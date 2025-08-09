We are starting to see the ship of Israel sinking into a moral abyss. Like the great Titanic, said to be so invincible, even God could not sink it, brought low by hubris, smashing against an unseen iceberg, so the once claimed to be, Good Ship Israel, has hit an unseen iceberg of global public opinion.



And we should all be grateful because that massive frozen rock which has broken Israel apart represents principles of justice which are crucial to a civilized world. That iceberg is rule of law, rules of war, human rights, justice, democracy and common human decency. Much of it has been submerged in a sea of greed, ignorance and selfishness for half a century or more, but it remained intact and while some of us could always see it, albeit, only a small portion visible, now we all know it is there.



Remember what they said about the Titanic and remember what they said about Israel? Unique, remarkable, powerful, unsinkable, beyond the power of any God, most moral army in the world, only democracy in the Middle East, works really hard to avoid killing civilians, etc. etc. etc.





With all hands to the deck, the Zionist shills around the world are scrambling for their own lifeboats, looking to save their arses from complicity in the worst genocide and holocaust in modern history. Well, they were complicit and so they are complicit, but after decades of lying, they are hoping they can lie their way out of this one and pretend that all along, they were coming from an ethical place and really, really, really trying to help the Palestinians onto the lifeboats, and that is why they were not available for interviews or able to provide the facts.



We can feel the freeze and hear the water rushing into the depths of the Zionist ship, or is that shit, as even their greatest supporters, mainstream media begin to bleat, often pitifully, but bleat all the same, about how starving civilians, particularly children, is a bridge too far and that Captain Yahoo has got it wrong and should be taken to the gangplank.

The new Ziospin follows like this:



1. NETANYAHU IS TOTALLY TO BLAME, and poor, innocent, ethical Israelis have been dragged down with him. Not true of course as we know from statements and videos demonstrating everything Naziyahoo has done is supported if not demanded to be done, by the vast majority of Israelis.

2. ZIONISM IS NOT JUDAISM. This is a massive lifeboat which Jews hope will save them from 77 years of actively funding, supporting, promoting, enabling and cheering every atrocity, thousands upon thousands upon thousands of them, committed by the Israelis with their help. This boat is almost a ship in itself, and has its own engine, but is also poorly designed like the Bad Ship Israel because not only have most Jews funded Israel they have sent their kids on playdates to kill camps in the Zionist State.

3.BUT WE DID NOT KNOW say Israelis and their supporters. This is actually one of those flimsy blow-up yourself lifeboats which are very unstable. In this age of technology no-one can claim they did not know, only that they chose not to know or did know and chose to ignore it. And the holes which will sink it are part of the design because Israelis, soldiers and civilians, have filmed their atrocities and themselves gloating, boasting, laughing about all the genocidal slaughter and destruction and promoted it publicly. What is that hissing sound?

4. IT IS ALL THE FAULT OF HAMAS. This one is not even a lifeboat but a raft made out of planks of broken timber hauled out of the Gaza concentration camp. But, worth a try and might float for a bit. Hamas is totally responsible for the Nakba from 1947 even though Hamas did not exist until 1987, the invasion of Palestine by Zionists and Jews, the 77 year long occupation and colonisation, the creating of the Gaza concentration camp, the rape, torture, murder, theft, destruction done by Ziojewraelis, and for global opinion which now hates Israel. Hamas, one of a dozen factions in the Palestinian Resistance is a remarkable organisation which has managed to infiltrate and control hundreds of international and Israeli human rights, aid and medical care groups, many Governments and the minds of billions of people around the world, to turn them against Zionist Israel. Kinda spooky though how much that charge against Hamas sounds like a Ziojewraeli confession.



And here is one arse-covering Zionist shill, Greg Sheridan, been with The Israelian, formerly called The Australian but no longer Australia’s national newspaper because it has represented Israel for a long time now, for about as long as Israel has existed, trying to hedge his bets as Israel sinks.



Gaza is a mess. Israel’s Prime Minister is about to make it worse

As traditional allies – Britain, France, Canada and Australia – turn away from Israel, Gaza and Benjamin’s Netayahu’s cause are a mess. And the Israeli PM is about to make it worse.

Greg Sheridan

“The powerful blow that was delivered to Israel on October 7 has yielded … very important historic achievements. First of all, it brought the Palestinian cause back. Why are all these countries recognising Palestine now?”

– Ghazi Hamad,

Hamas politburo member,

speaking on Al Jazeera TV

“The impending recognition of a Palestinian state … not only punishes Israel for imperfectly defending itself but incentivises terror and strengthens Hamas’s hand in the ceasefire talks.”

– Michael Oren, author,

academic and former

Israeli ambassador to the US



To reply:

ONE COMPLETELY OVERLOOKED FACT.

No occupier has a right to self defense against the people it crushes under occupation. Israel has no right to self defense against the Palestinians. It is the Palestinians who have the right, under international law, to take up arms against the thugs who occupy their country.

If Israel had such a right then Nazi Germany had the same right in WWII to occupy and hold any country it chose. We fought to free people from occupation in that war and to support Israel, the occupier now, is to betray the courage and deaths of all Australians who fought in WWII.

THE OTHER OVERLOOKED FACT. Under the 1947 UN recommendation, the Ziojewraelis had to allow what remained of Palestine, less than 50%, to be an independent and free Palestinian State. The Ziojewraelis had to allow the Palestinians to live in freedom. They reneged. More than that they have stated time and again they would never allow a Palestinian state and worse, treated them with sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery denying them all rights and freedom.

The UN recommendation was NEVER legal anyway but Israel has created war after war after war to take more of Palestine and now occupies all of it.

Gaza is a concentration camp, worse than Auschwitz and the rest of Occupied Palestine, what the Ziojewraelis call the West Bank, is a series of prison cantons where the Palestinians are monitored, through the windows of their homes, every second of every minute of every hour of every day constantly.

The Israeli occupation forces regularly break into homes in the middle of the night and kidnap the children to force parents into compliance. They regularly demolish homes, sometimes with people left inside.

The level of savagery is horrific and has been for 77 years and ALL OF IT DOCUMENTED BY ISRAEL AND INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS GROUPS.

Those who refuse to find out the facts of Israeli evil are totally complicit in this genocide and should be fined or end up in court.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s Prime Minister, may be on the brink of the worst decision in his long career at the centre of Israeli politics. At a time of genuine humanitarian tragedy in the Gaza Strip, and at a time when so many of its traditional allies – notably Britain, France, Canada and Australia – are turning away from Israel, Netanyahu is set to embark on a full-scale occupation of all of Gaza by the Israel Defence Forces.

The Israeli cabinet in a marathon meeting ratified Netanyahu’s occupation plan. However it will take weeks at least to begin to implement.Netanyahu may still be hoping to achieve his aims just by threatening occupation. And, notwithstanding the cabinet meeting, the Israeli prime minister may conceivably change his mind.

If it goes ahead it will be a descent into hell, for Gazans and for the IDF, which bitterly opposes the move.



To reply. Palestinians have been living in Hell for 77 years, some 30,000 days, there is no further to descend. This is their only chance for justice and freedom.

As ever with the Middle East, there are layers upon layers of tragedy. On October 7, 2023, Hamas engaged in the most barbaric terrorism the world has seen. Yet 22 months later, Israel is the pariah and several of Hamas’s key objectives are in progress.



To reply.



Hyperbolic lies remain hyperbolic lies. The most barbaric terrorism the world has seen has come from Israel for 77 years toward the Palestinians and particularly in the last 22 months. NOTHING THE PALESTINIAN RESISTANCE OR HAMAS HAS DONE COMES CLOSE TO THE ATROCITIES COMMITTED BY ZIONISTS, ISRAELIS AND JEWS.

It didn’t take long for the world’s sympathy to run away from Israel.



To reply:

Because the world saw Israeli lies debunked quickly and knew that the charges Israel made against Hamas and the claims of atrocities were actually confessions. Most of the horror claims Israel said Hamas did on October 7 were debunked within a few months.

And then even Israeli military figures admitted that most of the Israelis who died on October 7 were killed by their own soldiers under the Hannibal Directive, where you kill your own to prevent prisoners being taken. Israel incinerated their own people in Kibbutz homes and the fleeing music festival crowd using Hellfire missiles. The Palestinians do not possess the weapons to incinerate people, homes, cars as happened and even Israeli survivors at the time, said the Israeli military did it.

Yet that does not absolve Netanyahu of responsibility for Israel’s recent actions. The overwhelming moral responsibility not only for the terrorist attacks of October 7 but for all the death and destruction in Gaza lies with Hamas, a brutal, blood-drenched Islamist terrorist organisation, motivated in equal part by old-style anti-Semitism, specific hatred of modern Israel and Palestinian nationalism.



To reply:



What a load of total bullshit. Israel occupies Palestine not the other way around. There are Christians as well as Muslims in Hamas and the Resistance. The death and destruction throughout all of Occupied Palestine is solely the responsibility, Israelis have no morals, of the State of Israel. The brutal blood-drenched Jewish terrorist organisation, totally motivated by hatred of Goyim in general and of Palestinian Christians and Muslims in particular, is completely to blame.



As to hating modern Israel, well, all sane people hate racism, fascism, genocide, supremacism, ethnic cleansing, occupation, colonisation, rape, torture, murder, theft, destruction as done by the state of Israel for 77 years. As to Palestinian nationalism, they have every right to live in freedom in most of their homeland. Israelis have no right to deny them justice, freedom, reparation, compensation and complete independence from Israeli military colonial occupation rule by a savage regime.

Oren argues Hamas made many miscalculations concerning October 7, mistakenly thinking it would spark wider Arab action against Israel or fatally divide Israeli society. But Oren also argues Hamas understood one thing deeply: the West’s obsession with Israel, and the several toxic streams of anti-Semitism that flow into one toxic river of hatred, meant that no act of terrorism, no matter how extreme, would create more than temporary sympathy for Israel.



To reply:



Oh give us a break. The Israelis are psychopathic, psychotic narcississts who have not only committed some of the worst atrocities in human history, the worst being the intentional mass murder of children, but they have earned the hatred of every sane human on the planet.



Israel was founded and has functioned in a toxic river of hatred toward non-Jews in general and Palestinians in particular. THE TERRORISM HAS ALWAYS COME FROM, THE ISRAELI STATE.

Anthony Albanese has joined with France, Britain and Canada to indicate that Australia will soon enough join in extending formal recognition to a Palestinian state, even though no such state exists.

The Prime Minister in one interview said Australian recognition would be dependent on several conditions – namely that Hamas had no role in a future Palestinian government and that a Palestinian state would not pose a security risk to Israel. Yet those conditions mean a resolution of all the final status issues, in which case Australian recognition wouldn’t come until a peace deal was signed between Israel and Palestine.

Contradicting the plain meaning of Albanese’s words, but apparently expressing what he really meant, his senior ministers have repeatedly said Australian recognition is a matter of when, not if. Albanese has been in ostentatious consultation with his new friends, the left-of-centre Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron, both weak leaders under siege from their left, and the Palestinian Authority’s own Mahmoud Abbas, now into the 20th year of his elected four-year term.



To reply:



In the name of sanity, Israel sits in Palestine. Israel is the colonial occupier and ruler of all of Palestine. Israel denies freedom, justice and human and civil rights to the Palestinians, why would not everyone support a Palestinian independent State in their homeland?



Hamas has already said it would step down once a state is created. And in the name of reason, just because Israel and half a dozen lackey US allies say Hamas is a terrorist organisation does not make it so. Most countries on earth do not consider Hamas to be terrorists. And let us not be total friggin hypocrites, many Israeli Prime Ministers were FORMER TERRORISTS, REAL ONES. And Nelson Mandela was a former terrorist so being called a terrorist counts for nothing.



The historical documentation clearly reveals ISRAEL AS THE TRUE TERRORIST, FOUNDED IN AND FUNCTIONED IN TERRORISM OF THE WORST KIND FOR 77 YEARS.

Abbas responded to the conversation with Albanese in the same terms that he responded to the European left. Whatever this means for Israel and Palestine, Albanese is changing Australia’s strategic identity. Once we were a friend of Israel and the US’s closest ally. We’re no longer a friend of Israel and now co-ordinate our politics much more intimately with the European left than with Washington.



To reply,



Abbas is a US/Israeli stooge. He is detested by Palestinians because he betrays them.



AND WOW, SO WE ARE NO LONGER A FRIEND OF ISRAEL IN THE SAME FUCKING WAY WE DECIDED NOT TO BE A FRIEND OF NAZI GERMANY AND FOR THE SAME REASONS.

Bibi’s vow

Yet Netanyahu also bears great blame for the way this situation has developed.

After the October 7 attacks, Netanyahu vowed a devastating and decisive response. He had three war aims: destroy Hamas, free the Israeli hostages and make sure Israel could never again be threatened from Gaza.

In trying still to achieve these objectives absolutely, Netanyahu is in danger of creating much greater tragedy for Gazans and for Israelis.

Netanyahu is Israel’s longest serving leader. His political personality is more complex and enigmatic than his roughshod, sometimes bellicose, manner suggests. Before this war, his main achievements were economic and diplomatic.

Despite his tough-guy image, he was generally reluctant to use Israel’s military more than necessary. He once told me he thought his fearsome reputation was in itself a strategic asset for Israel.

Netanyahu admires Donald Trump, his most steadfast ally, and has increasingly developed some of Trump’s qualities.

He never seems to state policies clearly, obsessed with keeping his options open. Commitments are provisional. There’s a lot of bluster. He refuses to acknowledge facts inconvenient for the narrative he’s propagating on a given day.

He is, as one Israeli tells me, the supreme master at kicking the can down the road.

Thus, one debilitating weakness has been Netanyahu’s refusal to outline what he wants the governance and administration of Gaza to look like when the fighting is finished. Netanyahu has objectives but no plan. He has tactics but not strategy.



To reply,



Netanyahu is a war criminal and an evil monster and he always was. However, to be fair to him, he presents the real face of Israeli Society, State and culture. He is and has done what the vast majority of Israelis wanted him to do. To blame Netanyahu now is to let Israelis and the US off the hook.

Despite the unspeakable moral infamy of Hamas, Israel also bears moral responsibility for its actions. It has every right to defend itself. But its campaign over the past six months has, militarily, done little more than “bounce the rubble”. It has not achieved significant military change, but this has come at an unacceptable humanitarian and geopolitical cost.



To reply:



Given the bestial savagery and sadistic cruelty of the Israelis over 77 years, one presumes the Palestinian Resistance which includes Hamas, were under no illusions as to the sort of terrorist response which would come from Israel.



ISRAEL AS AN OCCUPIER HAS NO RIGHT TO SELF DEFENSE AGAINST THE PEOPLE IT CRUSHES UNDER OCCUPATION. UNDER INTERNATIONAL LAW THE PALESTINIANS, INCLUDING HAMAS HAVE EVERY RIGHT TO TAKE UP ARMS AGAINST THE THUGS WHO OCCUPY THEIR COUNTRY.



The morality of the Palestinian Resistance and Hamas is a shining light compared to the evil that is Israel and has always been Israel. The Palestinian Resistance has defeated the Israeli terrorist state and the world is cheering, including, finally most Americans and a majority of young American Jews.

Hamas makes life in Gaza as difficult as possible. When there were demonstrations against Hamas’s monstrous rule, Hamas reacted savagely. People were killed, others punished. Hamas silenced dissent.



Please, not more Zionist bullshit. Hamas won the 2006 Legislative Election in Occupied Palestine because it was not corrupt and was actually effective in helping to make life bearable for the Palestinians under Israeli terrorism. International aid agencies have long praised Hamas for its efficiency in helping the prisoners in the Gaza concentration camp. Israel as the military colonial ruler overturned the election so Hamas was elected to nothing.

Hamas has long financed operations by stealing aid. It built 500km of underground tunnels using materials donated for civilian reconstruction. It steals food aid, then sells it at inflated prices. It ordered Gazans not to interact with Israelis, even in accepting food from them.



An Israeli charge is an Israeli confession. No proof of this and they built the underground tunnels, using existing tunnels built by the Israeli occupiers in order to survive. Not uncommon for prisoners in concentration camps to build tunnels. And as came out recently, Israel is arming and protecting gangs in Gaza to steal the food. Catch up Greg.

Thus, although Israel has tried to distribute food through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, numbers of Palestinians trying to access this aid have been shot. Israel says they were shot by Hamas gunmen. Hamas says they were shot by Israeli soldiers. The IDF says it fires only warning shots to keep crowds back.

In any event, the operation has resulted in not enough food being distributed, there aren’t enough aid distribution points and there haven’t been enough security personnel to keep the process orderly and safe. Israel is now addressing these concerns.



They lie and they lie and they lie and they lie.



Why would Hamas shoot Palestinians when it needs their support? More critical, some GHF employees, with ethics, have clearly stated it was the Israeli soldiers and the GHF who shot and murdered desperate, starving Palestinians.



Tucker Carlson interviewed Green Beret Lt. Col. Tony Aguilar, who recounted meeting a starving Palestinian child named Amir, who was slaughtered by the IDF at an aid distribution site.

Aguilar described the Israeli-American aid sites as “death traps” designed to lure Palestinian civilians to their deaths, something he hasn’t ever witnessed in his 25-year career in the US Special Forces. Aguilar noted that whenever aid sites are set up in Gaza, nearby hospitals see a mass surge in casualties. Catch up Greg.

Ehud Yaari, Israel’s foremost strategic analyst and a critic of Netanyahu, says the situation became much worse because of the push by Western nations to extend formal diplomatic recognition to a Palestinian state.

Yaari tells Inquirer: “If the US is not there, recognition is symbolic. You want to reaffirm the two-state solution. But recognition without negotiation with Israel creates on the Palestinian side the impression that Hamas has created this huge victory.”

In creating this impression, the Western powers emboldened Hamas, while ever it controls some living Israeli hostages, to make maximalist demands that it knows Israel can’t meet. That helped sink ceasefire prospects and prolong the conflict.



To reply:

After 77 years of Stating no Palestinian State would ever be allowed it is time to kick the Israelis out of the discussion. They are the occupiers and invaders in Palestine. I mean, that would be like negotiating with the Nazi occupiers for justice for Occupied Poland and France. Duh.



Hamas and the Resistance have created this victory. They paid a terrible price but billions of people around the world now know the truth of the terrorist State of Hate called Israel.

Yaari describes the latest Hamas demands for a ceasefire and release of the Israeli hostages: “They (Hamas) now demand that 300 Palestinians sentenced for murder be released, and 55 others yet to stand trial as well. They demand everyone involved in the October 7 attacks be released. They demand that they be allowed to release the last Israeli hostages only when reconstruction of Gaza is well under way.”



To reply,



Before October 7, Israel had 10,000 Palestinians in its prisons, most without charge, hundreds of them children. Rape, torture, terrorism particularly of children has always been the Israeli way. Israel now has 10-15,000 prisoners including many doctors whom it tortures and rapes and denies medical aid or Red Cross visits. We know they rape prisoners because they make videos of the act and the Knesset debated if rape was acceptable for prisoners, including anal rape using gun barrels, broom handles and metal rods and voted it was and there should be more of it.,

No Israeli government could agree to these conditions.



To reply.



No State as evil as Israel has a right to be even involved in such negotiations.

Israel’s enemies have suffered significant defeat in the 22 months since the October 7 atrocities. Iran had its nuclear and missile programs severely degraded. In Lebanon, Hezbollah has been decimated and driven away from the Israeli border. Syria collapsed. Hamas itself has lost perhaps 90 per cent of its pre-October 7 capability.



None of this is true. International military experts have stated, none of this is true. Why lie when the truth is out there. As to Syria collapsing, well, Israel has engineered a collapse in Syria to occupy more of Syria but it will fail.



Hamas has lost nothing. Even Israeli military figures say they have gained thousands of new fighters for every one lost. Not surprising given the level of savagery inflicted by the Israelis.

But Hamas has also intelligently, expertly and cruelly manipulated both Israeli and global politics. The savagery, sadism and degradation of the October 7 atrocities was partly designed to force a maximum Israeli response.



To reply:



The Palestinian Resistance are doing better because they are fighting on the side of justice and right. The world is on their side because the savagery, sadism, degradation and atrocities committed by Israel for 77 years are now known.

Similarly, Hamas has for months completely controlled the narrative about the conflict in Gaza. More recently, Hamas released video of two nearly starved Israeli hostages. In a theatrical reprise of Holocaust imagery, it showed a skeletal Israeli being forced to dig his own grave.



To reply:



No, it showed a Skeletal Israeli prisoner of war, interspersed with images of starving Palestinian babies and children to make the point that the Israeli POW’s were starving because Israel was starving everyone. The POW was probably digging the hole to sleep in for protection from Israeli bombs. NOTHING WHICH THE ISRAELIS SAY CAN BE TRUSTED.



What we do know is that the Prisoners of War released previously were all in good shape and doctors signed them out within hours. Compared to the crippled wrecks released by Israel who mostly had to be hospitalised due to torture, rape, starvation in Israeli prisons.

These are the actions of a terrorist group that wants Israel to continue reacting in a maximalist way. So, far from putting pressure on Hamas, Netanyahu’s campaign, at least for the past six months, has served Hamas’s interests.



To reply.



NO THESE ARE THE ACTIONS OF A RESISTANCE GROUP, ONE OF A DOZEN FACTIONS, FIGHTING FOR JUSTICE AND FREEDOM IN THEIR HOMELAND.



It may well be that Hamas has greatly contributed to hunger in Gaza. But there is undoubtedly immense hunger and suffering in Gaza. Israel was entitled to take Hamas out. But it’s wrong for the responsible military power to consciously allow people to be malnourished as a result of policy.



To reply,



Oh, so now we are backtracking to cover our arses. HAMAS HAS NOT CONTRIBUTED TO HUNGER IN GAZA BECAUSE IT WOULD SERVE NO GOOD PURPOSE TO DO SO.



However, we have a dozen Israeli ministers and military figures clearly stating that not a grain of food would go into Gaza, no medicine, no water, nothing, just bombs. The world saw and heard all of that.



We have seen and still see Israeli civilians, including children destroying aid meant for Gaza., We know Israel has held up thousands of trucks and refused to allow them in We know Israel has destroyed food, indeed their soldiers made videos of it, and burned aid trucks.

Netanyahu made a catastrophic mistake when in March he temporarily cut off the flow of aid. This is a widely held view within Israel. Whatever appalling misbehaviour Hamas is still undertaking is no excuse for allowing a food shortage.



Why lie when people around the world have seen the footage of Israeli civilians, including children, blocking aid trucks and destroying food.

It’s similarly no excuse to say that previously sufficient food was imported into Gaza to last for several months. Gaza is chaotic, deadly, lawless and terrible. It’s a basic responsibility of the Israelis to ensure that innocent Gazans have enough food, even if this allows Hamas to pilfer food and profiteer.



To reply,



Very true BUT AGAIN IGNORING THE FACTS. ISRAEL HAS HAD THE PALESTINIANS IN THE GAZA CONCENTRATION CAMP, ON A DIET, THE WORDS Israel used, for 18 friggin years. The Israeli military has destroyed farmland, sprayed it with pesticides, murdered farmers and fishermen to ensure malnutrition, particularly in children.



According to a 2012 joint report by Save the Children and UK-based Medical Aid for Palestinians:

10% of children under five experienced stunted growth due to prolonged malnutrition due to the blockade and siege.

58.6% of Gaza’s schoolchildren were anemic, as were more than 68% of children aged nine to 12 months and nearly 37% of pregnant women.



https://imeu.org/article/putting-palestinians-on-a-diet-israels-siege-blockade-of-gaza

More than 600 former Israeli security officials, among them a handful of former heads of intelligence agencies, wrote to Trump imploring him to pressure Netanyahu into ending the war. These former officials argued the continuing Israeli military campaign now yields no military benefit. If Netanyahu goes ahead with trying to occupy the whole of Gaza he will have picked the worst possible course of action.

There are no good choices for Israeli policy. Alternative one: accept the Hamas terms for ceasefire. There is no upside to this alternative except that it may result in the return of the hostages. Hamas has 50 remaining hos­tages, of whom perhaps 19 are alive. It’s not clear Hamas would or even could return them all. And it would surely string the process out. But as already mentioned, the deal is completely unacceptable anyway.



To reply,



Since the Israeli Extermination Forces have failed to occupy Gaza after 22 months there is no chance they can do it fullstop. What the plan for Naziyahoo is, would be just more slaughter in the Strip to exterminate more Palestinians faster.

Alternative two: Yaari puts a variation of what is emerging as an option with widespread support. Israel should withdraw from most of Gaza. It currently controls 75 per cent of the territory. It would stay in strategic positions and well within the perimeter. It would allow in copious amounts of food and medicine but not one speck of reconstruction material until Hamas released all the hostages, and its remaining leaders laid down their weapons and went into international exile.

In this period, in Yaari’s plan, the IDF would still go after individual Hamas leaders if they emerged. But there would be no more big Israeli military manoeuvres unless absolutely necessary.



Israel must withdraw totally from all of Gaza and the rest of Occupied Palestine, what it calls the West Bank. Palestinians must be free or none of this will end.



The idea would be to lower the temperature. This would allow exhausted IDF personnel to recover. It would impose less financial burden on the Israeli economy. Most important, it would end, or at least vastly reduce, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Let Hamas stew in their own juices for a while,” Yaari says. Israel would have at least some chance of putting international pressure back on Hamas, where it belongs.



To reply:



All of this is an admission of defeat for the Israeli military colonial occupation regime.

Worst option

Netanyahu instead seems drawn to the worst option, which is that Israel should, for a period of about five months, occupy the whole of Gaza.

This is fiercely opposed by Israel’s military leadership. IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir was widely reported in the Israeli press as saying: “Occupying the (Gaza) Strip would drag Israel into a black hole – taking responsibility for two million Palestinians, requiring a years-long clearing operation, exposing soldiers to guerilla warfare and, most dangerously, jeopardising the hostages.”



The urban warfare could be savage, despite Hamas’s degraded state. There’s no guarantee Israel would get the hostages back. The danger of renewed humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and many more needless deaths among Gazans who have nothing to do with Hamas, as well as many Israeli soldiers, would be acute.



To reply:



Israel has been defeated by the Palestinian Resistance and it is simply a matter of how many more Goyim it can exterminate. But, every bomb, every bullet brings the eradication of the State of Israel that much closer.

The plan involves evacuating Gaza city and sending a million people into temporary humanitarian facilities to be set up by Israel further south. The far right of Israeli politics would hope that Gazans in these circumstances might leave the territory permanently if they could find another country to take them.



To reply:

The entire plan is to force the Palestinians to leave. They will not leave. Jordan and Egypt will not take them and cannot afford to take them or they would have revolt in their streets. Another deranged genocidal Israeli plan.



The world now will not allow them to be forced out and with another 4 million in the rest of Occupied Palestine, 2 million in what is called Israel for the moment and 9 million in the Diaspora, it is impossible for Israel to exterminate them all which would be the only way to end the Resistance.



The bizarre idea that Trump briefly supported, of moving Gazans en masse out of the territory and then redeveloping it as a Riviera-style resort, encouraged the most extreme elements of Israeli politics in a fantasy of de facto ethnic cleansing. Of course, any Gazan who wants to leave and can find another country that will take them and that they’d like to go to should have freedom of movement. But for Israeli leaders to think this a serious, plausible policy at scale is almost hallucinogenic in its foolishness.



To reply:

One sensible statement.

The unilateral recognition of a state of Palestine not only emboldened Hamas to make impossible claims, it also probably convinced the Israeli far right to try to take advantage of the historic moment of having Trump in the White House. It is, however, a delusion. No one would accept it.



There is nothing unreasonable or impossible about the claims from the Palestinian Resistance/Hamas. End the occupation. Remove all Israeli forces from Gaza and what Israel calls the West Bank and the 700,000 illegal Jewish colonists in the rest of Occupied Palestine.

There’s also a real possibility it could cost Israel diplomatic relations with Egypt and Jordan. The downside in human and political terms is enormous, the upside almost wholly imaginary.

Why is Netanyahu thinking along these lines? He could be influenced by many factors.

Like Trump, he never wants to take a backward step. There must be an Israeli election by November next year but it’s widely expected as early as March. Like Trump, Netanyahu probably has a solid base of 30 per cent that he’s desperate to keep. With Israel’s complex proportional representation system a base that big often leads to a governing coalition.



To reply,

Not really an issue because Israel is on the way out.

Eventually, Gaza needs reconstruction and a new model of governance. There will need to be Arab involvement and at least some participation by the Palestinian Authority, incompetent and corrupt as it has become. Netanyahu hates this, but participating Arab nations will need a Palestinian signature.



To reply,

And all of that is the business of Palestinians and nothing to do with Israel which won’t be around much longer anyway.

Netanyahu seems indifferent to the profound damage he has caused Israel politically, and the contribution this has made to the dreadful and unforgivable upsurge in global anti-Semitism that has accompanied this conflict.

Let me be clear: Netanyahu is not responsible for the sickness of anti-Semitism.



To reply,

If Jews are going to allow a terrorist State like Israel which commits genocide, ethnic cleansing, occupation, colonisation, rape, torture, murder, theft for 77 years and claims to represent them and their religion then they have only themselves to blame if most people around the world now hate them and their religion as well as Israel.

Netanyahu has so far refused to tell anyone what his medium-term plans for Gaza are. The closest he has come is this week saying he wants to occupy all of Gaza temporarily, then eventually hand it over to unspecified Arab forces. That’s something, but it’s still maddeningly vague.



To reply,



It is vague because it is all bullshit.

As long ago as December 2023, I wrote, as a commentator who appreciates the magnificent contribution to human civilisation that the world’s only Jewish state represents, that “The Israeli government has only weeks to finish, or at least change fundamentally, its operation to destroy the Hamas terrorist organisation. International pressure on Israel is mounting drastically. The humanitarian cost in Gaza, though entirely the moral responsibility of Hamas, is unsustainably high.”

What I write is of no particular consequence, but that was a typical view among analysts sympathetic to Israel 18 months ago.



To reply:

That statement is pure insanity. Israel has given only occupation, colonisation, genocide, ethnic cleansing, rape - including of children, torture - including of children, murder - particularly and intentionally of children, sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery for 77 years against the native people of the land they have stolen and the claim is that represents a magnificent contribution to human civilization?????FFFS. What a shit world this would be if that was half true.,

Israel was founded in genocidal slaughter, documented by international and Israeli historians. The Zionists and Jews murdered thousands, raped and shot girls and women, bashed out the brains of babies, burned people alive, drove out close to a million and wiped from the face of the earth 531 towns and villages in Palestine in 1947/48 and that is a magnificent contribution????

I mean, it is all documented. In one instance they threw the young son of a baker into his father's oven and then threw the father in after him. The levels of bestial savagery from the Zionists and Jews rank as some of the worst in human history. And they did it again in 1967 when they invented that war and have done it again over the last 22 months, even worse.

The Israeli government has only weeks to finish, or at least change fundamentally, its operation to destroy the Hamas terrorist organisation. International pressure on Israel is mounting drastically.

To reply,

HAMAS IS ONE OF TWELVE FACTIONS IN THE PALESTINIAN RESISTANCE AND THEY EXIST BECAUSE ISRAEL OCCUPIES PALESTINE, ALL OF IT AND DENIES JUSTICE AND FREEDOM TO THE NATIVE PEOPLE WHILE CONSTANTLY MURDERING, RAPING, TORTURING, DESTROYING AND DISPOSSESSING.

The humanitarian cost in Gaza, though entirely the moral responsibility of Hamas, is unsustainably high.

Yes, a moral responsibility equal to the French and Polish Resistance and the Jews in the fucking Warsaw Ghetto. Total moral responsibility, although the Israelis have no morals or ethics, rests with Israel as the military colonial occupation regime in Palestine.