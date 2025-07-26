Roslyn’s Substack

Rula Abboud
1d

Why is a life of an Israeli citizen worth more than a Palestinian citizen? Isn't that what it comes down to? The United States would not allow this to happen if they were Israeli citizens.

1 reply by Roslyn Ross
Surviving the Billionaire Wars
1dEdited

The "governments" of the world do nothing.

Some of the people funnel money into Gaza to support local community kitchens. There, volunteers scour the countryside looking for food, where the farmers still heroically produce what they can.

There's not enough, but it is not nothing & it's something beyond wringing our hands that we can do.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/Hot-meals-in-gaza-daily

(Hani is the director of philanthropy at UNRWA. His family & 60 volunteers run 10 kitchens, a school & a clinic)

https://www.gofundme.com/f/yfwstc-help-us-in-gaza

https://www.gofundme.com/f/etaam-food-aid-initiative-feeding-families-in-gaza

https://www.gofundme.com/f/wefeedgaza

1 more comment...

