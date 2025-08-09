Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
2d

Netanyahu wants to occupy Gaza in order to secure the crime scene.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Roslyn Ross
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
1d

That graphic at the top of your post says it all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roslyn Ross
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture