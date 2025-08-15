Image - the Black Rot which destroys has always been a part of Israel.

That which we condemn in others is that which we deny in ourselves, has never been more true than for the Israelis and their supporters.

Anyone who studies the histories of Zionism, Jewish terrorist gangs, rampaging from the 1920’s who then became the Israeli military, Israel and Judaism as manifested in the Zionist State and as practised for nearly a century, can be left in no doubt that the terrorist ‘mote’ in the eye of Israel is massive, indeed one of the largest in modern history.

Israel was conceived, created, founded and has functioned in terrorism since 1897. The use of violence against civilians to exterminate and to terrify Palestinians into fleeing their homeland is well documented. The use of violence against civilians, during the invasion of 1947/48 and then again in 1967 is also well documented. The use of violence to control and terrorise the civilian population in Palestine for 77 years is also well documented. Data has long been recorded by Israeli and international human rights groups and Israeli and international historians. It is not hard to find.

But it is Israel which claims that the Palestinians are the terrorists and they are the innocent victims and horrifyingly, a lot of people have always believed them. Since October 7 the term terrorist walks hand in hand with anything said about the Palestinians, despite the fact that Israel occupies Palestine, not the other way around and the Palestinians are the innocent victims who have the right, under international law to take up arms against their occupiers. The Israelis have decreed anyone who challenges their colonial rule is a terrorist.

How can a massively armed State, with the fourth largest military in the world, which it uses against Palestinian civilians every minute of every day and has done for 30,000 days be the victims of terrorism by a people with no army, no navy, no air force and no serious weapons?

And yes, some Palestinian Resistance factions, have at times resorted to great violence in their fight for freedom. But none of it comes close to the terrorism inflicted on Palestinians, and indeed on Lebanese and Syrians and others, by the Israeli State. Completely ignored is the fact that when the Palestinians have resorted to violence they have done it as part of their valid fight for freedom from occupation, while every instance of Israeli violence and terrorism is to maintain occupation and colonisation.

The simple facts of Israeli power and occupation as well as subjugation and torment of the Palestinians can be found easily enough and yet when Israel waves the TERRORISM flag, many believe them. How have they gotten away with it?

Well, controlling mainstream media and infiltrating and manipulating Western Governments certainly helps but anyone who is the least informed about Palestine and its suffering can never be in doubt that TERRORISM is and always has been the name of the game for Zionists, Israelis and Jews and their supporters.

It is the mindset of Zionists, Israelis and their supporters which makes it impossible for them to see their violence as terrorism, no matter how obvious it may be, and to deem any violent response from the people they treat with abysmal savagery, as terrorism.

A truly evil quote, long lauded, by former Israeli PM, Ukrainian and later a colonist in Palestine, Golda Meir, totally demonstrates the narcissistic and psychopathic nature of the Israelis:



We can forgive [the Arabs] for killing our children. We cannot forgive them for forcing us to kill their children. We will only have peace with [the Arabs] when they love their children more than they hate us...

Here is a woman, admitting the Israelis are killing Palestinian children, but blaming them and playing victim. It is not the fault of the Israeli occupiers and colonisers that they are murdering Palestinian children, but the fault of Palestinian parents that they do not love their children enough and are forcing their colonial occupiers to kill their children!!!!

The elitist, racist arrogance of her statement is horrifying, but, what is even more horrifying is that she has been feted for it by many for decades. How could any reasonably sane person not read such a statement and see it for the evil that it is?



Can you imagine the reaction to Hitler saying:

We can forgive [the Jews] for killing our children. We cannot forgive them for forcing us to kill their children. We will only have peace with [the Jews] when they love their children more than they hate us...

Even Ben Gurion stated one could not blame the Palestinians for resisting.



“If I were an Arab leader, I would never sign an agreement with Israel. It is normal; we have taken their country. It is true God promised it to us, but how could that interest them? Our God is not theirs. There has been Anti-Semitism, the Nazis, Hitler, Auschwitz, but was that their fault? They see but one thing: we have come and we have stolen their country. Why would they accept that?”



David Ben-Gurion (the first Israeli Prime Minister): Quoted by Nahum Goldmann in Le Paraddoxe Juif (The Jewish Paradox), pp121.

“Let us not ignore the truth among ourselves … politically we are the aggressors and they defend themselves… The country is theirs, because they inhabit it, whereas we want to come here and settle down, and in their view we want to take away from them their country. … Behind the terrorism [by the Arabs] is a movement, which though primitive is not devoid of idealism and self sacrifice.”

— David Ben Gurion. Quoted on pp 91-2 of Chomsky’s Fateful Triangle, which appears in Simha Flapan’s “Zionism and the Palestinians pp 141-2 citing a 1938 speech.

Arab is a euphemism the Israelis have always used so they do not have to use the real word, Palestinian.

The accounts of the invasion by Zionist/Jewish forces in 1947/48 make it very clear the policy was one of terror.

Wiping from the face of the earth 531 Palestinian villages is terrorism.

Massacring entire villages is terrorism.

Bashing out the brains of babies is terrorism.

Raping and then murdering girls and women is terrorism.

Burning people alive in their homes is terrorism.

One particularly horrific act of terrorism was throwing the son of a baker into his father’s oven and demanding the father follow and, when he refused, throwing him in as well.

The terrorist atrocities committed in 47/48 have been written about even by some Israeli historians and some of it published in the Israeli newspaper, Haaretz. It is not hard to find.

The apartheid wall, that evil, stinking monstrosity which snakes through Occupied Palestine is terrorism.

The denial of civil and human rights to Palestinians is terrorism.

Deeming people to be subhuman is terrorism.

The constant surveillance, directly into Palestinian homes 24/7 is terrorism.

The breaking into Palestinian homes in the middle of the night and kidnapping children and imprisoning them is terrorism.

The checkpoints, now 1800 of them, doubled since October 7 across what they call the West Bank is particularly evil terrorism. Babies are born, people die in these cages, children and adults wet themselves in fear, and the Israeli soldiers point their guns and laugh.

The demolition of homes claiming security is terrorism.

The army protecting illegal settlers who burn down the homes of Palestinians is terrorism.

The army protecting illegal settlers who destroy crops and beat and kill Palestinian farmers is terrorism.

The constant searches of children and adults by the Israeli military is terrorism.

Breaking into weddings, funerals, family events and harassing Palestinians is terrorism.

Imprisoning children, some younger than seven is a particularly evil form of terrorism.

Denying family visits to imprisoned children is terrorism.

Allowing only one visit to an imprisoned child once a fortnight, for 40 minutes is terrorism. When it is cancelled as it often is that is worse terrorism.

Allowing child prisoners under seven to be touched for ten minutes through a glass screen, by a relative, is a particularly sadistic form of terrorism. Cancelling that right, which is common is even worse.

Arresting a child annually, from the age of 10 until they are an adult, is terrorism. Some of these kids are so mentally damaged they never recover.

Rape is terrorism.

Torture is terrorism.

Arrest without charge is terrorism.

Denial of civil and human rights is terrorism.

For a more detailed list of official Israeli terrorism, which the Israeli SSS, sadistic sicko soldiers claim is done in the name of security, read the testimonies in Breaking The Silence, a site set up by ex Israeli soldiers sickened by what they had done, seen done and been ordered to do to terrorise the Palestinians.

https://www.breakingthesilence.org.il/

Levelling Gaza is terrorism.

Starving civilians is terrorism.

Forcing babies, children, adults to have one or even four limbs amputated or one or both eyes removed, and women to have C-sections without anaesthetics is terrorism.

Denying painkillers to children and adults with agonising wounds is terrorism.

Destroying hospitals and murdering doctors is terrorism.

Murdering journalists is terrorism.

Denying clean water is terrorism.

Denying fuel is terrorism.

Denying aid to enter Gaza is terrorism.

Telling civilians to move from one area to another for safety is terrorism. Bombing then when they get there is worse terrorism.

Dropping leaflets saying they are about to be bombed when there is no time to leave is terrorism.

Sending threatening phone messages is terrorism.

Murdering starving and desperate children and adults at food depots is terrorism.

Lying is terrorism.

Israelis destroying aid and aid trucks is terrorism.

Apologies to wine makers because Israel has only ever worked with rotten fruit, but Terroir, a French term, is relevant to the terrorist nature of the Israeli State. The term refers to the specific environmental factors that influence the character of a crop. Essentially, it's a "sense of place" captured in the final product.

The final product of Israel as the terrorist state exemplar, is psychopathic, narcissistic, psychotic, sadistic savagery and evil which permeates State, society and culture.



And Zionists, Israelis and Jews have clearly stated their policy of extermination and expulsion from the start. If you read those words, you understand Israeli terrorism and why, seeded in the terroir of those policies, it could be no other way.



In Their Own Words: Israeli Leaders on the Expulsion of Palestinians During Israel’s Establishment

May 09, 2007IMEU

David Ben-Gurion, Israel's first Prime Minister (1948-1953, 1955-1963):

"We must expel Arabs and take their places...and, if we have to use force... then we have force at our disposal." (from Nur Masalha, Expulsion of the Palestinians, p. 66)

"The compulsory transfer of the [Palestinians] from the valleys of the proposed Jewish state could give us something which we never had, even when we stood on our own during the days of the first and second Temples. We are given an opportunity which we never dared to dream of in our wildest imaginings." (from Benny Morris, Righteous Victims, p. 142)

"In many parts of the country new settlement will not be possible without transferring the [Palestinian peasants]... Jewish power, which grows steadily, will also increase our possibilities to carry out the transfer on a large scale." (from Righteous Victims, p. 143)

"With compulsory transfer we [would] have a vast area [for settlement]. I support compulsory transfer. I don't see anything immoral in it." (from Righteous Victims, p. 144)

"After the formation of a large army in the wake of the establishment of the [Jewish] state, we shall abolish partition and expand to the whole of the Palestine" (from The Birth of Israel: Myths and Realities, p. 22)

Chaim Weizmann, Israel's first President (1949-1952):

"[the indigenous Palestinian population was akin to] the rocks of Judea, as obstacles that had to be cleared on a difficult path." (from Expulsion of the Palestinians, p. 17)

Moshe Sharett, Israel's second Prime Minister (1953-1955):

"We have forgotten that we have not come to an empty land to inherit it, but we have come to conquer a country from people inhabiting it" (from Righteous Victims, p. 91)

On the partition of Palestine into two states: "The [Palestinian] Arab reaction would be negative because they would lose everything and gain almost nothing ...They would lose the richest part of Palestine; they would lose major Arab assets, the orange plantations, the commercial and industrial centers and the most important sources of revenue for their government which would become impoverished; they would lose most of the coastal area, which would also be a loss to the hinterland Arab states...It would mean that they would be driven back to the desert." (from Expulsion of the Palestinians, p.59)

"With regard to the refugees, we are determined to be adamant while the war lasts. Once the return tide starts, it will be impossible to stem it, and it will prove our undoing. As for the future, we are equally determined to explore all possibilities of getting rid, once and for all, of the huge [Palestinian] Arab minority [Palestinian Israeli citizens of Israel] which originally threatened us. What can be achieved in this period of storm and stress [the 1948 war] will be quite unattainable once conditions get stabilized. (from The Birth of Israel: Myths and Realities, p. 105)

Yosef Weitz, director, Jewish National Fund Land Settlement Committee (1932-1948):

"...the transfer of [Palestinian] Arab population from the area of the Jewish state does not serve only one aim--to diminish the Arab population. It also serves a second, no less important, aim which is to advocate land presently held and cultivated by the [Palestinian] Arabs and thus to release it for Jewish inhabitants." (from Expulsion Of The Palestinians, p. 94-95)

"It must be clear that there is no room in the country for both peoples...If the Arabs leave it, the country will become wide and spacious for us...The only solution is a Land of Israel...without Arabs...There is no way but to transfer the Arabs from here to the neighboring countries, to transfer all of them, save perhaps for [the Palestinian Arabs of] Bethlehem, Nazareth, and the old Jerusalem. Not one village must be left, not one tribe." (from Benny Morris, The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem, p. 27)

"Once again I come face to face with the land settlement difficulties that emanate from the existence of two people in close proximity...only population transfer and evacuating this country so it would become exclusively for us is the solution. " (from Expulsion Of The Palestinians, p. 132)

Arthur Ruppin, head of the Jewish Agency from 1933 to 1935 and one of the founders of Tel Aviv:

"I do not believe in the transfer of individuals. I believe in the transfer of entire villages." (from The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem Revisited, p. 50)

Moshe Dayan, chief of staff of the Israeli military and Minister of Defense during the 1967 war:

"Jewish villages were built in the place of Arab villages. You do not even know the names of these Arab villages, and I do not blame you because geography books no longer exist, not only do the books not exist, the Arab villages are not there either...There is not one single place built in this country that did not have a former Arab Population." (from Ha'aretz, April 4, 1969)

"We shoot at those from among the 200,000 hungry Arabs who cross the line [to graze their flocks]...Arabs cross to collect the grain that they left in the abandoned villages and we set mines for them and they go back without an arm or a leg. [It may be that this] cannot pass review, but I know no other method of guarding the borders." (from Righteous Victims, p. 275)

"What cause have we to complain about [the Palestinians'] fierce hatred to us. For eight years now, they sit in their refugee camps in Gaza, and before their eyes we turn into our homestead the land and villages in which they and their forefathers have lived... .Let us make our reckoning today. We are a generation of settlers, and without the steel helmet and gun barrel, we shall not be able to plant a tree or build a house." (from Avi Shlaim, The Iron Wall, p. 101)

Yigal Allon, commander, Palmach (elite force of Zionist militia Haganah) (1945-1948), Lieutenant General, Israeli army (1948-1949):

"The confidence of thousands of Arabs of the Hula [Valley] was shaken...We had only five days left...until 15 May [1948]. We regarded it as imperative to cleanse the interior of the Galilee and create Jewish territorial continuity in the whole of the Upper Galilee...I gathered the Jewish mukhtars [Kibbutz chiefs], who had ties with the different Arab villages, and I asked them to whisper in the ears of several Arabs that a giant Jewish reinforcement had reached the Galilee and were about to clean out the villages of Hula, [and] to advise them as friends, to flee while they could. And rumour spread throughout Hula that the time had come to flee. The flight encompassed tens of thousands. The stratagem fully achieved its objective." (from The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem, p. 122)

Yitzhak Rabin, Prime Minister of Israel (1974-1977, 1992-1995)

"We walked outside, Ben-Gurion accompanying us. Allon repeated his question, What is to be done with the Palestinian population. ' Ben-Gurion waved his hand in a gesture which said 'Drive them out!" (from New York Times, October 23, 1979)

Ariel Sharon, Prime Minister of Israel (2001-2006)