All I see is blood, as Israel bombs a cafe on the beach in Gaza.



The latest, in what will be a constant vomiting of propaganda from Australian mainstream media particularly The Israelian, formerly known as The Australian but now working for a foreign State.



The Israelian has never written in defence of justice for Palestine and neither have any of its journalists, although we need to use the word journalist lightly. They would not dare. All of Australia’s mainstream media, including to slightly lesser but trivial degrees, the ABC and SBS are shills for Israel.



Which is why taking apart their prop pieces is important. Trigger warning, the following article takes crass Purple Prose to the highest levels and the process of exaggeration into the realms of more is more is more is more. Lay it on thick for the fools and idiots is the modus operandi.



Purple prose is writing that is excessively ornate, flowery, and over-described, using too many adjectives, adverbs, and elaborate metaphors, making it distracting, melodramatic, and difficult to read, ultimately drawing attention to the writing style rather than the story or meaning. It often slows the pace, feels pretentious, and can be found in "purple patches" or entire works, characterized by overly complex sentences trying to sound grand but coming across as clumsy.

The evil that stained Bondi’s sand now tests the moral foundations of our nation

Chris Uhlmann

We need to write a decalogue for democracy in Australia if it is to endure. As Menzies said, the problem of democracy began when democracy was achieved.. Picture: Daily Telegraph / Monique Harmer

We need to write a decalogue for democracy in Australia if it is to endure. As Menzies said, the problem of democracy began when democracy was achieved.. Picture: Daily Telegraph / Monique Harmer

The beach is soaked in blood no tide will wash away, and among the dead lies a child with that most Australian of names: Matilda.

Her murder, along with 14 other souls, stains the Bondi sand and our nation. The horror lies in knowing this was no senseless slaughter of innocents. This was a cold, calculated assault on a ­people whose only crime was their ­religion. Terrorists’ rifles were aimed at snuffing out lives, leaving permanent physical and spiritual wounds and cleaving our community.

As the Children of Israel celebrated their festival of light, darkness came in the shape of executioners bearing a flag that soils the name of the God they feign to sanctify. Words fail before the brute desire to kill. The crack of gunfire drowns out all reason, and we are left bewildered at a hate so raw it could stare down a gunsight at a child and pull the trigger.

This visceral hatred has a diabolical heritage, rooted in the desecration of a faith. What we witnessed was a religion corrupted into a nihilistic cult, where death is sanctified as an oblation to a false god. To insist this has nothing to do with Islam is cowardice. It is to evade the truth that a worldwide battle is raging for the soul of that faith, and it will not be won by denial. Many of its victims are Muslims. We should stand with those within Islam who reject this rank corruption of their beliefs and are willing to name it, confront it and defeat it.

Because only one name befits this act: evil. That evil now lurks in our suburbs and infects the minds and hearts of many more than just two assassins. This is a dangerous age, and what we do from here will define us. Fortune will not favour the weak.

In the wake of the slaughter, images play relentlessly on every screen, as clip by clip of a dozen minutes of chaos are drawn from hundreds of cameras to fill the jigsaw of the killers’ murderous arc.

And we are left to wonder what this picture means. What is this Australia?

We woke up in a foreign land.

But in the darkness there were flashes of light. Ahmed al-Ahmed lived up to his poetic name: the praised one, son of the praised. His is the courage all hope they will show in a crisis, as he wrestled the gun from the assailant. It was an essential reminder that Islam is not owned by those who defile its name with their bile. It now falls to Australian Muslim citizens, with our support, to deal with the extremism in their community.

Then there was the defiance of Reuven Morrison, who picked up a brick to throw at the killer before being gunned down. In an echo of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, his dignity shone in how he chose to die, the act of a man who would rather be killed than be cowed.

As Viktor Frankl observed in the death camps, the last of the human freedoms is the ability to choose one’s response to abject evil.

Then Boris and Sofia Gurman, who tackled a gunman before the shooting started and died side-by-side on the footpath, ending 35 years of marriage in each other’s arms. May they stay that way for eternity.

Then all the ones we did not see. The silent moments of heroism from citizens who saw their civic duty as selflessness. The police and the surf lifesavers who chose to risk their lives for others. This is not a job; it is a vocation where routine sacrifice is too little honoured.

But beyond the heroes, hard questions remain for our country. Are we to be a nation of tribes? A place so shattered by the insidious politics of identity that it has no idea what it is? What are the values that we share?

There is too much diversity and too little unity hidden behind bunkum words like multiculturalism. The balance is tipped too far by those who denigrate our history, ignoring that the democratic foundation stones on which we stand were laid by those they deplore. The rights we take for granted are inherited, and Bondi’s heroes remind us that citizenship is also a responsibility.

A nation cannot thrive without a common set of values. What are ours? What is worth honouring, what is worth sustaining? What should we never countenance? What would we be prepared to die for?

Too often we hear cant phrases about shared values from those who cannot define them. Values have a spiritual dimension. Values were demonstrated in the actions of Ahmed al-Ahmed, and when the Gurmans gave up their lives in an act of grace to protect people they did not know.

Their courage personified that value best articulated in the testament we inherit from Jewish scripture: you shall not kill. The moment murder is justified, everything collapses.

There is only one religious reference in our Constitution, where the authors say the colonies “ … humbly relying on the blessing of Almighty God have agreed to unite in one indissoluble Federal Commonwealth”. If we plan to remain indissoluble, then Australia’s values must be anchored in more than mechanical refrains about institutions or trite tilts to “fairness”.

In his wartime reflections, Robert Menzies said: “It is only that democracy which sees the ­superb spiritual value of the individual … which can really win a crusade against tyranny and force, and lead the way into a ­better world.”

Our values did not emerge from nowhere. In this country, as in every Western liberal democracy, they rest on a moral inheritance that is unmistakably Judaeo-Christian, articulated most clearly in the Decalogue. Do not kill. Do not steal. Do not lie. Do not bear false witness. These are not sectarian curiosities or private articles of faith. They are the moral guardrails that make freedom and civilisation possible. You do not have to believe in God to live by them, but you cannot abandon them without consequence.

A society that refuses to name its moral foundations will not long be able to defend them, and a nation that cannot say what it stands for will discover, too late, what others are prepared to destroy.

We need to write a decalogue for democracy in Australia if it is to endure. As Menzies said, the problem of democracy began when democracy was achieved.

“If government were by a despot, amiable or vicious, we, as the governed, might well shrug our shoulders and resign ourselves to fate,” he said. “But when government of ourselves is by ourselves, we must bestir ourselves. If, then, there is tyranny, it is our own.”

Soon it will be Christmas. It is a time to celebrate the birth of a child, which is understandable in all faiths, and none, as an enduring symbol of hope.

But this Christmas will be different. Here it will carry the un­settling tone of T.S. Eliot’s Journey of the Magi when he asks: “Were we led all that way for Birth or Death?”

“There was a Birth, certainly,

We had evidence and no doubt. I had seen birth and death,

But had thought they were ­different; this Birth was

Hard and bitter agony for us, like Death, our death.

We returned to our places, these Kingdoms,

But no longer at ease here, in the old dispensation.”

We need a new democratic dispensation that finds a unity of purpose and a genuine sense of a shared national mission. It is a hard journey that begins with sacrifice. It will be found in the spirit of Bondi: valuing your community above all else.

As Menzies said, “If man is to be adjusted to man, if we are to live together in mutual amity and justice, if we are to be dignified without being proud or overbearing, we must be givers rather than receivers; we must be quick to discharge our duties and modest about our rights.”

Amen. Light a candle for ­Matilda and each of the fallen this Christmas to drive out the darkness. And let us pray that, somewhere, they are waltzing.



BLOOD ON THE BEACH IN GAZA, OCCUPIED PALESTINE in 2015.

Image: Israeli army murders four boys playing on the beach.



He said: We need to write a decalogue for democracy in Australia if it is to endure. As Menzies said, the problem of democracy began when democracy was achieved..



In a democracy everyone is considered to be equal and we do not elevate the suffering of one group above that of others. Neither do we single out a group, religion, for demonisation and work to encourage Australians to fear and hate them as the mainstream media does, led on the charge for years, by The Israelian, formerly known as The Australian.

He said: The beach is soaked in blood no tide will wash away, and among the dead lies a child with that most Australian of names: Matilda.



PURPLE PROSE. No the beach is not soaked in blood and the tide washes away everything. If you want to see beaches literally soaked in blood, courtesy of the Israelis and too many Jews, then go to Palestine. It might take a century but even there the blood will eventually wash away.



And poor little Matilda, barely in her grave and being exploited to further a genocidal cause in the Middle East. Matilda, a very Aussie name and the poor kid was an Australian, albeit part of a very fundamentalist religious group so she probably did not have a very Aussie life. It is tasteless in the extreme to wave her name like a flag, to supposedly evoke an emotional response from Australians. But since most of us have a solid bullshit detector we will direct our attention to the exploiters and say a quiet prayer for the poor, dead, mediahandled child.

He said: Her murder, along with 14 other souls, stains the Bondi sand and our nation.



Oh please, just cut the hyperbole down a bit. It does not stain our nation because our nation did not commit this crime and Bondi Beach is not stained.



He said: The horror lies in knowing this was no senseless slaughter of innocents. This was a cold, calculated assault on a ­people whose only crime was their ­religion.



Since the police investigation has yet to establish exactly what happened this is pure emotional game playing on his part. If two lunatics did it then madness means there was nothing calculated about it. If two fanatics did it then there may well have been calculation. And as to them being shot because they were Jews, we simply do not know. If it was a False Flag to create the environment for the sort of propaganda Uhlmann and most Australian mainstream media are spewing, then it was not because of their religion but it was calculated. The Lubavitch group is controversial even in Israel because while they promote, fund and support the taking of all of Palestine and the eradication of its people, they often condemn Zionism.



If Ulhlmann was a halfway decent journalist he would know that in cases like this it is unprofessional and unwise to play mind games and integrity demands you wait until the police release their facts and conclusions.



He said: Terrorists’ rifles were aimed at snuffing out lives, leaving permanent physical and spiritual wounds and cleaving our community.



That is pure conjecture. He has no idea what the motives were at this point but it sure winds people up. As to cleaving our community, what cleaved it was the tiny minority like him who work for a foreign state, a terrorist genocidal state and the rest of us who actually believe Australia should represent ethics, integrity and defend principles of justice, rule of law, democracy, human rights and common human decency. What cleaved our society was the fact our Government continued to send weapons parts to Israel to maintain the slaughter even as nearly a million lay dead, most of them children.



For most Australians the Bondi tragedy evokes sympathy, compassion and empathy but it is not seen as worse because it was Jews.

He said: As the Children of Israel celebrated their festival of light, darkness came in the shape of executioners bearing a flag that soils the name of the God they feign to sanctify. Words fail before the brute desire to kill..



What is this Children of Israel label? They were Chabad Lubavitch. Children of Israel is a reference to all Jews. So what is his point? Why does he not talk about Lubavitch? Oh, right, not enough people would get it. Children of Israel delivers the hyperbolic message. Words fail before the brutal desire to drown readers in Purple Prose of the worst kind.



One could argue, as indeed some Jews with integrity do, that the Jewish festival of light is gross hypocrisy considering the darkness inflicted on Christians and Muslims in Palestine and for 77 years. Anyone who reads what Chanukah is about knows that it glorifies victory in war. It is not some peaceful thing but remembering an ancient victory by Jews, over others. All good, doesn’t matter but let us not pretend it is something peaceful and embracing of all humanity.



He said: The crack of gunfire drowns out all reason, and we are left bewildered at a hate so raw it could stare down a gunsight at a child and pull the trigger.



Does he truly not understand that this sort of hate is exactly what has sent so many Australians onto the street demanding an end to the genocide? They have seen the stories about toddlers shot through the head and heart as declared and demonstrated by international doctors who have been in Gaza. They saw the video of the little girl carrying water who was evaporated, literally evaporated by Israeli drones. They saw the surgeon talking about the games the Israeli soldiers were playing at the food death camps – Day One, every child shot through the head. Day Two, every child shot through the heart. Day Three, every child a boy shot through the genitals.



And Uhlmann dares to talk about a level of hate so raw it could stare down a gunsight at a child and pull the trigger. That is sickening hypocrisy given that Jews in the Israeli military, some of them from Australia, have been doing exactly that to Palestinian kids for 760 days. Indeed, from 1947.



We are left bewildered at a hate so raw it pushes journalists to betray every ounce of balance, professionalism and integrity.

He said: This visceral hatred has a diabolical heritage, rooted in the desecration of a faith. What we witnessed was a religion corrupted into a nihilistic cult, where death is sanctified as an oblation to a false god.



He just described Israel and its expression of Judaism.



He said: To insist this has nothing to do with Islam is cowardice.



AND THERE WE HAVE IT. THE CHIEF OF STAFF CALLED UHLMANN IN AND SAID, CHRIS, GIVE US A PIECE TO REALLY MILK THE EMOTIONAL ENERGY AND MAKE SURE THEY KNOW IT IS ALL THE FAULT OF ISLAM.



What a disgusting, unAustralian thing to say. AT THIS POINT WE DO NOT HAVE FINAL PROOF THAT ANY MUSLIMS HAD ANYTHING TO DO WITH THIS MURDER IN THE NAME OF ISLAM.



We do know a Muslim was the hero of the day and risked his life and was shot a number of times to save Jewish lives but Australia’s mainstream media has ignored all of that. Hell they worked friggin hard to pretend he was really a Christian or a Jew and not a Muslim until it became clear the facts were out and it would not wash.



He said: It is to evade the truth that a worldwide battle is raging for the soul of that faith, and it will not be won by denial. Many of its victims are Muslims. We should stand with those within Islam who reject this rank corruption of their beliefs and are willing to name it, confront it and defeat it.



AND THE CHIEF OF STAFF SAID, MAKE SURE THE READERS KNOW IT IS ALL THE FAULT OF ISLAM BUT PUT IN A FEW WORDS EXPRESSING SYMPATHY FOR MUSLIMS WHO REJECT THE EVIL THAT IS ISLAM. Etc. so we cannot be accused of Islamophobia.

He said: Because only one name befits this act: evil. That evil now lurks in our suburbs and infects the minds and hearts of many more than just two assassins. This is a dangerous age, and what we do from here will define us. Fortune will not favour the weak.



This is not so subtle code for the message: First Bondi then they come for you. Muslims are dangerous.

He said: In the wake of the slaughter, images play relentlessly on every screen, as clip by clip of a dozen minutes of chaos are drawn from hundreds of cameras to fill the jigsaw of the killers’ murderous arc.

This is to let you know that you need to turn on the tele to look at this slaughter and the relentless images clip by clip to understand the threat of Islam.



I am struck by the irony that last week an American Zionist shill was bemoaning the constant images of carnage in Palestine, created by Israeli Jews and their supporters, as causing younger generations to support the Palestinians instead of the Israelis (psst their occupiers).



Speaking at the Jewish Federation of North America’s annual general meeting in November 2025, Hurwitz commented on a generational divide within the Jewish community, suggesting that younger Jewish people perceive the Israel-Gaza conflict through a “wall of carnage” because of the graphic videos and images they encounter on social media.



BLOOD ON THE BEACH IN GAZA, OCCUPIED PALESTINE, 2024





Image: Israel bombs civilians camping on a Gaza beach after being driven from their homes which the Israeli army destroyed.



He said: And we are left to wonder what this picture means. What is this Australia?



Australia has experienced many tragedies and even worse massacres. In 1996 Martin Bryant killed 35 and injured 23 others. We sensibly reduced gun ownership. The Government is looking to do that again. Bondi was not our worst or our first. Fortunately massacres are rare in Australia.



Did you write similar puff pieces expressing outrage when an Australian slaughtered far more Muslims in New Zealand? I might have missed it.



On Friday 15 March 2019 a gunman entered two Muslim places of worship in Christchurch, New Zealand, shooting and killing 50 people, aged between three and 77 years old. A further 50 people were injured in the shootings, some seriously.

More lives would have been endangered but for the bravery of two men. One man, Naeem Rashid, originally from Pakistan, was shot and killed inside the Al Noor Mosque when he attempted to stop the gunman. Another man, Afghan-born Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah, who was worshipping at the Linwood Islamic Centre with his four children, chased the gunman as he returned to his car to pick up another weapon. He followed the gunman back into the mosque, confronting him with a gun that the gunman had dropped. The gunman fled driving off in his car after Mr Aziz threw the gun through his window.



Another instance of brave Muslims dammit.

He said: We woke up in a foreign land.



This is to tell the gullible that the foreign land is a land where Islam has taken over and plans to kill us all. Uhlmann is as subtle as a brick.

He said: But in the darkness there were flashes of light. Ahmed al-Ahmed lived up to his poetic name: the praised one, son of the praised. His is the courage all hope they will show in a crisis, as he wrestled the gun from the assailant. It was an essential reminder that Islam is not owned by those who defile its name with their bile. It now falls to Australian Muslim citizens, with our support, to deal with the extremism in their community.



So, give a sentence to the hero of the day, a Muslim, risking his life to save Jews. Not that Chris can say that. But you get the message. Maybe.



To throw shit in Ahmed-al-Ahmed’s face, Uhlmann makes the point that within Islam is something truly evil and it is the fault of Australian Muslims if it is not fixed.



Now, if we apply reason and logic to Uhlmann’s position, does that mean Australian Jews are responsible for fixing the truly evil genocidal actions by Israel, the State which claims to represent Jews and Judaism? Or is it only for Muslims?



Muslims are to blame entirely for any fanatics in their midst, regardless of how few.

Jews are not to be blamed entirely for the clearly seen fanatics in their midst, even when there is a lot of them.



OH THAT’S HOW IT WORKS.



It is okay to hold all Muslims accountable for any crimes committed by Muslims (albeit in this case as yet unproven) but it is not okay to hold all Jews accountable for any crimes committed by Jews.



We can ignore the fanatical nature of Chabad Lubavitch and the images of the sadly deceased leader, declaring all of Palestine must be in the hands of Jews as he stands beside Israeli Occupation Forces and has a bit of a play with their weapons.

Rabbi Eli Schlinger, who was killed in an armed attack in Sydney on Sunday, had previously visited Israel and met with Israeli soldiers, encouraging them to continue the war of genocide against the Gaza Strip, an Israeli television channel and an Israeli activist have revealed.

Schlinger was among 12 people killed and at least 29 others wounded during an armed attack that took place during Hanukkah celebrations at Bondi Beach in Sydney, according to Australian authorities. The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (Kan) confirmed that Schlinger was an emissary of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in Australia.

Israeli activist and journalist Hanoch Daom wrote on Instagram that Schlinger travelled to Israel following 7 October 2023, where he met with Israeli soldiers to offer what Daom described as “support and encouragement” during the ongoing military campaign in Gaza.



https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20251215-rabbi-killed-in-sydney-attack-encouraged-israels-genocide-in-gaza-report-says/

So, Chris started talking about democracy and the sort of Australia we should have. OKAY, IS NOT THE SORT OF AUSTRALIA WE SHOULD HAVE ONE WHERE NO-ONE IS EVER BLAMED FOR THE ACTIONS OF THEIR FANATICS IN A RELIGION?



Absolutely, if Jews, Muslims, Christians, Hindus fund, arm, support and promote those fanatics then they are accountable but not for simply being followers of the same religion.

He said: Then there was the defiance of Reuven Morrison, who picked up a brick to throw at the killer before being gunned down. In an echo of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, his dignity shone in how he chose to die, the act of a man who would rather be killed than be cowed.



OKAY, TIME TO PRESS MORE EMOTIONAL BUTTONS. MAKE SURE YOU MENTION THE WARSAW GHETTO CHRIS, SAID THE CHIEF OF STUFF, SORRY, STAFF, BEFORE SENDING HIM OFF TO WRITE HIS PIECE.



It is not just an echo of the Warsaw Ghetto we hear in Occupied Palestine in general today and the Gaza concentration camp in particular but blood-curdling screams. Here is the irony, the Palestinians in Gaza have long honoured and respected the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto. Why? Because they live the same horrors, albeit a few years for the Jews and decades for the Palestinian Muslims and Christians.

He said: As Viktor Frankl observed in the death camps, the last of the human freedoms is the ability to choose one’s response to abject evil.



An old maxim in past generations was, TIN EAR. Ah the irony Chris.



A “tin ear” is an idiom for someone insensitive to the nuances of language, meaning they’re “tone-deaf” or can’t appreciate subtle sounds, dialogue, or even social moods. It describes a lack of natural ability to understand how words sound real, often used for writers with bad dialogue.



Viktor Frankl’s words apply not to the tragedy of Bondi but the nearly a century old tragedy of Palestine and express with eloquence, exactly why the Palestinians broke out of the Gaza concentration camp on October 7, 2023.



Like the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto, Palestinian Christians and Muslims, chose to die on their feet instead of die on their knees. For those who do not know, Israel has been imprisoning, torturing, murdering Palestinians, including children who resist peacefully, who resist violently and who do not resist at all. The Palestinians chose their response to abject evil and a lot of Australians support them.

He said: Then Boris and Sofia Gurman, who tackled a gunman before the shooting started and died side-by-side on the footpath, ending 35 years of marriage in each other’s arms. May they stay that way for eternity.



CHRIS, MAKE SURE YOU HAVE LOTS OF COLOUR, PEOPLE STUFF, CREATE THE IMAGES, DRAW THE EMOTIONS FROM THE READER. EVERYONE HAS TO UNDERSTAND THAT THIS IS THE GREATEST SUFFERING OF ALL.



Ah Chris, what cruels your pitch is that many Australians, maybe most, have seen Palestinians dying in each others arms, young lovers, newly married, mothers with children, fathers with children, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, embracing in bloody death not in one day, but for 30,000 days since 1947.



Do you remember the father and son shot by the Israeli occupation forces 25 years ago? None of this is new.



The widely reported incident involving a father and son shot in Gaza occurred approximately 25 years ago, on September 30, 2000, and involved Jamal and his 12-year-old son, Muhammad al-Durrah. The event became an iconic image of the Second Intifada.

The incident at the Netzarim Junction in the Gaza Strip was filmed by a Palestinian cameraman for the French news channel France 2. The footage showed the father, Jamal, desperately trying to shield his son, Muhammad, as they crouched behind a concrete barrier under a barrage of bullets. Muhammad was mortally wounded and died shortly after, while Jamal was seriously injured.

The event and the accompanying footage sparked global outrage and became a potent symbol of Palestinian suffering.

You said: Then all the ones we did not see. The silent moments of heroism from citizens who saw their civic duty as selflessness. The police and the surf lifesavers who chose to risk their lives for others. This is not a job; it is a vocation where routine sacrifice is too little honoured.



THE CHIEF OF STUFF CAME IN AGAIN AND SAID: Chris make sure you put in some good feely stuff for Australians to make them feel better because we are blaming them for the Bondi murders.

He said: But beyond the heroes, hard questions remain for our country. Are we to be a nation of tribes? A place so shattered by the insidious politics of identity that it has no idea what it is? What are the values that we share?



Australia is not shattered even if mainstream media works hard in the interests of a foreign terrorist State to shatter it. We know who we are. We believe in a fair go and your Islamophobic hate shit has no place in our country. The values we share is that everyone is judged by what they do, not how they look, what their religion is, how much money they have or what job they do.



Most Australians share very few values with someone like you because clearly you have no values.

He said: There is too much diversity and too little unity hidden behind bunkum words like multiculturalism.



THE CHIEF OF STUFF POPPED HIS HEAD AROUND THE DOOR. CHRIS, SOFTEN IT ALL UP SO AUSSIES CAN FEEL BETTER ABOUT THEMSELVES EVEN THOUGH BY THE END OF IT THEY HAVE TO KNOW IT IS THEIR FAULT.



Multiculturalism is irrelevant to this current issue and we should ditch it but that applies to everyone, orthodox Jews, Muslims, Christians, Hindus. Everyone assimilates and you keep your religion where it belongs, private. Any Australian who goes to fight for Israel in its campaign to maintain occupation and colonisation of Palestine and the genocide of its people should be charged on return to Australia with war crimes.



He said: The balance is tipped too far by those who denigrate our history, ignoring that the democratic foundation stones on which we stand were laid by those they deplore. The rights we take for granted are inherited, and Bondi’s heroes remind us that citizenship is also a responsibility.



AND THOSE WORDS APPLY TOTALLY TO THE BRAVE AUSTRALIANS WITH INTEGRITY WHO TOOK TO THE STREETS TO MARCH IN THE NAME OF JUSTICE AND FREEDOM FOR PALESTINE AND AN END TO ISRAELI COLONIAL GENOCIDE.

He said: A nation cannot thrive without a common set of values.



A fair go along with principles of justice, rule of law, democracy, human rights and common human decency seems a good place to start.



He said: What are ours?



A fair go along with principles of justice, rule of law, democracy, human rights and common human decency.



He said: What is worth honouring, what is worth sustaining?



A fair go along with principles of justice, rule of law, democracy, human rights and common human decency.



He said: What should we never countenance?



Genocide, ethnic cleansing, occupation, colonisation, apartheid, rape, torture, murder, theft and the intentional mass murder of children done by anyone, in this case Israel. Interference, domination, manipulation from a foreign State.



He said: What would we be prepared to die for?



Defending our children along with principles of justice, rule of law, democracy, human rights and common human decency as well as our nation if invaded by a foreign State.

He said: Too often we hear cant phrases about shared values from those who cannot define them. Values have a spiritual dimension. Values were demonstrated in the actions of Ahmed al-Ahmed, and when the Gurmans gave up their lives in an act of grace to protect people they did not know.



Well since you and your newspaper support colonial genocide it is a bit rich for you to talk about shared values.

You said: Their courage personified that value best articulated in the testament we inherit from Jewish scripture: you shall not kill. The moment murder is justified, everything collapses.



Can you spell hypocrisy? The testament to not kill is found in all religions, even those more ancient than Judaism.



And how in the name of sanity can you source this to Jewish scripture when the world has seen for more than two years, in the name of Jews and done by Jews a genocide which has killed nearly a million civilians, most of them children, and which involves the intentional mass murder of children?



TIN EAR IS WRIT LARGE IN THIS.



He said: There is only one religious reference in our Constitution, where the authors say the colonies “ … humbly relying on the blessing of Almighty God have agreed to unite in one indissoluble Federal Commonwealth”. If we plan to remain indissoluble, then Australia’s values must be anchored in more than mechanical refrains about institutions or trite tilts to “fairness”.

TOTALLY AGREE SO WHY DO THE VILE LET’S HATE MUSLIMS AND ISLAM GAME?

He said: In his wartime reflections, Robert Menzies said: “It is only that democracy which sees the ­superb spiritual value of the individual … which can really win a crusade against tyranny and force, and lead the way into a ­better world.”



TOTALLY AGREE WHICH IS WHY THE PALESTINIANS NEED TO BE FREED FROM TYRANNY AND LIVE IN A DEMOCRACY EITHER WITH TWO FULLY INDEPENDENT STATES OR ONE SHARED STATE.

He said: Our values did not emerge from nowhere. In this country, as in every Western liberal democracy, they rest on a moral inheritance that is unmistakably Judaeo-Christian, articulated most clearly in the Decalogue. Do not kill. Do not steal. Do not lie. Do not bear false witness. These are not sectarian curiosities or private articles of faith. They are the moral guardrails that make freedom and civilisation possible. You do not have to believe in God to live by them, but you cannot abandon them without consequence.



True, except our values are not Judaeo but New Testament Christian, the teachings of Jesus Christ whom the Jewish religion rejects.



Israel was founded in killing, stealing, lying and levels of false witness which rank as some of the worst in human history. Remember the maxim, A Land without people for people without land. The first of many Ziojewish lies about Palestine.



And you promote their current lies. There is no genocide. They are not starving. All Palestinians including babies are terrorists.

He said: A society that refuses to name its moral foundations will not long be able to defend them, and a nation that cannot say what it stands for will discover, too late, what others are prepared to destroy.



So why do you and your media masters decry and debase our moral foundations and demand we stand for evil in the shape of genocide and ethnic cleansing?

He said: We need to write a decalogue for democracy in Australia if it is to endure. As Menzies said, the problem of democracy began when democracy was achieved.



Don’t you guys have subs anymore Chris? If you did this op-ed propaganda would be half the length.

He said: “If government were by a despot, amiable or vicious, we, as the governed, might well shrug our shoulders and resign ourselves to fate,” he said. “But when government of ourselves is by ourselves, we must bestir ourselves. If, then, there is tyranny, it is our own.”



Agree totally and the first step is ending foreign ownership and manipulation of our media in the name of evil.

He said: Soon it will be Christmas. It is a time to celebrate the birth of a child, which is understandable in all faiths, and none, as an enduring symbol of hope.



Not sure what that means. You really did need a good sub. My old chief sub would have thrown this back and said rewrite this Purple Prose muck.

He said: But this Christmas will be different. Here it will carry the un­settling tone of T.S. Eliot’s Journey of the Magi when he asks: “Were we led all that way for Birth or Death?”

“There was a Birth, certainly,

We had evidence and no doubt. I had seen birth and death,

But had thought they were ­different; this Birth was

Hard and bitter agony for us, like Death, our death.

We returned to our places, these Kingdoms,

But no longer at ease here, in the old dispensation.”



yeah, any decent sub would have put the pen through this in a big slash and said, what on earth are you on about. Make your point or leave it out.

He said: We need a new democratic dispensation that finds a unity of purpose and a genuine sense of a shared national mission. It is a hard journey that begins with sacrifice. It will be found in the spirit of Bondi: valuing your community above all else.



And yet you, in the spirit of Bondi are demonising a religion when we do not even know if Muslims were responsible, and you are looking to create hatred and fear in Australia.

He said: As Menzies said, “If man is to be adjusted to man, if we are to live together in mutual amity and justice, if we are to be dignified without being proud or overbearing, we must be givers rather than receivers; we must be quick to discharge our duties and modest about our rights.”

Ah, the old pot, kettle, black moment. Chris, Chris, Chris, find a mirror mate.

He said: Amen. Light a candle for ­Matilda and each of the fallen this Christmas to drive out the darkness. And let us pray that, somewhere, they are waltzing.



Oh you mean the Bondi fallen, you don’t mean the nearly a million dead in Palestine who we helped to kill by continuing to send military parts to the occupation regime.



There are hundreds and thousands of dead children in Occupied Palestine and we helped to kill them. The tragedy of Matilda cannot be understood without knowing that. Let us hope she died quickly because the children of Palestine do not.



Newborns starve to death in agony over days because Israel has banned baby formula and starving mothers cannot produce milk.



Little kids with their guts blown out die in agony over days because Israel has banned antibiotics, painkillers and anaesthetics.



Babies, children, adults, have one or four limbs amputated in agony, or one or both eyes removed, in agony, because Israel has banned anaesthetics.



Little boys die in agony because an Israeli soldier has shot out their testicles.



Women suffer C-sections in agony because Israel bans anaesthetics and has destroyed the hospitals and imprisoned or murdered the doctors.



Driving out the darkness means rejecting this sort of polemic propaganda designed to make Australians, the gullible ones at least, believe in eternal Jewish victimhood and that Bondi happened in a vacuum and Jews died because people hate Jews and Muslims are evil.



How dare you talk about evil and ignore the greatest evil in the world today, done by Israel with the help of the United States and its craven, gutless, lackey allies like Australia. Yes, the Government in mealy mouthed desperation bleated it supported a Palestinian State and the Fizzraelis have just punished them for it.



Will they find the light, hidden behind their fucking balls, and take a stand against the evil bastards who have infiltrated our Government, politics and media.



Your newspaper is a disgrace and so is everyone of the apologists working for it who are crass and evil enough to try to defend the longest holocaust and worst genocide in modern history.