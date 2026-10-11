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Roslyn Ross
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https://www.facebook.com/reel/1710965973663453

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Sylvia M. Demarest's avatar
Sylvia M. Demarest
6d

Heart wrenching and well said, Roslyn, and all of this is made possible by the power of capital. Without the power of money and capital behind the scenes, none of these horrors would be possible, including most wars. The power of capital, an ancient power, also makes meaningful reform impossible.

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