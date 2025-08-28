The truth and its shit must be faced - it is the United States committing genocidal ethnic cleansing in Palestine.

Yes the Israelis are doing the job on the ground but only because the Americans have told them that they can exterminate or expel every single Palestinian Muslim and Christian, which is 6 million of them, and they give them the weapons to do it.

Propaganda Tut Tuts are a public rarity and count for nothing because, behind closed doors, the US long ago told the Israelis they could do whatever they wanted and they would not be stopped.

The only rules are, try to limit starving babies and talk about dead children and pretend you are allowing in aid so the dullards in the public arena do not get upset. Beyond that, go for it and slaughter in blood-drenched fury until you have cleansed the place of Palestinian non-Jews - code name Arabs, because no-one would talk about non-Jews as it would give the game away.

The tricky bit will be exterminating the 2 million in Zionist Israel but if we can knock off the other 6 million we should be able to do it with stealth. Kill as many Palestinians as you like because people don’t really care about coloured folk, but try not to slaughter foreigners, well, the white ones anyway. And do not allow in foreign journalists who can report on what is being done. Beyond that, murder, maim, destroy as much as you want because we are the most powerful nation and we can do what we want when we want and so can our minions. After all, God is on our side so if we Americans think someone needs to be eradicated from the face of the earth then God will help us do it. Etc. etc. etc.

The Founding Fathers of the United States tried to put in place systems to limit and discipline the most base and depraved aspects of human nature and achieved absolutely nothing.

There is not a shadow of a doubt that without American support, encouragement, weapons and money this genocide could not be happening, certainly not as long as it has. So, the only sensible conclusion is that genocide in Palestine is American policy. We may not know the game plan and there is always a game plan but most of us know that genocide is just plain wrong and who gives a fuck what the game plan might be.

What an evil shame and taint on everything Americans believe their nation is about. The greatest genocide, where half are children, involving the greatest intentional mass murder of children in all of human history is American as concept, plan and process.

Sure Israelis must take responsibility, absolutely. It is the nature of their deranged, lunatic, psychopathic State which demanded in the first place that all non-Jews, code-name Arabs, be exterminated. But NONE of it could have happened, as it has and is happening without American encouragement and support. The United States, that bastion of democracy and freedom, choke, choke, that defender of justice and humanity, choke, choke, is committing this genocide.

The target must always be Israel but reason is now screaming that the Americans must be made to pay, to hurt, for what they are doing and boycotts must start hitting Stateside in order for Americans, who did not vote for or approve such a process, to wake up and demand action in their name. Money talks loudest in the US of A, so that is the weapon to use against them.

We need international campaigns to destroy American corporations, and not just those involved in Israeli genocide but all of them, because this is not an Israeli genocide, this is an American genocide and the big money men in the US are all complicit through association if not donation.

The tentacles of the dollar octopus do stretch far and wide but it does not take much of a money pinch to any corporation to make them sit up and take notice. Americans, even more than Israelis need to be taught that they are accountable to the world at large and they will be made to pay for the evil they commit. And it will hurt.



BDS must also target the US because they are the only reason Israel exists and does what it does. The belly of this evil beast is not slouching toward Jerusalem, but has been sitting with its sprawling obese gut, farting and belching in Washington for decades.

I realise that this thought is not new and it has been said before and known for a long time but I am not sure it has been appreciated as the reality that it is. Israel cannot be destroyed until the US no longer supports it and that means while targeting Israel is important, it is only part of the answer. The US must be made to suffer in order to destroy Zionism and rid the world and the Middle East of the taint that is Zionist Israel. The US must be in pain, financially, if we are to ever end this genocide, and as we reach the two year mark in barely a month or so, it is very clear that they will just keep on killing regardless of how many years it takes.

The elephant in the room can no longer be ignored. If Americans care about their country and want it to be the best it can be then they, more than anyone, must stand up and take action against their Government and all those vested agendas who are shitting in their corridors of power in the name of a foreign State.

The following article gives greater insights into why Israel has always been an American creature.



How Genocide Against Palestinians Got Baked Into Truman’s Creation of Israel

Eric Zuesse

Aug 26, 2025

The virtually universal ‘history’ of Israel’s founding is that it was done first by a “God” in Genesis as follows:

Genesis 15:18-21

“On that day the Lord made a covenant with Abraham and said, ‘To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt [the Nile] to the great river, the Euphrates, including the lands of the Kenites, the Kenizzites, the Kadmonites, the Hittites, the Perizzites, the Rephaim, the Amoriotes, the Caananites, the Girgashites, and the Jebusites.’”

Deuteronomy 7:1-2

“You must not let any living thing survive among the cities of these people the Lord your God is giving you as an inheritance: the Girgashites, the Amorites, the Caananites, the Perizzites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites. You must put them all to death.”

Deuteronomy 7:16

“Destroy every nation that the Lord your God places in your power, and do not show them any mercy.”

Deuteronomy 20:16-18

“When you capture cities in the land he Lord your God is giving you, kill everyone. Completely destroy all the people: the Hittites, the Amorites, the Caananites, the Perizzites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites, as the Lord has ordered you to do. Kill them so that they will not make you sin against the Lord by teaching you to do all the disgusting things they do in the worship of their gods.”

Israel’s Government takes such passages as ‘justifying’ what they do to Palestinians. And the vast majority of Israelis agree with that viewpoint. America’s Government says it doesn’t like what Israel is doing, but nonetheless continues to provide almost all of the weaponry and satellite intelligence in order to do it.

And then Israel was allegedly (though, as I’ll document, it actually wasn’t at all) recreated in modern times by the British. Britain’s Government was even opposed to the creation of Israel, at the time when Israel was created.

Here, for example, is a popular instagram summary of that alleged recreation of Israel [along with factual corrections by me of it in brackets], reflecting a typical — and entirely Zionist mythological — account of ‘how’ this reincarnated Israel came to be ‘reincarnated’:

In 1916, a Polish [no, Belarusian] Jewish doctor [no, biochemist], named Chaim Weitzmann, had [no, he chose] to go to Manchester England and get a job as a chemist working in a factory [no, as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Manchester]. Britain was in a war and were running out of artillery shells, and one day this Chaim Weitzmann lights a match next to mold on a piece of corn. And it blows up. [No, this was no such happenstance: Churchill in 1915 had requested Weitzmann to produce large quantities of explosives for artillery shells.] And it turns out that Chaim Weitzmann invented acetone which then becomes the major [component of] fuel [no, explosives] for the rest of the British Army during the remainder of WW1, for the artillery shells. So, Chaim Weitzmann just happened to be a Zionist [no, he had actually helped to found the Zionist movement, even prior — for example, he attended the Second Zionist Congress in 1898 and each one thereafter]. And because he developed acetone, Chaim Weitzmann comes into contact with the foreign minister of Great Britain, Alfred Lord Balfour. [No, Balfour had personally known Balfour — then Britain’s Prime Minister — in 1905.] And just at this moment 1917, the British Army is about to defeat the Turks in what was then called Palestine. And Balfour comes up with this notion, I am a religious Christian, I believe that the land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people, I am going to give this land, in the name of the British Empire, to the Jewish people. So Chaim Weitzmann says I know this guy in Washington, his name is Louis Brandeis, and he happens to be a good friend, I think, of Willson, the President. And so they go, Weitzman and Balfour, May 10th, 1917. They go through with Brandeis, into a meeting in the oval office, with Woodrow Wilson. And 12 minutes later they come out with Wilson’s Agreement for this Balfour Declaration. All because an obscure chemist lit up a piece of corn and invented acetone.

For more:

However, in fact, the Balfour Declaration was ONLY a declaration by the Tory or Conservative Party’s then Foreign Secretary Lord Arthur Balfour, who was backed by Lord Lionel Walter Rothschild, who equated Zionism with ALL Jews, the vast majority of whom actually had no interest in, or else outright opposed the creation or ‘re-creation’ of, an “Israel.” Tory England, Britain’s Government at that time, represented ONLY the aristocracy, all OTHER Jews (and all other British subjects) counted for nothing in this.

The Balfour Declaration was a 2 November 2017 Declaration by the English Government, to Lord Rothschild, which was sent to Rothschild as a letter from Balfour, for Rothschild’s approval and acceptance, which Rothschild promptly did — and then had the letter published in Britain’s newspapers on November 9th. It was a commitment by the Conservative Party, to Rothschild. It was NOT (as Zionists always falsely assume and infer it to have been), some kind of international commitment or “treaty.” It was instead merely an expression of fealty to Lord Rothschild, BY the UK’s Conservative Party, at that time. Here is the document:

Foreign Office,

November 2nd, 1917.

Dear Lord Rothschild,

I have much pleasure in conveying to you, on behalf of His Majesty's Government, the following declaration of sympathy with Jewish Zionist aspirations which has been submitted to, and approved by, the Cabinet:

"His Majesty's Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country".

I should be grateful if you would bring this declaration to the knowledge of the Zionist

Federation.

Yours sincerely

Arthur James Balfour

Afterwards, as events made increasingly clear that the Zionists in Palestine were doing a lot to “prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine,” non-Tory British Governments (such as immediately after WW2) opposed it, and rejected it. So, by the time when U.S. President Harry Truman, on 14 May 1948, actually created Israel and then promptly sent it weapons to impose it against Arabs both inside and outside the former Palestine (which is what virtually everyone had feared would happen), even Britain’s now-Labor-Party) Government were apalled at what Truman had done. Only inside America was there no effective opposition to it.

U.S. President Harry Truman alone made the decision to create the nation of Israel — no one else, not Britain’s Government, not its Balfour Declaration, and not Chaim Weizmann nor David Ben Gurion, nor any other individual or organization, did. He did it himself.

Here, in his own words — some directly from him, and others from one of his advisors who worked with him on it — is the reasoning that led him to do this:

outtakes from a post-presidency (“early 1962”) documentary about Truman:

“MP2002-343 Former President Truman Discusses Prejudice Against Jewish People”

“I found in the United States a lot of bigotry and opposition to Jews, as such. Which I could never understand, for the simple reason that the Jewish people gave us our moral code entirely. And I had a partner when I first got out of the White House and moved back to Kansas City, a fellow by the name of Eddie Jacobsen, and he and I [had, at the start of my career] started a haberdashery store and we went broke and lost a lot of money. I furnished the money, and Eddie furnished the know-how. And when we went broke, why, they first headed me into bankruptcy. They couldn’t put me into bankruptcy, because I was on the county court, that was long before I was President of the United States. And, of course, when the thing was all over, and Eddie became prosperous after that, he met his share of those losses. And that’s my idea of a good dude!” [But, as Truman’s close aide, Clark Clifford, will explain, “Eddie” had nothing to do with shaping Truman’s decision.]

“MP2002-477 Former President Truman Discusses the Challenges of Establishing Israel in Palestine”

"We had several other people in the country, even among the Jews, the Zionists particularly, who were against anything that was to be done if they couldn’t have the whole of Palestine, everything handed to them on a silver plate so they wouldn’t have to do anything. It couldn’t be done. We had to take it in small doses. You can’t move five or six million people out of a country and fill it up with five or six million more and expect both sets of them to be pleased.” (So, he favored some ethnic cleansing there, but not all of it — which the Zionists wanted to do.)

“MP2002-344 Former President Truman Discusses the Establishment of Israel”

“Don’t think that the decision to recognize Israel was an easy one. I had to make a compromise with the Arabs and divide Palestine. The Jews want to chase all the Arabs into the Tigris and Euphrates River, and the Arabs want to chase all the Jews into the Red Sea. And what I was trying to do is to find a homeland for the Jews and still be just with the Arabs.” (He never said what “just with the Arabs” meant.)

“MP2002-345 Former President Truman Discusses Mediating Two Sides”

“There they were on both sides. There I was in the middle between both sides. I was in the position of the referee in a prize ring when the two big wrestlers turned on the referee instead of going ahead with the wrestling. I was in real trouble.” (The Truman Library says that Truman is probably referring there to the arguments over the recognition of Israel, but that film-clip includes no surrounding context, not even the question that he was responding to.)

——

“An Exclusive Interview With Clark Clifford”

April 1977, American Heritage magazine

Q: What do you think were the motives of those in the State Department who fought so hard against the Jewish state? It has been suggested in some quarters that anti-Semitism was involved.

A: I would not make that charge. The motives, I might suggest, were twofold. To begin with, at that time the British influence on the State Department, particularly when it came to Near Eastern affairs, was very strong. The British had been the mandatory power for all those years, they knew the personalities and the issues and the geography, and they were listened to. Of course, the original British intent under the Balfour Declaration had been to create a Jewish homeland in Palestine. But in 1948 that declaration was “old stuff” to the British foreign office, a policy shaped before some of its members were even born. They were not influenced by it, and as a result, neither was our own State Department. [NOTE: ‘historians’ who presume that the Balfour Declaration played a role in Israel’s coming into existence are not historians. In fact, the UK’s Foreign Office in 1948 was actually opposed to there being any Israel.]

Then, too, our military advisers, with rather unusual prescience, looked twenty-five years ahead and foresaw our coming great dependence on oil. It was rather foresighted of them, in fact. [Not so: FDR was very actively discussing with King Saud the question of a possible Israel becoming established in Palestine, and he knew that in the post-War period, a U.S.-Saudi partnership would be vitally important. This belief came from FDR, not from “the military,” nor from “the State Department.”] But they assumed that the only possible way to secure the oil was to placate the Arabs, because the Arabs were going to win any conflict with the Zionists. I remember Jim Forrestal [first Secretary of Defense, 1947-49] telling me once: “Look, Clark, it’s simple arithmetic. There are 450,000 Jews out there, and thirty-five million Arabs. The Arabs are going to push the Jews into the sea.” [That statement, too, reflects Clifford’s having been close to Truman, never to FDR.]

You see, both the State Department and the military leaders were thinking in purely strategic terms, for which they can’t be blamed. But they were totally ignoring humanitarian and moral considerations. The President understood the strategic problems involved, but he always approached the issue with a deep concern for the fate of the Jews who had suffered so terribly during the war, and with an urge to do something for the survivors. He was always a great fan of the underdog, you must remember, because he identified himself with underdogs. And his own reading of ancient history and the Bible made him a supporter of the idea of a Jewish homeland in Palestine, even when others who were sympathetic to the plight of the Jews were talking of sending them to places like Brazil. He did not need to be convinced by Zionists. In fact, he had to work hard to avoid the appearance of yielding to Zionist pressure, and that was one of the reasons why some Zionist tactics which were blatant and clumsy were actually counterproductive. All in all, he believed that the surviving Jews deserved some place that was historically their own. I remember him talking once about the problems of repatriating displaced persons. “Every one else who’s been dragged away from his country has someplace to get back to,” he said. “But the Jews have no place to go.”

Q: Did he ever talk to you about the role of his friend and former business partner Eddie Jacobsen, who is said to have influenced him in this direction?

A: Yes, he did. But of course it’s important to emphasize that Eddie Jacobsen did not in any way influence Harry Truman’s decision on the recognition of Israel. He did, in fact, as the President stated in his memoirs, come to visit the White House, and he urged the President to see Chaim Weizmann, which he did. The President was glad to see him as an old friend, but he was perfectly aware that Jacobsen was not familiar with the overall situation, and that he had been sent to see him by the Zionists, who naturally would use every conceivable channel to the President. He didn’t mind, but he told me that he said to him, in effect: “Eddie, don’t get involved in this. It’s more complicated than you understand.”

Q: One final question about politics. By the spring of 1948, Henry Wallace was in the presidential race; the Dixiecrat walkout hadn’t happened but was in the offing. Surely some of the President’s advisers must have thought of the political impact of any decision on the Jewish state.

A: By that spring we had polls showing that Wallace was doing very well in New York — that he was murdering us, in fact. He didn’t have a majority, but he was going to get many, many votes — he did wind up with about 500,000—and they would all come from our camp, not from Dewey’s. So, frankly, we had written off New York. We knew Wallace was going to cost us the state, and the President therefore had no possible motive for recognition of Israel that was based on a bid for the “New York Jewish vote.” That was simply not a factor.

——

Furthermore: On 11 July 2024, the “Jewish Journal” headlined “Though some internal disagreements in the U.S. government remained, Truman recognized Israel minutes after its official founding on May 14, 1948.” and reported that Clark Clifford’s statement that Eddie Jacobson had had nothing to do with Truman’s decision (“Eddie Jacobsen did not in any way influence Harry Truman’s decision on the recognition of Israel.”) was entirely false: Jacobsen persuaded the reluctant Truman to meet with Weizmann to hear his case (that approving and arming Israel would weaken the Soviet Union) for approving and supporting Israel, and Weizmann (playing upon Truman’s hatred of communism) convinced Truman; Weizmann was crucial. This means that Jacobsen was also crucial. And behind Weizmann stood the Rothschilds. So, for Truman, it wasn’t ONLY the Bible; it was ALSO his hatred of communists — who are atheists (whom he hated).

In short: Truman assumed that “the Jews” were the “underdogs”; he was the umpire; and God had given that land to “the Jews” who “gave us our moral code entirely”; but he didn’t want to give them everything, because “the Arabs” had oil and wouldn’t tolerate his giving “the Jews” all of the land that the Zionists (which perhaps Truman thought all Jews were) were demanding (his thinking was loaded with unexamined and thus even unstated assumptions) — all of Palestine.

In other words: If the Bible hadn’t said that God gave land there to “the Jews”; or, if Truman hadn’t thought that the Bible instead of the U.S. Constitution “gave us our moral code entirely”; or, if Truman hadn’t thought that the Palestinians (the overwhelming majority population) were the “top dog” on the question of whether a “Jewish nation” should be established on their land; then probably the result would have been no Israel, which his immediate predecessor, FDR, would almost certainly have been intending for the outcome to be — a flat no to the Zionists (whom FDR despised — and he recognized that not all Jews were Zionists; FDR knew the difference between “Zionists” and “Jews”; Truman did not).

Bottom line: If FDR had survived, it’s almost certain that there would have been no Israel. And this had nothing to do with anti-Semitism; it had to do with FDR’s not being racist, in any way except, perhaps, his being anti-Japanese. Also important was that FDR did not believe that “the Jewish people gave us our moral code entirely.” He knew that the Constitution isn’t, at all, based upon the Bible. FDR was a genius, but Truman was anything but that, and quickly reversed FDR’s foreign policies 180 degrees, so that America’s foreign policies after FDR are almost the opposite of what FDR had been aiming for — whereas FDR was intensely anti-imperialistic, Truman aimed to turn America into the world’s first-ever all-encompassing empire, dictating to all other countries. Truman created the Military-Industrial Complex, the “standing army” that America’s Founders had condemned, and the CIA and so much more, including its numerous coups and ongoing “regime-change” operations, to grow the empire. We live in Truman's world, not in FDR's (except for his social programs that lasted).

And on 26 May 1948, the New York Times reported that Britain’s Government were furious that Truman had done this:

“PLAN TO AID ISRAEL UPSETS THE BRITISH; New U.S. Policy Development Held to Dim Cease-Fire Hope -- Termed Grave Blunder”

LONDON, May 25-The news of President Truman's projected loan to the State of Israel dropped like a bomb into Foreign Secretary Bevin's office today as he was talking with United States Ambassador Lewis W. Douglas. The Foreign Secretary, it is understood, had previously told the Ambassador that King Abdullah of Trans-Jordan was prepared to accept a cease-fire in Palestine. Mr. Douglas appeared to have been caught by surprise by the news from Washington. It is believed at the Foreign Office that hopes for a cease-fire have been dimmed although not extinguished. This will be listed by the British in their annals of diplomacy as one more grave blunder by the American President. When Mr. Bevin heard the news, it is reported, he threw up his hands in despair. But he had already turned elsewhere for support, it was disclosed by the Foreign Office. Britain suggested to her four partners in the Brussels Pact that it might be desirable for the five Western European powers allied under that treaty to coordinate their policies on Palestine. No suggestion was made as to a common policy that they might adopt. …

The primary problem is to work on the Arabs, and those in close touch with British Foreign Office affairs in recent weeks know that the British have been trying very hard to bring about a truce. The British policy has been to seek tranquility through the Arabs, whereas it is stated here that American policy has been to strengthen the Zionists in their determination to fight and by so doing has played into the hands of Arab extremists. King Abdullah's forces are in Jerusalem, say the British, simply because he had to placate his extremists. President Truman's projected loan to the State of Israel will be interpreted by the Arabs as money to buy arms to fight them, the British believe, and hence the Arab extremists may well get the upper hand and wreck the efforts to achieve a cease-fire. Whitehall was virtually despairing tonight of finding common ground with the United States on the Palestine issue.

On that same day, the NYT also reported that:

WASHINGTON, May 25-Dr. Chaim Weizmann, first President of Israel, met President Truman today and came away with the belief that the embargo on arms for the Middle East would be lifted and that his country would get a loan for arms and reconstruction. It was Dr. Weizmann's first mission as the head of the state, and it appeared that he had started auspiciously. As he told of the meeting, it was evident that Mr. Truman had given a sympathetic ear to the problems of embattled Israel. Dr. Weizmann appealed for a loan of $90,000,000 or $100,000,000 to arm his country and to bring in 15,000 displaced persons from Germany each month. He also told the Chief Executive that the question of lifting the embargo was urgent. Mr. Truman's answers to both proposals, according to Dr. Weizmann, were more than perfect. The two Presidents conferred for about a half hour. Mr. Truman had suggested the meeting so they could discuss the problems before Dr. Weizmann returned to Palestine to assume office. Dr. Weizmann said that his impression was that “my plea for a loan was not in vain.” “He [President Truman] said there was no trouble about that because the Jews paid their debts,' Dr. Weizmann continued. “I believe this is true because I don't think we owe anybody anything.” He referred to the loan as “a medium-sized loan” but one that by American standards might be considered “a small loan."

“It would be, first of all,” Dr. Weizmann explained, “for military purposes and also for reconstruction, which is beginning. The first phase of this reconstruction program is to bring in 15,000 displaced persons from Germany monthly. To do that you need housing, transportation and food.

Weizmann got all that he had requested.

On 11 July 2024, the Zionist “Jewish Journal” headlined and reported how Weizmann had managed to get Truman to do this:

“Though some internal disagreements in the U.S. government remained, Truman recognized Israel minutes after its official founding on May 14, 1948.”

As Jehuda Reinharz and Motti Golani recount in their magisterial new biography of Chaim Weitzmann, the State Department under president Harry Truman was inclined against supporting the U.N.’s partition plan. The Zionist leadership was hoping to have Weitzmann, the renowned scientist and internationally respected former head of the World Zionist Organization, champion their cause to the president. But Truman refused to meet with him. Desperate, the Jewish leaders turned to Eddie Jacobson, a Jew from Kansas City. Truman and Jacobson had been haberdashery partners decades prior, having co-run an 18-by-48-foot clothing store together in the Glennon Hotel. Though the business failed, Jacobson remained a trusted friend of Truman over the years and had access to Truman in the White House.

As Reinhartz and Golani tell it, Jacobson “showed up and asked Truman to see Weitzmann. When Truman again refused, Jacobson pointed to the bust of one of Truman’s heroes, President Andrew Jackson. He said that he, too, had a hero, a man he himself had never met, just as Truman never met Jackson. In his opinion, Jacobson said, this man was the greatest Jew of his time … ‘My hero,’ Jacobson told the president, ‘is a gentleman and distinguished statesman. I am speaking’ Truman’s former partner said, ‘of Chaim Weitzmann.’”

Truman agreed to a secret meeting on March 18. Weitzmann, battling years-long health ailments and a high fever, “did not plead nor try to get into Truman’s good graces, nor did he issue threats. He knew that [Secretary of State] Marshall and his State Department team had warned the president that the Yishuv’s left-wing advocated a Jewish state aligned with the Soviet bloc. Weitzmann assured the president that these fears were largely groundless and that the best way to ensure that Israel would align with the West would be to embrace it.” He also, Reinharz and Golani wrote, “made a brilliant pitch about how recognition would win Truman the Jewish vote and swing key states in his favor.” Having argued his case, Weitzmann received a warm handshake from Truman. He then was helped up, escorted out a concealed side door and driven off in a car with curtained windows.

Though some internal disagreements in the U.S. government remained, Truman recognized Israel minutes after its official founding on May 14, 1948. By May 25, Chaim Weitzmann, now president of the State of Israel and no longer having to hide his presence, returned to the White House. He presented Truman with a gift of a Torah scroll in appreciation of America’s support.

Truman went against the advices from his own Administration, and against what Britain’s Government and all of the Arab Governments were urging upon him, and gave this Truman-created Zionist (racist-fascist-imperialist supremacist) nation of Israel all of the money and weapons it needed in order to start their Nakba, the extermination that now is in the process of finally becoming completed in Gaza, and the ethnic cleansing in the West Bank.

This is what the Zionists — including the U.S. Government and its entire empire — DON’T report. This is the history of Israel’s creation, without any of the myths about it.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.