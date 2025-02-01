…

The world is inspired by the courage, resilience and nobility of spirit of the Palestinian people suffering the longest holocaust in history, across 76 years, and subjected to one of the most sadistically cruel and bestially savage military colonial occupations in modern history if not history.

THE GREAT MARCH

We walk slowly across the blood

Drenched sands of Gaza,

Stepping with wearied feet

On the broken faces of our

…

Children, trying not to see the

Shredded bones and torn

Scraps of cloth, which once

Clothed the dead. Knowing that

…

Beneath our feet, climbing into

Our breath, was their flesh, their

Cries, their tears, their pain, and

Remnants of who they had been,

…

Even if unseen, unrecognised, they

Still walked with us and wept with us

And urged us on to the places we

Called home. So much blood, so many

…

Tears because we dared to exist in this

Land, our homeland, that others said

Belonged to them, when it never had,

And never would, and which was now

…

Soaked in the cries of the suffering….

Death smells sweet , they said,

as if it were mocking our fears,

being coy, pretending to be

…

Something other than what it

really was. And yet in nearly a century

of suffering at the hands of our rulers

it has also become a dear friend,

…

In this Holy, aching, bleeding land,

Our Palestine, our Gaza, our homeland

Which dreams and breathes with our

Very souls, and settles deep into our

…

Hearts, regardless of what the invaders

Can ever do to us. We walk always into

The truth of who we are, have always been

And will always remain – Palestinians.

© R.Ross