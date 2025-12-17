The Bondi Beach attack in Australia was and is a tragedy and a crime and to be condemned. What it should not be used for is anti-Palestinian and anti-Muslim propaganda which pushes the concept of Jews as victims, the only victims and demonises the real victims of this age.



Australia has very few mass murders and so that makes this crime even more exceptional and more shocking, regardless of whether it was done by Mossad to manipulate public opinion or by a couple of deranged gunmen, whose motives are yet to be known. But nothing happens in a vacuum and context is critical and as an Australian I have no doubt it would never have happened in the first place if Israel had not been committing the worst genocide in modern history on the Palestinians for the last two plus years.

None of that makes it valid, justifiable or right but unless we understand why things happen we will be powerless to prevent them. There are always people who can be pushed over the edge of sanity to commit terrible crimes. If the gunmen do have links to Palestine what is their story? Yet to be told. The Israelis have completely exterminated more than 2,000 Palestinian families in the past two years and reduced more than 2000 to one living member, often a child. That sort of trauma makes some people unstable. Jews are still getting compensation and telling their stories about losing entire families in WWII nearly a century on.

What happened at Bondi Beach has been happening to Palestinians for 77 years, or 30,000 days and even more intensely so in the last 760 days, particularly in Gaza but also in what is called the West Bank, throughout all of Occupied Palestine.



As Holocaust survivor and American Jew, Gabor Mate said:



“15 civilians were killed in the massacre targeting Sydney’s Jewish community. A day in which Israel massacres 15 Palestinian civilians in Gaza would be at the low end of the average in 2+ years of genocide.

“Israel’s atrocities and the impunity they receive are undoubtedly the number one driver of anti-Semitism worldwide. And to show how little Israel and its apologists care about anti-Semitism, many are exploiting the Sydney massacre to justify Israel’s rejection of a Palestinian state; baselessly blame Iran; and demand more censorship of anti-genocide protests.”

No-one deserves to be murdered, not fundamentalist Jews on a Sydney Beach or helpless Palestinians crushed under colonial military occupation. On the tragedy scale, Palestine ranks far higher than Bondi Beach.

If it does turn out to be a couple of deranged gunmen, we need to know their motives although facts so far are thin on the ground. First it was said they were Pakistani which is weird because there are less than 200 Jews in Pakistan and most Pakistanis probably don’t care about Palestine. Then it was said, the alleged gunman shot dead by police was originally from the southern Indian city of Hyderabad and his family there seemed unaware of his alleged “radical mindset”.

Let us hope the truth does out because then came news that Mossad had taken over the investigation. I am not sure that is even legal in Australia but I do know it would be a travesty of justice if it is true.

Then came news that the son, Naveed Akram had served in the Israeli military and been involved with ISIS. And some said there had been online searches for Naveed Akram in Israel four days before the tragedy. All of that may be social media bullshit or it may not.

The gift and curse of the internet and social media is that people can know things they are not meant to know, it is easier to lie and push propaganda and it is easier to destroy lies with truth and to push back the propaganda.

The plot thickens in what was already a pretty thick plot. The issue now is the level of propaganda using the Bondi massacre to promote support for Israeli genocide in Palestine, let’s forget the Christians being murdered as collateral damage when those evil Muslims are being taken out, and to increase irrational public fear and hatred of Islam and all Muslims.



Ah the irony. The same people spewing hatred of all Muslims because of the actions of some fanatics are screaming it is wrong to blame all Jews for the actions of their fanatics. Well they do not use that word, blaming all Jews for the actions of Israel - that would be genocidal slaughter and ethnic cleansing. At which point the term hoist on their own petard comes to mind because, sadly, most Jews in the world have funded and supported Israel for 77 years despite its constant atrocities and they have never challenged the Israeli claim that it is the Jewish State and represents every Jew on earth. Ergo, when the State which represents you and your religion is a terrorist state functioning at shocking levels of depravity and committing the worst crimes constantly, then you, by association are also responsible for those crimes.

Having said that, there have always been a few Jews, clearly not enough, and an even fewer number of brave Israelis with conscience who have rightly condemned the Zionist Israeli State and it would be wrong to blame all Jews for the evil that is Israel. Indeed, it is wrong fullstop to blame all for the actions of some fanatics even when for Zionist Israel and Judaism, the fanatics make up a majority.

We will be drowned in op-ed’s wailing and warning about Bondi Beach and the threat to Jews which is why I have taken the time to pick through one of them to point out some realities which may be remembered every time someone reads more of what will be ever-increasing propaganda pushing the narrative:



1. Jews are innocent and always victims. They have never done anything wrong.

2. Muslims are fanatics, every single one of them, even their babies and they threaten the entire world.

Israel is defending itself and the safety of every Jew on earth.

And variations on those themes. Anyway, here is the article and my response follows:



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐢𝐭. 𝐒𝐨 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐤 ... 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐢𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬.

NB: The headline is meant to tell every Australian who ever supported justice and an end to genocide for Palestine that they are to blame for Jews dying at Bondi Beach. A more powerful headline would have been, IT’S ALL YOUR FAULT.



Image; And this child amputee in Palestine is also all your fault and has nothing to do with Israel or Jews. You want this child to live in freedom in a Palestinian State and that is why Jews died.

Yoni Bashan

The Australian.

December 16, 2025

Now they’re all shocked. The progressive activists. The influencers. The Greens. The podcasters. All those impeccably right-on people who’ve spent two years making “Zionist” – or “Zio” – the dirtiest word in the Australian vocabulary. Who marched down Oxford Street during the Mardi Gras holding a sign that said “Globalise the Intifada”.

Well, congratulations. The Intifada’s here. Globalised. Mission accomplished.

It arrived on Sunday night, on the first night of Hanukkah. The so-called resistance moment – that noble struggle for liberation we’ve been hearing so much about – manifested as gunmen opening fire on Jewish families celebrating their festival by the sea. Fifteen dead. At least. A 10-year-old girl among them. The motive? Oh, we don’t officially know the motive yet. But of course we know the motive. We’ve watched it incubate in this country since October 7, 2023: anti-Jewish rhetoric in the guise of morally urgent criticism of a war in the Middle East.

Dressed up by the very people now eagerly posting their condolences. Their horror and devastation and disbelief.

But here’s what needs to be said to the people who’ve spent two years treating Israel as a uniquely evil state. Who’ve made “Zionism” synonymous with racism and slavery and every conceivable sin. Who’ve said Zionists should not be platformed, should not have culturally safe spaces, should essentially be drummed out of polite society. Who’ve chanted “from the river to the sea” at rallies, in parliament, and posted it on their Instagram stories with little ­watermelon emojis:

You built this. You laid the foundations, brick by rhetorical brick, post by viral post, march by march with your inverted red triangles and your signs bearing the words “Zionists are neo-Nazis”.

What exactly did you think “intifada” meant? It means blood. It has always meant blood. And now they’ll be cleaning up the blood on Bondi Beach for weeks.

Take Nasser Mashni, now sending “love, care and solidarity” to the Jewish victims. The same Nasser Mashni who for two years, in his role with the Australian Palestine Advocacy Network, has painted Zionism as “settler colonialism” and “Jewish supremacy”. Who thinks Israel’s destruction would bring about – and I quote – the “liberation of the earth”. Who won’t call Hamas a terrorist group but who, sure, stands in solidarity. Very meaningful.

Or Randa Abdel-Fattah, the author and academic, who’s expressing sadness online at this “horrific act of anti-Semitism”. Who’s on record saying Zionists have “no claim or right to cultural safety”. Who quite literally, the day after the October 7 massacres – the day after families were burned alive in their homes – changed her profile picture to a paraglider in Palestinian colours.

Mary Kostakidis finds it all “deeply shocking”. The former SBS newsreader who’s spent months promoting conspiracy theories about the “Zionist lobby”, who reposted a tweet earlier this year claiming the “genocide” in Gaza is the real cause of under­lying anti-Semitism. Which, even if Mary didn’t mean this, sounds to me like: Jews supporting Israel bring it on themselves.

But Bondi? What happened? Shocking.

Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi said: “My thoughts are especially with the Jewish community.” The same community whose state is “rogue” and “genocidal”. Abbie Chatfield is “heartbroken” and “sickened” by the “anti semetic (sic)” attack. Despite refusing to “platform Zionists” on her podcast. Despite publicly shaming a man as a “genocide supporter”. Just politics, right? Nothing personal.

Anti-Semitism has always been like this. It never goose-steps into the ball dressed as anti-Semitism. It doesn’t wear a sign. It arrives in the costume of the moment. As nationalism. As anti-capitalism. As social justice. It makes itself sound reasonable, even righteous. It speaks in the gentle language of decolonisation and human rights.

And then people die; that’s how this story goes.

Yes, you can criticise Israel. You can oppose settlements and protest civilian casualties in Gaza. But there’s a difference – and it’s a life-or-death difference now – between protest and incitement. Between holding a government accountable for its conduct in war and demonising an entire people.

Because when people talk about Russia and its war in Ukraine, none of it metastasises into graffiti on Russian restaurants. Into harassment of Russian students. Into boycotts and firebombings. Or bullets on beaches.

But with Israel? With Jews? It always does. Every single time. And the Jewish community kept saying this. We saw it coming. We saw it in Europe and America. We saw it in England.

So spare us the shock. Save the thoughts and prayers.

You don’t get to globalise the intifada and then act all surprised when it finally shows up.

END OF ARTICLE.

I will say that the article reeks of fear, rage, paranoid victimhood and self-righteous indignation and while cleverly done, still ranks as purple prose. Having said that, I think his fear is real and I feel very sorry for Jews raised in a culture of paranoid fear of Goyim and the belief that everyone is out to get them. It makes them incapable of acting like normal human beings toward non-Jews or assessing situations rationally where Jews are targeted. Having said that, there are exceptions even if young Yoni in his hysterical passion is not one of them. He is a crime reporter and has been with Murdoch Press and affiliates for nearly 20 years. All Australian mainstream media is in the pockets of the Zionists and has been for a long time, particularly The Australian, now renamed The Israelian because it does not represent Australians but a foreign State.

The difficulty with such articles is that the writers are so consumed by their own sense of superiority and victimhood they are actually incapable of reason or rational thought, let alone compassion for those they deem OTHER, non-Jews. I am sure the writer is a top bloke on many counts and perhaps a reasonable journalist, but on this count he is incapable of the informed objectivity which the issue demands.

The article is a puff piece for Jewish victimhood from beginning to end, totally ignoring the crimes for which many people now hold Jews accountable. The crime at Bondi Beach was terrible and is to be totally condemned but more importantly it MUST BE understood. It is not possible to reach such people and so the only thing the truth-tellers can do is spread counter-arguments to the propaganda far and wide. More so because the Judaic button for a paranoid fear of persecution has just been smashed to the floor of reason and most are simply not capable of being rational on this topic.



To respond to the statements in the article:



He said: Now they’re all shocked. The progressive activists. The influencers. The Greens. The podcasters.

They are shocked at the number of Australians, albeit still a tragic minority who are hate-filled bigots toward Islam to such a degree they promote the slaughter of Muslims and Christians, particularly children in Palestine.



He said: All those impeccably right-on people who’ve spent two years making “Zionist” – or “Zio” – the dirtiest word in the Australian vocabulary.



Prior to the genocide in Palestine the dirtiest word in the vocabulary was Nazi for the same reasons. Genocidalists will be considered dirty by sane adults with integrity.



He said: Who marched down Oxford Street during the Mardi Gras holding a sign that said “Globalise the Intifada”.



A stupid sign given the bigotry toward Muslims but hands up who knows what Intifada means? No-one, you never looked, did not care? IT IS A FUCKING TERM USED FOR A SAVAGELY OCCUPIED PEOPLE FIGHTING FOR THEIR FREEDOM. The friggin French and Polish Resistance had similar terms but they were only occupied for a few years, not nearly a century like the Palestinians.



Intifada (Arabic: انتفاضة, romanized: intifāḍah) is an Arabic word that translates literally to “shaking off” and generally means an uprising or rebellion.

While the term can be used for any popular uprising against an oppressive system (such as the 1952 Iraqi Intifada against the monarchy), in English, it primarily refers to two specific Palestinian uprisings against Israeli occupation

He said: Well, congratulations. The Intifada’s here. Globalised. Mission accomplished.



Brilliant if it means most people defend the principles of justice and totally oppose occupation and work to end genocide.

He said: It arrived on Sunday night, on the first night of Hanukkah.



Oh shit that was not a fight for freedom from occupation, that was a crime, either a Mossad false flag done by the Israelis – they have a long, long history of it – to fool idiots, or it was a couple of deranged lunatics. Funny how ONE OF THEM WAS POSSIBLY AN EX ISRAELI SOLDIER.



He said: The so-called resistance moment – that noble struggle for liberation we’ve been hearing so much about – manifested as gunmen opening fire on Jewish families celebrating their festival by the sea.



Only an evil idiot believes that. The Palestinian fight for freedom is noble. What is not noble is pretending a tragedy like Bondi represents it.



And sorry people, ISRAEL HAS BEEN MURDERING MEN, WOMEN AND CHILDREN BY THE SEA FOR DECADES.



As Holocaust survivor, American Jew, Gabor Mate said:

“15 civilians were killed in the massacre targeting Sydney’s Jewish community. A day in which Israel massacres 15 Palestinian civilians in Gaza would be at the low end of the average in 2+ years of genocide.

“Israel’s atrocities and the impunity they receive are undoubtedly the number one driver of anti-Semitism worldwide. And to show how little Israel and its apologists care about anti-Semitism, many are exploiting the Sydney massacre to justify Israel’s rejection of a Palestinian state; baselessly blame Iran; and demand more censorship of anti-genocide protests.”

He said: Dressed up by the very people now eagerly posting their condolences. Their horror and devastation and disbelief.



Oh anyone who knows how Zionist Israel words has no disbelief. This was almost a massacre waiting to happen which had to happen. I mean look at the responses. What a gift to the Hasbara machine. We have Netanyahu wagging his finger at the Australian Prime Minister, saying I TOLD YOU SO (because I knew it would happen), and see how evil that Muslims/Palestinians are and see what victims we Jews are and see how it is all your fault. Or variations on the eternal Jewish theme of WE WUZ ROBBED.

He said: But here’s what needs to be said to the people who’ve spent two years treating Israel as a uniquely evil state.



Israel is not uniquely evil except perhaps as the greatest intentional mass murderer and creator of child amputees in human history because the evil that is Israel has existed in many humans and cultures and religions in the past. What is exceptional about Israel is the level of bestial savagery and sadistic cruelty over 77 years, particularly targeting children to terrorise their parents. Anyone who bothers to gather the facts and hey, are not some of you people in a now soiled group called Facts Matter? What happened?



He said: Who’ve made “Zionism” synonymous with racism and slavery and every conceivable sin.



No, Zionists, Israelis and Jews did that. It is all documented in Zionist and Israeli histories and by Israeli and international human rights groups. Those who care about facts would have read all of that.



He said: Who’ve said Zionists should not be platformed, should not have culturally safe spaces, should essentially be drummed out of polite society.



Well people reacted the same way to Nazi Germany and for the same reasons so why would that change? There is nothing polite about a terrorist State which occupies, ethnically cleanses, colonises and commits genocide. How many of you missed the Israeli Government, the Knesset, voting that rape was permissible for Palestinian prisoners, including anal rape using gun barrels, broom handles and metal rods. How can anyone think such a state has a place in polite society?



I mean think about that, even if you believe the Palestinians should be punished, official Government endorsement of anal rape with a metal rod.



He said: Who’ve chanted “from the river to the sea” at rallies, in parliament, and posted it on their Instagram stories with little ­watermelon emojis:



I think the watermelon emojis pissed him off most of all because they had power and shone in the name of justice.

SO CAN WE TAKE IT HE UTTERLY CONDEMNS ISRAELIS AND THEIR SUPPORTERS SCREAMING FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA AS THEY DO CONSTANTLY? For Israel that means all of Palestine with every non-Jew dead. For Palestinians it means an independent state of Gaza, what they call the West Bank and East Jerusalem as decreed under international law. See the difference?

AI Overview

The phrase “from the river to the sea” is a highly contested political slogan with different meanings depending on who uses it. While it is primarily associated with pro-Palestinian activism (usually the full chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”), a similar phrase has been used by Israeli politicians to advocate for Israeli sovereignty over the entire region

Variations of the phrase used by Israelis or their supporters often reflect a right-wing vision for “Greater Israel,” asserting exclusive Jewish sovereignty over the land between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River. This perspective generally opposes an independent Palestinian state. For example, the 1977 Likud party platform stated that “Between the Sea and the Jordan there will only be Israeli sovereignty”, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently affirmed a commitment to Israeli control over the area, opposing a Palestinian state

He said: You built this. You laid the foundations, brick by rhetorical brick, post by viral post, march by march with your inverted red triangles and your signs bearing the words “Zionists are neo-Nazis”.



NO, ZIONISTS, ISRAELIS AND JEWS BUILT THIS, LAID THE FOUNDATION, BRICK BY LITERAL BRICK WITH EVERY BULLET THROUGH THE HEAD AND HEART OF TODDLERS, EVERY 20,000 TONNE BOMB DROPPED ON PLASTIC TENTS, EVERY DESTROYED HOSPITAL, EVERY TORTURED AND MURDERED DOCTOR, JOURNALIST, ACADEMIC, TEACHER, AID WORKER, EMERGENCY WORKER, EVERY BABY STARVED BECAUSE ISRAEL BANNED BABY FORMULA, EVERY CHILD STARVED BECAUSE ISRAEL REFUSES FOOD AND CLEAN WATER.

He said: What exactly did you think “intifada” meant? It means blood. It has always meant blood. And now they’ll be cleaning up the blood on Bondi Beach for weeks.



Oh intelligent people looked it up. Intifada means shaking off a brutal occupier. It means justice, freedom from oppression. You know the things we fought for in two world wars. As to the blood on Bondi beach taking weeks to clean, the blood on Occupied Palestine will last for centuries with nearly a million dead, most of them children.



Whatever happened on October 7 the Israelis have been doing worse to Palestinians every single day for 30,000 days and the Israelis who were burned alive in their homes were murdered by the Israeli military with Hellfire Missiles under the Hannibal Directive. The Palestinians do not have the weapons to incinerate people, homes, cars as happened and Israeli survivors stated IT WAS THEIR MILITARY WHO DID IT. The Israeli military admitted it used the Hannibal Directive a few weeks ago.

He said: The former SBS newsreader who’s spent months promoting conspiracy theories about the “Zionist lobby”, who reposted a tweet earlier this year claiming the “genocide” in Gaza is the real cause of under­lying anti-Semitism. Which, even if Mary didn’t mean this, sounds to me like: Jews supporting Israel bring it on themselves.

Let us return to sanity. If all Germans were blamed for Nazism, and that was wrong, then why would Jews be surprised they are caught up in the backwash of Israeli genocide. No, that does not mean they deserve it but, because most Jews have funded and supported Israel and its constant atrocities from the start and allowed the Israeli State to claim it represents every Jew on earth, thereby making Judaism and Jews culpable in its crimes, it will not be surprising if some people also blame Jews.



That is not fair but it is human nature. I mean, many blame all Muslims for the crimes of their fanatics and yet are hysterical when someone blames all Jews for the crimes of their fanatics. WHO CANNOT SEE THE HYPOCRISY IN THAT?

He said: Anti-Semitism has always been like this. It never goose-steps into the ball dressed as anti-Semitism. It doesn’t wear a sign. It arrives in the costume of the moment. As nationalism. As anti-capitalism. As social justice. It makes itself sound reasonable, even righteous. It speaks in the gentle language of decolonisation and human rights.



AND THAT IS TOTAL BULLSHIT AS ANY STUDY OF ANY OF THE INSTANCES OF PERSECUTION OF JEWS IN HISTORY SHOWS.

And sorry, it is Zionist/Jewish nationalism in Israel which is goose-stepping across Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and the Middle East. AND HOW CAN SPEAKING IN THE GENTLE LANGUAGE OF DECOLONISATION AND HUMAN RIGHTS BE ANTI-SEMITIC UNLESS HE IS SAYING JUDAISM AND JEWS DO NOT BELIEVE IN HUMAN RIGHTS?



And the big mistake is that if people think it is anti-semitic, expressing a hatred of Jews to condemn the atrocities committed by Israel then they are saying and he is saying that Judaism and Jews have values and practices which support and promote genocide, ethnic cleansing, rape, torture, murder – particularly of children, destruction, theft, occupation, colonisation and that is truly disgusting.



But, as long as Jews let the terrorist State of Israel and read the fucking history if you do not believe me, then they will be conflated with Israeli crimes.



He said: Take Nasser Mashni, now sending “love, care and solidarity” to the Jewish victims. The same Nasser Mashni who for two years, in his role with the Australian Palestine Advocacy Network, has painted Zionism as “settler colonialism” and “Jewish supremacy”. Who thinks Israel’s destruction would bring about – and I quote – the “liberation of the earth”. Who won’t call Hamas a terrorist group but who, sure, stands in solidarity. Very meaningful.



Yes to people with integrity and principles it is meaningful and to those who know the facts Israel and Zionism is settler colonialism and Jewish supremacy. That is established.

He said: Or Randa Abdel-Fattah, the author and academic, who’s expressing sadness online at this “horrific act of anti-Semitism”. Who’s on record saying Zionists have “no claim or right to cultural safety”. Who quite literally, the day after the October 7 massacres – the day after families were burned alive in their homes – changed her profile picture to a paraglider in Palestinian colours.



OH HELL YOU MEAN LIKE ISRAELIS FILMING THEMSELVES LAUGHING, GLOATING, CHEERING, BOASTING ABOUT TODDLERS WITH THEIR BRAINS BLOWN OUT, THEIR HEARTS EXPLODED, LITTLE BOYS WITH THEIR GENITALS ERADICATED AND BABIES STARVING TO DEATH IN AGONY BECAUSE ISRAEL HAS BANNED BABY FORMULA AND STARVING MOTHERS HAVE NO MILK. Those kinds of terrible acts?

He said: Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi said: “My thoughts are especially with the Jewish community.” The same community whose state is “rogue” and “genocidal”. Abbie Chatfield is “heartbroken” and “sickened” by the “anti semetic (sic)” attack. Despite refusing to “platform Zionists” on her podcast. Despite publicly shaming a man as a “genocide supporter”. Just politics, right? Nothing personal,



ONE CAN EXPRESS COMPASSION WITH INDIVIDUALS WHILE STILL CONDEMNING THE STATE FOR ITS CRIMES. ISRAEL IS ROGUE AND GENOCIDAL. Sensible people retained compassion for the German people while condemning their Nazi state.



He said: Because when people talk about Russia and its war in Ukraine, none of it metastasises into graffiti on Russian restaurants. Into harassment of Russian students. Into boycotts and firebombings. Or bullets on beaches.

And please, Russia is a totally different situation. The Russians are not occupying and colonising with a policy that Ukrainians are subhuman and must be exterminated as Israel does with Palestinians. Russia is defending its borders from US/Nato aggression and Israel is defending occupation and the genocidal theft of all of Palestine.



And it is Israelis and Jews who are harassing Palestinians, destroying their businesses, firebombing their homes and farms, defecating in their kitchens and bedrooms, smashing their furniture and possessions and shooting them on the beach.