Christmas is unique in that it is both religious and secular in nature, and, given some of the traditions at work, it always was. The concept of a saviour/redeemer, is much older than Christianity and over centuries, the symbols and traditions of Christmas have drawn together a glorious tapestry of celebration.



There were times, on the battlefield when soldiers of opposing sides would come together to celebrate Christmas. How uncivilized we are now by comparison. We like to think we have advanced from a barbaric past but the evidence is all around us that we have not.

While most Jews do not celebrate Christmas, although some do, I continue to be struck by how separated from reality and the broader community are the Israelis.



They seem not to understand that actions speak louder than words and that their actions will bring them negative or positive outcomes. Why, just a few days before Christmas would the Israelis decide to destroy another hospital, demanding everyone evacuate, knowing babies in incubators and desperately ill patients will die? Sure, destroying hospitals is their modus operandi but how much would it matter if they waited a week. Unless of course it is done to shove Christmas in the faces of the world at large, which seems very foolish. Or at best unthinking and unthinking seems to be the process.



How can a society which is forever claiming it has the most moral army in the world be so blind to the stupidity of their actions? Destroying another hospital the day before Christmas, just after the Pope himself has decried their evil? It not only lacks humanity, it lacks common sense and all reason.



But we have seen their pattern. Take six year old Hind Rajab, trapped in a car with her dead aunt, uncle and three cousins. With a modicum of common sense, having killed most of them, why did not the Israeli soldiers take that small, terrified girl into their care and look after her and hand her over to the ambulance drivers who came to rescue her? What would it have mattered to leave a small girl and two medical workers alive if the story could be told to restore a small measure of humanity in the Israeli military? But clearly no-one thought of doing such a thing. Instead they kept firing bullets, sitting safely in their tank, into the car until the little girl was dead and then they murdered the two medical workers when they arrived.



How could someone who believes their army is the most moral in the world dress up in the lingerie of women they have killed and decorate their tanks with the toys of children they have killed?



All such actions indicate a lack of humanity, both in those who commit the acts and those who support them doing it. We humans are hardwired to care for each other. It stimulates our immune system when we do and is therefore critical to human survival and health.



Christmas, whether religious or secular is a time of caring and sharing and a reminder of the gift of giving and the grace of love for others, including strangers. Perhaps the greatest tragedy for Jews and Israelis is the simple fact they do not do Christmas when so many around the world do, whether Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Jain, Buddhist or atheist.

The symbols and traditions of Christmas dig deep into our human past, drawing together themes of meaning from all religions, past and present, all spiritual traditions, ancient and modern, and archetypal forms of human respect and celebration. The concept of the Christ figure and the saviour/redeemer was not invented with Christianity but had existed in various forms for thousands of years.



That means it is a powerful archetype with its own morphic field, empowered across all of human existence and activated by each and every one of us who respond to its symbolic messages and metaphors. Every act of caring and sharing at this time of Christmas, reconnects us with our past and helps us create our future. It was the birth of the Christ, the Christ consciousness, in many points of history which gave to humans a belief in salvation and forgiveness which, in every remembering, is born anew and ever stronger.

The Archangel Gabriel presides over Christmas and is the angel of mercy. He is a Messenger and a harbinger of peace. The birth of the Christ child represents the birth of Christ consciousness in mankind and it is the metaphors which pave the way to our future and a better world. The lights which shine at Christmas represent the light which shines in every one of us, if only we could see it, for that light is the Christ-Self, and it brightens our path. It is not necessary to believe in Christmas or the traditional symbols to be affected by those archetypal energies being spread by billions around the globe at this time of year. Archetypes demand no allegiance, but they flourish with respect.



And in the Christmas spirit, while holding those who commit atrocities accountable, we must also remember that they too are a part of the human family and deserving of compassion. I follow no religion but respect the best in all of them and at this time can only think:



Forgive them for they know not what they do!



Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in this festive season to all.



