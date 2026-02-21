The world at this point of history is in turmoil with seemingly all rules binned and an anything goes approach where power dominates. The Law of the Jungle has replaced centuries of diplomacy and the question is why?



There is no doubt Israel is a rogue terrorist State, but it always has been. Why has it been allowed to get away with human rights atrocities and crimes for so long? Because it was believed to serve a purpose for the great powers, particularly the United States.



There is also no doubt Israel could not do what it does, inflict genocide, slaughter millions, invade and occupy other countries without the full support of the United States. Since everything that Israel is and does is counter to what Americans believe about their country, why is it happening?



There is always a presenting position and then there is a backstory whether for an individual, a nation, or any group or system. Understanding the backstory of the United States will help to understand why the world, and the US are in the mess that they are at this time.

One other certainty is there is always a reason why people or States do what they do. The reason may not be just, wise, sensible or reasonable but there will be a reason and that is the why of the what. Humans are vulnerable and their reasoning is often deeply flawed and influenced by decades if not centuries and generations of conscious and unconscious brainwashing.

Americans are more deeply brainwashed than most because their nation is sourced in powerful mythology which is sourced in deep ignorance of others and an even deeper arrogance and delusion that Americans are exceptional and live lives which are better than others, as part of a system which is superior to all others. No wonder they get on so well with the Israelis.



The following article/interview throws some light on the why of the what.

Stephen Kinzer (born August 4, 1951) is an American author, historian, and journalist. A former New York Times correspondent, he has published several books and writes for several newspapers and news agencies.

Americans have always been an expansionist power. That’s how we got here from Europe. And that’s what the pilgrims did when they moved from Plymouth to Boston. So this has been an impulse that’s deeply ingrained in us. Now, that was the impulse that led us to try to fulfill what was called our manifest destiny.

That is our destiny to fill up the continent of North America from Atlantic to Pacific. In 1890, the US Census Bureau declared that the frontier was closed. North America had been settled. In effect, we had fulfilled our manifest destiny. Then we had to ask ourselves the question, what do we do now?

Do we devote ourselves to building a virtuous society in the hopes of being a model to the rest of the world? Or do we continue doing what we’ve been doing ever since we became a country, and even before, and that is try to push on to other lands?

Now, there had never been an example in world history of a former colony that became a colonizing power. So this was a big psychological leap for Americans. The first real breakthrough came at the end of the 19th century in what became known as the Spanish-American War.

And it actually set a pattern that we have followed in one sense ever since. So the Spanish-American War began as a rebellion of Cubans against Spanish rule. Americans decided to send troops to help the Cuban revolutionaries overthrow Spain. To our shock, the Cuban revolutionaries were reluctant to accept our help because they feared

what it might mean to have an American army on their soil. The United States Congress passed a law called the Teller Amendment in which we vowed that the moment Spanish rule in Cuba was overthrown, Americans would go home and allow Cubans to have their own island. After the Spanish were thrown out,

the United States began to realize what these revolutionaries in Cuba wanted. They wanted a form of national sovereignty that could conflict with American economic interests. Specifically, they wanted to limit the amount of land that foreigners could own in Cuba. That directly affected United Fruit and many other American corporations.

They wanted to build a tariff wall around Cuba to foment domestic manufacturing. 90% of the manufactured goods in Cuba at that time were made in the United States. So the Americans decided to ignore that promise or effectively repeal it and decide to impose our own system of government on Cuba under another amendment called the Platt Amendment.

That’s the one under which we allow local people to rule, but they have to accept our guidance. And that’s become a template. The one through line, I think you can see from that one all the way through to today, is that the countries on the receiving end are all characterized by defiance.

They have all refused to accept the American project. American exceptionalism does tell us that we have finally succeeded in discovering the formula for happy, prosperous life on Earth. And we want to share it with other people. We want to redeem the world. It’s just a step beyond Calvinist Protestantism that wants to go out and convert the heathens.

So this missionary instinct, combined with the view that every empire has about itself, which is we’re different from other empires, we don’t exploit, allowed the United States to veer into this century of regime change. And I’ll tell you, you’re right that this book, Overthrow, that I wrote was published more than 10 years ago.

And suddenly it’s back in fashion. And I want to tell you something that happened to me when that book came out and I was doing what we used to do in those days was have a book tour. So that book lists or tells the stories of 14 times the United States overthrew foreign government. So I’d go around,

I’d give my speech, and then afterwards, very often, somebody would come up to me, one of the people in the audience, and say, I like your book, but you missed one. There’s one overthrow you didn’t talk about. And I’d say, which one was it?

And they’d say, depending on where their background was, they’d say, it was my country, like... Portugal, what do you think the Carnation Revolution was? That was all planned in the U.S. Embassy. Or Turkey, 1980 coup, come on, that came from Jimmy Carter. Or how about Greece, the colonels, that was all an American project.

So even the ones that don’t get included in my book. are believed by many people in those countries to have been fomented by the United States. There’s an old joke that there could never be a coup in the United States because there’s no American embassy there. But it’s certainly true that the United States,

over a longer period of time than any other country, has intervened in more other nations further away from our own shores than any other country.

Well, when you mentioned this manifest destiny pulling to the west towards the Pacific, I was thinking about Frederick Turner and the frontier thesis. Because he had this very influential thesis back in 1893. The argument was that the frontier, as the U.S. was expanding westwards towards the Pacific, that it had a profound influence on the American population.

identity and mindset that is to help to shape democracy because it promoted independence and self-governance. It created a very unique American character that made the Americans more inventive, individualistic, optimistic about the future as well as new lands were discovered. It was a safety valve. as social economic tensions could be released there at the front.

And the main concern in the frontier thesis, again, as it came in the 1890s, was what happens when we reach the Pacific and there is no more frontier. And well, at this point, it was very conveniently... clashed with the American-Spanish War of 1898. And then, of course, the U.S. got these colonial possessions, including Philippines.

But it seems like it could be important in terms of having... And this idea of spreading, like Manifest Destiny, spreading civilization, or that this is something that has maintained also in its foreign policy. It has this larger objective in the world to, I guess, transform the world just like the US transformed itself in the revolution.

But do you see it being primarily driven by all the regime change? Because you don’t see this by other countries. Is it mainly ideology? Is it economic interests? Security interests? What’s a good way of understanding this?

For the last hundred years plus, the United States has essentially been a revolutionary power in the world. We’re not a status quo power. We want to change things. We think we have a formula that’s good for other people, or at least we convince ourselves that that’s the reason we’re doing it. Now, today,

I think it’s very difficult for many Americans to imagine a world that the United States does not dominate. Nothing like that is within our living memory. And I think that’s one of the reasons that we’re so unsettled at this moment. Now, you mentioned economic factors. It’s very difficult to pull apart the economic and the geostrategic factors.

When I look at the coups that particularly happened during the Cold War, I come to the conclusion that the United States does not actually intervene to protect the interests of corporations. But the corporations play a vital role in attracting interventions. So it works something like this.

A corporation working in a foreign country feels that it’s being mistreated or abused or taxed or regulated in some way that it doesn’t like and goes to the U.S. government and complains. Then, inside the policy process, or inside the White House, if you want to put it that way, the motivation morphs. It changes.

The attitude became something like this when we look at a country like, for example, Guatemala in 1954. We don’t intervene to protect the United Fruit Company. But the fact that that government in Guatemala is attacking or picking on the United Fruit Company shows us that that government must be an enemy of ours and is

probably a tool of our global rivals. Therefore, we’re intervening for security reasons, but the country that we’re intervening in would never have even come on the radar in Washington had it not been for a conflict over economic interests. There’s no doubt that beginnings of American expansion overseas,

starting in 1898 with the seizure of the Philippines and other territories, had a deep economic effect, economic motivation. When you read through the newspapers of that era, the late 19th century, you’ll see they’re full of this word. They’re talking about excess of What will we do with the surplus?

The Americans had mastered the techniques of agricultural production and mass industrial production by this point, and they were producing more than the United States could absorb. This was causing serious economic upheaval. We had a massive panic in 1893. It became clear, as congressmen from all the producing states were saying, we need foreign markets. And in those days,

you didn’t just sail your ship around the world and sell to whoever you wanted to, because the European powers all had colonies, and those colonies could only trade with the mother country. So if you wanted trading partners, you had to seize territory. And that’s what the United States did, for example,

in the Philippines as a stepping stone to the China market, which was this great, tempting Fata Morgana. There were articles about... how much meat we could sell to the Chinese if we could get them to eat beef, how much cotton we could sell them if we could get them to make their clothes out of cotton.

So all of this fervent effervescence at the end of the 19th century led inevitably to expansion abroad essentially as a way for us to export our social problems as we also exported our products.

Well, how are they carried out differently, though? Because initially when one thinks of... of regime change and coups, it’s very hard military, be it Guatemala, 54, or Iran, 1953. But in the more modern times, at least after the 1980s, 1983, we see more shifts towards NGOs, that is, more soft power, hijacking civil society to a large extent.

And of course, this can work hand in hand with military power. But has there been an evolution of the instruments used to poplar governments?

Absolutely. And I try to trace that in my book. So in the early days, we had what you might call plan A. You just send the Marines. I mean, when we decided that President Zelaya of Nicaragua was no longer favoring American interests the way he should, we just sent soldiers there. We sent gunships.

And he realized he had to step down. That was in 1909. That was the way we used to do it in those days. Gunboat diplomacy was a very apt phrase for that. Hawaii as well, no? Yeah, Hawaii went through a very interesting process because it started out with missionaries going to Hawaii. And then the missionaries began,

or their sons began to get interested in making money, and they focused on the sugar industry. And they wanted to bring Hawaii into the United States so they wouldn’t have to pay tariffs to send their sugar into the United States. So Hawaii was the first time that with the approval of senior officials in the United States,

a foreign government was overthrown. And the USS Boston, an American warship, was an active participant in that coup. On the day of the coup, the USS Boston disgorged a couple of hundred blue jackets and Marines, and that was the end of the Hawaiian monarchy.

So that was the way we did it more or less up until the Second World War. Then we get into the new period, which is the CIA. The 1950s were the glory days of the CIA for coups. We had these two spectacularly successful ones, which turned out to be, in both cases, spectacular disasters over the long run.

We overthrew the only democracy Iran ever knew in 1953 because that democratic government had nationalized Iranian oil. Flushed with that success, the CIA turned its attention to Guatemala, where the United Fruit Company had complained about oppressive extractions from a nationalist government. And in 1954, we overthrew that government.

During the same period, we launched a civil war in Indonesia. We launched a plot to overthrow and assassinate Patrice Lumumba, the prime minister of the Congo. So the CIA was very active then. And this became a new way to overthrow governments. Actually, President Eisenhower, who was a great supporter of covert action,

saw it as kind of a peace project. Eisenhower had been very affected by having sent kids off to war by the thousands in World War II and watching them, watching their bodies come home. And he saw covert action as a way to avoid war. So Eisenhower’s security program was called The New Look.

And it had two pillars, a smaller standing army and a bigger nuclear deterrent. But what no one knew at the time is that there was a third pillar to the new look, and that was covert action. So this was the glory time for the CIA. Thousands upon thousands of agents all over the world,

usually working out of a top floor in the American embassy. And they would then have a standard operating procedure. The agents, many of them undercover as diplomats, would fan out through society, get to meet people in government and other places, and then set to work trying to subvert the government or support the government, depending on U.S. policy.

So that was the standard. That’s the same thing that happened in Chile in 1973. And oftentimes you get the military to come in and play the key role at the end. But as you pointed out, that changed too. During the 1970s,

A lot of heavy scandals blackened the image of the CIA, and there was a lot of push for reform. And the CIA itself, particularly under William Casey, realized that the old covert action model had run its course. One of the reasons was that we had used it so often.

People in the target countries were aware of our techniques, which people like Arbenz in Guatemala and Mossadegh in Iran were not. I mean, I think in Iraq, we tried to bond every place that Saddam had ever eaten a falafel, but we couldn’t find it because those people then understood how the CIA operated it.

So then we move into the next phase, and it’s, as you put it, the NGO era. So during the Reagan administration, Congress created the National Endowment for Democracy. It was a tight vote. Some people were very much against it because they saw it for what it was.

It was an attempt to interfere in the affairs of other countries. But it did get approved. And the National Endowment for Democracy, through its subsidiaries, began distributing tens of millions of dollars in countries, particularly in Eastern Europe, where we wanted to promote certain kinds of change.

there became such an army of these American NGO workers fanning out through so many countries that I now realize that they got a name. In Eastern Europe, they’re referred to as the Sorocites. after George Soros, who was the number one promoter of this project on the private side.

But USAID and a number of American so-called human rights or freedom foundations that are actually funded by the US government then set up shop in foreign countries. And the people who ran the National Endowment for Democracy were very frank. and explaining that we are doing now what the CIA used to do.

And it wasn’t good to do it covertly. That was the conceptual leap that in this new way, you wouldn’t have to keep secrets because there wouldn’t be any secrets. You wouldn’t have to worry that someone would find out that it was actually money from the United States that was promoting these events.

It would be right there on paper. So that has been the principal way that the United States has sought to influence foreign countries, particularly, but certainly not limited to Eastern Europe. So we’re in a new phase now. And who knows with cyber technology and so forth, where we’ll go from here.

But I think it’s fair to say that based on American tradition, American history, and the collective American psychology, the United States is not on the brink anytime soon of deciding that it shouldn’t be trying to affect the way every country in the world goes. We still feel that’s our right, that’s our duty.

And as we’re hearing from our current president, that’s the way that we’re going to get rich.

Yeah, well, I guess shifting to the NGOs was, as opposed to these covert missions, it was a good way of helping, avoiding being embarrassed as well when it was exposed. I mean, the benefit of the NGOs is that they can hide in plain sight. They can say, hey, we got 100% of our funding from government,

but we’re still a non-governmental organization. like the National Endowment for Democracy. It’s not just coups. We have them in this country as well. And, you know, they finance local NGOs. And, you know, if you do like me, you’ve criticized some of NATO’s wars. Then you have... You know, the institutions like the Norwegian Helsinki Committee,

which is financed by National Endowment for Democracy in Soros. They will come with the hit pieces and will more or less try to chase you out of the university. So they’re quite, let’s say, unpleasant. But how do you see, as we now, we might be heading towards war with Iran, again, with unforeseen consequences?

This can also be traced back to the original coup, as you referred to before, in 1953. How do you think... What lessons can you think we can take from this coup and how it shaped Iran and what can we learn from it, do you think?

When I first went to Iran as a newspaper reporter, I was unprepared because I wasn’t supposed to be studying Iran. It’s an odd set of circumstances. And I was immediately struck by the tremendous difference between, on the one hand, how sophisticated Iranians are and how deep is their history and their culture, and on the other hand, how

unpleasant their government is, how they never were able to consolidate a democracy. And I asked people, why was this? And finally, one kindly gentleman told me something like, oh, we had a democracy here once until you showed up and then you took it away from us.

And I had this vague memory that there had been a coup there in 1953. But I remember thinking that when I get back home, I was based in Istanbul then, I’m going to order a book and find out what happened in that coup that he’s talking about in 1953.

To my surprise, I found that there was no book. There had never been a book written about that. Now, I’m old enough to remember the hostage crisis, and I can remember vividly that one of the main themes was these Iranians are doing this out of pure nihilism, pure hatred.

It’s a violation of every law of God and man. They’re doing it just to be hateful. And that, I think, has shaped the American image of Iran ever since. Now, in the years since the hostage taking happened, several of the hostage takers have written articles or memoirs about that episode. And they all say the same thing.

They explain why they did it. And they all take the story back to 1953. So essentially what they write, if I can paraphrase it, is this. In 1953, The people of Iran chase the Shah away. But the CIA working from the basement of the U.S. embassy arranged a coup and brought the Shah back.

And that gave us 25 years of dictatorship. Now here we are in 1979. The Shah has fled again. Same Shah. And we were afraid that CIA agents working in the basement of the American embassy would organize a coup and bring the Shah back. What made us think that might happen? Because exactly that had already happened once.

but Americans did not know that there had ever been a coup in Iran. Nobody understood this. When Jimmy Carter was asked about it at a press conference once, he said, oh, that’s ancient history. So the understanding that Iranians have of U.S.-Iran relations and the understanding that Americans have of U.S.-Iran relations are totally different from the American side

U.S.-Iran relations begin and end with the hostage crisis. It is so deeply burned into people’s consciousness. We didn’t have a relationship before. We haven’t had anything afterwards. It was all crystallized in that episode. But Iranians feel very differently. They would say the big thing that happened in Iran that poisoned our relationship

was when you overthrew Prime Minister Mossadegh in 1953. That derailed our progress toward democracy. We’ve never gotten back on track. So the 1953 coup was the original sin in Iran. That was the time when it seemed as if an incipient democracy might emerge. But because it was a democracy, its leaders had to respond to the popular will.

And the popular will was focused on the great national injustice. Our country is sitting on an ocean of oil. It all belongs to Britain. So we want to reclaim it. So just from those few weeks in the summer of 1953, a huge amount of history unfolded. Had the U.S. not overthrown Iranian democracy in 1953,

we might have had a thriving and prosperous democracy in the heart of the Muslim Middle East. All these 70 years. And I can hardly wrap my mind around how different that region in the world might be if we had done that. So the history of results of our intervention in Iran is very bad.

And right now, I see again a syndrome that I see in many interventions. And that is, we have the power to wreak whatever havoc we want. But we don’t really think through what’s going to happen the next day or the next week or the next year, because as Americans,

I think we have this special view that we can handle anything. You know, America was built on something you sort of indirectly refer to, the can-do mentality. It tells you that if you just want something badly enough and you work hard enough, you’re going to get it. And that’s a wonderful thing.

That’s what helped us fill up the continent and invent the airplane and a lot of other things. But there’s a dark side to the can-do mentality. It tells you that you can charge into foreign countries that have historic traditions very different and much older than our own

And wave a magic wand and transform those countries into what you think they should be. And I think that that kind of arrogance when wedded with the military power the United States has is a danger to other countries and at this moment, particularly Iran.

people often complain about the theocracy in iran that this is unacceptable to have a government run by religious leaders but people often forget that after the 1953 coup when the shah was established as a dictator instead to subordinate the country as to a lot of western will that the brutality of the secret police, the SAVAC,

that they kind of co-opted all institutions of society. They eventually suspended political opposition as well. One of the few areas which weren’t fully co-opted by the states was Well, the mosques, because this is a bit sensitive area to move into. So it kind of made sense for political discourse to take place in the mosques.

It became, I guess, to some extent, a natural... place to have religious ideas and leaders organize resistance. I mean, it’s not at all different from in Poland that you would have the Catholic Church having opposition to the communists. But anyways, the fact that the revolution took place with religious leaders in the front giving birth to a theocracy,

you can link this also into the way that the dictatorship in Iran was organized. So it’s often one, you know, neglects of these things. It happened in a vacuum. There’s a reason why we’re here. But you mentioned this interesting topic, though, that of blowback that is That interventions,

they often create this long-term instability as well as anti-American sentiments among people which would otherwise have been quite friendly to the United States. Do you see this as a common theme across most or all of the regime change?

Certainly over the course of, say, the 1950s, the opinion of the world. about the United States changed dramatically. I think at the end of World War II, the United States was worshipped by most people in most of the world. And I can tell you that this for sure was true in Iran.

where the only Americans who had showed up there were missionaries who built hospitals and schools and never wanted to be predatory like the British or the Russians. But over the course of the 1950s, American coups made public opinion shift. The coup in Iran not only...

gave a message to rising elites in other countries in the Middle East that the United States wanted dictatorships that would provide oil and was not going to be happy with democracies. It also produced a popular resentment against the United States. In 1954, that certainly happened following the U.S. coup in Guatemala.

There were huge protest demonstrations all over Latin America. And this was just less than a decade after the Americans had led the world into victory in World War II. Frida Kahlo was lying on her deathbed and told Diego Rivera, I want to go join the protest rally against the U.S. coup in Guatemala.

And you can see photographs of her being wheeled in her wheelchair in the front of that giant protest rally by Diego Rivera. It was her last... public appearance, he died a few days later. But that’s the extent of outrage that it caused. And of course, the final death knell for America’s image as a promoter of freedom and

non-interference in the world was the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in 1961. I think that was the first time that many people in the United States in the world ever heard of the CIA. And that marked the end of the glory days for the CIA. Actually, John F. Kennedy famously told one of his aides,

I’d like to take that CIA and rip it into a thousand pieces. So... It’s definitely true that covert actions produced a very large popular wave of anti-American resentment around the world. I would also argue that in the long run, most of these interventions have produced political results that are not favorable to the United States.

Now, when you violently interfere in the politics of another country, You’re doing something like releasing a wheel from the top of a hill. You can let it go. But you have very little control over how it bounces and where it ends up. So in Iran, we had what we thought was the ideal outcome.

We got rid of a guy we did not like, Mossadzak. And we put in another guy, the Shah, who would do everything we wanted. So it was the perfect ending. If only history would stop happening. But unfortunately, history keeps unfolding, and these interventions have effects. This is something difficult to get many Americans to understand,

because as I said, we have this sense that we’re powerful enough to overcome all effects. Whatever happens, we’re going to be able to control it. But Iran is a perfect example. We are living... with the long term result of our coup in 1953. We launched these operations in order to resolve an immediate problem.

But when you start talking about longer term implications, you essentially lose the interest of people in Washington because the political system is just not wired to reward people who think about long term implications.

I want to understand though the American often overconfidence and because often when there’s regime change, revolutions where one rips up the, I guess, the roots of the former government, then the normal condition would be that very brutal forces would rise to the top if there’s an internal struggle. So, for example, in Syria,

it shouldn’t surprise us that Jolani and, you know, his ISIS henchmen would take power. Also, after coups, there’s often reliance on extreme violence in the absence of other forms of legitimacy. So you often see this after the French Revolution, the Bolshevik Revolution, the Iranian Revolution, all these... All of them, to a large extent,

based on real concerns about human rights and human freedoms, but then they result in very brutal repression. The one exception you have around the world would be the United States. The Americans had the revolution and instead it resulted in this very liberal constitution and not the brutality, which you saw almost in every other part of the world.

Is it part of the, you think, part of the assumption that the natural condition, if you just yank out a government would be, you know, essentially people not ruled by government, that it would be a peaceful, stable, because, you know, this small government and all, it’s also very key, I guess, theme in American political thought. Yeah.

Or is it just the lack of understanding the cultural or political or historical complexities of other countries?

Well, we don’t do complexities. George Bush famously said, I don’t do nuance. So, I mean, for him, if you had told him about Shia and Sunni in Iraq, he might have said, I remember a time when two guys were fighting to be the postmaster in Galveston and

I had to make a deal and I can handle the Sunnis and Shia too. You know, in ancient times before evolution was understood, there were various theories about how life emerged. And one of the most popular ones in ancient Greece was what they call spontaneous generation.

That if you just had a lot of mud and some rain and sun and pretty soon a salamander would come out. I think Americans think of world crises that way, that it’s spontaneous generation. They just erupt out of nothing. And that’s why the writer Gore Vidal suggested that we should change the name of

our country to United States of Amnesia. You’re absolutely right that when the lid is lifted off of any institutional state, it’s logical that the most violent groups come to the top. You saw that in the Russian Revolution, a perfect example. If you’re willing to kill all your opponents and the other groups are not willing

to kill their opponents, you’re going to triumph. Now, in the United States, this didn’t happen, I think, in part because the American Revolution was not a real revolution. It was an independence war. A revolution is one that destroys the existing social structure. And that didn’t happen in the United States. That’s what happened in Cuba.

That’s what happened in China. That’s what happened in Russia. But ours was more of an independence war in which we essentially wanted to preserve the institutions of the mother country. So I don’t think there was that same drive to revenge terrible wrongs because the wrongs were not as terrible as they were in those other countries. But...

You mentioned legitimacy. One of the problems that governments have when they come to power as a result of foreign intervention is that they never establish themselves as truly legitimate. The great example of this is the Shah. He was in power for 25 years, but he was always illegitimate.

He was always known as the person who came to power as a result of foreign intervention and was maintained in power through lavish relationships with outside powers. So This is a way almost to guarantee that people that Americans place in power always have trouble establishing themselves as leaders that people want to follow.

And then, of course, there’s the same syndrome. Since people don’t want to follow those leaders, they rebel. Then the United States has to intervene again to protect them. And this is a cycle you’ve seen over and over again, particularly in the Caribbean basin. But it shows you that...

Just installing a leader that you like is not the end of history. And these are such recurring patterns. You know, I give my students a whole list of definitions of what is history. And one of the ones I really like is from Hegel.

He said, the only thing we learn from history is that we do not learn from history. And that certainly would be a good slogan for looking over American foreign policy as it is now and comparing it to what has come before.

Well, if we look at another issue of current events with Ukraine, because they also had this regime change back. Well, they had two of them. They had in 2004. It didn’t really go that well. I remember it was Newsweek had a report back in 2009, something along the line that at that time Yushchenko was

the most unpopular leader in the world. He had like 2.7% approval rating, which essentially, yeah, well, no, no competition at all. This was just the worst in the world. And of course, being seen as being managed from abroad was also not ideal, but, but then, you know, they went back to, um, to Janukovic, but then in 2014,

We had the same thing all over again. That is another regime change. Uh, but of course it was coupled with a war with Russia in which then they became very dependent on the West. So instead of being the ones who toppled, we are now the defenders essentially.

So how do you see this regime changed or compared to others?

The Ukraine story is truly heartbreaking. When Ukraine emerged from the wreckage of the Soviet Union, people were thinking it could be a central European version of France. It had industries, highly educated population, a high literacy rate, a great location, good natural resources, industrialized. It had it all.

And all that was necessary to realize that ambition was to maintain a distance from the emerging new Cold War. That is, turn Ukraine into a bridge between East and West, not a place that the two sides fought over. But the United States in particular was not prepared to accept that.

It takes me back to something that happened in Europe a couple of decades earlier, and that was the Austrian State Treaty in 1955. So if you’ll remember after the Second World War, Russian troops and Western troops occupied Austria. And the Soviets absolutely refused to pull their troops out unless there was a guarantee of a permanently neutral Austria.

Eisenhower hated this idea. He didn’t want Austria to be a bridge between East and West. He wanted it to be in the West. And he resisted for years until finally breaking down and agreeing to that Austrian state treaty, which says that no foreign troops can ever be posted on Austrian soil and that Austria will remain permanently neutral.

And this was inserted into the Austrian constitution. That would have been a perfect model. for Ukraine. But Americans didn’t like it for the same reason that Eisenhower didn’t like the Austria agreement. It is that we don’t get Ukraine. Nobody gets it. That’s not good enough for us.

We didn’t want to leave it outside of our sphere of influence. It’s a big theme in Washington, particularly Biden used to say this all the time, there’s no such thing as spheres of influence anymore. But actually, the United States considers the entire world, other than Russia and China and Iran and a couple of other places,

to be our sphere of influence. we came up with this fatuous argument that every country should be allowed to choose its own security partners. Therefore, if Ukraine wanted to join NATO and become an ally of the US and have US forces on its soil, that was Ukraine’s business. But in fact,

Every American understands that we would never tolerate a Chinese military base in Veracruz, Mexico, or a Russian air base in Quebec. We would never tolerate that, nor should we. So this was a really disingenuous argument. And And we pushed Ukraine into this confrontation with Russia. And the devastation that it’s wreaking is absolutely awful.

When you’ve been in wars, as I have been as a correspondent, you really do realize that war is the worst thing in the world. And this war is threatening to explode and kill more and more people. But it’s all about where the border of Donbass is going to be.

So I feel that Ukraine has been pushed into this position largely by the United States and its NATO allies. And I think it’s cynical for the United States to take this view that the Ukraine war is great for us because we’re killing Russians and no Americans are dying. So it shows what a failure the world is.

committed in the wake of the Cold War. You know, George H.W. Bush seemed to be on the way of trying to transcend the divisions of the Cold War. But then when Clinton came in, he jumped on the idea that NATO should expand. And what happened was we just took the old dividing line that divided Europe during

the Cold War and made another line a few hundred miles to the east. The idea that the United States could allow these countries to develop their own relationship with Russia was something that seemed inconceivable in Washington. The anti-Russia feeling there has always been intense. It’s anti-Soviet. It’s anti-communist. It kind of all blends together.

And the European countries have lost their so much strategic creativity that their only conceivable reaction to the threat they perceive from Russia is to arm themselves and prepare for war. The option of trying to create a security architecture in Europe that would also include Russian interests, thereby reducing the risk of war, seems not to occur to them.

So I see Europe in the bizarre position of fueling this war effort, even as the United States seems to pull out of it. And it makes me think, as one who’s looked back on history, about Europe’s role as essentially the inventor of modern diplomacy. That’s where diplomatic history is. It’s in Europe.

And those countries practice it very intensely. But now Europe does not seem able to use diplomacy to resolve its challenges, whereas East Asia, in contrast, has divisions and hatreds that are far deeper than anything in Europe. But they seem to transcend them and manage to get along without fighting in a way that produces prosperity for everyone.

So if you’re one of those people who believes that the age of Atlantic power and European power, which emerged over the last 500 years, is ending, that’s pretty good evidence for it.

Yeah, no, that’s always a good point that, yeah, modern diplomacy, whether you trace it in Europe to 1648 or 1815, it’s, it’s largely gone now, this whole assumption that diplomacy is just sitting in a room with people you already agree with. It’s, uh, uh, no, it’s, I, I, it’s, I have a hard time understanding.

I often make the point, I understand the Ukrainian position, I understand the Russian position. I even understand the American position, but the European one is very, very confusing though. Just as a last question, because you mentioned the issue of blowback, unforeseen consequences being often a key issue. What kind of a blowback possibility or not possibilities,

but what kind of blowback do you think we might face from this regime change in Ukraine? Again, 12 years ago now.

Well, the worst effect has been the devastation of Ukraine and the deaths of so many tens of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians. I think we have definitely given a message to Russia that the West doesn’t want anything to do with Russia anymore. And Russia needs to find other security partners. This is something that’s very damaging.

It wasn’t necessary. And I think I’d like to think that Ukraine would make the European countries rethink their approach to their security environment. But there doesn’t seem to be any indication of that. It’s interesting now that Europe is off on its own, more or less, trying to fill in the gap left by the United States. But

I still, maybe I share this with you, I still find it difficult to grasp what some of my friends in, for example, Germany are thinking. They think they need to have a draft. They need to harden the Autobahn so the tanks can ride on them.

And if you suggest that maybe talking to the adversary would be one good way to reduce the possibility of that kind of war, you’re seen as an appeasement promoter. In fact, The mention of appeasement is something that triggers a deep reaction in the American strategic mind.

I think maybe the greatest one word stereotype or Rorschach word that came out of World War II was Munich. Madeleine Albright used to use this a lot. I remember that when one of her aides suggested moderating some demands we were making to Slobodan Milosevic in Yugoslavia, she said, where do you think we are, Munich?

Munich, referring to, of course, the... decision by Neville Chamberlain, the British prime minister to allow Hitler to take part of Czechoslovakia, has become a code word in our collective psychology for appeasement, surrender and diplomacy. So Munich essentially tells you diplomacy is all a lie. Diplomacy is never going to work. Forget about that.

That’s not a useful instrument of international relations. And if you believe that, then you essentially destroyed the entire institution of international cooperation. All of these institutions were created at the end of World War II essentially to serve the interests of the United States. And now by willfully destroying them,

we’re opening up the world to challenges that wouldn’t be there otherwise. So I think this is one of the real blowback factors that we have opened up so much space for competing powers. Now, this is not necessarily bad, but it’s bad because of the reaction it could trigger in the United States.

The great challenge of the future for the United States is to adjust to a world that’s more multipolar and one that we don’t run. If we’re able to do that peacefully, there’s some hope for long-term stability in the world. But there’s always the danger that the United States will rebel against this and will fight wars.

in order to prevent its fall from the status of the world’s dominant power. But that’s the way the world is going. Will the American government and political system accept that and transition for the first time in our modern history into being a country that doesn’t have to run

the whole world in order to live in it and prosper from it? Or are we so caught in that view of ourselves that the emergence of other powers is going to terrify us and lead us to needless and self-defeating military interventions?

You know, I think this Munich reference is very, very damaging. First of all, as you said, it’s the assumption then that peace requires war as diplomacy and negotiations will only embolden the adversary. That’s very much the language we use now, though. This is why we can’t talk to the Russians, because...

talking to them is a reward for aggression. This is the logic. But if it was just now, it would be one thing. But Milosevic was another Hitler. Saddam Hussein, Gaddafi, Assad, Ayatollah, Putin, Shia, whoever... Whenever we meet an adversary, we always bring up the, you know, the idea that they’re the most recent reincarnation of Hitler.

And then we end up with this Munich lesson that, well, we can’t talk to them because that will just embolden them further. We have to impose a cost. And it’s always this, and they’re saying this quite open now. We have to impose a cost. Otherwise, that’s the only way they will stop.

Otherwise, any diplomacy is just a reward.

Well, negotiations in war always are a result of what’s the position of troops on the ground. And the Americans kept having this fantasy that if they waited longer and longer, things would change and the Russians would change their mind and they would weaken and we would bludgeon them. And meanwhile, we’re not losing any American soldiers.

So I do see Ukraine, though, as a potential warning sign that other countries can follow in that route, too. And I’m very worried about Iran right now. I see the possibility of a major conflict inside Iran. So I hope the Americans are not setting off another round of self-defeating interventions.

But if we are, we would only be acting in concert with our long history and tradition.