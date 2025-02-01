…
The world is inspired by the courage, resilience and nobility of spirit of the Palestinian people suffering the longest holocaust in history, across 76 years, and subjected to one of the most sadistically cruel and bestially savage military colonial occupations in modern history if not history.
THE GREAT MARCH
We walk slowly across the blood
Drenched sands of Gaza,
Stepping with wearied feet
On the broken faces of our
…
Children, trying not to see the
Shredded bones and torn
Scraps of cloth, which once
Clothed the dead. Knowing that
…
Beneath our feet, climbing into
Our breath, was their flesh, their
Cries, their tears, their pain, and
Remnants of who they had been,
…
Even if unseen, unrecognised, they
Still walked with us and wept with us
And urged us on to the places we
Called home. So much blood, so many
…
Tears because we dared to exist in this
Land, our homeland, that others said
Belonged to them, when it never had,
And never would, and which was now
…
Soaked in the cries of the suffering….
Death smells sweet , they said,
as if it were mocking our fears,
being coy, pretending to be
…
Something other than what it
really was. And yet in nearly a century
of suffering at the hands of our rulers
it has also become a dear friend,
…
In this Holy, aching, bleeding land,
Our Palestine, our Gaza, our homeland
Which dreams and breathes with our
Very souls, and settles deep into our
…
Hearts, regardless of what the invaders
Can ever do to us. We walk always into
The truth of who we are, have always been
And will always remain – Palestinians.
© R.Ross
So majestic and moving!
Roslyn, what a masterpiece!