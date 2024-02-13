Photo: Ramla, ancient capital of Palestine.





I wrote the poem below some years ago during yet another bombing onslaught by Israel against the Gaza prison. The Palestinians have suffered nearly a century of violence from their European colonisers and the world has allowed it to happen.



If nothing else this current genocide, the worst by any colonial oppressor in modern history, certainly by one claiming to be a Western democracy, must be used to inform more and more people of the truth of Israel’s genocidal colonial foundation and the human rights atrocities and war crimes it has committed for nearly 80 years, beginning with the violence of the Jewish terrorist gangs, Irgun, Stern, Hagannah, which paved the way for the Zionist invasion of 1947, to maintain occupation, colonisation, apartheid and genocide.



While racism toward Arabs played a major part in the European colonists, Zionists and Jews, invading Palestine and setting up their own racist State in 1947, there is no excuse for such racism today. The Zionists were planning to colonise Palestine from the 19th century and knew that removing the Palestinians, the non-Jews, Christians and Muslims, was necessary for their ‘pure’ State to exist. It was always the plan and in the mid 20th century they could get away with such a plan, particularly riding on the back of the suffering of many Jews in WWII.



But in the early 21st century it is time to bring that plan to a halt by destroying the myths which allowed it to happen in the first place and have allowed it to continue, virtually unchallenged. https://decolonizepalestine.com/myths/



What Israel is doing is wrong and it has always been wrong. Even for those who support Israel and truly believe Palestinians are subhuman, it is wrong. If Israel were doing to animals what it is doing to the native people of the land it has stolen there would outrage. Can you imagine the outcry if the Israelis were bombing and shooting dogs, ensuring that amputations on animals were done without anaesthetics; shooting to cripple or kill dogs desperate for water and food; destroying aid agencies trying to protect and help those suffering animals?



The Palestinians are not animals and neither does anything called a subhuman exist. Untermenschen the Nazis called this group, which included followers of Judaism, Jews, as well as many others for their racial origins like Slavs and Gypsies. We would not accept the Germans exterminating those they deemed to be subhuman so why are so many supporting Israelis doing the same things? If such evil bigotry was wrong for Nazism then it is wrong for Zionism.



Why do we decry the Nazi belief that some, Aryans, were superior humans and ranked above all others and yet accept, by omission or commission, the Zionist belief that Jews are superior humans and rank above all others? Surely such bigotry is equally obvious and equally evil?



The Zionists who were basically atheists but did believe that having some Jewish ancestry made them superior as humans have exploited an ancient and backward Judaic teaching that Jews are superior as humans because only Jews have a soul. Now, religions teach many things and much of it is best ignored, particularly the more ancient teachings, and Jews make up a trivial minority in the population of the world, but what moderately intelligent, sane individual could ever believe such a thing in the first place?



Zionist Israel was founded on a belief and a demand that Jews were superior and could never be ‘ruled’ by non-Jews. All of which conveniently overlooks the fact that most Jews today do not live in Israel, never did and never will, but live safely and happily as religious minorities in many countries around the world, including some majority Muslim countries.



The entire raison détre for a State for Jews, which began to be developed from the early 19th century, was a lie. Even after WWII most Jews who fled Europe did not go to be colonists in Palestine but became citizens, in dozens of countries, their religion a minority, ‘ruled’ by non-Jews, and have lived far more stable lives than those who went to Palestine/Israel.



It is interesting to learn the history of Zionism and to become aware that while no-one disputes that many Jews died in Europe at the hands of the Germans, along with tens of millions of others, the figure of 6 million Jews dying had long been used by the Zionists to promote their plans for a colony in Palestine. And they did use the term colonise. There is an interesting site set up by a South African which details the use of the figure 6 million as a threat from 1900 to 1945. https://boervolkblog.wordpress.com/2018/04/01/the-200-tales-of-six-million-jews/



Regardless of how many Jews actually died at the hands of Nazi Germany, and one is too many, there is no doubt the Zionists made full use of this Jewish experience of holocaust to promote their plans for Palestine. Ron Unz (Unz Review, banned on Facebook but available ) has written in great detail about the issue and while dismissed as a ‘denier’ there is no doubt or confusion as to the substantive nature of his data.



In a world where freedom of speech is valued and where millions have died in war to defend it, no topic should ever be censored and protected from questions and that includes the Jewish experience of holocaust. More so because that experience has been used as a weapon and a powerful one, to seek to justify the colonisation of Palestine and the atrocities and war crimes inflicted on the Palestinians by Zionists, Israelis and Jews. The figure of 6 million has also been used to instill fear into Jews and to convince them that they are not safe unless they are under the Zionist Israel umbrella. The irony is that Israel is the most dangerous place a Jew can be and the even greater irony is that Zionist Israel is now looking for a final solution for 6 million Christians and Muslims in Occupied Palestine.



There are many Jews who agree with the view that freedom of speech must apply to everything, and even a few Israelis, but it is the world at large which must take a stand, regardless of outcomes. When we betray principles for one we betray them for all. Israelis do not understand that and neither do their supporters because they are drowning in a bubble of lies and denial from which they will never surface until world opinion hauls them to the surface and forces them to confront reality.



There is no justification for a State for Jews and there never was and there is certainly no justification for a colonial apartheid entity, such as that which exists in the shape of Israel, which demands a genocidal final solution for Palestine and its people. Palestine has ached and bled for nearly a century. Enough is enough.







PALESTINE ACHES

The dead have silent teeth and empty throats,

they have no voice with which to speak, to cry

of all the horrors they have seen and been and

known; to call for justice, freedom from the

power of those who kill to claim what is not

theirs, the land of others, who suffocate children

in waves of dust and shredded metal moments,

where blood and tears and destiny are driven

deep into the waiting earth; dressing broken

fragments of their lives, their souls, their

hearts, that costuming of evil which war does

primp and posture into place, for those who

are the victims, for those who cannot speak,

and for whom the only hope can be for others,

that their throats are not empty, their teeth

are not silent, their words are not crushed

beneath the boot of evil and injustice and

military might, and that in the darkened

quietness of this awful, suppurating wound,

their only hope is that the voices of the living

will be speaking out for those who lie strewn,

fleshed like scattered crops, in that harvest

which bleeds and grieves and slowly seeds

the fields of future justice in aching Palestine.



R.Ross ©



