 years, and now experience in even more evil and genocidal form.

And yet, we are still being subjected to people seeking to convince us that the genocidal ethnic cleansing in Occupied Palestine is the fault of the people who are occupied and colonised and not the fault of those who rule over them with massive military power, the fourth biggest in the world, backed by the even greater military power of the first, the United States, and indeed many Western nations lending a blood-soaked hand.

With no army, navy, air force and no military power even coming close to that of Israel and its backers, the occupied Palestinians are somehow to blame for all of it. It is their fault the Zionists and Jews took their country, massacred thousands, drove out nearly a million and wiped from the face of the earth, but not British Mandate maps, 530 towns and villages.

It is their fault that Gaza is a concentration camp and the rest of Occupied Palestine a series of prison cantons. It is their fault that the Israelis kill them regularly, imprison them, kidnap their children and imprison them, rape and torture them, demolish their homes and make life impossible for them. All of it is the fault of the Palestinians and the Israelis are the innocent victims desiring only peace as they kill, rape, torture, steal, abuse, humiliate, dispossess and destroy.



Just as a little kid who does not want to be punished will cry, ‘s/he made me do it,’ thinking it is a defence, so the Zionists, Israelis and Jews have been bleating ever since they invented themselves, ‘They made me do it!’ sob, sob, ‘ít’s not my fault.’



Such statements, excuses, are a matter of historical record.



When Golda Meir, former Israeli Prime Minister, said in her oral autobiography, A Land of Our Own.

“……we will perhaps in time be able to forgive the Arabs for killing our sons, but it will be harder for us to forgive them for having forced us to kill their sons. Peace will come when the Arabs will love their children more than they hate us.”

A lot of people who should have known better thought that was so wise, so clever, so profound, when in truth it was simply so evil, so sick, so cruel. But this is the mindset of the Zioraelis, they are the victims, forced to kill the children of the Palestinians because the Palestinians hate their colonial occupiers. Get your head around that!

If the Nazi commander who routed the Warsaw Ghetto had said:

“….. we will perhaps in time be able to forgive the Jews for killing our sons, but it will be harder for us to forgive them for having forced us to kill their sons.” he would have been considered to be a deranged lunatic.

We are meant to believe they are the terrorists for resisting the Israeli State, even though that State has always used terrorism to control the native people of the land it has stolen. No, we cannot blame the victim of rape, murder, theft, torture, kidnap, abuse in any general sense, because that would be ridiculous and unjust. Unless they are Palestinians and the crimes are done by Israelis. Then we can turn the world and the law on its head.





Image: Palestinians caged at an Israeli checkpoint. This is all their own fault.

And mainstream media keeps pumping out this propaganda pap, expecting those who read them, which is less and less, to believe what they say and to put aside reason, facts and common sense.

The Australian newspaper, or as George Hazim has renamed it, The Israelian has done it again. The propaganda is so obvious, so biased and so separated from reason and reality it is astonishing.

Sure, this article entitled “It’s time the West stopped infantilising Palestinians,” was written by the CEO of the Australian Jewish Association, Robert Gregory, so bias is the name of the game, and we can hardly be surprised. But the level of silliness, abject stupidity in his statements does make one wonder if the brainwashing of these people is so intense it really does turn them into cretins. No halfway intelligent person could say what he says and yet, he says it and The Israelian, sorry, The Australian publishes it. What happened to that Jewish brilliance which supposedly has had them stand out above all other humans for thousands of years?

Gregory seeks, of course, to cast the occupier and coloniser, Israel as the innocent victim and the occupied and savagely colonised, Palestinians as the aggressor, totally responsible for their occupation and terrorists for daring to resist. It is well known that humans can hold two conflicting opinions at one and the same time, but to such an extent that the aggressor becomes the victim and the victim becomes the aggressor is a sagging bridge too far?

By such a criteria Robert Gregory is saying the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto were responsible for their occupation and they were the aggressors and the Germans were their innocent victims. As of course would be the case for anyone occupied by the Germans or Japanese in WWII who dared to resist.

Gregory’s argument must ignore the clear realities, past and present, of the invasion, occupation and genocidal colonisation of Palestine which began in 1947.

He says, the West “infantilises” Palestinians by providing aid and rebuilding Gaza post-conflict, completely ignoring the fact that the Palestinians only need aid and rebuilding because their colonial rulers have bombed them mercilessly, both to force them into submission and to test their weapons.

If the Israelis had not occupied all of Palestine and had not inflicted a sadistically cruel and bestially savage military colonial occupation, denying the native people of the land they have stolen, justice, freedom, human and civil rights and a normal life, there would be no need for aid or rebuilding. In truth it should be Israel which pays for all aid and all rebuilding because not only has it created the need for such help, it is totally responsible as the occupier for the welfare of the Palestinians, under international law. Although we know what the shitraelis think of international law.

Israel has had a policy of destroying any possibility of a decent life and independence for the Palestinians throughout Occupied Palestine and particularly in Gaza which Israel turned into a concentration camp, the world’s largest open-air prison, nearly twenty years ago. This, according to Mr Gregory, who clearly sucked at Golda Meir’s teat, is all the fault of the Palestinians.

I doubt there is one other occupied and colonised people in history who have been blamed for their situation and their suffering as Palestinians are by Israelis and their supporters.

As Amira Hass, wrote in the Israeli newspaper, Haaretz in February of this year, explaining a few realities to ignorant Israelis:

Feb 12, 2024 5:37 pm IST

S., who lives in a Gaza border community, asked me several questions that I've heard from others, too. With his knowledge, I'm publishing an initial reply here to his letter. He wrote:

"I'm a regular reader of Haaretz and of your articles. As a resident of a Gaza border community, I'm trying to understand your take on what has happened in the Gaza Strip since the disengagement. Why, in your opinion, did the strongest resistance emerge from the place where Israel canceled the occupation?

The Israeli occupation was not canceled. Israel continued its highhanded control of the lives of the Gaza Strip's residents and Gaza's development options.

"For years, people have been shouting that all the major problems stem from the occupation. And here a small experiment to cancel the occupation was conducted. The Palestinians could have built themselves a model mini-state there. Instead, they preferred to invest the money in a war against Israel. Do you have an explanation for that?"

Shalom Reader S.,

First of all, the Israeli occupation was not cancelled. Israel continued its highhanded control of the lives of the Gaza Strip's residents and Gaza's development options, well after Israel dismantled the settlements and army bases located there. Second, as per the Oslo Accords, to which Israel is a signatory, the Gaza Strip is not a separate entity but an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967.

According to the Palestinians, and according to international opinion, this territory was supposed to become the Palestinian state. The facts that Israel severed the Gazan population from the West Bank's and that Israelis have continued to treat an isolated Gaza, which is 365 square kilometers in size and lacks resources, as a separate entity, are in themselves evidence of Israeli control over it – and of Israeli chutzpah to boot.

I can't quote what I've written in hundreds and perhaps thousands of articles. So I'll be brief: Prime Minister Ariel Sharon neither consulted with the leadership of the Palestinian Authority about the disengagement, nor did he coordinate its implementation with that limited self-rule government, which in 2005 was not split yet between Fatah and Hamas.

Sharon followed a gradual track that Israel outlined from the early 1990s, while doing a good job of concealing its severity and significance during the Oslo process: creating a regime of prohibitions and restrictions on the Palestinians' freedom of movement, while creating Palestinian enclaves. On January 15, 1991 Israel began this comprehensive policy, and its immediate result, which worsened over the years, was cutting off the population of Gaza from the West Bank and from the world.

Sharon continued his predecessors' work. The draconian siege imposed by Prime Minister Ehud Olmert on Gaza in 2007 was a quantitative change, but not a change in essence. This consistent policy indicates the forethought behind the action: not an experiment to cancel the occupation, but one of the ways to prevent the establishment of the Palestinian state based on the plan that the Palestine Liberation Organization and the international community saw before their eyes.

The continued Israeli domination over the Gaza Strip, up until October 7, was manifested in several ways. The first is its total control of the Palestinian population registry, which includes Gaza's residents. It is Israel that decides who is permitted to carry the ID card of a resident of Gaza or the West Bank. Every detail – including place of residence – registered in the ID card, which the PA technically issues, requires Israeli approval. Even natives of Gaza, whose residency status Israel revoked before 1994, cannot renew it without Israel's approval.

The severance from the West Bank (and from Israel) critically damaged the capabilities for economic development in the Gaza Strip. In any case, Gaza has been in a state of economic deterioration or stagnation since 1967 due to deliberate steps that Israel adopted. Israel controls not only the border crossings but also Gaza's aerial and maritime space, which means it doesn't permit Gazans to exercise their right to freedom of movement via the sea and air.

Israel also uses this control to restrict the Palestinian fishing industry, prevent Palestinians from using the gas reserves discovered in Gazan waters and control the wireless frequencies necessary for technological development. By controlling imports and exports, it restricts the ability and feasibility of domestic production. Israel continues to control income from customs payments. Egypt – whether for fear that the Gazans will settle there, political opposition to severing Gaza from the West Bank or obedience to Israeli dictates – hasn't opened the Rafah border to free movement of Palestinians and foreigners.

Whether deliberately or inadvertently, Sharon's unilateral move weakened the PA, which adhered to the negotiations route. Thus, he awarded a prize to the Hamas movement, which claimed that only the "armed struggle" that it practiced during the Second Intifada, while improving its military capabilities – could force the Israeli army to withdraw, not negotiations and a signed agreement.

That's what many Palestinians thought and still think. It's no wonder that several months after the disengagement, in January 2006, Hamas won a majority of the seats in the election for the Palestinian parliament (but not a majority of the votes of the electorate).

First we have to answer the question as to why Israel did everything possible to thwart the establishment of the small Palestinian state in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Then we can move on to trying to explain why the residents of the besieged and cut-off "mini-state" that it shaped in Gaza felt like lifetime prisoners, at a time when their brothers in the West Bank live under the violent rule of the expanding settlement enterprise.



Amira Hass (Hebrew: עמירה הס; born 28 June 1956) is an Israeli journalist and author, mostly known for her columns in the daily newspaper Haaretz covering Palestinian affairs in Gaza and the West Bank, where she has lived for almost thirty years.

Image: The destruction is the fault of the Palestinians. It is self-inflicted according to Israelis and their supporters.

Gregory’s referral to Palestinian actions as “failed wars” launched against Israel completely ignores the fact that in truth, over 76 years of the most terrible suffering, rape, torture, murder, theft, dispossession and denial of all civil and human rights, the Palestinians have in fact been remarkably patient. They stand as a testament to the nobility of the human spirit in the face of pure evil.

As the maxim goes: It’s the occupation stupid!



Gregory also ignores the fact that the Israelis have bombed the Gaza concentration camp, where half of the prisoners are children, many times since 2005. Five Israeli wars have been launched on Gaza since it removed illegal settlers and military bases and turned Gaza into a concentration camp, aside from smaller incursions and bombing raids.

Before October 7, Israel said its policy was to “mow the lawn” – attempts to degrade Hamas’s military capabilities by indiscriminately bombing Gaza every few years, and to cull younger generations as well as test its weapons, as readily admitted more than once. Israel makes a fortune from weapons development and they were and are tested on the prisoners, nearly half of them children, in Gaza. They are now since October 7, also being tested throughout Occupied Palestine.



If there were no occupation of Palestine there would be no Resistance, no Hamas, no October 7, no hostages, no Gaza concentration camp. All violence is totally the responsibility of the Israelis for their actions.

Under international law the Palestinians have the right to resist their occupiers and Israel has no right to stop them.

When Gregory tries to compare Gaza to Germany and Japan after the end of WWII he is rampaging in the realms of truly insane distortions. But at least he is admitting that Palestine is occupied by a powerful victor as were both Germany and Japan who were defeated in war as aggressor nations. Their treatment by the Allies afterwards was enlightened and civilized in a way we are unlikely to find today. And enlightened and civilized in ways of which the Israelis are clearly incapable. How different would things be if the Zionists, Israelis and Jews had treated the Palestinians as the Allies treated those they conquered.

The Allies helped them rebuild, albeit partly because the Americans wanted to use them as military bases ongoing, but rebuild all the same. The Allies did not have a policy that the Germans and Japanese were subhuman and must be exterminated or expelled as Israel holds for the Palestinians, and neither did the Allies deny them civil and human rights as Israel does to the native people of the land it occupies.

Gregory thinks the Palestinians should “internalise” their defeat, which means, give in to their colonial masters and live as slaves under a cruel military occupation serving their masters who are superior humans. How well do you think things would have gone if the Allies had tried that line with the Germans and Japanese? Indeed, what people on earth, fighting rightly for freedom in their homeland, would accept the bestial savagery of their colonial military rulers? I would say none.

It is hard not to reach the conclusion that beyond Mr Gregory’s brainwashed ignorance, there is the fact that he, like most Israelis and their supporters, really does believe Palestinians are subhuman and not capable of normal human reactions or thoughts. Something like an insect which should accept it is inferior and an insect and the superior humans who control its world have every right to crush it whenever they choose. Not that insects can think of course and clearly Mr Gregory believes the Palestinians are incapable of thought. But then they are not really human are they?

If the article by Mr Gregory had been written about Jews it would have been deemed the worst kind of racism. But when you are dealing with subhuman Palestinian Christians and Muslims, such things do not apply.

Human rights, rule of law, justice, freedom and common human decency are never ‘infantilisation’. They are the core rights that humans demand and should have, denied for nearly a century to the people of ancient Palestine which has been occupied for much of its more than 5000 year history, but never with the sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery used by the Zionist Israelis.

Mr Gregory ignores the fact numerous human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have documented how Israel’s policies meet the legal definition of apartheid. Needs must. He thinks the international community should abandon the Palestinian cause under the guise of ‘realism.’ Of course he does. However, the mere fact he tries to make such a case indicates that the international community’s condemnation is having an effect and hitting home.

Methinks he protests too much. Mr Gregory thinks international aid is a reward for failure. Of course he does. And since Israel receives trillions in aid from the Americans does that also count as a reward for failure? But it does cost a lot to maintain occupation of 6 million people and the regular bombing of the Gaza concentration camp in the hope that younger generations will be culled and with enough bombs, they will die out or get out. Oh, but they cannot get out because Israel controls the camp. Dear me, this extermination thing just takes so long. October 7 was a chance for the Israelis to increase the pace.

But, if Mr Gregory feels it is necessary to try to make the case that he does, common sense would suggest that all this extermination is simply not working. The international community does not like it and a lot of Jews do not like it either. Being the greatest intentional mass murderer of children in human history is not a good look for the Israelis or the most moral army in the world as they deem them to be. Yeah, we can probably drop the most moral army bit because no-one believes it anymore except for brainwashed Israelis and their supporters.

This is the second such article in The Australian in recent times, following the propaganda pap from Nova Peris, trying to forge a link between Australian Aborigines and Jews, and it isn’t even the silly season in journalism, when political stories are light on the ground, and they resort to puff pieces without substance.

But even The Israelian, sorry, The Australian, must serve up what its masters demand even if it all gets sillier and sillier and sillier.

Image: Israelis and their supporters will tell you that the Palestinians, which includes this child, must be blamed for the suffering of this infant and it is not their fault, even though they dropped the bombs and fired the bullets. ‘Please, they made me do it!’



If pork were not a no-no for Jews there would be so many pigs flying around Israel it would block out the sun, assuming the sun ever shines on the State of Hate.