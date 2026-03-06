Morals matter because they are the foundation for social and personal cohesion, enabling people to live together peacefully, build trust, and maintain order. They guide individual behavior, foster cooperation, and provide a framework for resolving conflicts. Without shared moral values, society would likely collapse into chaos. It is the Western world which has betrayed civilized and moral order and created chaos in the world and in our own societies. We have not a mote in our collective eye but a plank of massive proportions. We are to that degree, supremacist, arrogant, elitist, racist and patronising to those who are other. And, thanks to the Americans and their terrorist lapdog Israel, and gutless, lackey allies, including my country, Australia, we are a danger to everyone. There is nothing more dangerous than a sanctimonious do-gooder who thinks, often truly believes, they are a force for good when their actions are pure evil and devoid of ethics. And even more so when they have power, because power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely and that is the reality of the United States and its deranged cohort, Israel. The terrorist State of Israel is essentially powerless but it sucks on the teat of the powerful US and so believes it is powerful. With a policy of ‘do the greatest harm you can so everyone fears you,’Israel has been a curse on the Middle East, the world and Judaism. Where is the morality or ethics in Israel’s Dahiya Doctrine? It advocates using overwhelming, disproportionate force against civilian infrastructure to create long-term deterrence. In other words TERRORISM TARGETING CIVILIANS. Which is exactly what we have seen done for 78 years and more.



Where is the morality or ethics in Israel’s Hannibal Doctrine? Established in 1986 by senior IDF Northern Command officers (including Yossi Peled, Gabi Ashkenazi, and Yaakov Amidror), the doctrine allowed, and in some interpretations encouraged, the use of maximum force to prevent abduction, even at the cost of killing the captured soldier or surrounding civilians. Israel used this on October 7 and it is why so many Israelis died.



Where is the morality or ethics in Israel’s Samson Doctrine? The Samson Option is Israel’s alleged doctrine of utilizing a massive, last-resort nuclear counter-strike if its military is defeated, its statehood destroyed, or its survival is fundamentally threatened. This deterrent strategy aims to ensure that if Israel falls, it will not go alone. Not only are all of those policies immoral, they are amoral and devoid of any civilized norms of behaviour, rational decision-making or principles. But we cannot let the US off the hook because those equally supremacist exceptionalist do-gooders, miraculously, also believing they are a shining light, doing God’s work, have made it possible for the Israelis to commit crimes of a magnitude which rank as some of the worst in human history. The mote in your eye” is a biblical idiom from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 7:3-5), referring to a small flaw or minor sin a person notices in someone else, while ignoring a much larger, glaring fault—the “beam“ or plank—in their own. It is a critique of hypocrisy and a call to self-reflection and humility. Definition: A mote is a tiny speck of dust or splinter, while the beam (or log) represents a massive fault.

The Message: Jesus advises individuals to first address their own significant faults (”remove the plank”) before attempting to correct the smaller issues in others.

Context: It encourages focusing on personal spiritual growth and integrity rather than judging others.

Related Concept: This is often paired with the saying, “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone”.

Morals matter because as a basic they represent just and civilized norms of behaviour. And morals must equally be applied to everyone.

I find myself abused by people because I apply the same principles of justice, rule of law, democracy, human rights, rules of war and common human decency to Iran as I do to everyone else. Indeed, I apply them to the Palestinian Resistance and to Hamas because that is how principles must be applied. To some it seems that is a crime because those being accorded their rights are Muslims.

Sure, Iran is a theocracy but that is the business of the Iranians. Sure Iran is conservative, patriarchal and repressive in many ways toward females, but that is the business of Iranians.

India is also patriarchal, conservative and highly repressive toward females, often far worse than one finds in Muslim majority countries, but that is the business of Indians.

Yes, we can and should condemn wrongs where they are done but we never have the right to invade and destroy other countries in order to impose our values on others. I mean, go back a century or so and the West had the same attitudes toward females.

And one could argue that the Western world has gone too far, so far that it betrays females far more than Muslims could ever do. I mean we allow males, chemically and surgically deformed, to claim they are women and that is a total degradation of females. Worse, we let them compete pretending to be women in sport knowing that genetically they have an unfair edge. Even worse, horrifyingly so, we enable little children in mental illness by encouraging them to believe they were born in the wrong body and then, to make the original crime even worse, we allow them to be surgically and chemically deformed in pursuit of that psychotic belief.

And we let babies be cooked up in laboratories and sold like ice-cream, forever denied either a biological mother or father or both and sometimes denied either a mother or a father as if such ancient realities can be dismissed and denied without price. To be fair, such amoral systems have also been picked up in non-Western cultures but it is the West which has made them possible and which utilises them at production line levels.

While we rightly respect same-sex relationships we wrongly allow and encourage them to be seen as completely equal to and no different from marriage between a man and a woman.

The point remains, that unless we apply all principles equally to all people they do not exist. Either justice for everyone or there is no justice. Either rules based order or there are no rules and there is no order. Either human rights for absolutely everyone or there are no rights and no humanity.

If my greatest crime is defending the right of the Iranians to independence and freedom to decide their own culture, society, world and political systems then I am happy to be guilty.

If Iranians and some others have too much morality at work in their societies then we have far, far, far too little in our anything goes world. And see where it got us? When anything goes then it applies to everything and we have returned to the law of the jungle, might is right, domination by the powerful and a barbaric and amoral way of life.

As any psychologist will attest, children need boundaries in order to feel secure and to develop in psychologically healthy ways. That applies to humans in general to lesser degrees as we mature, but it applies all the same.

Morals are boundaries. Civilized rules of behaviour are boundaries. As humans we are hardwired to connect but fear often divides us. Abiding by civilized rules of behaviour helps hold us together, particularly when times are tough. This has always been the lure and power of religion. And it has always been the lure and power of political and social belief systems. We humans can easily go off the rails and never more so when we are devoid of ethics, morality, integrity and civilized human principles. Poor Israel is a classic example of just that. Everything we should not be. And sadly, so too now increasingly is the United States. As are its legion of gutless, cowardly, disgraceful, amoral allies, including Australia.

If we want to save our world we must first save ourselves and clearly identify the mote or plank in our own eyes.

That which we condemn in others is that which we deny in ourselves.

https://thought.is/why-its-important-to-understand-that-we-hate-others-for-what-we-hate-about-ourselves/