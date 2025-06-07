I wrote this poem five years ago and the ache of ancient Palestine has become greater agony.
Known since ancient times as The Holy Land, can Palestine lead all of us to a better place as people and world? Can redemption be found in the suffering of a crucified people, half of them children who do not deserve the evil inflicted upon them?
Can we find meaning and purpose to ensure that the evil inflicted on Palestine does not happen again?
As Palestine aches those are the questions we must ask ourselves.
PALESTINE ACHES
The dead have silent teeth and empty throats,
They have no voice with which to speak, to cry
of all the horrors they have seen and been and
known; to call for justice, freedom from the
***********
power of those who kill to claim what is not
theirs, the land of others, who suffocate children
in waves of dust and shredded metal moments,
where blood and tears and destiny are driven
**********
deep into the waiting earth; dressing broken
fragments of their lives, their souls, their
hearts, that costuming of evil which war does
primp and posture into place, for those who
**********
are the victims, for those who cannot speak,
and for whom the only hope can be for others,
that their throats are not empty, their teeth
are not silent, their words are not crushed
**********
beneath the boot of evil and injustice and
military might, and that in the darkened
quietness of this awful, suppurating wound,
their only hope is that the voices of the living
**********
will be speaking out for those who lie strewn,
fleshed like scattered crops, in that harvest
which bleeds and grieves and slowly seeds
the fields of future justice in aching Palestine.
R.Ross ©
