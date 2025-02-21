One of the most confusing and indeed shocking things in recent times has been the inability of seemingly reasonable, educated, intelligent people to sensibly and rationally assess situations. I personally know too many. And this is not about disagreeing with me, it is about failing to uphold civilized principles of justice, human rights and decency.

From the huge numbers who fell for the Covid scam to those who believe Climate Change theory for which there is no evidence, and those who are seeking to defend one of the worst genocides in modern history by Israel in Occupied Palestine, there is a glaring lack of reason and indeed intelligent assessment of the available facts and a total betrayal of civilized principles even as aspiration if not reality.

Are more people truly more stupid? Any ability to question as the Covid fearmongering began and then to do the research made it clear that the virus was not a threat to most people, the old and very sick always being vulnerable to everything, including the common cold, and that the Covid Vaccine was not only highly experimental, but was not a vaccine, but gene therapy, the definition being changed to protect the guilty. So, the facts were there but ignored by the majority.

We see similar things with the colonial genocide in Occupied Palestine. Israelis have some excuse because they have been brainwashed from birth, for three generations, to hate and kill Palestinians and to remain totally ignorant of the facts surrounding this historical injustice. But when supporters, particularly non-Jewish supporters who have not been brainwashed by the religion or its culture to support Israel right or wrong, are doing it, the question looms, WHY IS THIS HAPPENING?

Again, any research on the issue makes it very clear the Israeli military colonial occupiers of Palestine are the aggressors and oppressors and the Palestinians are the innocent victims who have suffered a truly sadistically cruel and bestially savage occupation for 76 years. The facts are not hard to find. Israeli and international human rights and aid groups have been documenting it all since 1947 when the Zionists and Jews invaded Palestine.

And even the brainwashed who believe all the fantasies of Israeli/Jewish rights to Palestine can hardly deny the reality of the genocidal slaughter Zionists, Israelis and Jews have inflicted for eight decades on Palestine, and never more savagely than in the last 16 months. The images tell it all. A photo is worth a thousand words.

But still we are told by the apologists, it is all the fault of Hamas; they use civilians as human shields; they use hospitals, schools, homes as military bases so the Israelis have to bomb such places even though hundreds, mostly women and children, die, etc. etc. etc. In the case of Palestine and Covid, Fear is the driver for many people and the weapon used by those seeking to profit. But why are so many so easily manipulated in the name of fear?

How can anyone ever support genocide? There are no reasons to defend genocide and can never be? So why is it happening? Why are so many so easily frightened they are incapable of rational thought?

As Occam’s Razor would declare, the simplest answer is most likely to be the correct answer, and perhaps humans in this age are truly more stupid or have less capacity for optimal brain function. One look at US Presidents Biden and now Trump would attest to that. Indeed, one look at many world leaders and politicians would attest to that.

Could the reason be that brain function has been significantly affected and diminished in the past half century?

Given the massive increase in Autism in children and Dementia and Alzheimer’s in general, it would appear that something is affecting our brains and none of it is good. There is solid evidence that the massively increased rate of vaccination, particularly in children, in the past 50 years has an impact on the brain and Aluminium used as an Adjuvant in most vaccines plays a part. From 2-3 at older ages in the early Seventies a recommended schedule for a child today is 50 vaccinations in the first five years of life beginning in utero and within hours of birth and rising to more than 80 by the age of 18. The same for the more heavily vaccinated adult population although older generations missed the childhood onslaught against immature immune systems, which are critical for optimal brain development.’ The immune system matures around puberty.

The immune system, particularly the gut, which is critical for optimal brain development, are impacted, often adversely, by vaccination. The gut and brain originate from the same clump of tissue in the embryo. As the embryo evolves and grows, the brain moves to one end and the gut moves down the opposite end. Logic and common sense, and even science-medicine as it adds to its knowledge, would say they remain connected. A healthy gut means a healthy brain and a healthy immune system. Gastrointestinal disorders are common in Autistic individuals particularly as Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and that fact was recognised by the later maligned and professionally destroyed scientist, Dr Andrew Wakefield. NB: whatever views one may have on Dr Wakefield I would suggest you read the research he and his team documented and which has been validated by others at later dates.

The other factor to take its toll on the human gut and therefore the human brain is the overuse of antibiotics. Not only are they prescribed for trivial reasons in the name of Maybe Medicine, or officially as prophylactic, but all vaccines contain antibiotics and they are fed by the truckload to animals and poultry on factory farms. Antibiotic means anti-life and antibiotics kill not just that deemed to be ‘bad’ bacteria, but also that known to be ‘good’ bacteria on which the gut in particular, depends for its health.

But perhaps even more critical has been the invention of the cult of Lo or No Fat. This fad has had a massive impact on Western diets for 40-60 years, significantly so in the past 30 years. The brain is 70% fat and even more important, Myelin, which is an insulating layer, or sheath that forms around nerves, including those in the brain and spinal cord, is made up of protein and fatty substances. This myelin sheath allows electrical impulses to transmit quickly and efficiently along the nerve cells. If myelin is damaged, these impulses slow down.

For millions of years human ate diets high in animal or fish fats. Fat helps the body absorb vitamin A, vitamin D and vitamin E. These vitamins are fat-soluble, which means they can only be absorbed with the help of fats. LoNoFat diets may well play a part in the increase in Cancer and auto-immune diseases.

The animal fat approach is supported by the reality of archaeological, ethnographic, and historical evidence that for 1–2 million years before the invention of agriculture humans were omnivorous hunter-gatherers consuming animal tissues including fat (Richards and Trinkaus 2009; Sponheimer and Dufour 2009; Stiner and Munro 2011; Ungar and Sponheimer 2011. https://www.publish.csiro.au/AN/fulltext/AN13536

The most primitive peoples recognised the value of fat, no doubt having empirically observed its beneficial effects physically and mentally. The stone-age nomadic hunter-gatherers in Australia were seen to value fats, especially kidney fat from humans, and cannibalised bodies dripping their fat to be collected by the diners. Australian native animals are generally low in fat so thousands of years of observation created a value for Fat in the diet.

But in our modern Western world, NO-FAT-LO-FAT became an obsession, driven by the science-medical industries and the market always keen to sell something new and make money in the name of fear and gullibility. Remember when they sold margarine, chemically concocted in a laboratory and originally invented as a form of machinery grease, and said it was better than whipped milk, otherwise known as butter? The seed oils so commonly used today were invented as machine lubricants. You can sell anything to humans it seems.

The FAT FEAR campaign was invented by science-medicine who believed, with inadequate knowledge of physiology and no appreciation for common sense and history, that a low-fat diet was important for heart disease prevention and weight loss.

“By the 1960s, the low-fat diet began to be touted not just for high-risk heart patients, but as good for the whole nation. After 1980, the low-fat approach became an overarching ideology, promoted by physicians, the federal government, the food industry, and the popular health media. Many Americans subscribed to the ideology of low fat, even though there was no clear evidence that it prevented heart disease or promoted weight loss. Ironically, in the same decades that the low-fat approach assumed ideological status, Americans in the aggregate were getting fatter, leading to what many called an obesity epidemic. Nevertheless, the low-fat ideology had such a hold on Americans that skeptics were dismissed. Only recently has evidence of a paradigm shift begun to surface, first with the challenge of the low-carbohydrate diet and then, with a more moderate approach, reflecting recent scientific knowledge about fats.” https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18296750/

The oldest part of the brain, the Reptilian or Primal Brain, has been around for as long as humans have been around. We could take a guess that it is probably the strongest and most resilient part of the brain. And this seems to be the dominant brain function in many today. Instinct and fear rule thoughts and actions with no place for the higher cognitive functions to manage, control, or influence them. Is our Reptilian brain the default position when newer parts of the brain malfunction? It is perhaps our human factory reset which would explain the stone-age mentality of many humans today.

In the triune brain model, the basal ganglia are referred to as the reptilian or primal brain. This structure is in control of our innate and automatic self-preserving behavior patterns, which ensure our survival and that of our species. The primal brain is also in charge of, what are often referred to as, the four Fs: Feeding, Fighting, Fleeing, and Fucking. Behaviour patterns include defense of self, family, and personal property, physical communication as opposed to mental communication, all of which seem to be dominant traits at work in our world far too often. Waging war is totally about self, family, personal property and physical power.

The newest part of the brain is the neocortex, which is present in mammals, and is responsible for higher cognitive functions such as reasoning and decision making, and that is what seems to be lacking in so many today. The neocortex is the new kid on the brain block and probably lacks the enduring capacity of the truly ancient Primal Brain with millions more years of experience and challenges. Our human evolution has retained this core capacity, this physiological foundation, but brain development has set us on a higher path toward reason and self-discipline to manage, direct and control our most base instincts.

It is this capacity for higher cognitive function and reasoning which seems to have declined in human beings and particularly in the Western world which has been most greatly impacted by LoNoFat hysteria, over-vaccination, over-medication and factory production of animals as food. In general, poor diet, lower in nutrition and massively higher rates of toxic medical treatments must impact our brains.

From centuries where humans were striving to be better than they had been and to put in place civilized principles to control the worst and most base of human nature, we have degenerated to a time when there are no principles in too many people and none in those who form our Governments. This reality is never more clearly expressed and revealed than in the State of Israel and worse, in the United States and too many other Western nations.

Where are the great minds and impressive intelligences of the past? Certainly not in politics, or indeed in the fields of science and medicine beyond a few rare exceptions. Base levels of human function are at work, with instinct driving everything and conscious reasoning not only dismissed but often decried.

Whatever the cause, we really do seem to live in an Age of Stupid and if we do not learn to understand why, it may well be the last Age in which humans get to live.