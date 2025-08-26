Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars
5h

You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” John 8:44

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Roslyn Ross
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture