letterwriter
Dec 2

Yes... the knowledge necessary to selfheal from this type of depravity has been available to the Ziojewraelis for a very long time.

One of the best lessons we can help them learn is that they are responsible for seeking it out, opening themselves to it, and teaching the rest of their gang.

The next way we can help them is by rejecting their contribution to western culture, the teachings of the Frankfurt School, and thereby allow ourselves once more to pass judgment: this tribalism, this extreme "honor culture" perpetuated inside the high walls of the culture, cannot stand.

The Zionists didn't want to assimilate. It's one of the reasons they gave for their project: "we will always be hated, so we need to live alone".

There is no alone. This isn't 790 AD, perhaps the era their Ashkenazi culture subconsciously looks back to.

It's not clear there was an "alone" even then, not per history, and not for merchants.

Now, the world isn't that spacious in any sense, even if they did accept reverting to hardscrabble lives, as their settlers and hilltop youths do.

They have to learn, tribalism isn't an option, honor culture isn't available anymore, it's not a choice between acculturate or retreat to some fantasized own-land, it's a choice between acculturation or nothing.

It will be a kindness to their descendants.

Panjandrum
Dec 2

Reflective piece mostly correctly capturing the overwhelming decent-moral-people zeitgeist - especially as it comes to behaviour of israeli jews. That said I'd rephrase a few things.

"The behaviour of Israelis and their supporters over the past two years demonstrates a frightening lack of conscience which horrifies normal human beings. " ==>

"The behaviour of israeli Jews and their supporters over the past two years demonstrates a frightening lack of conscience which horrifies normal human beings. "

"Where Israel went so wrong and was always going to go so wrong was that not only did the people who lived there believe they were exceptional, they believed and believe still that they are the exception to every rule" ==>

"Where Israel went so wrong and was always going to go so wrong was that not only did the Israeli jews people who lived there believe they were exceptional, they believed and believe still that they are the exception to every rule and in particular they were superior to everyone else"

"A system where the moral compass isn’t broken but intentionally removed.." ==> Hmm this I do not believe was ever true. I'd rephrase it to ""A system where the moral compass isn’t broken but intentionally never ever present.. i.e an amoral system ..."

