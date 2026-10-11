I do not make that statement in a generic sense applying to Judaism or all Jews. There are always exceptions, but instead to apply symbolism and mythical understanding to the reality of the Zionist State which claims to represent every Jew on earth, and by extension, their religion.

Gilad Atzmon makes the point constantly that Judaism and Zionism cannot be separated. He is an Israeli-born British saxophonist, novelist, political activist, and writer. https://www.facebook.com/gilad.atzmon/

And the reality is most Jews have supported and funded the Israeli State, ignoring or denying the horrifying atrocities and terrorism in its conception, foundation and function for a century. Yes some have always rejected and condemned but they always were and largely remain a trivial minority, despite growing numbers since it became impossible to ignore the genocide, in terms of calling Israel to account. Dangerously so for Judaism and humanity.

We are all of us, to varying degrees, as individuals, religions, systems influenced and at times controlled by archetypal forms or energies, once called Gods, Spirits, Fates, Daemons and more.



What is at work in Judaism and Zionism and Israel and its supporters which has made such levels of bestial savagery and sadistic cruelty acceptable? What archetypal force is at work in the State, society, culture and religion which has created such levels of depravity and barbarism toward non-Jews?

I want to make it clear - it is not that other religions, States, cultures, societies, groups, have not reached such levels of depravity, although worse would be hard to find, but that such singular and cruel sadistic savagery, particularly targeting children, has been less common in recent centuries and in what we call the modern world, the West. This barbarity has not come from some less developed tribal, dirt-poor group, desperately trying to survive, but by educated, very wealthy people who say they are a Western democracy and who have had the security of American billions and weapons to secure their colonial State.

Palestine is the Holy Land, and sacred to the two major religions, Christianity and Islam, who make up more than half of humanity. What happens in Palestine, once it is known by the world, as it is since October 7, 2023, matters in ways sadistic savagery in some tribal backwater may not. The lesson if you like is harder to ignore even if the suffering is equal and deserving of attention.

There is no doubt it is all far, far worse because Ziorael is in essence a Cult; insular, paranoid, ignorant, inbred and unchallenged by the world at large. But what has made it the monster that it is and why has the world allowed it to be the monster that it is and always has been?

Is there a lesson for all of us that THERE BUT FOR THE GRACE OF ANY GOD GO I?

Were they chosen to demonstrate to we slow human learners, our destiny if we failed to abide by and defend principles of humanity: rule of law, human rights, justice, common human decency?

Our mythic history abounds with stories to remind us of how easily we can go wrong. I follow no religion but the Ten Commandments remain a wise, sensible and necessary set of rules for human beings, which, if followed would never have allowed the conception of an Israel in the first place, let alone nearly a century of murder, rape, theft, destruction, torture and terrorism.

The most relevant Commandments.

Thou shalt not kill!

Thou shalt not commit adultery!

Thou shalt not steal!

Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor!

Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s house, nor his farm, nor his cattle, nor anything that is his!

What Israel is and does in the name of Jews is not how any sane human would choose to live. It is not a world we would wish for our children. In a world of technology we are forced to look closely at the worst that human beings can be in the blood-drenched horror of Palestine. The land called Holy for thousands of years is our teacher, raising a head adorned with a crown of thorns created by its genocidal occupier. Reminding us of what awaits if we do not abide by just principles. This terrible suffering by so many will not be wasted if we learn.

The following article explores how base and barbaric our human nature can become if we do not abide by civilized and humane principles for everyone.

Shooting And Craving: On NAZA And The Mediated Obscene

October 10, 2026

The documentary film by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor follows the predictable script of the regretful soldier, but the subjects in NAZA express something darker: mourning the loss of power.

Abdaljawad Omar

Mondoweiss

There is a Hebrew phrase that has been etched into Israeli culture and is perhaps one of its most authentic expressions. The phrase is yorim ve-bochim, or “shooting and crying,” and it has become a staple of Israeli cultural production. Its first iteration is dated to a novella written in the wake of the Zionist forces’ deliberate expulsion and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in 1948, what we Palestinians call the Nakba. The novella Khirbet Khizeh, written by S. Yizhar and named after a fictional Palestinian village, follows a young soldier as he attempts both to belong fully to a unit tasked with “ethnically cleansing” the village and to grapple with guilt and moral uncertainty. The soldier decides to defer the reckoning to a later date, to finish the job and then do the emotional labor.

Over half a century, the genre has acquired its own conventions: it usually features a sensitive Israeli soldier who delivers an elegiac voiceover and admits to crimes only when the admission can no longer change anything. Yizhar’s novella itself played a big role in shaping the writing of a generation of Israeli authors, and many Israeli films, including Waltz with Bashir and The Law in These Parts, and even the sloppy Fauda. All of them feature elements of the “shooting and crying” trope.

These works are made by people who remained committed to the Zionist ideal of land and sovereign power exclusively for Jews, but who still struggled to mitigate the toll that a colonial project exacts on the “soul” of its agents, hardening their moral aptitude and producing a soulless, masculine, and unbothered militant figure. In many ways, one can read this genre as a fear of what they will become as they unleash violence and participate in the eradication and destruction of Palestinian life.

So, when I went to watch NAZA, I was ready for this transaction. I expected to watch Israeli soldiers reckon with the crimes they committed and display remorse. I expected to watch Israelis redeem themselves through the performative moral gestures of confession, and through complex takes on necessity, politics, and moral cost. My suspicion was, here we go again, another movie where Israelis emerge as more interesting, more human, and more capable of a full range of feelings, while Palestinians remain the “primitives” serving as background to the civilized creatures who shoot and cry.

What I found instead was something more harrowing and more honest. The subjects are hidden out of fear of Israeli criminal prosecution: not for committing crimes against Palestinians, but for confessing to those crimes and making the confessions public.

We do not hear their voices, and we are told that, as they sit on rooftops across Tel Aviv, most of the confessors are “liberal,” upper-class types, the sensitive Israelis the 1949 novella depicted. These are not the crude settlers who kill in the name of the coming messiah; they are the secular liberal humanists who, as one of the anonymized protagonists of the film claims, “do not hate the Arabs.”

My first reaction, beyond anger and a grief that bordered on shock, was a thought I distrusted even as I had it: that there is something to be said for Ben-Gvir when he is set beside these yoga-practicing, avocado-eating, sourdough-baking software engineers from Tel Aviv.

Let me be clear and leave no room for misunderstanding. Ben-Gvir and his ilk are the scum of the earth, but their racism, sense of supremacy, and contempt for Palestinian life are declared and, in many ways, displayed in their full truth, without hesitation. What disturbs in the confessions of these Israelis is not only the resemblance to Eichmann — meaning the “thoughtlessness” and banality of evil in the procedures that the Israeli war machine has perfected, embedding violence in machinic systems and mathematical equations — but is also the absence of a moral reckoning with such crimes, beyond explanations of what they did and how they did it.

Yes, we get the “I couldn’t take this anymore,” or the silence when Yuval Abraham confronts them with the contradiction between claiming that “you do not hate Arabs” and belonging to units responsible for most of the deaths in Gaza. But what truly disturbs is the sense of “enjoyment” that comes across subtly in the subtext of what is being confessed. The enjoyment in being a quasi-divine authority who gets to decide on who lives and who dies, the sense of pleasure at watching videos of a child’s corpse being eaten by a dog.

We are told by these Israelis that the machine is good, because if decisions were left to humans, the deaths would be more. The machine is a restraint — an efficient way of killing, yes, but a restraint all the same. We are told that it was like a “video game,” and while the army wanted to bring in a psychologist, there was “no need for it.”

The Israeli confession here has become cruder and less sensitive, bearing all the fatigue of an army corps that relies on machines to do its thinking. The system is larger than any one of them: “I am only a cog in a larger machine.” At the outset, these statements could seem like self-justification, placed to advance the classic Israeli line in which one cries over what had to be done. But here the confession seems to ask something else: “Should I be sorry for enjoying what I have done?” It might be a genocide; it might, as one of the interviewees says, resemble the Nazis, but should one be sorry for feeling a sense of all-encompassing power?

The Israeli confession here seems less assured of its moral direction, incapable of exulting as the Ben-Gvirs do after they shoot, and equally incapable of the crying that the classic Israeli non-apology once offered. Today, these are confessions that speak of an addiction, and of a realization, among some of the anonymized figures we hear, that their addiction to mediated forms of killing, and their decision to “cleanse,” “clear,” “kill,” “snipe,” “maim,” and “destroy,” might be unhealthy.

Throughout the conversation that Abraham brings to the fore, there is a craving for the power to decide a family’s fate and a sense of catharsis in the work they have done. A sense of addiction is made apparent by the words of one confessor, who speaks of all the hormones at play in completing a mission and moving on to the next. One building down, another to go. These men experienced this sense of power mostly behind screens, sitting in offices and watching the destruction they wrought upon the whole of Gaza.

This is the inversion of the old genre that Israeli culture produced. Shooting and crying offered the Israeli subject advance forgiveness, as long as the Israeli could cry for the crimes that “Arabs” made them do. NAZA’s confessors claim little in this specific form. What comes out in their confessions is a dependency, the ordinary brush with the drug of the divine, and then its withdrawal when the service ends and the machine releases the “engineer” or the intelligence officer back to the cafés of bustling Tel Aviv. If there is mourning, it is for this loss of power.

This is also why the language of addiction should be handled with care and qualified. An addict evokes some pity, perhaps even an intervention from close friends and family. These men and women chose, daily and for months on end, to kill en masse. Yes, it became a habit, perhaps even second nature, but they chose it. The apparatus they worked within removed them, as far as possible, from facing their victims, and gave them both a spectacle and a heightened sense of themselves as people who could shape worlds and lives. They enjoyed it. Arendt’s Eichmann felt no appetite for his work, and that absence was her point. What these confessors describe is thoughtlessness and banality with an excited pulse.

Shooting and crying promised Israelis redemption, even if deferred. Shooting and craving makes no such promise; it leaves its subjects wanting more, and it does not console us, the Palestinians. What remains are two archetypes of Israelis bound to the army and its killing machine: those who kill in the name of the end times and a God to come, and those who take pleasure in cosplaying as God.