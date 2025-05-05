No doubt the origin of the scapegoat rests in the mists of time, because it is an instinctive human response to blame someone or something else to avoid punishment. Kids do it all the time and the goal of any parent is that, with time, they will learn to take responsibility for their actions and to develop ethical responses which ensure, if they do wrong, they confess and accept any punishment.



Needing a scapegoat to carry your evil away is an indicator of an immature and psychologically weak individual, religion, State, society or culture, one could argue. But everyone does it. Anyone or anything you hate is playing the role of the scapegoat.

It will not surprise you to learn that one of the first appearances comes in the Hebrew Bible. A foundational belief in Judaism and by extension of course, Christianity, is that someone or something else can carry the blame for your wrongdoings. Islam, which drew deeply on both Judaic and Christian teachings, does not have a scapegoat dogma but does retain some of the symbolic practices of sacrifice.

And like most religions including Judaism, such teachings have been drawn from earlier theological systems. These biblical examples have parallels in Eblaite, Hittite, Ugaritic, and Neo-Assyrian apotropaic (the power to avert evil or bad luck) rituals. Now, surely such primitive beliefs should have been left in the childhood realms of human evolution. But it seems not.

Religions themselves have often become scapegoats and some, thus demonised like the Cathars, did not survive. Jews, Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists have all been scapegoats at different times in different places. In the modern age it is Islam which has projected onto it all evil and is blamed for all things.

For Israelis and their Jewish and Christian supporters it is Hamas which is the scapegoat carrying all evil and which must be sacrificed or banished to the wilderness. I am surprised that, as yet, Muslims in general and Hamas in particular, are not being blamed for Climate Change and rising costs. Give them time perhaps. The scapegoat can carry a heavy load, and indeed it must.

Image: These are the scapegoats for Israel and Jews, sacrificed in the name of the State because they are no more than animals according to Israelis and their supporters.

For propaganda purposes it is necessary and useful to have an easily identified scapegoat, with an easily remembered name, like Hamas. Like kids in the playground the constant cry is, He (Hamas) made me do it! Scapegoats are just so useful that if one did not exist you would have to invent it. Oh, the Israelis did. Remarkable really what a treasure trove to mine is Judaism for the atheist Zionists.

Hamas made me do it.

Yes I killed those emergency aid workers but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I shot that three year old through the head and heart but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I shot that pregnant woman in the stomach but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I raped that Palestinian woman but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I raped that Palestinian man with my gun barrel but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I tortured that Palestinian child but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I tortured that doctor but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I tortured that old woman but Hamas made me do it.

Yes I murdered 232 journalists but Hamas made me do it. NB: the number rises by the day.

Yes I murdered hundreds of doctors but Hamas made me do it. NB: The number rises by the day.

Yes I murdered hundreds of thousands of children but Hamas made me do it.

Yes we are starving the Palestinians even though nearly half are children but Hamas made me do it.

And the goal, with the help of Realtor Trump, is to banish the scapegoat/s into some other desert, far away, removing our sins as they go. Or is that, removing evidence of our sins as they disappear? Never mind, either death by sacrifice in the name of Jews or driven into the wilderness, forever banished, in the name of Jews.

In 2025 is that really what Judaism is about and how Jews want the world to see them?

If we apply logic then when Israel says it is the Jewish state, it is saying it represents Judaism and Jews.

Which means that whatever Israel is or does is representative of Judaic and Jewish beliefs, values and practices.

Which says, that 76 years of well documented actions and policy by Israel - invasion, occupation, genocide, ethnic cleansing, colonisation, rape - including of children, torture - including of children, murder - particularly and intentionally of children, theft, destruction, sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery are policies and practices of Judaism and Jews.

Why would any sane Jew ever allow the State of Israel to get away with claiming it represents them and their religion?



