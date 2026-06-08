Photo: The Zionist/Jewish invaders and colonists wiped from the face of the earth 531 ancient Palestinian towns and villages in 1947/48 and have continued to destroy its history ever since.

The maxim every cloud has a silver lining has been with humans for a very long time, as has the belief, in every curse there is a gift.

The message in each is that the worst of things can have positive outcomes and suffering can serve a purpose. \The terrible suffering of the Palestinian people over 78 years and even more savagely since October 7, 2023 does bring a gift within its curse: the end of the Zionist/Jewish Israeli colonial experiment in the Middle East.

The concept of a Jewish State, a State for followers of a religion, was always primitive, backward, undemocratic and uncivilized and even more so when the State was set up in someone else’s country where the policy demanded extermination of expulsion of all those who were not followers of the religion, non-Jews. In Palestine that meant 99.9% of the people in their ancient homeland with a history which can be traced back more than 5000 years. It was never going to work. It was only a matter of how much blood the colonists shed and how much destruction they would wreak on ancient Palestine.

Fear is always behind rage and Israel was conceived, founded and has always functioned from a place of fear, often paranoid fear about threats, real and imagined. Any individual who believed they could survive and thrive through violence, terrorism and domination would be deemed to be criminally insane. That is and always was the foundation for the Israeli State. Yes, there were exceptions but they were a minority.

Israel also exploited the Judaic ego and support for the State grew after the 67 War, started by Israel to take more of Palestine and sold to the world and Jewry through a shroud of lies and propaganda. But behind egotism there is always fear as well.

A group, a Cult, founded in supremacism and a belief that survival requires terrifying all those you deem to be enemies, real or imagined, domination and horrific levels of devastation and destruction if they dare to challenge you in any way, is never going to be healthy, never going to be functional and cannot survive. No individual could survive with such a policy and neither can a State.

The irony is that everything many Jews said about why they had to have total control in their own State, is exactly why their fanaticism and terrorism was only going to create greater determination in those they sought to subjugate. Of course, their belief was these others were not really human, something akin to a form of animal, but not human, so it was impossible for them to ascribe to the Palestinians and others they terrorised, human responses. They did not know their foe and they were incapable of knowing them.

The Palestinians and the Lebanese for that matter, grew more determined, more resilient, more noble in spirit through their suffering because right was on their side. The Israelis needed to create enemies because without an enemy they had no reason for being, no need for a State, no opportunities to occupy more land, nothing to stoke their ego. But, in the doing they created humans who could never be defeated and who would ultimately triumph as Israel collapsed into its own depraved, deluded self.

There is no doubt that the lies told about the Zionist State, from conception to foundation from 1947 and in function ever since have been blown wide apart so the world can see the truth. The Israeli supremacist, fascist, apartheid, colonial, occupation, military State is a monster and it always has been, but, until October 7, its propaganda machine held firm. No longer. In an age of technology ordinary people can share their suffering with the world and have it disseminated quickly and globally. That is a force not even the Zionist Israeli propaganda machine can weaken.

More people now know the ghastly truth of Israel’s foundation, where the same sorts of atrocities it still commits today, were inflicted on the Palestinians to allow a bunch of European religious fanatics, and I include the atheist fake Jews in that because they used fanatical religion for their plan, to take Palestine in a blood-drenched slaughter of hatred and destruction.

For three generations Israelis have been brainwashed to believe they are the victims and in the right, despite all sane evidence to the contrary. And the world at large knew no better and perhaps did not care enough to know better. No longer. The horrific truth has been revealed, and often by Israelis themselves, who have become so depraved and one could argue, stupid, that they gloat, boast, cheer and promote their genocidal slaughter and the targeting not just of children, but of babies.

The game is up. The evil that is Israel will be dismantled for the same reasons Nazi Germany was and the world will cheer for the same reasons. Unfortunately for those who call themselves Israelis, they are sitting in someone else’s country and the Nazis were not. Israelis do not get to remain colonists. Most will have to go back to where they came from, dispersed globally to different countries so that the curse of a united group which formed Israel, cannot happen again. All will require psychiatric help, particularly those who remain to become Palestinians. They need to prove they can act like normal human beings. That will be hard and for some impossible but the world also owes the former Israelis compassion and support because the world allowed them to become the savages they have always been, and ignored their rising levels of depravity.

In their own words.

Modern Genocide Quotes:

“We have to kill all the Palestinians unless they are resigned to live here as slaves.” Chairman Heilbrun of the Committee for the Re-election of General Shlomo Lahat, the mayor of Tel Aviv, October 1983.







“We declare openly that the Arabs have no right to settle on even one centimetre of Eretz Israel… Force is all they do or ever will understand. We shall use the ultimate force until the Palestinians come crawling to us on all fours.” Rafael Eitan, Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defence Forces – Gad Becker, Yediot Ahronot 13 April 1983, New York Times 14 April 1983.







I don’t mind if after the job is done you put me in front of a Nuremberg Trial and then jail me for life. Hang me if you want, as a war criminal. What you don’t understand is that the dirty work of Zionism is not finished yet, far from it. Ariel Sharon to Amos Oz, editor of Davar, Dec. 17, 1982.





“The Palestinians are beasts walking on two legs.” Menahim Begin, speech to the Knesset, quoted in Amnon Kapeliouk, “Begin and the Beasts”. New Statesman, 25 June 1982.

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Every cloud has a silver lining and the end of Israel, as former Diplomat Chas Freeman explains, is the gift in the curse of October 7. Freeman is talking about Greater Israel, a delusion which was never going to happen anyway, but I believe the reality of Israel has so sickened the world, including a majority of Americans and a majority of young American Jews, that the State in any form cannot survive and neither should it be allowed to survive.

Zionism must be banned for the same reasons Nazism was banned and Palestine must be totally free with the colonial experiment called Israel, eradicated. It will survive as a glitch in colonial history, and I would expect in psychiatric and psychological curriculums studying how humans can become so depraved, so bestial, so sadistic and so lacking in humanity. The Zionist Israelis have taken depravity to such depths they make the Nazi Germans look civilized. That is a tragedy from which all humanity must learn. However it was that they and their supporters got to where they did, the world at large helped them do it.

Chas Freeman: The Greater Israel Project Is Collapsing Under the Weight of Endless War

June 7, 2026

For decades, the dream of a “Greater Israel” has been treated by its advocates as an inevitable project of regional dominance, sustained by military superiority and unwavering support from Washington. But according to former U.S. Ambassador Chas Freeman, that project may now be colliding with the limits of power itself. In a wide-ranging conversation with political scientist Glenn Diesen, Freeman argues that Israel’s wars in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Iran have not strengthened its strategic position but instead accelerated its diplomatic isolation, strained its military capacity and eroded the international support on which its ambitions depend.

Freeman’s assessment is stark: what was once presented as a vision of security has produced growing insecurity across the region, while leaving Israel increasingly at odds with allies, neighbors and much of the world. From the collapse of diplomacy to the widening regional fallout of war, he contends that the greatest threat facing the project of expansion may no longer be external resistance alone, but the political and moral consequences of its own actions. Whether one agrees with his conclusions or not, Freeman offers a sobering warning that the Middle East is entering a new phase—one in which old assumptions about power, alliances and American influence are rapidly unraveling.

Chas Freeman: The Greater Israel Project Is Collapsing

Decades of Expansion Have Reached a Breaking Point

For generations, advocates of a “Greater Israel” envisioned a regional order secured through overwhelming military power, territorial expansion, and unwavering American support. Today, according to former U.S. Ambassador Chas Freeman, that vision is colliding with reality.

In a wide-ranging discussion with political scientist Glenn Diesen, Freeman argued that Israel’s military campaigns across Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Iran have not delivered lasting security. Instead, they have accelerated Israel’s diplomatic isolation, exhausted military resources, and triggered a regional backlash that is reshaping the Middle East.

His conclusion was striking: the greatest threat to the Greater Israel project may not be Iran, Hezbollah, or any external adversary. It may be the political consequences of the project itself.

A Project Losing International Support

Freeman argues that what was once quietly tolerated by Western governments is becoming increasingly difficult to defend.

The devastation in Gaza, the continued expansion of settlements in the occupied territories, military operations in Lebanon and Syria, and the widening regional conflict have dramatically altered global perceptions.

“Israel is at odds with the entire world,” Freeman observed, pointing to growing criticism across Europe, increasing public opposition in the United States, and mounting international scrutiny of Israeli policies.

For decades, Israel relied heavily on diplomatic cover from Washington and its Western allies. Freeman believes that support is eroding faster than many policymakers realize.

The result is a paradox: at the very moment Israel seeks greater regional dominance, it finds itself increasingly isolated.

Security Through Dominance Creates Insecurity for Everyone Else

One of the most important insights from the interview was Freeman’s discussion of what he described as Israel’s pursuit of “absolute security.”

The logic is simple but dangerous.

If one state seeks complete military dominance over all potential rivals, neighboring states inevitably become less secure. Those neighbors then seek new alliances, new military capabilities, and new forms of resistance.

The result is not peace but perpetual conflict.

Freeman echoed a principle often associated with Henry Kissinger: one nation’s quest for total security often creates total insecurity for everyone around it.

This dynamic helps explain why Israeli military operations have increasingly produced regional resistance rather than regional acceptance.

The Iran War Changed the Strategic Landscape

Freeman argued that the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran failed to achieve its core objectives.

Instead of breaking Iranian power, the conflict exposed limits on both Israeli and American military capabilities. Weapons stockpiles were depleted. Regional tensions exploded. Critical shipping lanes became vulnerable. Energy markets were shaken.

Most importantly, Iran survived.

According to Freeman, this reality fundamentally alters the strategic equation.

The dream of removing Iran as the principal obstacle to regional Israeli dominance has become far more difficult than its advocates anticipated.

Meanwhile, Iran has demonstrated that any future conflict would not remain confined to a single battlefield. It would become regional almost immediately.

A New Regional Order Is Emerging

Perhaps the most overlooked portion of Freeman’s analysis concerns the changing geopolitical landscape beyond Israel itself.

He described an emerging regional architecture involving countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, and Iran.

While these states have different interests and often competing agendas, they increasingly share a common objective: reducing dependence on outside powers and creating regional security arrangements that are not dictated by Washington.

The old order, built around American military dominance, is showing signs of strain.

A new order is beginning to take shape.

Whether that transformation succeeds remains uncertain, but Freeman believes the trend is unmistakable.

Netanyahu Is Not the Cause—He Is the Symptom

One of Freeman’s most provocative observations concerned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Many critics view Netanyahu as the central architect of Israel’s current trajectory. Freeman disagrees.

Netanyahu, he argued, is not the cause of the crisis but its most visible expression.

The deeper issue is the broad political consensus that has developed around militarized solutions and territorial expansion.

Even if Netanyahu leaves power, many of the underlying assumptions driving Israeli policy would remain.

Removing one leader does not automatically change the direction of a state.

The Failure of Diplomacy

Throughout the discussion, Freeman repeatedly returned to one theme: diplomacy has been abandoned.

Israel, he noted, has relied overwhelmingly on military solutions while offering few meaningful political initiatives capable of resolving regional conflicts.

At the same time, Washington’s credibility as a mediator has steadily deteriorated.

Whether in Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine, or Iran, the United States increasingly struggles to broker agreements that all sides believe will be honored.

The result is a world where military escalation often replaces political negotiation.

That trend, Freeman warned, is extraordinarily dangerous.

A Moment of Reckoning

The interview ultimately posed a larger question than the future of Israel alone.

Can any state maintain security indefinitely through military force while ignoring political reconciliation?

Freeman’s answer is clear.

History suggests otherwise.

From colonial empires to Cold War superpowers, systems built primarily on coercion eventually encounter limits they cannot overcome. Military victories may postpone those limits, but they rarely eliminate them.

The Greater Israel project, Freeman argues, is approaching such a moment.

Whether one agrees with his conclusions or not, his warning deserves attention: the future of the Middle East may be determined less by battlefield victories than by the willingness—or inability—of regional powers to replace domination with diplomacy.

If that transformation does not occur, the conflicts now engulfing Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and the wider region may prove not to be the culmination of a long struggle, but merely the beginning of a far larger one.

Chas Freeman’s substack: https://substack.com/@chasfreeman662157 Books by Prof. Glenn Diesen: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/… Follow Prof. Glenn Diesen: Substack:

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