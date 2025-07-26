Madonna and child in Occupied Palestine.

To starve in silence

and watch the wasting

of my limbs, and worse,

of your limbs; the draping

of flesh no longer full,

the rise of bone, skeletal

expression of our inner

self, raging against skin

so thin, it barely holds,

such is the destiny in

Gaza, because our colonial

rulers say it will be, and

we can only be grateful if

our children are already

dead, as so many are, that

they do not ache, burn, feel

the agony of an empty gut,

are saved from this slow,

awful death where life

fades from within, and we

grow gaunt with nothing

but a blaze in dead eyes,

from a corpse which still

moves, breathes and wishes

only for it to end, for there

to be salvation from nearly

a century of suffering, a

holocaust of persecution.

© R.Ross

