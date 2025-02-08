Image: An Israeli checkpoint in Occupied Palestine. There were 900 of them but now there are 1900.

The longest holocaust in modern history and one of the most sadistically cruel and bestially savage military colonial occupations in all of history have happened because some Jews decided they wanted their own State and they were prepared to commit genocidal ethnic cleansing to get it. TO BE - THEY JUST HAD TO KILL A LOT OF NON-JEWS.

The presenting position was that this was necessary because many Jews suffered in WWII at the hands of the Nazis. But this ignores the fact that the first proto-zionist groups planning a colony in Palestine emerged in the 1830’s, a century before Hitler or the Nazis. Zionism was invented in 1897 and that is when the plan to take all of Palestine and exterminate or expel all non-Jews, was seriously put in place. On that count, when the Nazis appeared three decades later, they were a gift to Ziojews who stated they would rather see Jews die in Europe if it furthered their cause for Palestine.

The real question is of course, TO BE OR NOT TO BE HUMANE is the question Israelis and their supporters have failed to answer or enact.

And that is the question each of us must ask of ourselves which perhaps is why the evil that is Israel exists in the first place.

But, here are some questions which Israelis and their supporters need to answer.

Was NEVER AGAIN meant for all people or just for Jews and if it was just for Jews, followers of Judaism, why? Surely such a principle should apply to everyone.

Since Zionists were basically atheists, rejecting the religion of Judaism and real Jews, why did their State have to be in Palestine and linked to a God in which they did not believe?

Since Jews often cite historical persecution of themselves and their religion, on what basis do they justify doing the same and worse to the Palestinians because they are not Jews, but Christians and Muslims?

If the Palestinians are subhuman then why do Israelis harvest the organs of the Palestinian dead for transplant into Jews?

If 76 years of sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery by Israel against the Palestinians has not reduced resistance but increased it, why would more of the same and worse treatment bring different results?

If Muslims or Christians were doing to Jews what Jews are doing to Muslims and Christians in Palestine would that be a crime?

If the Palestinians are terrorists for resisting their occupiers then why were not the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto and the French and Polish Resistance, terrorists for doing the same?

If Israelis in the name of Jews can commit the most terrible atrocities and war crimes, is that representative of Judaism and Jews?

When Israel says it represents Jews and Jews agree does that mean they are saying that occupation, colonisation, genocide, ethnic cleansing, rape, torture, murder, theft, sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery are Jewish and Judaic values and practices?

Israel is the greatest INTENTIONAL mass murderer of children in recorded history and it says it is the Jewish State, so does that mean the murder of children is a teaching of Judaism and a principle and practice of Jews?

If Jews can commit the worst of atrocities because of a past history of persecution for followers of the religion, does that mean that nearly a century of persecution by Jews/Israelis would give the Palestinian Christians the Muslims to commit the worst of atrocities and never be held accountable?

If Israel can commit war crimes like dropping White Phosphorus on civilians, shooting children in the head and heart, dropping 2000 pound bombs on family homes, does this mean Israelis and their supporters agree that others can do the same to them, the precedent having been set by Israel?

If Israel can ignore every rule of war and principle of justice does this mean Israelis and their supporters would like to see the same approach applied to them, i.e. should we just dump all rules of war and have an anything goes, kill who you like, anyway you like, when you like as Israel does?

Since the Knesset has approved rape of prisoners, including with metal rods and broom handles, do Israelis and their supporters agree that if others do this to them they cannot complain, having established the precedent?

If the Palestinians do not exist and Palestine never existed then how could the Zionist and Jewish forces in 1947, drive out a million, murder thousands and wipe from the face of the earth 531 towns and villages?

If Jews can claim a land where some followers once lived, as Israelis and their supporters believe, then do they accept the same rule should apply to all religions and Muslims can claim India which they ruled for 600 years as well as Spain and a lot of Europe which they ruled for centuries. And they could claim what is called Israel and Occupied Palestine. Or are there rules for Jews and different rules for everyone else?

If the Nazis were wrong to seek to exterminate Jews then why is it not equally wrong for Zionists to seek to exterminate non-Jews?

If the people of other nations founded through colonisation, like the US, Australia, Canada etc., can live together as equals with the same rights, sharing the land, then why can’t Israelis do the same with the native people of the land they colonise?

If it is okay for Jews to have a state where they have superior rights and non-Jews do not have the same rights, or in the case of Occupied Palestine, no rights at all, would Israelis and their supporters like to see the US, which claims to be a Christian State, bring in the same sorts of laws where Christians dominated and had superior rights to all non-Christians?

If Jews and Israelis love their children so much, why do they hate Palestinian children so much? Either you love all children or you love none. The youngest child arrested, for terrifying a tank driver by throwing a stone, was a three year old. Non-Jewish children are imprisoned in Israel without charge or trial and see family, maybe, if their monster colonial rulers agree, once every two weeks for about half an hour. Children under the age of seven can touch their mother or some family member for 10 minutes if the soldiers agree. Would you like to see that apply to your children and if not why not?

If as we have seen, because they have filmed and stated it themselves, the Israeli soldiers are often severely mentally ill, psychopathically so, tying the toys of children they have killed to their tanks; wearing the lingerie of women they have killed; shooting toddlers in the head and heart; running over the bodies of the dead and injured men, women and children, do you think that the Israeli society, State and culture has managed to be psychologically healthy? Do you think this is the sort of behaviour all military forces should practice?

If Jews can claim reparation and compensation generations on for suffering of some Jews in Europe in WWII, over 5 years of holocaust, as they do, then will Palestinian Muslims and Christians be able to do the same, the precedent having been set, after 76 years of holocaust at the hands of Zionists, Israelis and Jews? If not, why not?

Does teaching children from birth to hate and fear others and consider them to be subhuman, as happens to Israeli children, create mental dysfunction? Or can it be demonstrated that such a process creates psychologically healthy human beings?