Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CHPD's avatar
CHPD
2d

Thank you for writing this and sharing it, Roslyn. You got me there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Roslyn Ross and others
Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
2d

We are drowning, indeed, in our craven silence!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Roslyn Ross and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roslyn Ross
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture