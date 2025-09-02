How to Justify the Genocide in Palestine: 11 Essential Corporate Media Writing Tips

August 30, 2025 Articles, Commentary

By Roger Sheety

Are you an aspiring corporate media journalist? Do you long for the warm embrace of “legacy media” respectability (and the steady income that comes with it), but are worried about how to cover and write about sensitive topics like Palestine, genocide, and the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of women, men, children, and the elderly? If so, this article is for you!

In the following eleven essential tips with real-life examples from “real journalists”, you will learn how to use weak, passive-voice language, pretend to be objective, avoid historical facts, whitewash obvious war crimes, and much more. Let’s get started!

Always Use the Passive Voice.

Remember all those great language and grammar lessons from elementary school and high school about writing clearly and using the active voice? Completely forget about them when writing for corporate media. Your teachers were all idiots. For example, when Israel bombs Palestinians in their own homes, murders unarmed Palestinians, or kills journalists, always use the passive voice. This is especially important in headline writing.

Thus, rather than “Journalism remains a lifeline in Gaza even as Israel kills scores of reporters in its genocide”, instead write “Journalism remains a lifeline in Gaza even as scores of reporters are killed.”

The first example is far too clear and concise. The second example, however, is muddy and unclear. Who is killing all these journalists in Gaza and why? It’s a mystery. Using the passive voice obscures facts, provides cover for the perpetrator, and confuses your readers, which is exactly the goal of corporate media when reporting on Israel’s countless war crimes in Palestine and throughout West Asia for the last eight decades.

Use the Magical Words.

Remember to use the magical words and phrases such as “Hamas-run”, “terrorist”, “Iranian-backed”, and “Hezbollah stronghold” to justify Israel’s mass murders and assassinations. In the West, these are all very bad words (especially “Hamas”), and you can use them to excuse pretty much all of Israel’s war crimes. Such magical words will also help you to wash the blood off your hands after a hard day’s work in the newsroom.

For instance, this article is primarily about how Israel massacred more than 45 ethnically cleansed Palestinians sheltering in tents in Rafah. Women, children, and men were literally burned alive from Israeli airstrikes. Truly horrific, right? But wait, just a few paragraphs in, the writer states: “The health ministry in the Hamas-controlled area said about half of the dead were women, children and older adults.” Thus, a simple phrase—“Hamas-controlled area”—now provides the Zionist state cover. Poor Israel; they were just going after the evil Hamas and they made a mistake murdering all those people.

You can also use these other magical words to justify Israeli bombings of Palestinian hospitals, schools, mosques, churches, bakeries, and playgrounds: “Hamas-run health ministry”, “Hamas-run school”, “Hamas-run mosque”, “Hamas-run church”, “Hamas-run bakery”, “Hamas-run children’s playground”, and even “Hamas camera”. See how easy that is?

Promote Zionist Propaganda.

When pushing Zionist propaganda, especially atrocity propaganda, don’t forget the always reliable “Israel says…”, “Israeli officials say…”, or the “IDF says…” to feign objectivity and disinterestedness. Of course, as we all know, Israel never lies. Thus, when Israel said that Hamas beheaded 40 babies and committed mass rapes on October 7, 2023, it was obviously telling the truth even though it provided no credible evidence for such grisly crimes. And even when you are repeatedly proven wrong about such propaganda by the alternative media, it doesn’t matter—the important thing here is that you published it and it’s already out there for the masses to see. You can always excuse yourself later on because, you know, it was “Israeli officials” who said it—not you or your employer. Cool, right?

As well, carefully avoid references to those same alternative media news websites, which are busy doing real journalism like reporting what is actually happening with clear language, and debunking the atrocity propaganda that you publish verbatim and accept at face value from the Israeli government. These alternative media are bad, and make you look foolish and incompetent (which you are).

Never Use the Word “Palestine” to Refer to Palestine.

Despite 4000 years of historical documents, including maps, photos, and references by the Greek historian and geographer Herodotus dating back to the 5th century BCE, Palestine never existed in the past according to Israel and its apologists and, therefore, it does not exist today. Also, try to avoid using the word “Palestinian”. For instance, always refer to Palestinians in Gaza as “Gazans” only, while referring to Palestinians in Israel as “Israeli Arabs” even though they are blood relatives to Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and throughout the region and are separated from them through Israel’s apartheid walls and laws.

If you accidentally use the word Palestinian when referring to Palestinians, never ever mention them as being indigenous to the land even though they have been living there for millennia. This is a very big no-no in the corporate media. Instead, hint that they are only “Arabs” who came from other Arab places (like the desert or something) when “the Jews made Israel bloom”. This will excuse the constant ethnic cleansing that Palestinians have been subjected to by Zionists for the last eight decades. It will also help ease your troubled conscience at night.

Don’t Use the Word Genocide for Israel’s Genocidal Actions.

This is a bad word and is only reserved for the official enemies of the United States, such as Iran, Russia, and China. The allies of the United States, like Germany, France, the UK, Canada, Australia, and (especially) Israel, never commit genocide—except that all these states have at one time or another actually committed genocide (Germany twice).

Of course, it doesn’t matter that many scholars of genocide have repeatedly stated Israel is committing genocide, nor does it matter that Israeli officials themselves constantly make genocidal statements. Yes, these are easily verifiable historical facts, but we don’t discuss those in corporate media because history only begins when the United States (and its vassals) says so. This leads us to the next tip.

Remember that Nothing Happened before October 7.

As per the United States government, history in this context begins on October 7, 2023. Nothing of note happened in Israel and West Asia before that. There was no Nakba in 1948 in Palestine, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were not ethnically cleansed from their land, there were no massacres of Palestinians by Zionist militias, and hundreds of ancient Palestinian villages and towns were not systematically razed to the ground. There was no military occupation of the West Bank and Gaza that has gone on for 58 years, and there was no siege on Gaza with constant Israeli bombardments (such as “Operation Cast Lead” [2008-2009], “Operation Pillar of Defense” [2012], and “Operation Protective Edge” [2014]), which killed thousands of Palestinians, maimed many more for life, and left the Strip unlivable.

Israel was quietly murdering Palestinians and stealing their land, and Palestinians were quietly dying. Syria was quietly falling apart due to brutal U.S. sanctions and continual Israeli bombings, Lebanon was an economic disaster (also due to U.S. sanctions), Yemen was quietly being starved, and Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan were peacefully brutalizing their own respective populations, keeping them in place under the imperial boot. Everything was just going great. If you don’t believe me, here is what U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said a week before October 7, 2023: “The Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades.” See? And then Hamas ruined it all.

Avoid Key, Concrete, Contextual Terms.

Try your best not to use terms such as settler-colonialism, Zionism, apartheid, and imperialism, even though all of these apply precisely to Israel. Remember, your readers are cretins and don’t know how to use the internet to look up things. Instead, use vague, flabby, and even racist terms that come straight from the Israeli government, such as “Jewish and democratic state”, “Jewish state”, “demographic threat”, and the always reliable, “Israel lives in a tough neighborhood”.

Additionally, emphasize religion over politics and international law. Use the often-repeated, tiresome phrase “Jerusalem is a holy site to three Abrahamic religions…” blah blah blah when Palestinians living there for centuries are being ethnically cleansed from their homes. This makes it seem like an ancient, mythical religious problem without solutions, rather than a political, human rights issue with practical solutions and legal frameworks governing them, such as the right of return, which is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international humanitarian law.

Never Use the Term “Ethnic Cleansing”.

Israel never ethnically cleanses Palestinians from their homes and land. When U.S.-made bombs and bullets are falling on their heads, Palestinians simply run away for some reason, maybe because of that mysterious “cycle of violence” or because someone else (like Arab governments, not Israel) told them to leave. Also, don’t mention the fact that all civilians forced from their homes and land during war are, according to international law, allowed to return after the cessation of hostilities (see tip no. 7).

Never Use the Phrase “Corporate Media”.

Studiously avoid the term “corporate media.” It is irrelevant that there is now a more than 50-year body of work critiquing corporate media, including landmark books like Covering Islam by Edward Said, Inventing Reality by Michael Parenti, and Manufacturing Consent by Edward S. Herman and Noam Chomsky (to name only a few). Ignore all of that. You are part of the “legacy media” damn it. The “legacy media” has a great and lengthy legacy of manufacturing consent for genocide, U.S. imperialism, European settler-colonialism, rape, and countless other horrors over the last 500 years. It’s something to be truly proud of.

Don’t Use the Word Resistance (for Palestinians).

Never refer to the resistance to Israeli/US/Western terrorism and imperial plunder as the resistance. Instead, refer to them as “terrorists” (it doesn’t matter that Hamas is not in fact a “terrorist group” and that this term has no real, agreed-upon meaning within international law). Don’t forget, the Palestinian resistance is not an indigenous liberation movement (like in Algeria, South Africa, Vietnam, Korea, and China, for example) even though it shares almost exactly the same characteristics of all those other struggles for freedom.

The Palestinian members of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Fatah (Palestinian National Liberation Movement), the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) (among others) apparently all come from Mars or the moon, but not from Palestine even though they were born there, have been ethnically cleansed from their homes, and have had multiple members of their families slaughtered by Israel—which is exactly why they joined the resistance after their demands for justice were ignored, dismissed, or mocked.

Wait until it’s Too Late to Do Real Journalism.

Yes, you read that right. During the final stages of a genocide, when hundreds of thousands have perished, and when the destruction in Gaza due to relentless carpet bombing simply cannot be avoided—that’s when you can ignore all the above points (well, most of them—keep using “Hamas” as a bad word) and start actually reporting the truth.

It’s true that this approach in any other field of work will get you fired instantly, but remember, we’re talking about corporate media here. Doing propaganda for the U.S. empire and its vassal states is actually quite rewarding until the reality of Western barbarism becomes too much to cover up.

If you’ve simply forgotten how to do real journalism on Palestine due to all those years of groveling to the US and Israeli governments, then read, for example, The Palestine Chronicle, Electronic Intifada, and Mondoweiss (but don’t credit them).

Concluding Thoughts: Mediocrity and Incompetence Pay Well

There you have it—the eleven top tips on how to justify genocide in Palestine (and get away with it). If you closely follow these tips, you will no doubt have a long, mediocre, and financially rewarding career in corporate media.

Remember, don’t think about things too much, ignore the obvious evidence, and always do as you’re told by your managing editors (who are also always doing as they’re told by their superiors). I wish you all the worst in your endeavors!

– Roger Sheety is an editor and writer, and has published essays and articles for The Palestine Chronicle and the Middle East Eye focusing on Palestine. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.