Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
letterwriter's avatar
letterwriter
2d

Yes, Mossad has involved themselves, "Mossad, is aiding the probe, which is a standard procedure for the agency regarding terrorist attacks against Jews abroad." https://www.israelhayom.com/2025/12/16/mossad-bondi-beach-shooting-investigation/

Australia should not allow this. No country should.

Israel views all Jews worldwide as its assets. Israel should not be allowed to treat incidents outside of Israel involving Jews as though the investigation is their "turf". It violates sovereignty.

As well, Mossad has been involved in false flags before. The US CIA doesn't even meet with Israeli intelligence in US buildings, because they won't refrain from trying to bug the place, and therefore third party locations that won't be used for other US purposes are the rule. No government should allow any agency to decide that it's going to invade their turf, but especially not one like that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
2d

Nothing -- absolutely nothing -- any of the western governments say can be trusted. I am in the midst of a book that not only every American should read, but anyone in the western world should read because the deceit is western corporatism. Here is the book description on Amazon but buy from a local bookseller if you can.

'Martyrs to the Unspeakable: The Assassinations of JFK, Malcolm, Martin, and RFK'

A staggering achievement. In this incredible saga of mid-twentieth-century America, Jim Douglass links the deaths of four of our greatest disrupters to a government mindset that set out to destroy them before they could change the world we knew. Douglass makes history truly alive in a way that helps us really remember what these stories mean for our country.”―Oliver Stone

Here at last is the long-awaited sequel to James Douglass's bestselling work, JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters. That book, unlike most books that posit a conspiracy in JFK's assassination, focuses less on "who dunnit" as on "why they dunnit." Douglas's answer was to trace the steps by which JFK moved from being a traditional Cold Warrior to a prophetic commitment to peace, willing to risk his own life in order to avoid nuclear war. In particular JFK's partnership in pursuit of peace with ostensible adversary, Nikita Khrushchev, caused him to be regarded as a traitor by elements of the military-industrial-intelligence complex who deployed the mechanisms of the National Security State--which had previously targeted foreign "threats"--to neutralize the President of the United States.

This new volume necessarily returns to the story of JFK, and demonstrates how the same story was enacted again and again in the deaths of his brother, Bobby Kennedy, as well as the killings of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. In each case, American figures who made a prophetic commitment to peace and social transformation were regarded as enemies of the state who had to be eliminated. Douglass believes that this hidden history holds a key to recovering and advancing their mission, and setting our country and the world on a path to peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Roslyn Ross and others
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Roslyn Ross · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture