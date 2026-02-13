They lie and they lie and they lie
and in the modern age there is no excuse for not knowing they are lying whatever it is about, whether genocide by Israel or modern allopathic medicine
I could never get my head around the logic of multiple vaccines, or indeed a baby with immature immune function receiving six or more vaccine messages in a session because NOWHERE in nature is a human organism ever informed it is threatened at exactly the same time by more than one disease? If we have not evolved for this multiple threat situation then how can this not do harm? And remember, vaccine manufacturers cannot be sued - who would buy a house or car on that basis let alone trust their health to such people, worse, the health of their helpless babies and children?
The depths of how badly vaccines mess up the systems of the body, I had no idea. The nice little story of cowpox, essentially deliberate environmental exposure, is the story I remember being taught. Hah! As if!
The history of "propaganda" is instructive. Look for it as a keyword in old publications, say on jstor or in The Maccabaean or any archives of old journals. It's shocking how enthusiastic certain communities were about it, in the first third of the 20th century. My god they were open about its use, like it was just normal and good to consider tinkering inside people's understanding, in order to gain power and access for whatever one wanted to do. It showed up in Zionist circles, in Socialist circles, and in circles which employed the people who believed in those ideologies. So for example there will be strident articles published on the benefits of propaganda to the local business community, coming from someone with a certain perspective on the world, and their beliefs about what is right and what limits are good for (not much) come through in their arguments.
And so they are spreading their beliefs along with their practices, when the practice of propaganda is adopted. An example of such a situation would be an industry, or a few influential leaders in an industry, being won over to the carnie presentation of this Bernaysian manipulation, for practical reasons such as the 'need' to win over a regulator (already they are losing their moral compass), while the person who pops up promising the most dramatically effective results is a propaganda enthusiast.