The belly of humanity drags
across despoiled earth,
bloated guts grown huge
on greed and fear. So does
the beast of Man slouch in
sullen ignorance with iron feet
tearing at the skin of Unus
Mundus, oblivious to the cries
of suffering, of need, of grief.
So we have become the evil
that we feared, drowning in
our craven silence, sucking
still on the teat of childish
need, refusing to grow up
and stand for principles of
justice, rule of law, human
rights and common decency;
as angels weep in quiet corners
at weakness and our cowardice.
Such is the way of humans,
given so much and wasting even
more, because we let Fear rule
our hearts and minds, betraying
all, and ourselves most of all as
we creep through life in timid
foolishness, when it was decreed
we had the power to stand strong.
And from the corridors of Mind
come the whispers: Who
are we meant to be? What
are we called to become?
How can we grow into the
Best of ourselves? What
Meaning can we find in
this suffering? Where can
we find our soul? And eternity
nods in solemn agreement,
willing us to grow beyond
what we have chosen to be.
Without choosing to be other
we remain in the stagnant
pond of fear and mediocrity.
And it is a choice. Free will is
a gift of grace, too readily lost
at the most terrible cost.
© R.Ross
Thank you for writing this and sharing it, Roslyn. You got me there.
We are drowning, indeed, in our craven silence!