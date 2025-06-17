At this point the world faces a far greater nuclear threat than ever before. And the simple reason is that those in power are not rational or reasonable in ways they were in the past.



The Americans have taken us to the edge of the abyss with their meddling, incompetence, greed and fear, using the utterly immoral and irrational Israelis as their weapon. Aided and abetted by lackey allies devoid of courage and integrity. As well as self-serving humans, nations and Governments, refusing to see that not taking action against evil early, means it grows ever more powerful.



THERE IS FAR MORE HARM DONE BY WEAKNESS THAN BY STRENGTH.

The question that ordinary people, the sane, informed ones anyway, ask is: WHAT CAN WE DO?



Not much beyond protesting as loudly as we can to our Governments and politicians, remaining as balanced and informed as we can, and resorting to prayer for a sane and grounded world, regardless of whether or not we hold religious beliefs or consider ourselves to be atheists. The power of prayer represents the power of Mind in humans and is a greater power than many realise, and sometimes the only power we have.

If Yeats could write intuitively and symbolically of a reality today which is also powerfully symbolic for the human mind and soul, then each of us has a power to influence that reality, to lesser and greater degrees, before it is written in a desert of glass.

The Israelis have called their unprovoked war The Lion Rises. They are fond of the Biblical and barbaric. But the Lion is also symbolic of Yeats’ poem.

To take apart the poem The Second Coming, by W.B. Yeats, as the widening gyre of American/Israeli/Western hegemony, and general human cowardice in non-Western cultures, chews and froths at the edges of sanity, reason, integrity and humanity.

The Second Coming

William Butler Yeats

Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

The bird we have set loose can no longer hear the handler. We humans have created a creature which no longer listens. Israel is the bird of prey and it has no handler because it refuses to listen.

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

From the time Zionists and Jews invaded Palestine in 1947, anarchy has been loosed upon the Middle East in particular and the world in general. And that is because chaos is how evil rules. The centre, our reason, our ethics, our integrity cannot hold because we are no longer grounded but lost in the sands.

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The blood began to flow in the Holy Land, Palestine, both real and symbolic, in the 1920’s when Jewish terrorist gangs began their violent rampages to pave the way for the genocidal invasion in 1947. We buried innocence in the blood-red sands of Palestine and we did it long ago.

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.

We have seen those who should know better, who should act better, retreat into silence and grovelling cowardice while the worst of humans drink deep of a passionate intensity which seeks to dominate and destroy. This has not just happened in Palestine but in the corridors of power of most Western Governments and they have allowed it to happen.

Surely some revelation is at hand;

Surely the Second Coming is at hand.

For some, Christian Fundamentalists, particularly the American variety, Armageddon, or the Middle East drowning in blood, burning in fire, dying millions of deaths is believed to be a sign that the Second Coming is at hand. They want such carnage because they believe it is their salvation. They stride along the corridors of power in the United States, the one country which once had the power to hold Israel to account and chose not to.

The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out

When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi

The spiritual visions of Jews and Christians are sucking the life out of sanity and reason, and those consumed by them are dazzled by visions which promise glory but which carry only death and destruction.

Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert

A shape with lion body and the head of a man,

In the sands of aching Palestine, a monster has been born. The body is an animal, a wild, powerful, ferocious animal with the head of a human.

A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,

Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it

It is blind and pitiless and huge. And this is the way of war. And it is the way of hatred.

Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.

The darkness drops again; but now I know

The Palestinians are the indignant desert birds, ignored, imprisoned in darkness. And yet, says Yeats, it is possible to know, to understand.

That twenty centuries of stony sleep

Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,

The Holy Land after 2000 years, begins to live the nightmare of the rocking cradle of supremacist Zionism and hegemonic Americanism, aligned with Western hubris. The world rocked the cradle of Zionist Israel, allowing the baby to grow into an adult allowed to do anything it wanted and never held to account. We comforted it regardless of the atrocities it committed. We rocked the cradle.

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,

Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?

The rough beast is the nuclear nightmare which has been created by all those who rocked the cradle of Zionist Israel, in order that horrors beyond imagining would be born. Bethlehem, regardless of whether or not one holds Christian beliefs, represents symbolically the place where a saviour-redeemer was born. In this age we are each called to find the saviour-redeemer within, the Christ Consciousness which can save us.

The rough beast slouches toward Bethlehem to be born anew, as a saviour-redeemer. Evil can be transformed and each and every human can play a part in that resurrection.

