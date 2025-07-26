To starve in silence
or, to be starved by a military occupation colonial regime while the world does nothing
Madonna and child in Occupied Palestine.
To starve in silence
and watch the wasting
of my limbs, and worse,
of your limbs; the draping
of flesh no longer full,
the rise of bone, skeletal
expression of our inner
self, raging against skin
so thin, it barely holds,
such is the destiny in
Gaza, because our colonial
rulers say it will be, and
we can only be grateful if
our children are already
dead, as so many are, that
they do not ache, burn, feel
the agony of an empty gut,
are saved from this slow,
awful death where life
fades from within, and we
grow gaunt with nothing
but a blaze in dead eyes,
from a corpse which still
moves, breathes and wishes
only for it to end, for there
to be salvation from nearly
a century of suffering, a
holocaust of persecution.
© R.Ross
NB: I often write in four-line enjambment but this medium seems not to like spacing without using their Divider, which is not ideal. If anyone knows how to create spacing which is retained I would love to know.
Why is a life of an Israeli citizen worth more than a Palestinian citizen? Isn't that what it comes down to? The United States would not allow this to happen if they were Israeli citizens.
The "governments" of the world do nothing.
Some of the people funnel money into Gaza to support local community kitchens. There, volunteers scour the countryside looking for food, where the farmers still heroically produce what they can.
There's not enough, but it is not nothing & it's something beyond wringing our hands that we can do.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/Hot-meals-in-gaza-daily
(Hani is the director of philanthropy at UNRWA. His family & 60 volunteers run 10 kitchens, a school & a clinic)
https://www.gofundme.com/f/yfwstc-help-us-in-gaza
https://www.gofundme.com/f/etaam-food-aid-initiative-feeding-families-in-gaza
https://www.gofundme.com/f/wefeedgaza