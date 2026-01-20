How do we know what is real? We reach conclusions based on a variety of things. Experience plays a part and that is why small children are more easily fooled or confused by a situation. We also rely on the validation of others in forming conclusions about an experience or a situation.

From the study of Cults we know that humans can be brainwashed, some more easily than others and never more effectively than when the world in which they live, validates what they are told to believe and even more so if it makes them feel safe.

From the study of torture we know that the human mind can be easily confused by many things including over-stimulation, lack of sleep, fear, trauma and the unknown.

Never before in history have humans in general been subjected not just to so much information but so much constant information and from situations and places where we have zero experience and little ability to assess what is true and what is not, what is fact and what is propaganda.

We have never needed our common sense as much as we do now in a world saturated with lies, disinformation, misinformation, propaganda and ever present subtle brainwashing techniques from technology. All of this is new to the human story and therefore we are more vulnerable. Most of what we are has evolved slowly over thousands if not millions of years as human organisms. Not so the impact of the technological information age where we are indeed, babes in the wood of words and images.

Senses & Perception: Our primary way of knowing is through seeing, hearing, touching, etc., but senses can be fooled, as shown by illusions or hallucinations.

Brain Processing: The brain creates a “reality signal” by combining external stimuli with internal imagery; strong signals crossing a threshold are deemed real, with areas like the frontal lobe (Area 10) acting as reality checkers.

Consistency & Evidence: We rely on consistency (what we expect) and evidence (valid reasons) to judge truth, though vivid imagination can sometimes mimic reality.

Intuition: “Gut feelings” can be useful, especially trained intuition from experts, but can also be wrong.

In essence I would say that the question to be asked in regard to information is: Can this hurt others? If the answer is Yes then the next question is: Should we believe things which are potentially destructive and cruel? Most people would say NO.

An article tells you that Muslims are evil terrorists and you have never met a Muslim, never been to a Muslim majority country and never studied Islam. In short you are completely ignorant. Why would you believe that claim? Common sense says you would not and if you cared enough you would search out the facts on Muslims, Islamic cultures and countries and the religion itself and reach a conclusion based on knowledge and a good and hefty dose of common sense.

Someone says that one side in a conflict is an innocent victim and the other the evil aggressor. Black and white thinking which appeals to many people because it is simple or it seems simple. Common sense would say that nothing is ever black and white and without the facts no conclusion can be reached about who is right and who is wrong or why the conflict exists in the first place.

Common sense would also say that actions speak louder than words and if actions are cruel and destructive then what are the motivations or, can there ever be a valid motivation for things like genocide for instance? Most people would say NO.

The curious will do the research into the conflict and gather the facts from all sides to reach a sensible position in regard to it. But most people do not do that. Most people are too busy, too lazy, too disinterested in the issue. Does that mean they should not form an opinion or promote a position? You would think so.

But we live in an imperfect world and that is why it behoves those who can, to do, and to ensure that they at least are applying themselves to reaching sensible conclusions.

I have long found that applying principles of justice, rule of law, democracy, human rights and common human decency to a situation provides a solid basis, with our without facts, for reaching a sensible conclusion.

As an example, someone tell you that Islam is an evil religion and all Muslims are terrorists. From a place of complete ignorance, not knowing that Islam drew heavily on Christianity and Judaism when it was invented and Muslims revere Jesus Christ as a prophet and his Mother, Mary, why would a religion followed by billions of people for 1300 years be any more evil than other religions? That makes no sense.

And why would all followers of a religion be terrorists because some have been violent fanatics? On that basis alone, every religion could be condemned along with all followers. And, applying common sense, if you would not condemn all Christians, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists for the actions of their violent fanatics, why would you do it with Muslims?

Why do some people so easily come to believe in the evil of others? It removes the capacity for evil from themselves and makes them feel superior, which makes them feel safe. The greatest human need is to feel safe. This is the appeal of religions and political movements. It is also the appeal of modern medicine. In truth there is no safe place which means there is no dangerous place but there is no comfort in that realisation for a lot of people.

The need to blame someone or something else is a toddler response which endures, to lesser and greater degrees, in people throughout adulthood. Propaganda is based on such things and many are very easily manipulated without even knowing it. Too many people can be encouraged to hate a country, religion, system, political party when they have absolutely no knowledge whatsoever about what they learn to hate.

To take an issue currently being promoted by mainstream media - Iran, it’s Government deemed to be evil, fanatical and needing to be eradicated. Again, coming from a place of total ignorance where you know nothing about Iran’s history, culture, country or circumstance, why is it our business to destroy another country because we do not like its Government? Surely that is something for Iranians to do?

And, is it likely that Iran’s Government is alone or unique in what we believe is its nature? And if it is not, why is it our task to tear down all such Governments and would we do it for a Western country? If not, why Iran?

Again, coming from a place of ignorance, many people would be unaware that the path to war is paved with propaganda which demonises that which is called enemy. It has ever been thus as those who bother to read the histories will discover.

But, most people will not, cannot or do not bother to take the time or make the effort to gain a facts based understanding of a situation. Which means a golden rule is, believe nothing you have not proven to yourself is true or plausible and demonise no-one because that is always a propaganda path.

Ask yourself, if your religion were demonised as Islam is in this age, would you think that fair? If you were treated as a terrorist because some followers of your religion had been violent fanatics would that be fair? More critical, would any of it be helpful and make for a better world? Of course not, it would create the opposite and that is where it is possible to see that whoever benefits from you believing such things is not working for a better world but the opposite.

So how do you know what to believe? Certainly nothing from mainstream media in this age, but there is also no doubt that alternative media systems have their own agendas and no-one is totally reliable. And, in an age of technology and AI fantasy fabrications it is wise to be even more reluctant to form any conclusions or hold any views about the nature of others. Remain openly sceptical on all counts and avoid becoming a cynic or a bigot.

A sure bell ringer for doubt is when someone or a group, religion, country, nation, culture is demonised. The other bellringer for doubt and caution is when authorities tell you what you need to believe and bully those who do not. We saw this with the Covid fiasco.

The task for all of us, whether Iran, Israel, Covid or vaccines is to learn to differentiate between what is plausibly real and what is propaganda. The article below provides insights into the propaganda age and the art of Lying. They say a picture is worth a thousand words and we all need to learn to identify the difference between AI generated images and a real photo. And it can be done and must be done. If you are not sure then reject the information.

https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2026/01/ai-created-iran-protest-videos-gain-traction

AI-generated videos purportedly depicting protests in Iran have flooded the web, researchers said Wednesday, as social media users push hyper-realistic deepfakes to fill an information void amid the country’s internet restrictions.

US disinformation watchdog NewsGuard said it identified seven AI-generated videos depicting the Iranian protests -- created by both pro- and anti-government actors -- that have collectively amassed some 3.5 million views across online platforms.

Among them was a video shared on the Elon Musk-owned platform X showing women protesters smashing a vehicle belonging to the Basij, the Iranian paramilitary force deployed to suppress the protests.

One X post featuring the AI clip, shared by what NewsGuard described as anti-regime users, garnered nearly 720,000 views.

Anti-regime X and TikTok users in the United States also posted AI videos depicting Iranian protesters symbolically renaming local streets after President Donald Trump.

One such clip shows a protester changing a street sign to “Trump St” while other demonstrators cheer, with an overlaid caption reading: “Iranian protestors are renaming the streets after Trump.”

Trump had repeatedly talked in recent days about coming to the aid of the Iranian people over the crackdown on protests that rights groups say has left at least 3,428 people dead.

Trump said Wednesday he had been told the killings of protesters in Iran had been halted, but added that he would “watch it and see” about threatened military action.

Pro-regime social media users also shared AI videos purportedly showing large-scale pro-government counterprotests throughout the Islamic republic.

The AI creations highlight the growing prevalence of what experts call “hallucinated” visual content on social media during major news events, often overshadowing authentic images and videos.

In this case, AI creators were filling an information void caused by the internet blackout imposed by the Iranian regime as it sought to suppress demonstrations, experts said.

“There’s a lot of news -- but no way to get it because of the internet blackout,” said NewsGuard analyst Ines Chomnalez.

“Foreign social media users are turning to AI video generators to advance their own narratives about the unfolding chaos.”

The fabricated videos were the latest example of AI tools being deployed to distort fast-developing breaking news.

AI fabrications, often amplified by partisan actors, have fueled alternate realities around recent news events, including the US capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and a deadly shooting by immigration agents in Minneapolis.

AFP fact-checkers also uncovered misrepresented images that created misleading narratives about the Iranian protests, the largest since the Islamic Republic was proclaimed in 1979.

One months-old video purportedly showing demonstrations in Iran was actually filmed in Greece in November 2025, while another claiming to depict a protester tearing down an Iranian flag was filmed in Nepal during last year’s protests that toppled the Himalayan nation’s government.