The maxim Pride Cometh before a Fall applies to the Americans and their allies at this point in history.

There are always circles and cycles in life and the cosmos/nature demands a level of balance. It can take time and often it does but ultimately the pendulum swings.Time and tide waits for no-one and the bigger they are the harder they fall, but fall they will.

There is no doubt Iran, Lebanon and most importantly Palestine, have taught their oppressors that times have changed and it is not enough to simply bomb and destroy because Resistance is beyond the material and while people can be killed, Ideas cannot.

Hezbollah’s Greatest Hits

The Hezbollah Orchestra, producing the hardest image in the history of orchestras via drone footage (foreshadowing)

Hezbollah’s reunion tour of south Lebanon has been delivering hit after hit. Ron Burgundy has compiled about 1.5 months worth of them, albeit sans the usual music. We’ll get to that at the end, when you can meet the Hezbollah orchestral unit.

What you can see in this highlight reel is ‘Israel’ reeling. While Lebanon is being savaged civilianly, ‘Israel’ is being dismantled militarily. You can first-person view hits on A) Merkava tanks ($5m), B) Namer troop transports ($5m), C) command-and-control jeeps and hummers ($300k), and D) D9 bulldozers ($3m).

You can also see multiple casualties, including the commander of the 401st Brigade (the murderers of Hind Rajab), hit inside a house with his skeleton crew (0:34). You see dudes jumping off tanks, into buildings, or just falling over in confusion. But don’t worry, it’s not gory. You’ll also witness the unfitness of multiple air defense batteries, leaving the Iron Dome lonely.

Jon Elmer of Electronic Intifada has the best analysis (in English) which I’ve regurgitated before (All Riot On The Northern Front). Please take him as an authority and me as color commentary. Suffice it to say, FPV (first-person view) drones have been a force and fear multiplier for Hezbollah. They amplify Hezbollah’s conventional arms and turn ‘Israelis’ into asses and elbows (what you see when they’re running).

An excerpt of a longer video. The sign says, Dedicated to the dear people of Iran for your constant support

As you can see in this short clip—the first frame of which shows someone missing fingers from the pager attacks—FPVs are relatively simple to assemble, though the devil is in the details.

The carbon fiber frame you’re looking at must cost about a lakh on AliExpress, so roughly $300, without batteries. Add batteries, fiber-optic spool, and a $350 munition (RPG-7, say), and you’re looking at maybe $1000. This tool can then blow up multiples of that in men and matériel. They’re spending Ks to burn Ms. Whatever the numerator is, the common denominator is that expensive matériel is getting whacked, and the asthmatic Sardaukar are having panic attacks.

I’ve watched Hezbollah flying these drones from the beginning, and they’re not a wunderwaffen; a lot of skill is needed. At the beginning the pilots were obviously not very good at this, especially compared to those in the Russo-Ukrainian War, but they’ve visibly leveled up now. Hezbollah is also using drones as part of combined warfare, as an Iranian think tank discusses in detail. At the most basic level, there’s a lot of intelligence work involved in selecting targets and coordinating swarms. You can see Hezbollah’s sophistication from the LOW BATTERY alerts on many videos. They’re carrying just enough battery packs for the objective and no more.

Tactically, Hezbollah has immediately adapted the lessons of Ukraine, using fiber optics to avoid jamming. They have also innovated by putting relatively giant anti-tank munitions on these things, making them very damaging. Fiber optics give them immediate and fine-grained control, and the giant anti-tank shells can pierce thick armor. These drones fly too slow to trigger air defenses (like the Trophy system) and can target weak points in armor. ‘Israelis’ have resorted to fishing nets like they have in Ukraine, but they don’t have nearly enough, and Hezb just flies under them.

The full video from above, where they smoke a Humvee full of invaders

As you can see (in the extended version of the video above), these drones are causing chaos in the ranks. Here the drone casually chases down a jeep full of IOF and they—instead of shooting at the drone—just run away from each other, and can’t. ‘Israel’ is only reporting about a dozen casualties over the past few months, but I’ve personally seen multiples of that. And ‘Israelis’ have Telegram, they are not unaware of these facts.

You and I are watching these videos, which means that the ‘Israelis’ are too; they are really the target of this psychological warfare. Now the IOF is crowdfunding fishing nets as protection; they are literally on the ropes. What they call ‘air hammers’ make the IOF, in their own words, ‘duck and pray.’

FPV drones enable the third-person view of propaganda footage, something that Hezbollah used to require a separate (also exposed!) team to do. I see these videos all the time, and they’re all over the Arab channels, but that’s not the target audience. It’s ‘Israeli’ minds getting blown.

A sign Hezbollah made as part of the psych-war

Remember that Hezb already had conventional Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) capabilities with Kornet anti-tank missiles and on-the-ground intelligence. I’ve published many videos of that, though often weeks or months after the fact. Now we get close-ups on a daily basis, sometimes with a flyby to confirm damage after. Hezbollah’s conventional arms and footage—already formidable—have been multiplied by FPV drones that perform surveillance, attack, and propaganda purposes in one package.

You can see their conventional capabilities here, in the Battle of Haddatha on the 19/20th May. As Jon Elmer reports, you can see “Fighters with SVDs, PKMs, RPGs + IEDs vs IDF advance on 19/20 May; 1) IDF remotely-operated M113 unloads explosives; 2) IEDs set; 3) PM firefight, IEDs, artillery vs IDF with air support; 4) AM shows burning IDF APC and abandoned D9.”

What this means is SVDs and PKMs are Soviet rifles and machine guns, respectively; rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs, possibly something like a 93mm Soviet PG-7VL), and improvised-explosive devices (IEDs), which could even be anything. The ‘Israelis’ are fundamentally cowards and try to advance with robots (M113), get blown up with IEDs, end up in a firefight anyways, and run away. Then you see sons of the soil standing with the D9 bulldozers meant to uproot them. Not today colonizer, not today.

I include this video because it’s not an FPV attack. Instead you see men in the field, wielding sniper rifles and ultimately clashing steel on steel. Hezbollah has been doing this for decades, and FPVs multiply these capabilities; they don’t reveal them. I say all this to lean away from technological determinism, the idea that drones change everything. I suppose they do change everything, but everything is doing a lot of work here.

More than technological determinism, the point is that Hezbollah is jsust determined. They’ll liberate their people by whatever means necessary, as Malcolm X said. Or as that counter-revolutionary John Lennon said, “I’m an artist, and if you give me a tuba, I’ll bring you something out of it.” Hezbollah actually has a tuba player, and he too is blasting.

Hezbollah actually has a tuba player. Revolution can, in fact, come out of a tuba given the right hands

Broad Historical Conclusion

I have discussed Iran’s Islamic Art of War and the paradigm shift into tunnel/drone warfare that makes riding tanks and aircraft this century look like riding a horse into WWII. But if we zoom out even further, the big point is not technological change but regression to the mean. Historically, invading and attacking places was painful and costly, and Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon are re-establishing the natural primacy of defensive weapons.

War, historically, is a constant battle between sword and shield, where one momentarily slips ahead. After 500 years of the offensive White Empire invading and crusading wherever it pleased, things are finally regressing to the mean. Where offense becomes a pain in the ass, and defense becomes feasible.

To zoom back to World War II, because that’s still the historical frame we’re in, ‘after’ World War II, ‘Israel’ got to use those world war tools on unrelated and unprepared Semitic people. Understand that ‘Israel’ is not a real country; it’s just the last Jewish ghetto, as far from Europe as the Europeans could push them. The Jews were deported from Europe and corrupted with their own mythology (classic British trick) and encouraged to redirect their Holocaust© trauma against actual Semitic peoples. The White Empire killed two birds with one stone, they got Jews to self-deport and serve as stormtroopers near the oil. I say this not to absolve the Jews—they are effectively a death cult now—but to damn the whole crew.

It’s all one White Empire and ‘Israel’ cannot survive for a second without White weapons. However, it’s been a minute, and those weapons are outdated, the Jewish victim card is expired, and their corruption (corruption goes two ways) is exposed. This is not, historically, a good place for Jews, and the first-person-view shows it in 1080p. ‘Israel’ is fighting the battles of last century, while the Axis of Resistance is battering them presently. The so-called terrorists are precisely targeting military vehicles, and the so-called military can only do luxury terrorism.

Like the rising oil prices and the AI bubble and the everything bubble, they can lie a little longer, but they’ve made their bed and eventually will have to lie in it. The White media is obviously still Jewish-controlled, and stovepipes like Axios can still move markets, but this control doesn’t work so well when it’s obvious. It’s like that moment in Inception when the dreamers notice that someone is trespassing on their dream and get pissed off. The wolf that cried antisemite is being smited by actual Semites, and nobody feels bad for them now.

But this isn’t about the Jews, who in my opinion are being used (not an excuse), nor is it about the White Empire which is used up (also not an excuse). These sorry excuses for humanity are no longer the subjects of history. As they lose the plot, history is being rewritten without them. As the martyr leader of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said (in 1986!), “Experience has shown us that red blood is capable of obliterating red lines, and if the nation chooses to follow this path, Israel and America will find that they are incapable of changing anything in the equation.” So it goes with $1,000 drones against $1,000,000 weapons systems. Blown away like the spider’s web Nasrallah always said it was.

So I leave you not with hope that the Empire is losing, but that the Resistance is winning. And on that note, here’s the Hezbollah band to play us out. Ron Burgundy did great work by editing Hezbollah’s greatest hits together, but changed the usual soundtrack to something classical. But Hezbollah doesn’t lack on that front either. Here they are performing on a mountaintop, along with another montage of oldies but goodies. This video alone is a bonkers feat of organization (how do you get tuba up mountain when they’re trying to kill you?). Hezbollah was never gone, but now they’re back.

May 29th, 2026. Tagged Hezbollah, War

https://indi.ca/hezbollahs-greatest-hits/