It is good that the world is now actively talking about justice for Palestine and a two state solution because symbolically it is important and it is the shovel which can be used to dig justice for Palestine.

As no doubt the Israelis know, an independent Palestinian State is the thin end of the wedge which will dig out the Israeli State’s flimsy roots rotting in the blood-soaked soil of the Holy Land. To acknowledge the rights of the Palestinian people in their homeland immediately negates any claim to Palestine that followers of Judaism might have and disenfranchises their illegal colonial military occupation.

But in truth, two states are impossible because of the state of things on the ground and the state of the minds of Israelis and their supporters. Two states would be like taking a bunch of psychopaths from a lunatic asylum, the Israelis and setting them up in the same house as people they hate with a vengeance, the Palestinians, and saying, right, we know you are unhappy - try enraged - about this situation, but we trust you to do the right thing and behave and treat the people you have been trying to exterminate for 77 years, with whom you are now sharing the ‘house’ - properly and while we are leaving you with your weapons, we know you will not use them against the people you hate and whom you will now embrace as equal humans and equal inhabitants of the land of Palestine because they have a prior and greater right to the land.

Sounds like a Hollywood script which is just what it is, fantasy, devoid of reality where all things are possible including the impossible.

Two States, existing side by side with exactly the same rights to defend themselves and complete control over their air, land and sea borders in the pocket-handkerchief country which is Palestine, the native people shuffling to one side to allow a religion, Jews, to play a game of having their own State, can never work. It could never even be created because each State would need contiguous borders which would require levels of upheaval beyond imagining.

And then there is Jerusalem, which the UN recommendation Mandate of 1947, albeit totally illegal, said should be an international city belonging to neither side, which is deeply unfair to the Palestinians and traumatic for the brainwashed Israelis.

Palestine is very small. It is far too small to hold a State called Israel which sees itself, indeed demands for itself, that it be the regional hegemon with a potential for global hegemonic status. The very big supremacist fantasy which is and always has been, Israel can fit nowhere, least of all into small and ancient Palestine. Palestine could hold a small Vatican style state for Jews, but not a real state and not an armed state.

Israelis have believed in their supremacy for so long and the subhuman nature of the Palestinians, whose land they have colonised that to share as equal States is simply beyond their capacity. They have been brainwashed to believe that Palestinians, despite appearing in their millions, do not exist and all of Palestine is theirs by right. Who is going to force them to hand over more than half and it must be more than half because there are many more Palestinians, more than twice the number, as there are Israelis, of what they believe is their land? UN peace-keepers, US soldiers, mercenaries? We are talking about a paranoid, massively armed, delusional and hate-filled society, incapable of reason, agreeing to justice for the Palestinians, a group they loathe with a vengeance and want to exterminate.

That would be like dividing France after WWII into a Nazi half and a French half, expecting them to live peacefully, side by side. No-one would suggest such insanity.

Palestine is the homeland of the Palestinian people and theirs by right, regardless of what Jews, fanatical Christians or Israelis might think. Palestine has existed for more than 5000 years and Israel was invented 77 years ago. If the Angolans can send their Portugese colonial rulers home after 500 years, and 20 generations, as happened, then getting Israelis to pack up after 77 years and three generations is nothing. Many have dual nationality anyway and even more have a holiday home in what is called Israel but really live in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa or parts of Europe.

Or they can stay and live as Palestinians if they can behave. The choice will be theirs. Perhaps the great tragedy for Israelis and their supporters is that this outcome was always inevitable, it was just a matter of how much blood was shed playing the game of a Jewish State in Palestine.

Judaism and as a result Israel have fallen on their own sword. This is a mighty sword which was always placed in such a way that it would kill those who held it, in death by a thousand unconscious cuts. Fascism, racism, supremacism will always destroy from within.

Religious supremacism could survive because aspects of this exist in many religions, but combined with fascist, racist, political supremacism as Zionism it was doomed.

The fantasy that miraculously, Jews were the only religion to make a people and deserve rights as a people, combined with thousands of years of paranoid elitist victimhood, was always going to make Jews vulnerable to the manipulation of Zionists and fanatical Jews and Christians.

Spend thousands of years telling followers of a religion that everyone hates them just because they are Jews, that it has absolutely nothing to do with them or anything they might do, but is just the evil Goyim hating the superior and always innocent Jews and you have a group of people who are easily manipulated to do the worst of things.

Interestingly Jews were the first ME, ME, ME generation, totally self obsessed, self indulgent, ego-driven by the glory of their own Selfhood, and narcissistic in unhealthy ways. Of course there were exceptions because there are always exceptions, but not enough. Particularly since Israel was invented, another fantasy, a State in the name of a primitive Kingdom and its mythical Kings, none of which ever existed in the first place. Or to be accurate, for which no archaeological or historical evidence has ever been found for their existence, which gave it even greater power. Dreams are far more powerful than reality and when a myth has been suckled from birth in the name of a religion and their Realtor God, the die is cast.

So, Jews were gullible because of long-held paranoid fantasies, whipped to a frenzy because of the experiences of many European Jews, real and imagined, in World War Two, and through history. While most Jews leaving Europe did not choose to become colonists in Palestine - the Zionists despised European Jews for their cowardice - they did carry in their baggage to their new homes around the world, the deranged fantasy of a Jewish 'home' in Palestine and turning, Next Year in Jerusalem, into a reality. Well, a nightmare for the Palestinians, but, as supreme human beings who can never do wrong, such thoughts would not be allowed to enter the fertile fields of fantasy.



That psychological, GET OUT OF JAIL FREE CARD has kept Jews around the world funding, enabling, promoting, supporting and cheering on the Zionist Israeli State regardless of how many atrocities it committed. To someone who is paranoid, your safety will always be more important than what happens to others. The great visceral fear that the Goyim would turn on Jews and they would need somewhere to run, kept the money flowing from Jews to Israel. While the ploy now is to blame Zionism, the reality is most Jews have always supported and funded the Israeli State, either knowing or denying its litany of atrocities.

In short, Zionist Israel was a stewpot, both in reality and imagination, where the fetid broth of fear and hate bubbled in bloody frenzy. Israel was never a pretty sight, except in imagination and sadly, thanks to Jews, it has dragged Judaism down into the evil that it is.

Only Jews can change that and the first step is to totally eradicate the Jewish State of Israel and accept that Jews are not exceptional, not unique, not a people, not an ethnicity and are just a religion like all the rest with no special rights. The second part of that will be the hardest myth to destroy. But, if it continues to live as part of a religion with no military capacity, no State and no ability to dominate and destroy others, it will limit the harm it does to followers of Judaism.

Regardless of the fact the world at large has enabled the evil that is Israel, I think we have to admit that the atrocity which is the Israeli State is a creation of Israelis and their supporters whether Jewish or Christian. Perhaps Jews were symbolically chosen to show the world and humanity what not to be. If Israel really does represent Jews then it reveals them to be depraved, base, unethical, devoid of humanity, incredibly stupid, egocentric, psychopathic, narcissistic, psychotic and evil savages.

I do not believe that is the case but it is what Israel has been since it invented itself through Zionism in 1897 and then literally from 1947 and how it has functioned ever since. I could never understand how any sane Jew, looking at what Israel was and did, could ever allow the State to claim it represented Jews and Judaism. That is the question only Jews can answer and must answer.

Image: Israel was founded in hate and has functioned in hate.

BUT I DO BELIEVE TWO STATES ARE IMPOSSIBLE, for the simple reason that the Israelis are incapable of living in peace with anyone and after three generations of brainwashing, incapable of reason. Even a de-militarised Israel could not work because they would find ways to arm themselves and attack the Palestinians. Zionism would have to be banned as Nazism was but, if any form of Israeli State remains, it would simply move underground.



But some do still believe in two States because they unconsciously still hold to the fantasy of an Israeli State. Even Jeffrey Sachs, a reasonable, highly intelligent and well informed man, and a follower of Judaism, remains an idealist. But, he makes some salient points. There is no doubt that Jews must play a major role in calling Israel to account and this article by Jeffrey Sachs is important in that regard and worth reading and sharing.



Jeffrey Sachs: Open Letter to Israel Foreign Minister Sa’ar

August 12, 202

H.E. Gideon Sa’ar

Foreign Minister

Government of Israel

August 9, 2025



Dear Mr. Minister,

I write to you following your speech at the United Nations Security Council on August 5. I attended the session but did not have the chance to speak with you following the session. I want to share my reflections on your speech.



In your speech your failed to recognize why almost the entire world, including many Jews such as myself, are aghast at your government’s behavior. In the view of most of the world, with which I concur, Israel is engaged in mass murder and starvation; you would not have known it from your speech. You failed to acknowledge that Israel has caused the deaths to date of some 18,500 Palestinian children, whose names were recently listed by The Washington Post. You blamed all the mass murder of civilians by Israeli forces on Hamas, even as the world watches video clips every day of Israeli forces killing starving civilians in cold blood as they approach food distribution points. You lamented the starvation of 20 hostages but failed to mention Israel’s starvation of 2 million Palestinians. You failed to mention that your own prime minister worked actively over the years to fund Hamas, as The Times of Israel has documented.



Whether your oversights are the result of obtuseness or prevarication, they would be a tragedy for Israel alone were it not for the fact that you attempted to rope me and millions of other Jews into your government’s crimes against humanity. You declared at the U.N. session that Israel is “The sovereign state of the Jewish people.” This is false. Israel is the sovereign state of its citizens. I am a Jew, and a citizen of the United States. Israel is not my state and never will be.



Your language about Jews in your speech betrayed the gulf between us. You referred to Judaism as a nationality. This is indeed the Zionist construct, but it runs counter to 2,000 years of Jewish belief and Jewish life. It is an idea that I and millions of other Jews reject. Judaism for me and for countless others outside of Israel is a life of ethics, culture, tradition, law, and belief that has nothing to do with nationality. For 2,000 years, Jews lived in all parts of the world in countless nations.



The great Rabbinic sages of the Babylonian Talmud in fact explicitly proscribed a mass return of the Jewish people to Jerusalem, telling the Jewish people to live in their own homelands (Ketubot 111a). Sadly, the Zionists undertook massive campaigns including financial subsidies and scare tactics to induce Jewish communities to leave their own homelands, languages, local cultures, and relations with their fellow inhabitants to draw them to Israel. I have traveled throughout the world visiting nearly empty synagogues and vacated Jewish communities, with only a few elderly Jews remaining, and where these few remaining Jews insisted that their communities once lived in peace and harmony with the non-Jewish majorities. Zionism has weakened or put an end to countless vibrant communities of our co-religionists around the world.



It is an ironic fact that when Zionists convinced the British Government in 1917 to issue the Balfour Declaration, the one Jew in the Cabinet, Sir Edwin Montagu, strenuously objected, stating that he was a British citizen who happened to be Jewish, not the member of a Jewish nation: “I assert that there is not a Jewish nation. The members of my family, for instance, who have been in this country for generations, have no sort or kind of community of view or of desire with any Jewish family in any other country beyond the fact that they profess to a greater or less degree the same religion.”



In this context, it’s also worth recalling that the Balfour Declaration states clearly and unequivocally that “nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine.” Zionism has failed that test.



Your government is committed to the permanent occupation of all of Palestine and stands in violent, unrelenting opposition to a sovereign State of Palestine. The founding platform of Likud in 1977 hides nothing in this regard, declaring openly that “between the Sea and the Jordan there will only be Israeli sovereignty.” To accomplish this, Israel demonizes the Palestinian people and crushes them physically, through mass starvation, murder, ethnic cleansing, administrative detention, torture, land seizures, and other forms of brutal repression. You yourself shamefully declared that “all Palestinian factions” support terrorism.



Your counterpart at the U.N. Security Council session, Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour, declared just the opposite. He stated clearly: “The solution is ending this illegal occupation and ending this disastrous conflict; it is the realization of the independence and sovereignty of the Palestinian state, not its destruction; it is the fulfillment of our rights, not their continued denial; it is respect for international law, not its trampling; it is the implementation of the two-state solution, not a one state reality with Palestinians condemned to genocide, ethnic cleansing, or apartheid.”



Israel stands against almost the entire world in its endeavor to block the two-state solution. Already, 147 countries recognize the State of Palestine, and many more will soon do so. One-hundred and seventy U.N. member states recently voted in support of the right of the Palestinian people to political self-determination, with only six opposed (Argentina, Israel, Micronesia, Nauru, Paraguay, United States).



Your presentation utterly neglected the powerful “New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State solution,” issued by the world community at the High-Level International Conference on Implementing the Two-State Solution held on July 29, 2025, just one week before your own speech at the U.N. Security Council. Saudi Arabia and France co-chaired that high-level conference. Arab and Islamic nations all over the world called for peace and normalization of relations with Israel when Israel abides by international law and decency in line with the two-state solution. Your government rejects peace, because it aims for domination over all of Palestine instead.



Israel holds on to its extremist position by a slenderest of threads, backed (until now) by the United States but by no other major power. We also should acknowledge a major reason for the U,S. backing until now: Christian Evangelical Protestants who believe that the gathering of the Jews in Israel is the prelude to the damnation or conversion of the Jews, and the end of the world. Those are your government’s allies. As for overall American public opinion, disapproval of Israel’s actions now stands at 60%, with only 32% approving.



Mr. Minister, the global revulsion you cited is against the actions of your government, not against Jews. Israel is threatened from within by zealotry and extremism that in turn bring worldwide disapprobation of Israel by Jews and non-Jews alike. The great threat to Israel’s survival is not the Arab nations, the Palestinians, or Iran, but the policies of Israel’s extremist government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, Bezalel Smotrich, and Itamar Ben-Gvir.



The two-state solution is the path—and the only path—to Israel’s survival. You may believe that nuclear weapons and the U.S. government are your salvation, but brute power will be evanescent if Israel’s grave injustice toward the Palestinian people continues. The Jewish Prophets taught again and again that unjust states do not long survive.



Sincerely yours,

Jeffrey D. Sachs

New York City