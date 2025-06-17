Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Uaifo Ojo's avatar
Uaifo Ojo
1d

Take a bow Roslyn, this is a Masterclass article that needs to be shared far and wide.. I doff my hat to you ✊🏽👑

And you've said it all in the article as the world rocked the cradle of the Zionist monsters when they were a baby and allowed it to grow into a spoiled and rotten child that has always gotten away with the worst sins unimaginable and even rewarded for them and thus we arrive at this present moment in time when the last century of coddling these fucking useless cunts by america and it's western lackeys has brought us to the inevitable destination that such actions can only lead to and now as you say, humans can only pray whether they be religious or not that the Spirits have mercy on them to avert the us all from tumbling into the abyss america and israel are leading us into with utmost glee and exuberance as they know their souls are already condemned and can never be saved and so they would rather the whole world burn than watch us all enjoy the fruits of this modern time and comforts when the best foods taste like glass to their evil rotten putrid spirits and so they watch us with envy and jealousy that haven't corrupted our souls yet enjoying these best of times to ever be a human.. the rotten scums and maggots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Longtrail's avatar
Longtrail
21h

Oh Roslyn, Bravo! I especially love the last part.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Roslyn Ross
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture