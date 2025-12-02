



When a society, State, culture celebrates, gloats, boasts, cheers the intentional murder and maiming of children, as Israel does, it has reached a level of depravity which shocks any sane human. Such a society cannot be saved. Should not be saved. The most that one can do is ensure the sick individuals, bar a few, very few, rare exceptions, receive the psychiatric care they need to detox them from the Cult in which they have lived for three generations.



Some people wonder why so much is written about Israel and its 77 years of colonial savagery, particularly in the past two years but there is a simple reason for that - Conscience.

Most humans have a conscience and those who do not we consider to be mentally ill. The behaviour of Israelis and their supporters over the past two years demonstrates a frightening lack of conscience which horrifies normal human beings. There but for the Grace of any God in which you may believe, goes any of us.

If Israelis can become so debased, depraved, devoid of conscience and compassion, particularly since they claim their State exists because of how followers of Judaism were treated nearly a century ago by those who were debased, depraved, devoid of conscience and compassion, and who should, if anyone could, know and do better, then what does that say about humanity in general?

What is the capacity for any human to react generally with reason, grace, compassion, conscience and integrity? That is the question which gnaws away at normal human beings when they see the atrocities committed, particularly and intentionally against children by the Israeli State, society and culture. With a few rare, brave exceptions.

But this is not the real problem. For all humans, to lesser and greater degrees, have a capacity to act without conscience and inflict the most terrible cruelties on others, usually out of fear, from which comes hate and a lack of reason.

What stops most from acting in this way is the lesson we must learn from Israel. And what stops us are the values of our society, our family, and for many religion, but as we see in Israel, that can often make things worse.

Which brings us back to the world in which we live and the values and principles by which it functions. For Israelis over nearly a century those values and principles have not existed in any true way. Perhaps for other Jews, but not for non-Jews and certainly not for the Palestinians. Never Again, to count for anything, had to mean Never Again for Anyone. How did Jews get it so wrong in what they call their State? Because of supremacist beliefs, values and systems where the only life which counts is a Jewish life. To repeat, with a few rare, brave exceptions.

Where Israel went so wrong and was always going to go so wrong was that not only did the people who lived there believe they were exceptional, they believed and believe still that they are the exception to every rule. It is abiding by rules in a civilized society that we prevent such evil. It has always been so and is why the Ten Commandments were invented in the first place.

But no-one called Zionists, Jews and Israelis to account. Not their religion, their friends, their supporters or the world at large. Like a frightened child allowed to commit any terrible act without being called to account, facing punishment or even being reprimanded, the only thing which could have saved Ziojewraelis from themselves was their God. And clearly he was busy doing other things, or, demanding that our task as humans is to decide for ourselves who and what we should be and how we should act.

Israel has only ever had FRENEMIES. Those who say they are friends but who act as enemies and that includes all of their supporters. They were not only allowed, they were encouraged to become the worst that they could be and to act in ways which are so depraved and debased that the only path they could ever walk was down, down, down into ever greater depths of evil. On that count I do feel sorry for them.

As Francesca Albanese said, Israelis have never been called to account and because they have never been called to account, they have not only failed themselves, they have been failed by everyone. The seed they called Israel was rotten from the start and all the hasbara in the world could not change that, or now, convince most humans on planet earth that the Zionist State is a curse, not just on Palestine, but the entire Middle East, the world and perhaps most tragically, Judaism. It is a question every Jew needs to ask: Why did we or do we support Israel when the facts of its sadistic savagery can easily be known for nearly a century?



But, unless we retain compassion for Israelis we are no better than they are. And unless we act to stop them, we are complicit in their crimes which will only sink to ever greater depths of depravity if that were possible. We need to know all that they are and then we need to work to heal the disease for them and for everyone else.



Filmed Executions Lay Israel’s Rot Bare

IDF killing in the West Bank captures the depravity now embedded in Israeli society.

George Hazim

Nov 28, 2025

Somewhere in the darkness of Israel’s evil must exist some humanity - no matter how small?

George’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

The expectation for it to present though is a fool’s delusion - Israel is beyond the humanity or redemption - it’s a psychiatric institution posing as a state - where the inmates roam free to demonstrate their depravity unhinged in the insanity of their barbarism.

Anyone who refuses to condemn the slaughter of innocence, the genocide of Palestinians and all that has taken place over 80 years of Palestinian oppression and subjugation - then the execution of two Palestinian resistance fighters in the West Bank today by IDF soldiers - who filmed the execution like hunters would killing their prey as proof of their slaughter - is a reinforcement of the depravity of Israeli society and its Zionist ideology.

Israel’s perverted sickness and with Israeli certified madman, Ben Gvir, openly praising the execution -“these were soldiers doing their jobs, all Palestinians deserve to die,” should demonstrate to the unconvinced, this is Nazism on steroids.

These paragraphs alone tell the story: the execution of the two Palestinian men in the West Bank is not a shocking exception – it’s the unfiltered, unmasked truth of what Israel has become. It highlights everything we already know about Israel and its madness. It’s the natural extension of a society raised on supremacy, fuelled by hatred, and conditioned through decades of military occupation to see Palestinians as targets rather than human beings.

Israel didn’t slip into this depravity overnight. A nation does not suddenly wake up one morning and decide to film extrajudicial killings for sport. This level of cruelty takes years of indoctrination, years of political reinforcement, and years of international impunity.

The soldiers who executed those two men did not invent anything. They simply acted with the confidence of people who know no one - not their commanders, not their courts, not their government, not their so-called allies in the West - will ever hold them accountable.

The filming of the execution is particularly telling. It’s not just brutality - it’s showcased brutality. It mirrors the culture inside Israel where violence against Palestinians isn’t hidden but broadcast with pride - posted on social media, passed between soldiers, cheered by the far-right ministers who set the ideological temperature of the country. The camera becomes a trophy. The act becomes a badge of honour. And the message to Palestinians is unmistakable: we can do this to you whenever we want, and we will celebrate it.

For decades, Israeli society has been taught that Palestinians exist only as obstacles - obstacles to land, to demographics, to the state’s fantasy of eternal Jewish dominance. When a population is conditioned to believe its neighbours aren’t people but problems, violence becomes not only acceptable but inevitable. From there, the slide into savagery is almost guaranteed. This is how democracies mutate into ethno-nationalist projects, how militaries turn into death squads, and how ordinary civilians become admirers of barbarism.

Ben-Gvir’s reaction isn’t a fringe outburst. It’s the mainstream political instinct of the Israeli far right - which today is the Israeli mainstream. A cabinet minister praising an execution and declaring that “all Palestinians deserve to die” would, in any other functioning society, trigger resignations, criminal proceedings, and global condemnation. In Israel, it barely registers as controversial. It is simply the political language of the day.

If anything, his remarks reveal the complete moral decomposition of the state. Israel now functions with the emotional maturity of a mob and the political restraint of a militia. Its leaders behave like cult prophets. Its soldiers behave like vigilantes. Its society cheers both-on.

And still, the West enables it, America sends weapons, and Europe defends its “security concerns,” while Australia mumbles about “restraint” saying nothing of the atrocities it knows are unfolding. Israel’s madness persists not only because it’s fuelled internally, but because it’s protected externally.

When a state is shielded from consequences, accountability dies. And when accountability dies, genocide becomes policy.

The execution of the two men is a microcosm of the larger horror Palestinians face: a system that kills without hesitation, humiliates without remorse, and destroys without reflection.

A system where the moral compass isn’t broken but intentionally removed - which every Palestinian life is treated as disposable - whether shot in the street, bombed in their home, buried under rubble, or executed on camera.

The global silence that follows each atrocity acts as permission for the next one. Israel has learned that no matter how grotesque its actions become, the world will find a way to rationalise them. “Self-defence,” “security,” “anti-terrorism” - these phrases are the political disinfectant sprayed over war crimes. They cleanse the conscience of Western governments while leaving Palestinians to bury their dead.

Today’s execution should force a reckoning. It should end the excuses and shatter any lingering illusion Israel is a democracy temporarily led astray. It isn’t astray or confused. It’s not making mistakes but acting exactly as a violent, supremacist, ethnocentric state acts when it believes it’s untouchable.

The two men died because Israel wanted them dead. They were filmed because Israel wanted it filmed. And Ben-Gvir praised it because Israel wants its cruelty applauded, not hidden.

Israel is humanity’s pancreatic cancer – invasive, unrelenting, and left to metastasise because no one has the courage to operate.