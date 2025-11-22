The more people around the world who demand justice for Palestine and punish the Americans and the Israelis for the genocide, and all those who have helped them commit it, the more we re-affirm justice as a power for everyone.



The more Americans who demand justice for Palestine the closer we can come to our goal of justice as a principle applied to everyone. For too long justice has been applied selectively and indeed denied to those deemed to be ‘other’, most particularly Muslims and Arabs because they are the target for USRAEL hegemonic plans.

The dehumanisation of the Palestinians, Lebanese, Iranians, Syrians, Iraqis, Afghans and those who call the Middle East home dehumanises us all. What we deny for others we deny for ourselves. Remember that.

Every action any individual takes in the name of rule of law, human rights, justice and common human decency, along with every thought, makes the world a slightly better place. Take up the mantle of a truth-seeker and a justice-defender in whatever small way that you can.

We are all connected. As humans we are joined together spiritually, emotionally, psychologically and electrically and what is done to one is done to all whether we realise it or not. We are called to connect and only Love connects. Hate divides and all those who act in the name of Hate must be defeated by those who act in the name of Love.

No-one would ever want to suffer as the Palestinians have suffered for nearly a century. No-one would want their children to suffer as Palestinian children have suffered since their homeland was invaded by Ziojewish colonists in 1947.

Do unto others as you would have them do unto you is a mantle we must all wear if we are to fight for a future for our children and all those who come after us.

If we do not take a stand against evil we doom ourselves. At this point in history Americans in particular have a power to take a stand in the name of all the principles by which they claim their nation was founded and as it should function.

In saving Palestine and its people, the Holy Land, we help to save humanity. None of this genocide could ever have happened if Americans had not made it possible.

Yes we can condemn the gutless lackey allies of the US, including my country who have gone along with it, but the nation with the power to end it totally and end it now in the name of justice is the United States of America. And the voice of hundreds of millions of Americans needs to be heard if future generations are to have any faith at all in those who went before them.

Americans are encouraged to believe that their nation is meant to be a beacon of light and freedom and nothing speaks louder than actions. More so because the United States has in its history been everything other than that beacon. Only Americans can change that to regain their self respect, the respect of other nations and their integrity as a nation under God, as they believe themselves to be. If American leaders and Governments have failed them, and they have, then it is up to Americans to take up the cause to bring their nation into the best that it can be and to strive to fulfil the noble goals with which the United States was founded.

Gaza’s Blackwater: Despite Denials, US Boots Will Be on the Ground in Gaza

US President Donald Trump. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

By Robert Inlakesh

In Gaza, there are many parallels to the disastrous invasion of Iraq and the use of Blackwater PMCs there. Except, this time, the regime change war has the UNSC’s stamp of approval.

With the passing of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, the United States is preparing to take over the Gaza Strip and lead an international invasion force. While Trump administration officials claim there will be no boots on the ground, this has now been revealed as a lie.

The latest scheme, which has received the backing of the UNSC, seeks to deploy an “International Stabilization Force” (ISF) to the Gaza Strip, imposing a so-called “Board of Peace” (BoP) that renders Gaza under the de facto rule of the United States.

Previously, US Vice President JD Vance had stressed that “no US boots on the ground in Gaza” was the position of the Trump administration. Yet, the United States has already deployed hundreds of soldiers to Israel and will be the leader of the planned ISF.

The task set forth for this ISF is to violently remove Hamas and the other Palestinian resistance groups, demilitarizing the Gaza Strip in a regime change war of aggression that is aimed at completing the goals that Israel failed to accomplish in two years of an all out genocidal campaign.

As leader of the ISF, it may be the case that US soldiers will not be the ones directly carrying out missions against the Palestinian forces, yet they will be there for other purposes and are stationed on the ground. While Washington can make semantic arguments that if their soldiers are not carrying out raids and ambushes, they are not “on the ground”, this is simply misleading framing.

The US forces will be on the ground and are currently on the ground, leading what is known as the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) that is based next to Gaza, in Israeli-controlled territory. They do reconnaissance and monitor the ceasefire, meaning they are overseeing Israel’s civilian massacres and constant demolition work that violates the agreement on a daily basis.

Yet, the US boots on the ground rabbit hole goes much deeper. As recently revealed by Drop Site News, the US-based private firm called UG Solutions is currently undergoing a new recruitment drive, employing ex-American personnel for brand new roles inside Gaza. UG Solutions was responsible for employing the Private Military Contractors (PMCs) that worked for the now-defunct Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

After Israel had cut off all aid from entering Gaza for three months, leading to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) to declare a famine in areas of the territory, the US-Israeli-led solution was to introduce a privatized aid scheme that was the GHF. Instead of internationally credited humanitarian aid organizations managing the distribution, it triggered happy US Special Forces veterans instead.

The result was that starving civilians were lured into these so-called aid sites, which Palestinians would later dub “death traps”, and were gunned down by Israeli soldiers and also American PMCs. In total, around 2,600 civilians were killed near and inside the GHF sites, while 19,000 others were wounded.

The ceasefire agreement secured the collapse of the GHF, yet the Israelis have since pushed for its revival. At least two different proposals were set forth for bringing this death trap scheme back, one which would place GHF sites inside the Israeli-controlled portion of Gaza, behind what is known as the “Yellow Line”. The other was to place these sites on the Yellow Line itself, which the Israelis are routinely violating and killing any civilian who even comes within a few hundred meters of it.

According to the Drop Site News’ report, the UG Solutions PMCs could be tasked not only with aid distribution-related missions, but also with directly aiding the ISF. In other words, they will be used to back the international invasion force that will be tasked with slaughtering Palestinians in order to try and achieve Gaza’s disarmament.

Who will foot the bill for this “Board of Peace”, the “ISF,” and the new PMC missions? The US taxpayer. This scheme seeks to remove the economic and military burden from the Israeli armed forces and government, shifting that onto the Western taxpayer and foreign militants.

If all this goes ahead, it is already showing many parallels to the disastrous invasion of Iraq and the use of Blackwater PMCs there. Except this time, the regime change war has the UNSC’s stamp of approval.

– Robert Inlakesh is a journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker. He focuses on the Middle East, specializing in Palestine. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.