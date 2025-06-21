The belly of humanity drags

across despoiled earth,

bloated guts grown huge

on greed and fear. So does

the beast of Man slouch in

sullen ignorance with iron feet

tearing at the skin of Unus

Mundus, oblivious to the cries

of suffering, of need, of grief.

So we have become the evil

that we feared, drowning in

our craven silence, sucking

still on the teat of childish

need, refusing to grow up

and stand for principles of

justice, rule of law, human

rights and common decency;

as angels weep in quiet corners

at weakness and our cowardice.

Such is the way of humans,

given so much and wasting even

more, because we let Fear rule

our hearts and minds, betraying

all, and ourselves most of all as

we creep through life in timid

foolishness, when it was decreed

we had the power to stand strong.

And from the corridors of Mind

come the whispers: Who

are we meant to be? What

are we called to become?

How can we grow into the

Best of ourselves? What

Meaning can we find in

this suffering? Where can

we find our soul? And eternity

nods in solemn agreement,

willing us to grow beyond

what we have chosen to be.

Without choosing to be other

we remain in the stagnant

pond of fear and mediocrity.

And it is a choice. Free will is

a gift of grace, too readily lost

at the most terrible cost.

© R.Ross