Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Panjandrum's avatar
Panjandrum
1d

"... it is no secret, it is all visible in Telegram videos or on Al_Jazeera’s newscasts.". Relatively few in the US use Telegram or watch Al Jazeera. And therein lies the rub. For the past week I've been off all SM platforms including IG and X. You will forgive me for thinking it's all over. I noted this morning that CNN sagely headlined that "Starvation Crisis spirals in Gaza" -- all in passive grammatical construction - before it vanished as if it's all naturally occurring, with no agency of Israeli jewish people. Such rolling news reports are also buried within easier to digest "headlines" such as Ozzy Osborne's or Hulk Hogan deaths or the saga of Trump and Ghislaine, I could go on.

My point being that even after 2 years of non-stop savagery for us - those how have not looked away - most people who have never peeked in - are prone at best to utter banalities as "it's war, whaddya expect or it's always the civilians on both sides who suffer or I say Netanyahoo is awful". And if you do manage to get a word edged in on the irredeemable depravity of israeli jews, or their society, or the relative easily perceptible support of worldwide jewry for this genocide - woe be upon you. The usual meaning-deprived labels. For those folks are still subject to prior deep programming which is still extremely strong across legacy media. The hasbara lives.

I wrote briefly upon this a while back. Read here if you are interested : https://tbpanjandrum.substack.com/p/what-explains

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephane's avatar
Stephane
2d

True

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roslyn Ross
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture