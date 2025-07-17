There is always a reason for everything and it is in identifying and understanding the reasons that we gain insight and a level of ability to put to right what is wrong.

No aware person on planet earth today can deny the criminally insane factors at work in Israeli society and its supporters. When people, as we have seen, gloat, boast, rejoice and cheer about the murder and maiming of children, we know they have reached a level of depravity like no other.

When a society hates so much they are prepared to torture - including children; rape - including children; murder - particularly children, we know they are severely mentally ill. And when the worst of atrocities are committed and then filmed and shared, with not a shred of remorse, guilt, or conscience to be seen, we know we are being confronted with the worst of human nature and it must be called to account.

Increasingly, all sane, informed and decent people, including a few Jews, know that for the horrors to end, it is the Zionist Israeli State which must end. They know that for Judaism to recover and restore the best of itself as a religion, Israel must be totally dismantled and Zionism eradicated. They know that Israelis and their supporters are incapable of acting with reason, conscience, sanity and compassion and that the eradication of Israel, the psychopathic State of Hate, must be imposed by the world at large. Because so many Governments, particularly the US, are controlled by Zionist/Israeli/Jewish agendas, it falls to ordinary people, the public, to maintain condemnation of Israel and to boycott its products and demand the end of its existence.

The following article by Gilad Atzmon, makes some salient points in regard to the dysfunctional nature of Judaic beliefs and their use, if not exploitation by the atheist and supremacist political movement of Zionism. Yes, there is a Zionistic aspect to Judaism and within Christianity, but Israeli Zionism is a different beast entirely and should not be confused or conflated with religious Zionism. Having said that, only when religious Zionism is contained within Judaic dogma, and controlled within the teachings, can it be tolerated.

The combination of a religious belief in supremacism, in the superiority of followers, woven tightly together with a belief in persecution and victimhood and all the paranoia that creates, has created the horror that is the Israeli State.

Israel was founded by hate and fear-filled paranoid colonists who in order to seek to justify their occupation of Palestine, had a visceral need to maintain the hate and fear, to create a situation where Israelis would be prepared to commit the worst of atrocities in order to convince themselves that they were safe.

And yet, for the paranoid there can never be a safe place. A monster enemy must be found or the paranoia has no reason to exist. And since it invented itself, Israel has been consciously and unconsciously creating enemies to maintain the great Lie that it is Jews who are threatened and only Jews whose lives are at risk.

I have no doubt this religious culture of paranoia, fanned by the flames of fascist Zionism, is at work in every Jew who has ever supported Israel and its atrocities. Israel has been, so they thought in deranged fashion, someone to run when the world again turns on Jews. Ignoring the reality that for many Jews throughout the centuries most of the world did not turn on them and, where it did, Jews were a part of the problem. But all of that is far too rational for religious dogma or those who believe as eternal victims they are singular, exceptional and superior to all other humans.

What must also be taken into account is that we unconsciously believe many things and may remain consciously totally unaware of these beliefs. After thousands of years of religious teaching and the community and family culture which is the result of those teachings, all Jews, to varying degrees, would hold unconsciously such paranoid beliefs. The power of the unconscious is far greater than that of the conscious mind although becoming aware of what we believe or might believe can help to dilute the power of the unconscious mind and subconscious drivers.

Within the hermetic and cult environment of the State of Israel, such beliefs have become even more powerful and their presence unconsciously and consciously in most if not all Jews, explains why so many Jews, for so long, have defended, protected and funded the State of Israel despite its shocking atrocities and inhuman practices which betray Judaism as a religion.

As Gideon Levy, Israeli journalist said and I paraphrase: Scratch the skin of an Israeli and you will find these beliefs at work. He was talking about their beliefs as a chosen people, as superior humans, as having a right to Palestine and the belief that Palestinians are subhuman because they are non-Jews.

I think it is fair to say, scratch the skin of any Jew, and you will find some or all of the paranoid beliefs are present, to lesser and greater degrees. If they are unconsciously at work, the individual will deny them vigorously and be totally sincere in that denial because the unconscious is beyond consciousness. We can explore the unconscious to some degree through observing random thoughts, actions, fears, phobias and synchronicities. Freudian slips of course. We can also write down sayings we have heard in our family from parents, grandparents, anyone and everyone and beliefs that others had and have even if we disagree with them violently. The more violently we disagree the more likely those beliefs hold a powerful place in our unconscious. The subconscious is more readily accessible and can provide insights as can dreams.

The unconscious mind holds deeply repressed or instinctual material, whereas the subconscious contains thoughts, memories, and feelings that can be brought to conscious awareness with some effort.

When the unconscious and conscious minds of many are at work, there is a communal madness, an insanity which most cannot detect because it is their normal. This is the power of the cult at work. The videos Israelis have made which clearly demonstrate gloating and boasting, over their sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery toward non-Jews, the Palestinians in particular, reveal the unconscious face of a paranoid, psychopathic and narcissistic religion, society, State and culture.



The insane do not know they are insane and more so when the lunatics are running the asylum as has been the case for Israel since it invented itself 77 years ago. There is no place for sanity when facts, reason, principles, ethics are rejected and unrecognised anyway. Sanity requires a level of clear, considered and balanced thinking with a capacity for objective perspective, particularly toward others.



Atzmon’s article strongly suggests that Israelis/Jews cannot save or change themselves and therefore the world must do it for them and to them. To bring healing to Judaism, Jews, Israelis, the Zionist State must be totally eradicated. If Israel had been an individual its actions would have had it locked up in an institution for the criminally insane by 1949.

Paranoia is a state of mind characterized by intense suspicion and mistrust of others, often to the point of delusion. Individuals experiencing paranoia may believe they are being targeted, harmed, or persecuted, even when there is no evidence to support these beliefs. It can range from mild, temporary feelings of suspicion to severe, persistent delusions that significantly impact daily life.

Key aspects of paranoia:

Suspicion and mistrust: A core feature of paranoia is the persistent belief that others are acting against them, with harmful intentions.

Persecutory delusions: Individuals may believe they are being targeted, watched, or followed, or that there is a conspiracy against them.

Distorted thinking: Paranoia can lead to irrational thoughts and beliefs, making it difficult to reason with the individual.

Anxiety and fear: These emotions are often heightened in individuals experiencing paranoia.

Impact on daily life: Paranoia can affect relationships, work, and social interactions, causing significant distress and impairment.

Causes and Risk Factors:

Gilad Atzmon

Digging into Jewish Existential Fear

One must have noticed that Jewish ethnic activists and their cronies in the media always demand one’s acknowledgment of ‘Israel’s right to exist’. Not many have pointed out that this demand is somehow peculiar let alone unusual. You won’t see French diplomats insisting upon your approval of France’s national existence, I have never seen British or American politicians insisting upon anyone else acknowledging their ‘right to be.’

The Early Zionist philosophy was driven by an existential fear. From its early days Zionism depicted itself as a ‘Holocaust shelter’ scenario, long before the Holocaust had actually happened (in fact, Zionism predates Nazism by at least two decades).

One of the reasons that Israeli real estate prices are insanely high, by any Western standard, is because many of the Israeli homes are owned by diaspora Jews who keep them empty as a future ‘Holocaust shelters.’ You may want to ask yourself how many normal human beings own a ‘Holocaust shelter’? The answer is, most likely, none.

Those who saw the destruction caused to buildings in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Ber Shiva by Iranian missiles were probably surprised by the low numbers of Israeli civilian fatalities. The explanation is that every modern home in Israel has a safe room built of enforced concrete . At a time of existential threat, the Jewish family seeks shelter in that room, sometimes for half a day. Yet again, you must ask yourself how many Goyim in London, Paris or NY posses an enforced concrete safe room in their home? Probably none.

The verdict is clear. Jewishness is entangled with existential fear. Jews somehow accept that their future existence is challenged.

At this stage, one may say, ‘Jews are genuinely threatened, look at their troubled history or persecution, pogroms, one holocaust and most certainly a few more to come..’

It is obviously a "chicken and egg scenario" , a situation where it seems impossible to determine which of two interdependent things came first. The Jewish existential fear or Humanity’s fatigue.

In order to grasp the meaning of Jewish fear and the history of the Jewish ongoing struggle to settle into harmonious relationships with the rest of humanity, we must look at the birth moment of the Judaic concept.

Judaism as we know it was born in Babylon. Jews in Babylon did pretty well for themselves and were advancing towards complete integration with Babylonian society. Some scholars point out that the Jewish conditions in Babylon were very similar to the Jewish situation in 19th century Europe and as such, the birth of Judaism was motivated by the same reasons that led to the birth of Zionism, ie, the fear of assimilation, the fear of Jewish identity being lost.

Exilic Religion

Judaism, as such, was formed in Babylon as an exilic religion. While most religions connect people to the universe around them, to the soil, the sea, the sky, the landscape, the neighbour, the community, the language, the local mythology, Judaism did the complete opposite. It connected the Jew to another land, to another soil, sky and sea, to another language and most important, to a private God. Judaism separated the Babylonian Jew from his/her neighbour and the community, the culture , the spirit. Judaism voluntarily otherised the Jew and planted a barrier between the Jew and his human and physical surrounding. Judaism basically planted a negation between the Jew and the Other, and if the Other is humanity, Judaism practically separated the Jew and the rest of humanity. In order to sustain that separation as an attractive choice, Choseness and racial fanaticism were introduced. The Jews became God’s favorite race. In the eyes of the Judaic concept, The Goy, or humanity if you like, became a lower class of beings

Rabbinical Judaism has always been aware of these fundamental issues with Judaism being exilic and misanthropic. Accordingly, it invested in segregation of Jewish life through strict religious litigation, blood line, kosher laws, ghetto walls,, etc.

European Jewish emancipation that started with the French Revolution shook the Jews. It introduced the concept of secularization and assimilation. The Jewish enlightenment (Haskalah ) motto (attributed mistakenly to Moses Mendelssohn) was, ‘be a Jew at your home and a Goy in the street’. It portrayed a duplicitous behavioural code. You lie to your God while at home and then deceive the Goy while in the street. Lying as a normative behavioural code induces existential fearfulness. It is the fear of being caught, it is the fear that the Other see you for what you are. It is what French psychoanalyst, Lacan, means by ‘The Unconscious is the Discourse of the Other’. It is the fear of the impotent man that everyone knows his secret and talks behind his back. The Jewish existential fear is fuelled by a certain level of confession or, at least, acknowledgment.

Early Zionism can be understood through such an acknowledgment/confession. It identified/diagnosed the ‘Jewish problem’ and offered to end this exilic nightmare once and for all. It promised to take the Jews away. To separate them from the Goyim. Zionism did better than any other Jewish intellectual movement in diagnosing the so called ‘Jewish problem’ or the Jewish ‘existential fear.’ It accepted that assimilation is not going to work as planned. Zionism predicted the holocaust. It wanted to save the Jews by removing their exilic feature from Jewishness by means of a ‘homecoming.’ But Zionism missed the most fundamental aspect of Jewishness. For the Jews to be Jews, a conflict must be sustained. It took the early Zionist pioneers days to make the indigenous people of Palestine their new Goyim. Zionist early agitators failed to recognise that it was Chosenness that united the Jews and it was chosenism that prevented the first pioneers from integrating into Palestine’s social fabric.

Zionism, as we know, was very quick to accomplish its prime official mission. The Zionist state was formed in 1948. Yet not much was left of the Zionist secular aspiration to make the Jews into a fearless normal authentic people or, as Zionists described it, ‘people like all other people.’

The Israelis are people like no other people. The Genocide that the Jewish State commits in Gaza with the astonishing 82% of Jewish Israeli support is something the world has never seen before. Being riddled with existential fear is, of course, driven by the acceptance that your existence is unacceptable. The Jewish demand to accept ‘Israel’s right to exist’ should be interpreted, psycho-analytically, as an acknowledgment of a doubt that such a ‘right’ is valid..

People correctly say about Israelis that ‘each of their accusations are a confession’. I would suggest that that this also applies for each of their demands. When they demand you to acknowledge their ‘right to exist’ they actually confess that this right is very shaky. The Jewish existential fear, as such, is driven by the acknowledgment that they, as a collective, are on the very wrong side of history. Needless to mention that the Gaza genocide and the way it is precepted by the rest of humanity has amplified the Jewish existential fear into a collective psychosis. The more brutal they are, the more fearful they are of the thought that the rest of humanity will turn against them and may, as well, be as brutal as they, themselves, happen to be.

What we are seeing here is a vicious circle that has been tormenting Jewish existence for centuries. I myself found only one way out of this vicious circle. It is not very original but it works. It is known as turning the other cheek. This suggestion got me crucified, and as far as I am aware, I was not the first one.